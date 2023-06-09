The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ Starter Kit Decklists
With The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ Starter Kit, you and a friend can traverse Middle-earth and experience the story of The Lord of the Rings. Each Starter Kit comes with everything two players need to start epic head-to-head battles with friends.
EVERYTHING TWO PEOPLE NEED TO START PLAYING
Learn how to play in person and online with two ready-to-play decks (each with one traditional foil mythic rare and four rare cards—all new to Magic!) and codes to play with a friend online in MTG Arena. The interactive online tutorial and included Play Guide booklet will teach you the basics before you immerse yourself in a thrilling, strategic game that's never the same twice.
Here's everything included in each The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Starter Kit:
- 2 Ready-to-play 60-card decks
- 1 Gondor: Green-White deck
- 1 Mordor: Black-Red deck
- 1 Magic Play Guide booklet
- 2 Deck boxes
- Codes for two people to unlock both decks to play online in MTG Arena (where available)
- 1 Traditional foil mythic rare card
- 4 Non-foil rare cards
CHOOSE YOUR DECK
Each color, or color combination, in Magic reflects a certain style of play—each with its own personality, goals, and strategies.
Choose the Black-Red deck to join Sauron and the hordes of Mordor or choose to fight for the Free Peoples of Middle-earth with the Green-White deck.
TRAVERSE MIDDLE-EARTH
Get a taste of the rich and varied world of The Lord of the Rings and battle alongside familiar characters with cards that feature beautiful artwork and thematic game mechanics.
Plus, the new-to-Magic cards from the Start Kit are Modern legal, so you can begin new adventures with fan-favorite heroes and villains in your own decks.
Preorder Now!
(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from our card database, including printings which are not in this product. These decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck.)
Gondor: Green-White
Mordor: Black-Red
Look for The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Starter Kits at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic: The Gathering products are sold.