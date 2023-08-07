Be not afraid, Commander players! Secret Lair has a brand-new Commander deck dropping with Angels: They're Just Like Us but Cooler and with Wings. Get ready for more Angels, more artwork, and more Commander!

Gisela, the Broken Blade | Art by: Scott M. Fishcer

All About Angels

Angels: They're Just Like Us but Cooler and with Wings is a complete, 100-card, ready-to-play Commander deck releasing through Secret Lair! To give these Angels the proper treatment they deserve, we've worked with fan-favorite artist Scott M. Fischer to deliver five cards with brand-new artwork.

Turn Over Bruna, the Fading Light // Brisela, Voice of Nightmares (Bottom) Turn Over Gisela, the Broken Blade // Brisela, Voice of Nightmares (Top)

Archangel of Thune Court of Grace Commander's Plate

The tokens are getting in on the fun as well. The deck contains ten double-faced tokens, with the Spirit tokens and Angel tokens receiving new art by Scott M. Fischer.

Angel Token Spirit Token

You'll find reprints, first-time traditional foils, and exciting additions in this Commander deck:

5 Borderless cards with new Secret Lair art by Scott M. Fischer

5 First-time traditional foil reprints. Angel of Finality Angel of Ruins Breathkeeper Seraph Dawnbreak Reclaimer Valkyrie Harbinger

1 Traditional foil Arden Angel

30 First-time traditional foil Plains with art by Rob Alexander

59 Non-foil reprints

10 Double-faced tokens Includes tokens with new art by Scott M. Fischer: an Angel token and Spirit token.

2 Double-faced display cards

Display cards are non-foil and printed on a thicker cardstock—great for showing off and celebrating your deck but not legal in sanctioned Commander play.

Turn Over Bruna, the Fading Light // Brisela, Voice of Nightmares (Bottom) Turn Over Gisela, the Broken Blade // Brisela, Voice of Nightmares (Top)

A Note on Arden Angel

Magic superfans may recognize Arden Angel, a card we're excited to bring to physical Magic for the first time. This card has existed in the Magic design database for 20 years, and now you'll have the chance to bring it to your next Commander game. The card has received a minor change to be playable in paper—check it out here!

Arden Angel

Arden Angel will be legal in Commander, Legacy, Vintage, and other Eternal formats. We do not foresee Arden Angel making an impact in any Constructed formats. Instead, Arden Angel is a flavorful throwback to old-school Magic. We're excited to bring it to Magic players through Angels: They're Just Like Us but Cooler and with Wings.

Arden Angel will follow the same rules as our other mechanically unique Secret Lair cards and be globally available in boosters through The List in the future.

Angels: They're Just Like Us but Cooler and with Wings Decklist

Here is a list of all the cards you'll find in the Secret Lair Angels: They're Just Like Us but Cooler and with Wings Commander deck.

1 Ajani, Strength of the Pride 1 Angel of Destiny 1 Angel of Finality 1 Angel of Serenity 1 Angel of the Ruins 1 Angel of Vitality 1 Angelic Accord 1 Angelic Field Marshal 1 Arcane Signet 1 Arch of Orazca 1 Archangel of Thune 1 Archangel of Tithes 1 Arden Angel 1 Austere Command 1 Bishop of Wings 1 Bonders' Enclave 1 Breathkeeper Seraph 1 Bruna, the Fading Light 1 Cleansing Nova 1 Commander's Plate 1 Cosmos Elixir 1 Court of Grace 1 Dawn of Hope 1 Dawnbreak Reclaimer 1 Dismantling Wave 1 Emeria Shepherd 1 Emeria, the Sky Ruin 1 Endless Atlas 1 Entreat the Angels 1 Everflowing Chalice 1 Giada, Font of Hope 1 Gisela, the Broken Blade 1 Griffin Aerie 1 Heirloom Blade 1 Invoke the Divine 1 Karoo 1 Keeper of the Accord 1 Kindred Boon 1 Lightning Greaves 1 Marble Diamond 1 Mazemind Tome 1 Mind Stone 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Nykthos Paragon 1 Nykthos, Shrine to Nyx 1 Oketra's Monument 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Path to Exile 1 Pearl Medallion 30 Plains 1 Righteous Valkyrie 1 Search for Glory 1 Sephara, Sky's Blade 1 Seraph Sanctuary 1 Serra Ascendant 1 Shattered Angel 1 Sol Ring 1 Speaker of the Heavens 1 Starnheim Aspirant 1 Sunblast Angel 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Sword of the Animist 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Thalia's Lancers 1 The Book of Exalted Deeds 1 Tome of Legends 1 Urza's Incubator 1 Valkyrie Harbinger 1 Vanquisher's Banner 1 War Room 1 Well of Lost Dreams

