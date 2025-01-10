Last month, we sneakily launched the Chaos Vault, an anything-goes spot for us to stretch our creative muscles or just do one-off, cool, weird things. It's a new section of the Secret Lair website where the entrance is so secret, you will never figure out where it is. (If you haven't found it yet, we heard the secret entrance is right there on the Secret Lair website, behind the words "Chaos Vault.")

"Chaos" is right in the name, so you can expect the unexpected here—from launching sales at unusual times to experimentation to offering up unusual items (we heard you like hats)—the Chaos Vault will not disappoint those looking for a storefront with a little something extra.

The only way to know what tree we're going to be barking up next or what's coming down the scratching post is to sign up for the Chaos Vault email list …

Or read about it right here! At least for this one drop. We're going to leave you today with a preview just for being you (because you're great). Starting sometime next week, we're launching a new basic land drop that's just a bit different than our typical basic land drop. This time, the drops will sell in groups of ten copies of each individual basic land. This has been a long-simmering request, and we're stoked to try out this first one. Check out the lands below and make sure to get signed up for the Chaos Vault email list for notification when they go on sale:

We plan to get a bit more twisted and downright chaotic with future drops. In fact, check out some of the upcoming images of cards you might find in the Chaos Vault down the line as a treat.

Art by: Rhonda Libbey

Art by: Heikala

Art by: Ashley Mackenzie