The game is afoot in Murders at Karlov Manor, coming to MTG Arena on February 6 and local game stores worldwide on February 9. The List has been updated with fresh reprints to go with the release, there's a new set of Special Guests, and for the first time, The List will appear in MTG Arena—with a few card swaps.

The List is a selection of cards from across Magic's history that can be found in Play Boosters in both tabletop and in MTG Arena. A card from The List can replace a common card about 12.5% of the time. You'll find all rarities represented among the cards in The List, from common to mythic rare, and they’re available in English, except in Japanese Play Boosters where they are localized.

Cards from The List and Special Guests (discussed below) are also playable in both tabletop and MTG Arena Limited events, adding an exciting variable to these formats.

In tabletop Play Boosters, you'll recognize cards from The List by the Planeswalker symbol that appears in the lower-left corner.

Example of the Planeswalker symbol in the lower left corner of cards from The List

The List in MTG Arena

The List is another great opportunity to bring older Magic cards to digital play. Cards from The List will appear in MTG Arena's Play Boosters, which are premiering with the release of Murders at Karlov Manor.We're swapping three cards from The List in tabletop—Baleful Mastery, Cavalier of Thorns, and Death Cloud—to introduce three new-to-MTG Arena cards instead:

Possibility Storm
Evolutionary Leap
Smuggler's Copter
Special Guests

Special Guests cards are fan-favorite reprints of powerful Magic cards that can appear in place of a card from The List. There are ten non-foil borderless Special Guests cards in Murders at Karlov Manor you can find (you can also find Special Guests cards in Collector Boosters in traditional foil). Special Guests will appear in MTG Arena, too!

Note: A printing issue resulted in localized versions of Special Guests cards not appearing in French, German, Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese Play Boosters; English versions of Special Guests cards will appear in these languages of Play Boosters instead. Read the announcement for details.

Ghostly Prison
Fabricate
Show and Tell
Tragic Slip
Victimize
Gamble
Crashing Footfalls
Tireless Tracker
Drown in the Loch
Field of the Dead
Inclusion in The List does not change a card's format legality; cards in The List are playable only in those formats in which they are normally legal. As mentioned above, cards from The List and Special Guests are legal in Limited formats.

Cards on The List

Below are all the cards in this edition of The List, including the three cards that have been swapped in MTG Arena.

(Note: Card images may not match the version found in The List. See the set identifier in the right-hand column for the version included in The List.)

The List for Murders at Karlov Manor

Card Name Set
Baleful Mastery (MTG Arena: Smuggler's Copter) STX (MTG Arena: DGM)
Bishop of the Bloodstained XLN
Burden of Guilt DKA
Cavalier of Thorns (MTG Arena: Evolutionary Leap) M20
Combine Chrysalis MH2
Consign // Oblivion HOU
Death Cloud (MTG Arena: Possibility Storm) DST
Duskmantle, House of Shadow RAV
Enlisted Wurm ARB
Ghost Quarter DIS
Gnaw to the Bone ISD
Goblin Warchief DAR
Hard Evidence MH2
High Alert RNA
Ixidor, Reality Sculptor ONS
Jace, Wielder of Mysteries WAR
Krosan Tusker ONS
Kuldotha Rebirth SOM
Laid to Rest VOW
Leonin Relic-Warder MBS
Magmaw UMA
Mass Hysteria MRD
Maverick Thopterist DDU
Mentor of the Meek 2X2
Metalspinner's Puzzleknot KLD
Millstone M14
Mistveil Plains UMA
Molten Psyche SOM
Monologue Tax STX
Mystery Key CLB
Nyx Weaver JOU
Putrid Warrior APC
Quintorius, Field Historian STX
Ranger-Captain of Eos MH1
Shard of Broken Glass SOI
Spell Snare DIS
Stromkirk Captain DKA
Syr Konrad, the Grim ELD
Treacherous Terrain C16
Worldspine Wurm RTR

Check out The List for past sets:

