This Unique Promo for The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ Arrives Soon

You don't need to travel all the way to Mordor to keep your adventures in Middle-earth going! Rolling out through September 1 and beyond, you can find these The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ tins at select Walmart stores, on Walmart.com, and at select Meijer stores, all while supplies last.

The tin comes with three (3) The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Set Boosters and two (2) accompanying non-The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth promo cards: Lathril, Blade of the Elves (available for first time with the foil-etched treatment) and Llanowar Elves (with modern art in a retro frame).

Llanowar Elves (Retro Frame Promo) Lathril, Blade of the Elves (Foil-Etched Promo)

This promotion will be available in the US and Canada only, and only in English.