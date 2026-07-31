Magic: The Gathering® | The Hobbit™ paints an enchanting picture of Tolkien's Middle-earth. Our artists have captured that beauty in this set's artwork. Now, you can put that artwork on display with art cards from Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit. You'll find 1 of 54 different non-stamped art cards in 30% of Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Collector Boosters. An additional 5% of Collector Boosters feature art cards with a gold-stamped artist signature or Planeswalker symbol. (Non-stamped versions have the same art but without the artist's signature or Planeswalker symbol.)

0034a_MTGHOB_ACArt: Aragorn, the Uniter Art Card 34/54

Additionally, Scene Boxes from Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit each contain art cards that mirror each box's 6-card scene.

Find your favorite illustrations and art cards in the Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Card Image Gallery before the set's global tabletop release. Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit releases on August 14, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.