Winter Superdrop 2024 is proud to offer our hand-picked, artisanal drops for a gourmet farm-to-game-table experience. From the dark to the delectable, and the mysterious to the monstrous, you'll find something to delight even the most discriminating palate.

Deceptive Divination

Wall of Omens Circular Logic Scheming Symmetry

Price of Progress Eternal Witness

Raven's feather, serpent's hiss,

Kingly knowledge, queenly kiss.

Lying whispers weave and wend

In cauldron dark, shadows blend.

Twist of fate and fortune's flame,

Toss the dice, a cunning game.

Scattered secrets, hidden truth

Trust no one, 'tis forsooth.

Art by Alex Khabbazi

Contents:

1x Wall of Omens

1x Circular Logic

1x Scheming Symmetry

1x Price of Progress

1x Eternal Witness

Note: The copy of the card Circular Logic found in the Deceptive Divination drop was inadvertently printed as a sorcery. The error is found in both foil and non-foil versions. However, we assure you that you can still cast it as an instant and the Oracle rules text remains accurate. As a token of our embarrassment, please enjoy a $5 USD discount on this drop.

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 $24.99 USD

$24.99 USD Rainbow foil: $39.99 $34.99 USD

Prismatic Nightmares

Arcane Denial Nightscape Familiar Rain of Filth

Simian Spirit Guide Prince of Thralls

Lurking in the abyss of a sleeping god's subconscious, haunting visions shudder to life. Vivid dreams of decay and control and power infiltrate the waking world. Their terror is beautiful, their power—magnetic. Soon the dreams become reality and reality becomes the nightmare.

Art by Graham Yarrington

Contents:

1x Arcane Denial

1x Nightscape Familiar

1x Rain of Filth

1x Simian Spirit Guide

1x Prince of Thralls

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Just Add Milk: Second Helpings

Turn Over Sakashima of a Thousand Faces Turn Over Yargle, Glutton of Urborg Turn Over Krark, the Thumbless Turn Over Adrix and Nev, Twincasters

Craving another drop of sugary-sweet goodness? You're in luck! Introducing four all-new reversible cards straight from your parents' pantry that will satisfy your hunger and enrich your collection with a taste-splosion of flavor. Fortified with wholesome mechanics, this drop is part of a complete deckfast.

!! Warning: Do Not Eat Just Add Milk: Second Helpings !!

Art by Mike Burns & Scott Okumura

Contents:

1x Sakashima of a Thousand Faces

1x Yargle, Glutton of Urborg

1x Krark, the Thumbless

1x Adrix and Nev, Twincasters

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Hard-Boiled Thrillers

Reconnaissance Jace, Wielder of Mysteries Black Market

Dire Undercurrents Obeka, Brute Chronologist

Dirty puddles reflect blinking neon lights as some deep, urgent jazz tune hangs heavy in the air. A rain-soaked fedora sits in the gutter.

"Was I double-crossed, or did I do the double-crossing?" the bruised detective asks no one but himself as he lurches to his feet. "Maybe it doesn't matter—even the secrets have secrets in this town, and I ought to know better than to trust someone so lovely." The bitter taste of betrayal always makes the truth even harder to swallow.

Now there were only two things left to do: make sure that two-faced gangster gets what's his, and don't forget the hat.

Art by Josh Newton & Scott Okumura

Contents:

1x Reconnaissance

1x Jace, Wielder of Mysteries

1x Black Market

1x Dire Undercurrents

1x Obeka, Brute Chronologist

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Showcase: Murders at Karlov Manor

Gonti, Lord of Luxury Vilis, Broker of Blood

Anowon, the Ruin Thief Grenzo, Dungeon Warden

CLASSIFIED INFORMATION: FOR AUTHORIZED EYES ONLY SUMMARY

A SET OF HIGHLY COLLECTABLE CARDS DEPICTING EVIDENCE OF CRIMINAL ACTIVITY. SUBJECT PROFILE

SHOWCASE DOSSIER FRAMES FEATURING GRITTY ART BY PETER DIAMOND, DAVID ROBERT HOVEY, IVAN SHAVRIN, AND ALEX STONE. RECOMMENDATIONS

OBTAIN EVIDENCE IMMEDIATELY

Contents:

1x Gonti, Lord of Luxury

1x Vilis, Broker of Blood

1x Anowon, the Ruin Thief

1x Grenzo, Dungeon Warden

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

The Beauty of the Beasts

Felidar Guardian Peregrine Drake Serpent of Yawning Depths

Scourge of Valkas Voracious Hydra

On a mist-covered isle concealed by tempestuous seas, the mundane meets the mythological, and untamed nature radiates ethereal grace. Hidden here, in forgotten caves and otherworldly caverns, a majestic menagerie waits to be discovered. Inspired by ancient stories, this modern bestiary is as ferocious as it is enchanting.

Art by Rowynn Ellis

Contents:

1x Felidar Guardian

1x Peregrine Drake

1x Serpent of Yawning Depths

1x Scourge of Valkas

1x Voracious Hydra

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

