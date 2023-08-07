Be not afraid, Commander players! Secret Lair has a brand-new Commander deck dropping with Angels: They're Just Like Us but Cooler and with Wings. Get ready for more Angels, more artwork, and more Commander!

Gisela, the Broken Blade | Art by: Scott M. Fishcer

All About Angels

Angels: They're Just Like Us but Cooler and with Wings is a complete, 100-card, ready-to-play Commander deck releasing through Secret Lair! To give these Angels the proper treatment they deserve, we've worked with fan-favorite artist Scott M. Fischer to deliver five cards with brand-new artwork.

The tokens are getting in on the fun as well. The deck contains ten double-faced tokens, with the Spirit tokens and Angel tokens receiving new art by Scott M. Fischer.

You'll find reprints, first-time traditional foils, and exciting additions in this Commander deck:

  • 5 Borderless cards with new Secret Lair art by Scott M. Fischer
  • 5 First-time traditional foil reprints.
    • Angel of Finality
    • Angel of Ruins
    • Breathkeeper Seraph
    • Dawnbreak Reclaimer
    • Valkyrie Harbinger
  • 1 Traditional foil Arden Angel
  • 30 First-time traditional foil Plains with art by Rob Alexander
  • 59 Non-foil reprints
  • 10 Double-faced tokens
    • Includes tokens with new art by Scott M. Fischer: an Angel token and Spirit token.
  • 2 Double-faced display cards

Display cards are non-foil and printed on a thicker cardstock—great for showing off and celebrating your deck but not legal in sanctioned Commander play.

A Note on Arden Angel

Magic superfans may recognize Arden Angel, a card we're excited to bring to physical Magic for the first time. This card has existed in the Magic design database for 20 years, and now you'll have the chance to bring it to your next Commander game. The card has received a minor change to be playable in paper—check it out here!

Arden Angel will be legal in Commander, Legacy, Vintage, and other Eternal formats. We do not foresee Arden Angel making an impact in any Constructed formats. Instead, Arden Angel is a flavorful throwback to old-school Magic. We're excited to bring it to Magic players through Angels: They're Just Like Us but Cooler and with Wings.

Arden Angel will follow the same rules as our other mechanically unique Secret Lair cards and be globally available in boosters through The List in the future.

Angels: They're Just Like Us but Cooler and with Wings Decklist

Here is a list of all the cards you'll find in the Secret Lair Angels: They're Just Like Us but Cooler and with Wings Commander deck.

(Editor's note: The decklist below pulls the newest printing of each card automatically from our database, including printings that are not in this product. Decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck.)

1 Ajani, Strength of the Pride 1 Angel of Destiny 1 Angel of Finality 1 Angel of Serenity 1 Angel of the Ruins 1 Angel of Vitality 1 Angelic Accord 1 Angelic Field Marshal 1 Arcane Signet 1 Arch of Orazca 1 Archangel of Thune 1 Archangel of Tithes 1 Arden Angel 1 Austere Command 1 Bishop of Wings 1 Bonders' Enclave 1 Breathkeeper Seraph 1 Bruna, the Fading Light 1 Cleansing Nova 1 Commander's Plate 1 Cosmos Elixir 1 Court of Grace 1 Dawn of Hope 1 Dawnbreak Reclaimer 1 Dismantling Wave 1 Emeria Shepherd 1 Emeria, the Sky Ruin 1 Endless Atlas 1 Entreat the Angels 1 Everflowing Chalice 1 Giada, Font of Hope 1 Gisela, the Broken Blade 1 Griffin Aerie 1 Heirloom Blade 1 Invoke the Divine 1 Karoo 1 Keeper of the Accord 1 Kindred Boon 1 Lightning Greaves 1 Marble Diamond 1 Mazemind Tome 1 Mind Stone 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Nykthos Paragon 1 Nykthos, Shrine to Nyx 1 Oketra's Monument 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Path to Exile 1 Pearl Medallion 30 Plains 1 Righteous Valkyrie 1 Search for Glory 1 Sephara, Sky's Blade 1 Seraph Sanctuary 1 Serra Ascendant 1 Shattered Angel 1 Sol Ring 1 Speaker of the Heavens 1 Starnheim Aspirant 1 Sunblast Angel 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Sword of the Animist 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Thalia's Lancers 1 The Book of Exalted Deeds 1 Tome of Legends 1 Urza's Incubator 1 Valkyrie Harbinger 1 Vanquisher's Banner 1 War Room 1 Well of Lost Dreams

