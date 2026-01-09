Collect a coterie of cute and cunning creatures with the tokens of Lorwyn Eclipsed! Featuring new illustrations from some of your favorite Magic artists, these tokens bring the look and feel of Lorwyn-Shadowmoor to every corner of the battlefield.

0002_MTGECL_ToknBstr: Elk Token 0007_MTGECL_ToknBstr: Kithkin Token

In Lorwyn Eclipsed, each Play Booster contains a non-foil double-sided token. There are 11 full-art tokens and an emblem (created by Oko, Shadowmoor Scion ) found in Play Boosters, and they appear in a variety of combinations on these double-sided tokens.

0003a_MTGECL_PnchOutCntrs: Counters 0011_MTGECL_TknComm: Scarecrow Token

Each of the Lorwyn Eclipsed Commander decks—Dance of the Elements and Blight Curse—comes with all the tokens you need to keep track of your games of Magic. The Dance of the Elements Commander deck contains 10 double-sided full-art tokens. The Blight Curse Commander deck contains 10 double-sided full-art tokens and a punch-out counter card.

0006_MTGECL_TknComm: Rhino Warrior Token 0008_MTGECL_TknComm: Snake Token

Each Lorwyn Eclipsed Collector Booster contains a traditional foil double-sided token or an art card. Any of the 11 full-art tokens and the emblem from Play Boosters along with the 11 unique tokens from the Lorwyn Eclipsed Commander decks can appear on traditional foil double-sided tokens in Collector Boosters. Please note that helper cards and punch-out counter cards do not appear in Collector Boosters.

You can find all of these tokens and more in the Lorwyn Eclipsed Card Image Gallery:

Find your new favorite tokens in Lorwyn Eclipsed when the set releases worldwide on January 23, 2026! You can preorder the set now from your local game store, Amazon, TCGplayer, and elsewhere Magic is sold.