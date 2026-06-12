Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes brings fan-favorite characters and moments from Marvel history to life like you've never seen them before. Prepare to soar into the Marvel Universe when Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes releases on June 26, 2026! To celebrate this set and its amazing artwork, we're showcasing some of our favorite illustrations on the set's art cards.

0022a_MTGMSH_ACArt: Captain America, Wings of Freedom Art Card 2

You'll find 1 of 45 different art cards in 31% of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Collector Boosters. Of those, 4% feature an art card with a gold-stamped artist signature or Planeswalker symbol. (Non-stamped versions have the same art but without the artist's signature or Planeswalker symbol.)

Additionally, you can find 1 of 9 different art cards in 5% of Collector Boosters that can be collected and assembled to form Björn Barends's artwork for Thanos, the Mad Titan. (These art cards do not feature a signature stamp or Planeswalker symbol.)

Assemble your favorite pieces of artwork when Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes releases on June 26, 2026. The set is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.