The Modern Horizons 3 Leaks, Nulldrifters, and You
Much like with Oko on Thunder Junction, there has been a betrayal at our vault. Modern Horizons 3, a set that is the perfect marriage of powerful Magic and powerful memes, is spilling out into the world at a quick—though unintended—clip. We think the culprit is a hidden door at the back of the Fomori vault that Jace "forgot" about, but only Oko knows. And he's off somewhere doing crunches.
"I'm sorry, what leaks?"
At any rate, we're here. We've experienced leaks of this magnitude in the past, and each time, we get similar feedback—that there is a significant contingent of our fans who prefer to engage with previews without the fuzzy, distorted potato camera photos getting in their way. We definitely prefer it.
"Leaks? No idea what you're talking about."
That said, leaks of the magnitude we're seeing with Modern Horizons 3 are tough to ignore outright, hence this very article. So, let's talk about where things go from here (and, yes, also show off some cards in non-potato-camera form).
"I have this recurring nightmare where I forgot to do my homework and also half the set leaked."
Debut begins May 21, an unfathomably long three weeks from now in internet time. We were very much looking forward to giving you all a break and just enjoying Outlaws of Thunder Junction. Players love the draft environment, the cards are impactful in multiple formats, and we still have a few cards plotted and waiting to enter the battlefield. Hey, we're the patient type.
"As patient as a land that gives you two mana on turn one."
To that end, we want to give fans the experience they want. If you're the type who devours leaks and previews as soon as possible, the Modern Horizons 3 leaks aren't hard to find. We're not going to point you in their direction or anything, but if you're into that kind of thing, you probably already know where they are.
"They're in here."
If you're the type of player who enjoys the communal experience of discovering the set in an intentional way, complete with crisp, non-potato-camera images, we're still going to roll that out for you in the coming weeks. We have some cool, fun things lined up, including a revamp of classic Eldrazi-focused stories, throwback previews here on DailyMTG revisiting some of our old column line-up (Latest Developments, Command Tower, Savor the Flavor, and From the Lab!), and definitely a few more clever ideas that we're coming up with on the fly.
"Look at this card. See how clever we are? We'll come up with something."
Plus, Modern Horizons sets are known for their fantastic Limited formats, and the third round is no exception. We'll try to deliver a well-rounded look at what Limited is like for this set with, you know, context. (Hint: It's wild and weird and great.)
"The context here is 'this card is a very strong uncommon.'"
The official, official debut for Modern Horizons 3 will be May 21. You can join us to relive the rise (and defeat) of the Eldrazi with Magic Story—featuring preview cards—beginning May 13. Random surprises will happen, well, randomly.
"Oh, no! Artifact decks are going to be busted!"
"Oh, no! Artifact decks are going to be terrible!"
But we're not monsters. Well, Bob from Accounting might be, but generally we're fans just like you. (Ask your local longtime player if you're not familiar with Bob from Accounting.) So, we're going to leave you with some cool cards from both Modern Horizons 3 and Modern Horizons 3 Commander decks.
"Hey, we're excited for this set, too!"