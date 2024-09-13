On September 27, 2024, the inhabitants of the House invite you to enter Duskmourn. Inspired by the modern horror genre, Duskmourn: House of Horror is filled with haunting entities that are sure to send a shiver down your spine. If you don't believe us, look at some of the tokens (if you dare).

0008_MTGDSK_Token: Spirit 0007_MTGDSK_Token: Toy

There are 16 full-art tokens, 1 manifest helper card, and 1 emblem (created by Kaito, Bane of Nightmares) available in Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Boosters. Each one features delightfully devilish artwork set on the plane.

0014_MTGDSK_Token: Primo, the Indivisible

Want some shine to go with your shivers? Duskmourn: House of Horror Collector Boosters contain a double-sided token with both sides appearing in traditional foil. All 16 full-art tokens, the manifest helper card, and the emblem created by Kaito, Bane of Nightmares appear on these double-sided tokens.

0015_MTGDSK_Token: Treasure 0016_MTGDSK_Token: Everywhere

Finally, Duskmourn: House of Horror releases with four Commander decks, each with their own set of 10 double-sided tokens. This provides everything you need to keep track of your board while playing with these exciting new decks.

0004a_MTGDSK_ComToken: Shark // 0001b_MTGDSK_Token: Copy

Want to see all the tokens included in these products? Now you can by visiting the Duskmourn: House of Horror Card Image Gallery or the following links:

Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Boosters and Collector Boosters (tokens, helper, and emblem)

Duskmourn: House of Horror Commander decks (tokens)

Grab your friends and face your fears with Duskmourn: House of Horror when the set releases on September 27, 2024! Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Boosters, Collector Boosters, Commander decks, and more are available for preorder now at your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.