Recruit a team of tokens from across the Marvel Universe with Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes. This set is full of all the tokens you need to keep track of your games of Magic, with some added Marvel flair. Devious Robot Villains and delicious shawarma Food tokens await you when Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes releases on June 26, 2026.

0019_MTGMSH_TknBstr: Food Token 0020_MTGMSH_TknBstr: Robot Villain Token

Each Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Play Booster contains a non-foil double-sided token. There are 22 different full-art tokens that can be found in Play Boosters.

0015a_MTGMSH_CmdrTkn: Vibranium Token // Angel Token 0008a_MTGMSH_CmdrTkn: Council of Reeds Copy Token // Merfolk Token

Each Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Commander deck includes 10 double-sided tokens. These tokens are non-foil in Commander decks and surge foil in the Collector's Edition Commander decks. Surge foil tokens are only available on double-sided tokens in Collector's Edition Commander decks, with surge foil on one side and non-foil on the other side. Commander decks feature a combination of Play Booster tokens, 15 Commander tokens, and a helper card.

0009a_MTGMSH_TknBstr: Villain Token // Robot Hero Token

The Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Beginner Box includes 5 non-foil double-sided tokens. The Robot Hero token created by Iron Man, Tony Stark appears only in the Beginner Box.

0008_MTGMSH_TknBstr: Galactus Token 0010_MTGMSH_TknBstr: The Void Token

Each Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Collector Booster contains a traditional foil double-sided token or an art card. Any of the 22 full-art tokens from Play Boosters and 15 full-art tokens from the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Commander decks can appear in Collector Boosters. Please note that helper cards do not appear in Collector Boosters.

You can find these tokens and more in the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Card Image Gallery.

Bring the Marvel Universe to your collection when Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes releases on June 26, 2026! The set is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.