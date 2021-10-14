Join the crew from Stranger Things in our most chilling superdrop yet! In this spooktacular release, you'll find cards that are so STRANGE, so MIND MELTING, it's downright scary. So, please, watch your head as you enter . . . our lair . . . our Secret Lair. That is . . . if you dare.

Go on, dare! You know you want to! Like the buildup to the scene where you know the monster is going to jump out, but you just can't look away, keep your eyes pinned to this release and head over to secretlair.wizards.com between 9 a.m. PT October 18 and 9 a.m. PT November 15 to preorder before it slithers away (or eats you while your back is turned).

SECRET LAIR X STRANGER THINGS

Note: The artwork for the SECRET LAIR X STRANGER THINGS card Will the Wise has been updated from what was originally shown. The card as shown in this article is what will be available to preorder in the October Superdrop.

Secret Lair x Stranger Things is available in traditional foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Chief Jim Hopper

1x Dustin, Gadget Genius

1x Eleven, the Mage

1x Lucas, the Sharpshooter

1x Max, the Daredevil

1x Mike, the Dungeon Master

1x Mind Flayer, the Shadow

1x Will the Wise

1x Clue Token

Pricing:

Non-foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SGD 61.88

Traditional foil: $49.99/€54.99*/£49.99*/CN¥398.00/SGD 77.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

The mysteries of Hawkins and the Upside Down have come to Magic: The Gathering! This drop features eight brand-new cards and a unique Clue token. Call upon some of your favorite characters from the show and apply their unique talents in unforgettable games. Whether you view them as Commanders or collectables, this drop is perfect for the biggest Stranger Things and/or Magic fan in your life—especially if that fan is you!

MIRRODINSANITY

Mirrodinsanity is available in traditional foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Borderless Ancient Den

1x Borderless Seat of the Synod

1x Borderless Vault of Whispers

1x Borderless Great Furnace

1x Borderless Tree of Tales

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SGD 45.88

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SGD 61.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

So, we were like, "Hey DXTR, we really like that card you did for us before. Wanna do a cycle of artifact lands?" And DXTR was like, "Yup." And like, we were expecting some super-cool, hand-painted, pixel art-inspired pieces, but instead, he went ALL OUT, and we got these WILD pieces just dripping with detail and lore. Krark's on one of 'em! AND his thumb! There's so much going on, and every inch of it just oozes cool! (Actual cards do not ooze or drip.)

MONSTER ANATOMY 101

Monster Anatomy 101 is available in foil etched and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Borderless Fleet Swallower

1x Borderless Goblin Trashmaster

1x Borderless Ilharg, the Raze-Boar

1x Borderless Protean Hulk

1x Borderless Gishath, Sun's Avatar

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SGD 45.88

Foil etched: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SGD 61.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

Ever wonder what some of Magic's weirdest creatures look like on the inside? Us neither, but Timba Smits showed us the truth: they look pretty sweet! Consider these cards your intro lesson on the inner workings of some ravenous beasties. The alternative is to let a giant dino eat you, and that presents more logistical errors than we can address in a simple product description. Whether you surgically implant these cards inside your deck or proudly display them to educate passersby, you can rest soundly knowing you've shared knowledge with the world. And that, friend, is a beautiful thing.

MONSTER MOVIE MARATHON

Monster Movie Marathon is available in traditional foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Hand-drawn Beast Within

1x Hand-drawn Blasphemous Act

1x Hand-drawn Dismember

1x Hand-drawn Grafdigger's Cage

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SGD 45.88

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SGD 61.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

This superdrop only, we've got a bone-chilling quadruple feature by the macabre maestro Martin Ansin. WATCH in terror as man becomes monster in Beast Within! COWER in fear at the unspeakable terror of Blasphemous Act! RECOIL in horror at a doctor's madness in Dismember! FLEE the terrors of Amonkhet in Grafdigger's Cage! Get your tickets soon—when these shows leave the theater, they're not coming back.

READ THE FINE PRINT

Read the Fine Print is available in foil etched, traditional foil, and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Demonlord Belzenlok

1x Griselbrand

1x Kothophed, Soul Hoarder

1x Liliana's Contract

1x Razaketh, the Foulblooded

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SGD 45.88

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SGD 61.88

Foil etched: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SGD 61.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

Just like how all of us always read the full terms of service agreement, it's important to scrutinize the fine print of any contract. If Liliana had, she would have discovered that upon the death of her demonic sponsors, the control of her contract defaulted to someone much more . . . Bolas-y. To celebrate the spooky season and this cool piece of Magic history, we asked artist ZIUK to lend us his considerable talents to portray Liliana and her demons in their full, gold-plated glory. Whether you want to play these cards or just stare at them forever, they can be yours—no demonic contract required.

