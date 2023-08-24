Starter Kit 2023 Decklists
Looking to begin your journey into Magic's Multiverse of possibilities? Then check out the brand-new Starter Kit 2023, releasing September 8, 2023. With cards from the last year of Magic sets, these two 60-card decks give you a sample of the fun to be had with this game.
In each kit, you'll find two 60-card decks filled with reprints from prior Magic sets, each with a two-color theme. These cards are from their original printings and do not have the Planeswalker stamp in the bottom left associated with The List. You'll also find a code to unlock the deck's cards on MTG Arena, letting you play with these decks with players from around the world.
Each deck will also contain a traditional foil rare that shows off the deck's game plan and theme—Tyrant of Kher Ridges in Blue-Red and Boon-Bringer Valkyrie in Green-White.
Starter Kit 2023 contains the following:
- 4 Mythic rare cards (two per deck)
- 14 Rare cards (seven per deck)
- In each deck, one rare is traditional foil.
- 102 Uncommon or common cards
- 2 MTG Arena code cards
- Available only in select regions.
- 2 Deck boxes
- 4 Double-faced tokens
- 2 Reference cards
Below, you'll find the decklists for each of the decks. Starter Kit 2023 is available for preorder now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.