You can identify reprints by looking for the Planeswalker symbol in the lower-left corner of the card, like Mystery Booster cards and cards on The List:

In addition to the 5 traditional foil cards with new Secret Lair art, there are 6 traditional foil nonland cards, 30 traditional foil basic lands, and 59 non-foil reprints. Below is a list of all the non-foil reprints.

Non-foil Reprints

Card Name Set
Angelic AccordM14
Austere CommandLRW
Griffin AerieM21
Invoke the DivineDAR
Path to ExileCON
Serra AscendantM11
Starnheim AspirantKHM
Swords to PlowsharesVOW
Arcane SignetELD
Everflowing ChaliceWWK
Heirloom BladeC17
Lightning GreavesC19
Marble DiamondMI
Mind StoneWLH
Oketra’s MonumentAKH
Pearl MedallionTMP
Sol RingC18
Swiftfoot BootsM12
Well of Lost DreamsDST
Emeria, the Sky RuinZEN
KarooVIS
Myriad LandscapeC14
Nykthos, Shrine to NyxTHS
Path of AncestryC17
Seraph SanctuaryAVR
Ajani, Strength of the PrideM20
Bishop of WingsM20
The Book of Exalted DeedsAFR
Cleansing NovaSTX
Dawn of HopeGRN
Dismantling WaveIKO
Giada, Font of HopeSNC
Keeper of the AccordCMR
Kindred BoonC17
Nykthos ParagonMH2
Search for GloryKHM
Speaker of the HeavensM21
Thalia’s LancersEMN
Cosmos ElixirKHM
Endless AtlasC18
Mazemind TomeM21
Sword of the AnimistORI
Tome of LegendsELD
Urza’s IncubatorC15
Vanquisher’s BannerXLN
Arch of OrazcaRIX
Bonders’ EnclaveIKO
War RoomCMR
Angel of DestinyZNR
Angelic Field MarshalCMM
Archangel of TithesORI
Emeria ShepherdBFZ
Righteous ValkyrieKHM
Sephara, Sky’s BladeM20
Angel of SerenityRTR
Angel of VitalityM20
Entreat the AngelsAVR
Shattered AngelNPH
Sunblast AngelSOM

Finally, the deck features 10 double-faced tokens. Reprinted tokens have the Planeswalker symbol in the lower left-hand corner. The Spirit tokens and Angel tokens feature original artwork by Scott M. Fischer.

  • 1 City's Blessing // The Monarch
  • 1 Angel // Spirit token
  • 1 Angel // Soldier token
  • 3 Angel // Soldier tokens
  • 1 Angel // Warrior token
  • 1 Griffin // Warrior token
  • 1 Griffin // Ajani's Pridemate token
  • 1 Spirit // Ajani's Pridemate token
Ascending Soon!

The Angels: They're Just Like Us but Cooler and with Wings Secret Lair Commander deck goes on sale August 10, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time. Priced at $149.99 and printed in English only, Angels: They're Just Like Us but Cooler and with Wings is a limited-print-run product available only while supplies last. (The Secret Lair Summer Superdrop 2023 Collector Booster promotion applies to Angels: They're Just Like Us but Cooler and with Wings as well. The deck also qualifies for free shipping where available and can be found as part of a special bundle with other amazing Secret Lair drops.)

In addition, you'll be able to purchase a special Secret Lair "Seven in Heaven Bundle" for $319.99, which will include one of each of the following:

  • Secret Lair Commander deck Angels: They're Just Like Us but Cooler and with Wings
  • Goblin & Squabblin' Traditional Foil Edition
  • Goblin and Squabblin' Non-Foil Edition
  • Bad to the Bones Traditional Foil Edition
  • Bad to the Bones Non-Foil Edition
  • Artist Series: Ryan Alexander Lee Traditional Foil Edition
  • Artist Series: Ryan Alexander Lee Non-Foil Edition