Every aspect of Magic: The Gathering® | The Hobbit™ celebrates one of fantasy's most beloved tales, from bombastic Dragons that soar across the battlefield to the fearsome Wolves that work well in packs. That passion for Tolkien's world extends to the set's tokens, which depict several creatures and characters from Middle-earth.

0007_MTGHOB_TknBstr: Bear Token 0014_MTGHOB_Helper: Enduring Story (Helper)

Each Play Booster contains a non-foil double-sided token. There are 13 full-art tokens and 2 helper cards found in Play Boosters. From among those full-art tokens, there are 2 different Goblin Army tokens (to show your growing ranks) and 2 different Treasure tokens (to show your growing wealth).

0010_MTGHOB_TknBstr: Axe Token 0009_MTGHOB_TknBstr: Wolf Token

Each Collector Booster contains a traditional foil double-sided token or an art card. Please note that helper cards do not appear in Collector Boosters.

You can find these tokens and more in the Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Card Image Gallery. For more information on where you can find all the cards in this set, check out our guide to Collecting Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit.

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit releases on August 14, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.