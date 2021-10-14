Stranger Things Are Happening in the Secret Lair
Join the crew from Stranger Things in our most chilling superdrop yet! In this spooktacular release, you'll find cards that are so STRANGE, so MIND MELTING, it's downright scary. So, please, watch your head as you enter
Go on, dare! You know you want to! Like the buildup to the scene where you know the monster is going to jump out, but you just can't look away, keep your eyes pinned to this release and head over to secretlair.wizards.com between 9 a.m. PT October 18 and 9 a.m. PT November 15 to preorder before it slithers away (or eats you while your back is turned).
SECRET LAIR X STRANGER THINGS
Note: The artwork for the SECRET LAIR X STRANGER THINGS card Will the Wise has been updated from what was originally shown. The card as shown in this article is what will be available to preorder in the October Superdrop.
Secret Lair x Stranger Things is available in traditional foil and non-foil.
Contents:
- 1x Chief Jim Hopper
- 1x Dustin, Gadget Genius
- 1x Eleven, the Mage
- 1x Lucas, the Sharpshooter
- 1x Max, the Daredevil
- 1x Mike, the Dungeon Master
- 1x Mind Flayer, the Shadow
- 1x Will the Wise
- 1x Clue Token
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SGD 61.88
- Traditional foil: $49.99/€54.99*/£49.99*/CN¥398.00/SGD 77.88
*Inclusive of local VAT
The mysteries of Hawkins and the Upside Down have come to Magic: The Gathering! This drop features eight brand-new cards and a unique Clue token. Call upon some of your favorite characters from the show and apply their unique talents in unforgettable games. Whether you view them as Commanders or collectables, this drop is perfect for the biggest Stranger Things and/or Magic fan in your life—especially if that fan is you!
MIRRODINSANITY
Mirrodinsanity is available in traditional foil and non-foil.
Contents:
- 1x Borderless Ancient Den
- 1x Borderless Seat of the Synod
- 1x Borderless Vault of Whispers
- 1x Borderless Great Furnace
- 1x Borderless Tree of Tales
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SGD 45.88
- Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SGD 61.88
*Inclusive of local VAT
So, we were like, "Hey DXTR, we really like that card you did for us before. Wanna do a cycle of artifact lands?" And DXTR was like, "Yup." And like, we were expecting some super-cool, hand-painted, pixel art-inspired pieces, but instead, he went ALL OUT, and we got these WILD pieces just dripping with detail and lore. Krark's on one of 'em! AND his thumb! There's so much going on, and every inch of it just oozes cool! (Actual cards do not ooze or drip.)
MONSTER ANATOMY 101
Monster Anatomy 101 is available in foil etched and non-foil.
Contents:
- 1x Borderless Fleet Swallower
- 1x Borderless Goblin Trashmaster
- 1x Borderless Ilharg, the Raze-Boar
- 1x Borderless Protean Hulk
- 1x Borderless Gishath, Sun's Avatar
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SGD 45.88
- Foil etched: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SGD 61.88
*Inclusive of local VAT
Ever wonder what some of Magic's weirdest creatures look like on the inside? Us neither, but Timba Smits showed us the truth: they look pretty sweet! Consider these cards your intro lesson on the inner workings of some ravenous beasties. The alternative is to let a giant dino eat you, and that presents more logistical errors than we can address in a simple product description. Whether you surgically implant these cards inside your deck or proudly display them to educate passersby, you can rest soundly knowing you've shared knowledge with the world. And that, friend, is a beautiful thing.
MONSTER MOVIE MARATHON
Monster Movie Marathon is available in traditional foil and non-foil.
Contents:
- 1x Hand-drawn Beast Within
- 1x Hand-drawn Blasphemous Act
- 1x Hand-drawn Dismember
- 1x Hand-drawn Grafdigger's Cage
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SGD 45.88
- Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SGD 61.88
*Inclusive of local VAT
This superdrop only, we've got a bone-chilling quadruple feature by the macabre maestro Martin Ansin. WATCH in terror as man becomes monster in Beast Within! COWER in fear at the unspeakable terror of Blasphemous Act! RECOIL in horror at a doctor's madness in Dismember! FLEE the terrors of Amonkhet in Grafdigger's Cage! Get your tickets soon—when these shows leave the theater, they're not coming back.
READ THE FINE PRINT
Read the Fine Print is available in foil etched, traditional foil, and non-foil.
Contents:
- 1x Demonlord Belzenlok
- 1x Griselbrand
- 1x Kothophed, Soul Hoarder
- 1x Liliana's Contract
- 1x Razaketh, the Foulblooded
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SGD 45.88
- Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SGD 61.88
- Foil etched: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SGD 61.88
*Inclusive of local VAT
Just like how all of us always read the full terms of service agreement, it's important to scrutinize the fine print of any contract. If Liliana had, she would have discovered that upon the death of her demonic sponsors, the control of her contract defaulted to someone much more
SHOWCASE: MIDNIGHT HUNT
Showcase: Midnight Hunt is available in traditional foil and non-foil.
