Bloomburrow is a place of big adventures, even bigger dangers, and trials for creatures of all sizes.

Bloomburrow Value Booster

At select retailers, you may see a new kind of booster available. While Collector Boosters are perfect for fans who want all the coolest cards, and Play Boosters are built to bolster collections by being opened to play Magic, Value Boosters are a smaller, lighter booster that contain a handful of new cards any fan can enjoy—a budget-friendly way to experience Bloomburrow. Each Value Booster contains 3 commons, 2 uncommons, 1 wildcard of any rarity, and 1 card that may be a land, a traditional foil, or a Special Guests card.