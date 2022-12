Starter Commander Decks arrive December 2, 2022! Five 100-card decks, each packed with powerful and practical cards, are built ready to play out of the box for the Commander format.

Isperia, Supreme Judge Starter Commander Deck First Flight (White-Blue)

Gisa and Geralf Starter Commander Deck Grave Danger (Blue-Black)

Kardur, Doomscourge Starter Commander Deck Chaos Incarnate (Black-Red)

Atarka, World Render Starter Commander Deck Draconic Destruction (Red-Green)

Emmara, Soul of the Accord Starter Commander Deck Token Triumph (Green-White)

We'll reveal more about all five decks later this year, just in time to share Magic with friends and family for the holiday season.