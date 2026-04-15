Secrets of Strixhaven Update Bulletin
This is a summary of the rules changes planned to come to Magic with the release of Secrets of Strixhaven. The official rules can be found on our rules page. If there should be a discrepancy between this summary and the official rules, the official rules take precedence.
New Rules
For detailed descriptions of each of the new mechanics, check out Matt Tabak's excellent mechanics article.
702.191
This rule and its subrules define the increment keyword ability. As we would have said in my coding classes back in the day, rule++.
702.192
More definitions! This time, we're defining the paradigm keyword ability.
722
Preparation cards: What are they? How do they work? This isn't a pop quiz, but if it was, you'd find the answers in this rule.
Other Rules Changes
107.3e
We've updated the wording of this rule to clarify that cards that reference the value of X for a spell on the stack, like
118.7e
Reducing costs of spells or abilities by referencing a particular mana symbol can be complex in cases involving hybrid symbols. We've updated this rule to make it clear that reducing a cost by a hybrid symbol that involves
205.3g, j, and m
We've added the Book artifact type, the Dellian planeswalker type, and the Giraffe creature type to our lists of subtypes.
207.2c
Infusion, opus, and repartee are the newest additions to the list of ability words.
508.4a
This rule defines what happens when a creature is put onto the battlefield attacking a player, planeswalker, or battle that is no longer around to be attacked (or isn't a planeswalker or battle anymore). These wording updates clarify that it applies to creatures that enter via ninjutsu or sneak.
603.10a
The list of zone-change triggers that look back in time has been clarified to specifically include abilities that trigger when a player sacrifices a permanent. While this was previously included under the umbrella term of "leaves-the-battlefield abilities," we believe it is helpful to be more specific in this case.
701.17d
This rule handles situations where a spell or ability asks for information about a milled card but more than one card was milled due to an effect like that of
702.155b, 714.3a, and 714.3b
We've made a small change to how Sagas work. The mechanism that adds lore counters to Sagas now better matches planeswalkers and battles. Specifically, we've made the ability that causes Sagas to enter with lore counters on them an intrinsic ability. We did the same for the ability that allows the controller of Sagas with read ahead to choose a number of lore counters. This makes some interactions more intuitive:
702.190a
Sneak needed a small wording tweak to better define the cast permission it provides. Saying nothing about this would have been more in the spirit of sneak, but it turns out I'm not that sneaky.
Oracle Updates
We've been hitting the Biblioplex all semester to prepare for this update, and we've got a few you'll find interesting. We'll leave minor templating adjustments and reminder text out of this discussion. For the rest of the Oracle updates, I've put together a nice study guide.
Required Reading
We introduced the new Book artifact type on
Arcane Encyclopedia Autograph Book Barrin's Codex The Book of Exalted Deeds Book of Rass The Book of Vile Darkness Codie, Vociferous Codex Emmessi Tome Five Hundred Year Diary Folio of Fancies Fool's Tome Geth's Grimoire Grimoire of the Dead Heirloom Epic Illuminated Folio Investigator's Journal Jalum Tome Jayemdae Tome Jodah's Codex Kyren Archive Mangara's Tome Marina Vendrell's Grimoire Mazemind Tome Mercadian Atlas Monster Manual My First Tome Mysterious Tome// Chilling Chronicle(Yes, both faces!) Otherworld Atlas Phyrexian Grimoire River Song's Diary Sarevok's Tome Sarpadian Empires, Vol. VII Spellbook Summoner's Grimoire Tamiyo's Journal Tamiyo's Logbook Tarrian's Journal Thran Tome Tome of Legends Tome of the Guildpact The Underworld Cookbook Urza's Tome Venser's Journal Wizard's Spellbook
Additionally, a few cards create tokens that need this update, so we've updated the rules text on the following cards to make sure those tokens get the Book artifact type.
Moira Brown, Guide Author Tamiyo, Completed Sage Volo, Itinerant Scholar
School Dances
Old text:
This spell can't be copied.
Choose one or both —
• Copy target instant or sorcery spell you control. You may choose new targets for the copy.
• Copy target creature spell you control. The copy gains haste and "At the beginning of the next end step, sacrifice this token."
New text:
This spell can't be copied.
Choose one or both —
• Copy target instant or sorcery spell you control. You may choose new targets for the copy.
• Copy target creature spell you control. The copy gains haste and "At the beginning of the end step, sacrifice this token."
Sleeping in Class
The second sentence of
Old text:
This creature enters with a number of stun counters on it equal to three minus X. If it entered with a stun counter on it, tap it.
New text:
This creature enters with a number of stun counters on it equal to three minus X. If X is 2 or less, it enters tapped.
Gym Buddies
Old text:
Choose two creatures you control. You draw X cards and the chosen creatures get +X/+X and gain trample until end of turn, where X is the difference between the chosen creatures' powers.
New text:
Choose exactly two creatures you control. You draw X cards and the chosen creatures get +X/+X and gain trample until end of turn, where X is the difference between the chosen creatures' powers.
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