Take a trip through Secrets of Strixhaven's latest art installation: the art cards found in Collector Boosters! We're showcasing some of our favorite pieces from Secrets of Strixhaven and the Mystical Archive on the set's art cards.

0049a_MTGSOS_ArtCArt: Akroma's Will Art Card 49/54

You'll find 1 of 54 different art cards in 35% of Secrets of Strixhaven Collector Boosters. In 5% of Collector Boosters, the art card will feature a gold-stamped artist signature or Planeswalker symbol. (Non-stamped versions have the same art but without the artist's signature or Planeswalker symbol.)

Explore these art cards and more in the Secrets of Strixhaven Card Image Gallery! Secrets of Strixhaven releases on April 24, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.