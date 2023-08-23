On September 8, 2023, you'll be able to enter the Wilds of Eldraine. A terrible curse has fallen upon the kingdom as the Kenrith twins fight for the future of their plane. To join in on the fairy-tale fun, we'll have two Wilds of Eldraine Commander decks releasing alongside the set!

Fae Dominion (Blue-Black) Virtue and Valor (Green-White)

The cards contained in these decks can be found in the new Card Image Gallery, which features updated information about all of the exciting cards in Wilds of Eldraine, such as the exciting Booster Fun treatments in the set.

Each of these decks contain ten new-to-Magic cards, ten double-faced tokens, two traditional foil legendary creatures, and a foil-etched display Commander. We've got the decklists for these wild Commander decks here, and you can preorder them now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold!

Virtue and Valor

Ellivere of the Wild Court Ellivere of the Wild Court (Display Commander) Gylwain, Casting Director

Ellivere of the Wild Court and Gylwain, Casting Director are traditional foil cards. The Ellivere of the Wild Court display commander is printed with the foil-etched treatment on a thicker cardstock—great for showing off your commander but not legal for play.

1 Ellivere of the Wild Court 1 Gylwain, Casting Director 1 Liberated Livestock 1 Ox Drover 1 Songbirds' Blessing 1 Unfinished Business 1 Giant Inheritance 1 Knickknack Ouphe 1 Loamcrafter Faun 1 Timber Paladin 1 Ajani's Chosen 1 Angelic Destiny 1 Archon of Sun's Grace 1 Austere Command 1 Celestial Archon 1 Daybreak Coronet 1 Eidolon of Countless Battles 1 Kor Spiritdancer 1 Mantle of the Ancients 1 Realm-Cloaked Giant 1 Retether 1 Shalai, Voice of Plenty 1 Starfield Mystic 1 Sun Titan 1 Timely Ward 1 Tithe Taker 1 Umbra Mystic 1 Winds of Rath 1 Bear Umbra 1 Eidolon of Blossoms 1 Enchantress's Presence 1 Indomitable Might 1 Rishkar's Expertise 1 Sanctum Weaver 1 Setessan Champion 1 Verdant Embrace 1 Canopy Vista 1 Castle Ardenvale 1 Fortified Village 1 Hall of Heliod's Generosity 1 Sungrass Prairie 1 Temple of Plenty 1 Danitha Capashen, Paragon 1 Ethereal Armor 1 Generous Gift 1 Sage's Reverie 1 Spectral Steel 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Transcendent Envoy 1 Ancestral Mask 1 Aura Gnarlid 1 Careful Cultivation 1 Destiny Spinner 1 Fertile Ground 1 Kenrith's Transformation 1 Paradise Druid 1 Snake Umbra 1 Sylvan Ranger 1 Utopia Sprawl 1 Warbriar Blessing 1 Jukai Naturalist 1 Pollenbright Wings 1 Siona, Captain of the Pyleas 1 Arcane Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Command Tower 1 Krosan Verge 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Vitu-Ghazi, the City-Tree 1 Tanglespan Lookout 1 Armont, the Redeemer 15 Forest 14 Plains

Virtue and Valor Tokens

1 Ox // Human Soldier token

1 Cat (lifelink) // Pegasus token

1 Bird // Human token

1 Cat (2/2) // Human token

1 Elephant // Saproling token

1 Spirit // Saproling token

1 Human Monk // Saproling token

1 Pegasus // Saproling token

1 Monster Role / Virtuous Role // Royal Role / Virtuous Role token

1 Sorcerer Role / Virtuous Role // Monster Role / Virtuous Role token

Turn Over Ox // Human Soldier Turn Over Cat (lifelink) // Pegasus Turn Over Bird // Human Turn Over Cat (2/2) // Human Turn Over Elephant // Saproling Turn Over Spirit // Saproling Turn Over Human Monk // Saproling Turn Over Pegasus // Saproling Turn Over Monster Role / Virtuous Role // Royal Role / Virtuous Role Turn Over Sorcerer Role / Virtuous Role // Monsterous Role / Virtuous Role

Fae Dominion

Tegwyll, Duke of Splendor Tegwyll, Duke of Splendor (Display Commander) Alela, Cunning Conqueror

Tegwyll, Duke of Splendor and Alela, Cunning Conqueror are traditional foil cards. The Alela, Cunning Conqueror display commander is printed with the foil-etched treatment on a thicker cardstock—great for showing off your commander but not legal for play.

1 Tegwyll, Duke of Splendor 1 Alela, Cunning Conqueror 1 Archmage of Echoes 1 Malleable Impostor 1 Misleading Signpost 1 Shadow Puppeteers 1 Blightwing Bandit 1 Faerie Bladecrafter 1 Nettling Nuisance 1 Tegwyll's Scouring 1 Brazen Borrower 1 Dig Through Time 1 Faerie Formation 1 Glen Elendra Archmage 1 Hullbreaker Horror 1 Illusionist's Gambit 1 Midnight Clock 1 Perplexing Test 1 Reflections of Littjara 1 Scion of Oona 1 Sower of Temptation 1 Theoretical Duplication 1 Kindred Dominance 1 Nightmare Unmaking 1 Puppeteer Clique 1 Rankle, Master of Pranks 1 Thrilling Encore 1 Glen Elendra Liege 1 Nymris, Oona's Trickster 1 Oona, Queen of the Fae 1 Choked Estuary 1 Darkwater Catacombs 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Secluded Glen 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Temple of Deceit 1 Mocking Sprite 1 Picklock Prankster 1 Spell Stutter 1 Obyra, Dreaming Duelist 1 Spellscorn Coven 1 Arcane Denial 1 Cloud of Faeries 1 Consider 1 Distant Melody 1 Fact or Fiction 1 Faerie Seer 1 Frantic Search 1 Hypnotic Sprite 1 Keep Watch 1 Nightveil Sprite 1 Opt 1 Quickling 1 Reality Shift 1 Reconnaissance Mission 1 Repulse 1 Run Away Together 1 Snap 1 Reckless Spite 1 Halo Forager 1 Arcane Signet 1 Dimir Signet 1 Fellwar Stone 1 Mind Stone 1 Sol Ring 1 Talisman of Dominance 1 Wayfarer's Bauble 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Command Tower 1 Dimir Aqueduct 1 Faerie Conclave 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Tainted Isle 1 Temple of the False God 13 Island 12 Swamp

Fae Dominion Tokens

3 Faerie Rogue (black) // Pirate tokens

2 Faerie Rogue (black) // Faerie (blue) tokens

3 Faerie Rogue (black-blue) // Faerie (blue) tokens

2 Faerie Rogue (black-blue) // Copy tokens

Turn Over Faerie Rogue (black) // Pirate Turn Over Faerie Rogue (black) // Faerie (blue)

Turn Over Faerie Rogue (black-blue) // Faerie (blue) Turn Over Faerie Rogue (black-blue) // Copy

These decks will release alongside Wilds of Eldraine on September 8, 2023, and you can preorder them now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.