A true ninja prepares for the battles ahead, and you can prepare for your own battles with the tokens of Magic: The Gathering® | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! The Turtles are bringing a bounty of slick new tokens to help you keep track of your games, and we've got all the info right here.

0003_MTGTMT_BooTok: Ninja Turtle Spirit Token 0008_MTGTMT_BooTok: Food Token

Each Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Play Booster contains a non-foil double-sided token. There are 10 full-art tokens found in Play Boosters, and they appear in a variety of combinations.

0002a_MTGTMT_ComToken: Clue Token // Ooze Token 0003a_MTGTMT_ComToken: Treasure Token // Ninja Token

The Turtle Power! Commander deck has 10 non-foil double-sided tokens. You can find a complete list of these tokens alongside the Turtle Power! Commander decklist.

0002_MTGTMT_ComToken: Clue Token 0009_MTGTMT_BooTok: Mutagen Token

Each Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collector Booster contains a traditional foil double-sided token or an art card. Any of the 10 full-art tokens from Play Boosters and the 3 full-art tokens from the Turtle Power! Commander deck can appear in Collector Boosters. For more information on this set's art cards, check out this article.

You can find all of these tokens and more in the Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Card Image Gallery.

Your collection of tokens just got weirder! Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles releases on March 6, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.