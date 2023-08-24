Looking to begin your journey into Magic's Multiverse of possibilities? Then check out the brand-new Starter Kit 2023, releasing September 8, 2023. With cards from the last year of Magic sets, these two 60-card decks give you a sample of the fun to be had with this game.

Starter Kit 2023

In each kit, you'll find two 60-card decks filled with reprints from prior Magic sets, each with a two-color theme. These cards are from their original printings and do not have the Planeswalker stamp in the bottom left associated with The List. You'll also find a code to unlock the deck's cards on MTG Arena, letting you play with these decks with players from around the world.

Each deck will also contain a traditional foil rare that shows off the deck's game plan and theme—Tyrant of Kher Ridges in Blue-Red and Boon-Bringer Valkyrie in Green-White.

Tyrant of Kher Ridges Boon-Bringer Valkyrie

Starter Kit 2023 contains the following:

4 Mythic rare cards (two per deck)

14 Rare cards (seven per deck) In each deck, one rare is traditional foil.

102 Uncommon or common cards

2 MTG Arena code cards

Available only in select regions.

2 Deck boxes

4 Double-faced tokens

2 Reference cards

Below, you'll find the decklists for each of the decks. Starter Kit 2023 is available for preorder now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Starter Kit 2023 Decklists

1 Tyrant of Kher Ridges 1 Sarkhan, Soul Aflame 1 Shivan Devastator 1 Ragefire Hellkite 1 Aether Channeler 1 Ingenious Prodigy 1 Dragonwing Glider 1 Goddric, Cloaked Reveler 3 Kolaghan Warmonger 2 Archive Dragon 3 Dragon Whelp 3 Witchstalker Frenzy 1 Shivan Branch-Burner 2 Quick Study 4 Stormkeld Prowler 3 Stasis Field 3 Lightning Strike 2 Roc Hunter 4 Swiftwater Cliffs 11 Island 11 Mountain

1 Boon-Bringer Valkyrie 1 In the Trenches 1 Silverback Elder 1 Dusk Legion Duelist 1 Siege Veteran 1 Ancient Imperiosaur 1 Quirion Beastcaller 1 Simian Simulacrum 2 Recruitment Officer 2 Storm the Seedcore 2 Samite Herbalist 2 Sigiled Sentinel 3 Mesa Cavalier 3 Cooped Up 2 Iridescent Blademaster 2 Chomping Kavu 2 Magnigoth Sentry 1 Giant Growth 1 Titanic Growth 2 Broken Wings 2 Fairgrounds Trumpeter 4 Blossoming Sands 12 Forest 10 Plains

