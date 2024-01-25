The game is afoot in Murders at Karlov Manor, coming to MTG Arena on February 6 and local game stores worldwide on February 9. The List has been updated with fresh reprints to go with the release, there's a new set of Special Guests, and for the first time, The List will appear in MTG Arena—with a few card swaps.

The List is a selection of cards from across Magic's history that can be found in Play Boosters in both tabletop and in MTG Arena. A card from The List can replace a common card about 12.5% of the time. You'll find all rarities represented among the cards in The List, from common to mythic rare, and they’re available in English, except in Japanese Play Boosters where they are localized.

Cards from The List and Special Guests (discussed below) are also playable in both tabletop and MTG Arena Limited events, adding an exciting variable to these formats.

In tabletop Play Boosters, you'll recognize cards from The List by the Planeswalker symbol that appears in the lower-left corner.

The List in MTG Arena

The List is another great opportunity to bring older Magic cards to digital play. Cards from The List will appear in MTG Arena's Play Boosters, which are premiering with the release of Murders at Karlov Manor.We're swapping three cards from The List in tabletop— Baleful Mastery , Cavalier of Thorns , and Death Cloud —to introduce three new-to-MTG Arena cards instead:

Possibility Storm Evolutionary Leap Smuggler's Copter

Special Guests

Special Guests cards are fan-favorite reprints of powerful Magic cards that can appear in place of a card from The List. There are ten non-foil borderless Special Guests cards in Murders at Karlov Manor you can find (you can also find Special Guests cards in Collector Boosters in traditional foil). Special Guests will appear in MTG Arena, too!

Note: A printing issue resulted in localized versions of Special Guests cards not appearing in French, German, Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese Play Boosters; English versions of Special Guests cards will appear in these languages of Play Boosters instead. Read the announcement for details.

Ghostly Prison Fabricate Show and Tell

Tragic Slip Victimize Gamble

Crashing Footfalls Tireless Tracker

Drown in the Loch Field of the Dead

Inclusion in The List does not change a card's format legality; cards in The List are playable only in those formats in which they are normally legal. As mentioned above, cards from The List and Special Guests are legal in Limited formats.

Cards on The List

Below are all the cards in this edition of The List, including the three cards that have been swapped in MTG Arena.

(Note: Card images may not match the version found in The List. See the set identifier in the right-hand column for the version included in The List.)

The List for Murders at Karlov Manor Card Name Set Baleful Mastery (MTG Arena: Smuggler's Copter) STX (MTG Arena: DGM) Bishop of the Bloodstained XLN Burden of Guilt DKA Cavalier of Thorns (MTG Arena: Evolutionary Leap) M20 Combine Chrysalis MH2 Consign // Oblivion HOU Death Cloud (MTG Arena: Possibility Storm) DST Duskmantle, House of Shadow RAV Enlisted Wurm ARB Ghost Quarter DIS Gnaw to the Bone ISD Goblin Warchief DAR Hard Evidence MH2 High Alert RNA Ixidor, Reality Sculptor ONS Jace, Wielder of Mysteries WAR Krosan Tusker ONS Kuldotha Rebirth SOM Laid to Rest VOW Leonin Relic-Warder MBS Magmaw UMA Mass Hysteria MRD Maverick Thopterist DDU Mentor of the Meek 2X2 Metalspinner's Puzzleknot KLD Millstone M14 Mistveil Plains UMA Molten Psyche SOM Monologue Tax STX Mystery Key CLB Nyx Weaver JOU Putrid Warrior APC Quintorius, Field Historian STX Ranger-Captain of Eos MH1 Shard of Broken Glass SOI Spell Snare DIS Stromkirk Captain DKA Syr Konrad, the Grim ELD Treacherous Terrain C16 Worldspine Wurm RTR

