Winter Wonders Abound in the Secret Lair Winter Superdrop 2024
Winter Superdrop 2024 is proud to offer our hand-picked, artisanal drops for a gourmet farm-to-game-table experience. From the dark to the delectable, and the mysterious to the monstrous, you'll find something to delight even the most discriminating palate. Dinner is served.
You'll also be delighted to discover that you get free shipping on orders over $75! Plus, with the purchase of select bundles you can find on MagicSecretLair.com, you get The Scorpion God promo with art by Ricardo Cavolo (terms and conditions apply).
Individual drops and bundles are available through MagicSecretLair.com for preorder beginning today, February 5, at 9 a.m. PT until March 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Deceptive Divination
Raven's feather, serpent's hiss,
Kingly knowledge, queenly kiss.
Lying whispers weave and wend
In cauldron dark, shadows blend.
Twist of fate and fortune's flame,
Toss the dice, a cunning game.
Scattered secrets, hidden truth
Trust no one, 'tis forsooth.
Art by Alex Khabbazi
Contents:
- 1x Wall of Omens
- 1x Circular Logic
- 1x Scheming Symmetry
- 1x Price of Progress
- 1x Eternal Witness
Note: The copy of the card Circular Logic found in the Deceptive Divination drop was inadvertently printed as a sorcery. The error is found in both foil and non-foil versions. However, we assure you that you can still cast it as an instant and the Oracle rules text remains accurate. As a token of our embarrassment, please enjoy a $5 USD discount on this drop.
Pricing:
- Non-foil:
$29.99$24.99 USD
- Rainbow foil:
$39.99$34.99 USD
Prismatic Nightmares
Lurking in the abyss of a sleeping god's subconscious, haunting visions shudder to life. Vivid dreams of decay and control and power infiltrate the waking world. Their terror is beautiful, their power—magnetic. Soon the dreams become reality and reality becomes the nightmare.
Art by Graham Yarrington
Contents:
- 1x Arcane Denial
- 1x Nightscape Familiar
- 1x Rain of Filth
- 1x Simian Spirit Guide
- 1x Prince of Thralls
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
Just Add Milk: Second Helpings
Craving another drop of sugary-sweet goodness? You're in luck! Introducing four all-new reversible cards straight from your parents' pantry that will satisfy your hunger and enrich your collection with a taste-splosion of flavor. Fortified with wholesome mechanics, this drop is part of a complete deckfast.
!! Warning: Do Not Eat Just Add Milk: Second Helpings !!
Art by Mike Burns & Scott Okumura
Contents:
- 1x Sakashima of a Thousand Faces
- 1x Yargle, Glutton of Urborg
- 1x Krark, the Thumbless
- 1x Adrix and Nev, Twincasters
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
Hard-Boiled Thrillers
Dirty puddles reflect blinking neon lights as some deep, urgent jazz tune hangs heavy in the air. A rain-soaked fedora sits in the gutter.
"Was I double-crossed, or did I do the double-crossing?" the bruised detective asks no one but himself as he lurches to his feet. "Maybe it doesn't matter—even the secrets have secrets in this town, and I ought to know better than to trust someone so lovely." The bitter taste of betrayal always makes the truth even harder to swallow.
Now there were only two things left to do: make sure that two-faced gangster gets what's his, and don't forget the hat.
Art by Josh Newton & Scott Okumura
Contents:
- 1x Reconnaissance
- 1x Jace, Wielder of Mysteries
- 1x Black Market
- 1x Dire Undercurrents
- 1x Obeka, Brute Chronologist
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
Showcase: Murders at Karlov Manor
CLASSIFIED INFORMATION: FOR AUTHORIZED EYES ONLY
SUMMARY
A SET OF HIGHLY COLLECTABLE CARDS DEPICTING EVIDENCE OF CRIMINAL ACTIVITY.
SUBJECT PROFILE
SHOWCASE DOSSIER FRAMES FEATURING GRITTY ART BY PETER DIAMOND, DAVID ROBERT HOVEY, IVAN SHAVRIN, AND ALEX STONE.
RECOMMENDATIONS
OBTAIN EVIDENCE IMMEDIATELY
Contents:
- 1x Gonti, Lord of Luxury
- 1x Vilis, Broker of Blood
- 1x Anowon, the Ruin Thief
- 1x Grenzo, Dungeon Warden
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
The Beauty of the Beasts
On a mist-covered isle concealed by tempestuous seas, the mundane meets the mythological, and untamed nature radiates ethereal grace. Hidden here, in forgotten caves and otherworldly caverns, a majestic menagerie waits to be discovered. Inspired by ancient stories, this modern bestiary is as ferocious as it is enchanting.
Art by Rowynn Ellis
Contents:
- 1x Felidar Guardian
- 1x Peregrine Drake
- 1x Serpent of Yawning Depths
- 1x Scourge of Valkas
- 1x Voracious Hydra
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
Visit MagicSecretLair.com to preorder Secret Lair Winter Superdrop 2024 drops and bundles for a limited time, beginning today, February 5, at 9 a.m. PT until March 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.