SHOWCASE: MIDNIGHT HUNT

Showcase: Midnight Hunt is available in traditional foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Showcase Moorland Haunt

1x Showcase Vault of the Archangel

1x Showcase Nephalia Drownyard

1x Showcase Desolate Lighthouse

1x Showcase Stensia Bloodhall

1x Showcase Grim Backwoods

1x Showcase Kessig Wolf Run

1x Showcase Slayer's Stronghold

1x Showcase Gavony Township

1x Showcase Alchemist's Refuge

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SGD 45.88

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SGD 61.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

Experience ten classic Innistrad utility lands in BONE-CHILLING BLACK AND WHITE! Ten of the Innistrad: Midnight Hunt artists reprise their style in the eerie eternal night style. Alayna Danner, DZO, Nico Delort, Daria Khlebnikova, Rio Krisma, Dan Mumford, Kerby Rosanes, Jessica Seamans, Robbie Trevino, and N.C. Winters remind you that the only thing to fear is fear itself—and these lands!

THRILLING TALES OF THE UNDEAD

Thrilling Tales of the Undead is available in traditional foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Hand-Drawn Gravecrawler

1x Hand-Drawn Liliana, Death's Majesty

1x Hand-Drawn Rise of the Dark Realms

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SGD 45.88

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SGD 61.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

Welcome to the first editions of THRILLING TALES OF THE UNDEAD! In this pulp novel inspired set of Magic cards, you'll find ACTION, ADVENTURE, SCARES, and MORE! Fay Dalton carefully crafted these creep-tacular covers, each promising a new tale of derring-do inside their hypothetical, non-existent pages. Whether you want to shuffle them into your deck or stick them on your shelf, these pulp covers promise a thrilling tale!

NON-FOIL NIGHTMARE BUNDLE

Contents:

1x Mirrodinsanity

1x Monster Anatomy 101

1x Monster Movie Marathon

1x Read the Fine Print

1x Secret Lair x Stranger Things

1x Showcase: Midnight Hunt

1x Thrilling Tales of the Undead

Pricing:

$189.99/€219.99*/£189.99*/CN¥1,518.00/SGD 292.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

So, you desire every non-foil drop? Then, perhaps you'd be interested in this NON-FOIL NIGHTMARE BUNDLE. A man lost his hand in a mysterious accident. To take his mind off things, he entered a Friday Night Magic event. His first-round opponent? HIS VERY OWN SEVERED HAND! It was a good match, and they still keep in touch to this day. TERRIFYING!

FEROCIOUS FOIL BUNDLE

Contents:

1x Secret Lair x Stranger Things Foil Edition

1x Mirrodinsanity Foil Edition

1x Monster Anatomy 101 Foil Etched Edition

1x Monster Movie Marathon Foil Edition

1x Read the Fine Print Foil Edition

1x Read the Fine Print Foil Etched Edition

1x Showcase: Midnight Hunt Foil Edition

1x Thrilling Tales of the Undead Foil Edition

Pricing:

$279.99/€309.99*/£279.99*/CN¥2,258.00/SGD 431.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

You like the shiny things in life, eh? Perhaps avarice is your sin? A bundle of all the foil drops, both traditional and foil etched? Well, here's a spooky story of a man who also liked things who sparkled in the light: he died! Of old age! After living a long, fulfilling life! Scared yet? You should be.

BOO-TACULAR BUNDLE BUNDLE

Contents:

1x Secret Lair x Stranger Things

1x Secret Lair x Stranger Things Foil Edition

1x Mirrodinsanity

1x Mirrodinsanity Foil Edition

1x Monster Anatomy 101

1x Monster Anatomy 101 Foil Etched Edition

1x Monster Movie Marathon

1x Monster Movie Marathon Foil Edition

1x Read the Fine Print

1x Read the Fine Print Foil Edition

1x Read the Fine Print Foil Etched Edition

1x Showcase: Midnight Hunt

1x Showcase: Midnight Hunt Foil Edition

1x Thrilling Tales of the Undead

1x Thrilling Tales of the Undead Foil Edition

Pricing:

$449.99/€499.99*/£449.99*/CN¥3,618.00/SGD 693.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

Our first spine-chilling bundle is for people who love bundles . . . TO DEATH! This bundle contains every single drop, both foil and non-foil. Do you know who else loves bundles? Be careful, the answer might be so terrifying as to shock you to your very core. Bundled up in gauze and swarming with scare-abs, it's the accursed mummy! What, too scary? Did you call for your own? (Mummy and mommy are homophones if you read them in an EXTREMELY SCARY VOICE.)

The strange isn't so scary once it's familiar, but if you're afraid of missing out on these drops, you'll want to move straight ahead. Head over to secretlair.wizards.com between 9 a.m. PT October 18 and 9 a.m. PT November 15 before these chills and thrills are gone for good!