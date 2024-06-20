On July 5, Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® freeruns its way onto shelves at your local game store with new cards and alternate-art reprints featuring the characters, settings, and lore from the popular Assassin's Creed video games. The set also features 8 tokens in all, including 3 minigame cards, that offer thrilling and iconic Magic play!

In Beyond Boosters, you can find 8 full-art tokens and 3 minigame cards. Play three minigames, including Into the Story: Assassin Edition, Beyond Booster Blitz, and Find the Assassin, with the 3 minigame cards from Beyond Boosters shown below.

0002_MTGACR_TokenBst: Shapeshifter Token (3/2) 0005_MTGACR_TokenBst: Phobos Token

Collector Boosters feature the same 8 full-art tokens from Beyond Boosters as traditional foil double-sided tokens. (Minigame cards cannot be found in Collector Boosters.)

Want to see all the tokens included in each of these products? Now you can by visiting the Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® Card Image Gallery or by clicking these convenient links: tokens, emblem, and helper.

Slip your way into a local game store near you or go incognito with online retailers like Amazon to preorder your Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® products before they release on July 5, 2024!

Preorder Now!