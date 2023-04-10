Fight the Phyrexian invasion and save the Multiverse with 62 full-art tokens, four emblems, three double-faced Incubator // Phyrexian tokens, and two status marker cards from across March of the Machine products.

You can find 20 tokens, three double-faced Incubator // Phyrexian tokens, and three emblems in Draft and Set Boosters, with different Treasure tokens for the Phyrexians and the defenders. In Collector Boosters, you'll find all these as double-faced tokens in traditional foil.

The five Commander decks from March of the Machine feature the remaining 42 tokens, two status marker cards (The Monarch and City's Blessing), and one emblem. These appear on the 10 double-faced tokens in each deck, with different tokens and combinations in each depending on the deck's theme, and often with Draft Booster tokens on the back or front face (or both faces in the case of the Incubator // Phyrexian tokens).

Visit the March of the Machine Card Image Gallery to see the cards in the set, including the ones that create these tokens. You can also stop by March of the Machine Variant Card Image Gallery for a look at the Booster Fun and promo versions of March of the Machine cards, then check out March of the Machine Commander Card Image Gallery and Planechase Card Image Gallery to see the cards in the five Commander decks!

March of the Machine

Monk
Soldier
Vampire
Kraken
Zombie
First Mate Ragavan
Dinosaur
Phyrexian Saproling
Elemental (blue-red)
Knight (white-blue)
Phyrexian Hydra (reach)
Phyrexian Hydra (lifelink)
Spirit (red-white)
Spirit (white-black)
Warrior (red-white)
Incubator
Phyrexian
Incubator // Phyrexian
Incubator
Phyrexian
Incubator // Phyrexian
Incubator
Phyrexian
Incubator // Phyrexian
 
Thopter
Treasure (Defender)
Treasure (Phyrexian)
Emblem (Teferi Akosa of Zhalfir)
Emblem (Wrenn and Realmbreaker)
Emblem (Teferi's Talent)
Phyrexian Myr
Elemental (red)
March of the Machine Commander

Growing Threat

  • 1 Phyrexian Golem // Phyrexian Horror token
  • 1 Phyrexian Golem // Construct (6/12) token
  • 3 Incubator // Phyrexian tokens (each with different art)
  • 2 Phyrexian Germ // Myr tokens
  • 3 Angel (3/3) // Demon tokens
Phyrexian Golem
Phyrexian Horror
Phyrexian Golem // Phyrexian Horror
Phyrexian Golem
Construct (6/12)
Phyrexian Golem // Construct (6/12)
Incubator
Phyrexian
Incubator // Phyrexian
Incubator
Phyrexian
Incubator // Phyrexian
Incubator
Phyrexian
Incubator // Phyrexian
Phyrexian Germ
Myr
Phyrexian Germ // Myr
Angel (3/3)
Demon
Angel (3/3) // Demon
 

Cavalry Charge

  • 2 Knight // Spirit (white-black) tokens
  • 2 Vampire Knight // Soldier tokens
  • 1 Blood // Shapeshifter token
  • 2 Zombie Knight // Human tokens
  • 2 Knight (white-blue) // Assassin tokens
  • 1 The Monarch // Shapeshifter token
Knight
Spirit (white-black)
Knight // Spirit (white-black)
Vampire Knight
Soldier
Vampire Knight // Soldier
Blood
Shapeshifter
Blood // Shapeshifter
Zombie Knight
Human
Zombie Knight // Human
Knight (white-blue)
Assassin
Knight (white-blue) // Assassin
The Monarch
Shapeshifter
The Monarch // Shapeshifter
 

Call for Backup

  • 2 Spirit (white) // Treasure (Defender) tokens
  • 4 Goblin // Legions Sliver tokens
  • 1 Elephant // City's Blessing token
  • 3 Butterfly // City's Blessing tokens
Spirit (white)
Treasure (Defender)
Spirit (white) // Treasure (Defender)
Goblin
Sliver
Goblin // Sliver
Elephant
City's Blessing
Elephant // City's Blessing
Butterfly
City's Blessing
Butterfly // City's Blessing
 

Divine Convocation

  • 1 Bird // Kobolds of Kher Keep token
  • 1 Spirit (white) // Spirit (blue) token
  • 1 Warrior // Emblem (Elspeth, Sun's Champion) token
  • 1 Soldier // Insect token
  • 1 Eldrazi // Angel (4/4) token
  • 1 Squid // Human (red) token
  • 1 Tentacle // Human (red) token
  • 1 Goblin // Eldrazi token
  • 1 Elemental // Elemental (blue-red) token
  • 1 Elemental // Faerie token
Bird
Kobolds of Kher Keep
Bird // Kobolds of Kher Keep
Spirit (white)
Spirit (blue)
Spirit (white) // Spirit (blue)
Warrior
Emblem (Elspeth, Sun's Champion)
Warrior // Emblem (Elspeth, Sun's Champion)
Soldier
Insect
Soldier // Insect
Eldrazi
Angel (4/4)
Eldrazi // Angel (4/4)
Squid
Human (red)
Squid // Human (red)
Tentacle
Human (red)
Tentacle // Human (red)
Goblin
Eldrazi
Goblin // Eldrazi
Elemental
Elemental (blue-red)
Elemental // Elemental (blue-red)
Elemental
Faerie
Elemental // Faerie
 

Tinker Time

  • 2 Thopter // Beast (4/4) tokens
  • 2 Treasure (Defender) // Gremlin tokens
  • 1 Golem // Blood token
  • 1 Golem // Clue token
  • 2 Thopter (1/1 blue) // Gold tokens
  • 1 Feather // Servo token
  • 1 Food // Replicated Ring token
Thopter
Beast (4/4)
Thopter // Beast (4/4)
Treasure (Defender)
Gremlin
Treasure (Defender) // Gremlin
Golem
Blood
Golem // Blood
Golem
Clue
Golem // Clue
Thopter (1/1 blue)
Gold
Thopter (1/1 blue) // Gold
Feather
Servo
Feather // Servo
Food
Replicated Ring
Food // Replicated Ring