Contents:
- 1x Showcase Moorland Haunt
- 1x Showcase Vault of the Archangel
- 1x Showcase Nephalia Drownyard
- 1x Showcase Desolate Lighthouse
- 1x Showcase Stensia Bloodhall
- 1x Showcase Grim Backwoods
- 1x Showcase Kessig Wolf Run
- 1x Showcase Slayer's Stronghold
- 1x Showcase Gavony Township
- 1x Showcase Alchemist's Refuge
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SGD 45.88
- Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SGD 61.88
*Inclusive of local VAT
Experience ten classic Innistrad utility lands in BONE-CHILLING BLACK AND WHITE! Ten of the Innistrad: Midnight Hunt artists reprise their style in the eerie eternal night style. Alayna Danner, DZO, Nico Delort, Daria Khlebnikova, Rio Krisma, Dan Mumford, Kerby Rosanes, Jessica Seamans, Robbie Trevino, and N.C. Winters remind you that the only thing to fear is fear itself—and these lands!
THRILLING TALES OF THE UNDEAD
Thrilling Tales of the Undead is available in traditional foil and non-foil.
Contents:
- 1x Hand-Drawn Gravecrawler
- 1x Hand-Drawn Liliana, Death's Majesty
- 1x Hand-Drawn Rise of the Dark Realms
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SGD 45.88
- Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SGD 61.88
*Inclusive of local VAT
Welcome to the first editions of THRILLING TALES OF THE UNDEAD! In this pulp novel inspired set of Magic cards, you'll find ACTION, ADVENTURE, SCARES, and MORE! Fay Dalton carefully crafted these creep-tacular covers, each promising a new tale of derring-do inside their hypothetical, non-existent pages. Whether you want to shuffle them into your deck or stick them on your shelf, these pulp covers promise a thrilling tale!
NON-FOIL NIGHTMARE BUNDLE
Contents:
- 1x Mirrodinsanity
- 1x Monster Anatomy 101
- 1x Monster Movie Marathon
- 1x Read the Fine Print
- 1x Secret Lair x Stranger Things
- 1x Showcase: Midnight Hunt
- 1x Thrilling Tales of the Undead
Pricing:
- $189.99/€219.99*/£189.99*/CN¥1,518.00/SGD 292.88
*Inclusive of local VAT
So, you desire every non-foil drop? Then, perhaps you'd be interested in this NON-FOIL NIGHTMARE BUNDLE. A man lost his hand in a mysterious accident. To take his mind off things, he entered a Friday Night Magic event. His first-round opponent? HIS VERY OWN SEVERED HAND! It was a good match, and they still keep in touch to this day. TERRIFYING!
FEROCIOUS FOIL BUNDLE
Contents:
- 1x Secret Lair x Stranger Things Foil Edition
- 1x Mirrodinsanity Foil Edition
- 1x Monster Anatomy 101 Foil Etched Edition
- 1x Monster Movie Marathon Foil Edition
- 1x Read the Fine Print Foil Edition
- 1x Read the Fine Print Foil Etched Edition
- 1x Showcase: Midnight Hunt Foil Edition
- 1x Thrilling Tales of the Undead Foil Edition
Pricing:
- $279.99/€309.99*/£279.99*/CN¥2,258.00/SGD 431.88
*Inclusive of local VAT
You like the shiny things in life, eh? Perhaps avarice is your sin? A bundle of all the foil drops, both traditional and foil etched? Well, here's a spooky story of a man who also liked things who sparkled in the light: he died! Of old age! After living a long, fulfilling life! Scared yet? You should be.
BOO-TACULAR BUNDLE BUNDLE
Contents:
- 1x Secret Lair x Stranger Things
- 1x Secret Lair x Stranger Things Foil Edition
- 1x Mirrodinsanity
- 1x Mirrodinsanity Foil Edition
- 1x Monster Anatomy 101
- 1x Monster Anatomy 101 Foil Etched Edition
- 1x Monster Movie Marathon
- 1x Monster Movie Marathon Foil Edition
- 1x Read the Fine Print
- 1x Read the Fine Print Foil Edition
- 1x Read the Fine Print Foil Etched Edition
- 1x Showcase: Midnight Hunt
- 1x Showcase: Midnight Hunt Foil Edition
- 1x Thrilling Tales of the Undead
- 1x Thrilling Tales of the Undead Foil Edition
Pricing:
- $449.99/€499.99*/£449.99*/CN¥3,618.00/SGD 693.88
*Inclusive of local VAT
Our first spine-chilling bundle is for people who love bundles
The strange isn't so scary once it's familiar, but if you're afraid of missing out on these drops, you'll want to move straight ahead. Head over to secretlair.wizards.com between 9 a.m. PT October 18 and 9 a.m. PT November 15 before these chills and thrills are gone for good!