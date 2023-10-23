A collaboration years in the making is underway.

Titans of entertainment found in stores worldwide, Magic: The Gathering—one of the world's most popular trading card games—and Marvel—one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies—are collaborating to share fan-favorite Super Heroes, villains, and more through amazing tabletop gameplay.

This Universes Beyond collaboration is coming soon, and you're invited to join in: sign up below to get the latest news.

What Is Magic: The Gathering?

Magic: The Gathering is the original collectible card game, and its rewarding and strategic gameplay, compelling characters, and fantastic Multiverse have entertained and delighted fans for more than 30 years. With more than 50 million fans to date, Magic is a worldwide phenomenon published in more than 150 countries.

Choose how you build—then play—your own customized deck of creatures, powerful allies, and mighty spells to claim victory.

One? Three? More? However many other players are in your game, it's up to you to pick your path to winning. Whether you're sharing your latest strategies or picking up a ready-to-play deck, there's always something new for you with Magic: The Gathering—and the best time to join is today.

Across in-person tabletop games, online with your computer, or through your mobile phone or tablet, there are so many other players you'll never play the same game twice. Jump in and start playing Magic now!