You can identify reprints by looking for the Planeswalker symbol in the lower-left corner of the card, like Mystery Booster cards and cards on The List:

In addition to the 5 traditional foil cards with new Secret Lair art, there are 6 traditional foil nonland cards, 30 traditional foil basic lands, and 59 non-foil reprints. Below is a list of all the non-foil reprints.

Non-foil Reprints Card Name Set Angelic Accord M14 Austere Command LRW Griffin Aerie M21 Invoke the Divine DAR Path to Exile CON Serra Ascendant M11 Starnheim Aspirant KHM Swords to Plowshares VOW Arcane Signet ELD Everflowing Chalice WWK Heirloom Blade C17 Lightning Greaves C19 Marble Diamond MI Mind Stone WLH Oketra’s Monument AKH Pearl Medallion TMP Sol Ring C18 Swiftfoot Boots M12 Well of Lost Dreams DST Emeria, the Sky Ruin ZEN Karoo VIS Myriad Landscape C14 Nykthos, Shrine to Nyx THS Path of Ancestry C17 Seraph Sanctuary AVR Ajani, Strength of the Pride M20 Bishop of Wings M20 The Book of Exalted Deeds AFR Cleansing Nova STX Dawn of Hope GRN Dismantling Wave IKO Giada, Font of Hope SNC Keeper of the Accord CMR Kindred Boon C17 Nykthos Paragon MH2 Search for Glory KHM Speaker of the Heavens M21 Thalia’s Lancers EMN Cosmos Elixir KHM Endless Atlas C18 Mazemind Tome M21 Sword of the Animist ORI Tome of Legends ELD Urza’s Incubator C15 Vanquisher’s Banner XLN Arch of Orazca RIX Bonders’ Enclave IKO War Room CMR Angel of Destiny ZNR Angelic Field Marshal CMM Archangel of Tithes ORI Emeria Shepherd BFZ Righteous Valkyrie KHM Sephara, Sky’s Blade M20 Angel of Serenity RTR Angel of Vitality M20 Entreat the Angels AVR Shattered Angel NPH Sunblast Angel SOM

Finally, the deck features 10 double-faced tokens. Reprinted tokens have the Planeswalker symbol in the lower left-hand corner. The Spirit tokens and Angel tokens feature original artwork by Scott M. Fischer.

1 City's Blessing // The Monarch

1 Angel // Spirit token

1 Angel // Soldier token

3 Angel // Soldier tokens

1 Angel // Warrior token

1 Griffin // Warrior token

1 Griffin // Ajani's Pridemate token

1 Spirit // Ajani's Pridemate token

Turn Over City's Blessing // The Monarch Turn Over Angel // Spirit Turn Over Angel // Soldier

Turn Over Angel // Soldier Turn Over Angel // Warrior Turn Over Griffin // Warrior

Turn Over Griffin // Ajani's Pridemate Turn Over Spirit // Ajani's Pridemate

Ascending Soon!

The Angels: They're Just Like Us but Cooler and with Wings Secret Lair Commander deck goes on sale August 10, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time. Priced at $149.99 and printed in English only, Angels: They're Just Like Us but Cooler and with Wings is a limited-print-run product available only while supplies last. (The Secret Lair Summer Superdrop 2023 Collector Booster promotion applies to Angels: They're Just Like Us but Cooler and with Wings as well. The deck also qualifies for free shipping where available and can be found as part of a special bundle with other amazing Secret Lair drops.)

In addition, you'll be able to purchase a special Secret Lair "Seven in Heaven Bundle" for $319.99, which will include one of each of the following: