Due to a production issue, fans in North America may experience shortages of Secrets of Strixhaven Commander decks and Bundles on Prerelease weekend.

We expect lower availability of Secrets of Strixhaven Commander decks on Prerelease weekend, with full allocations available to stores in the next week or two after. Bundles (not including Codex Bundles) are unlikely to be available on Prerelease weekend and should start arriving in stores around release weekend, April 24.

Please be sure to check with your local game store for availability.