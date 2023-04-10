Fight the Phyrexian invasion and save the Multiverse with 62 full-art tokens, four emblems, three double-faced Incubator // Phyrexian tokens, and two status marker cards from across March of the Machine products.

You can find 20 tokens, three double-faced Incubator // Phyrexian tokens, and three emblems in Draft and Set Boosters, with different Treasure tokens for the Phyrexians and the defenders. In Collector Boosters, you'll find all these as double-faced tokens in traditional foil.

The five Commander decks from March of the Machine feature the remaining 42 tokens, two status marker cards (The Monarch and City's Blessing), and one emblem. These appear on the 10 double-faced tokens in each deck, with different tokens and combinations in each depending on the deck's theme, and often with Draft Booster tokens on the back or front face (or both faces in the case of the Incubator // Phyrexian tokens).

March of the Machine

Monk Soldier Vampire

Kraken Zombie First Mate Ragavan

Dinosaur Phyrexian Saproling Elemental (blue-red)

Knight (white-blue) Phyrexian Hydra (reach) Phyrexian Hydra (lifelink)

Spirit (red-white) Spirit (white-black) Warrior (red-white)

Turn Over Incubator // Phyrexian Turn Over Incubator // Phyrexian Turn Over Incubator // Phyrexian

Thopter Treasure (Defender) Treasure (Phyrexian)

Emblem (Teferi Akosa of Zhalfir) Emblem (Wrenn and Realmbreaker) Emblem (Teferi's Talent)

Phyrexian Myr Elemental (red)

March of the Machine Commander

Growing Threat

1 Phyrexian Golem // Phyrexian Horror token

1 Phyrexian Golem // Construct (6/12) token

3 Incubator // Phyrexian tokens (each with different art)

2 Phyrexian Germ // Myr tokens

3 Angel (3/3) // Demon tokens

Turn Over Phyrexian Golem // Phyrexian Horror Turn Over Phyrexian Golem // Construct (6/12) Turn Over Incubator // Phyrexian

Turn Over Incubator // Phyrexian Turn Over Incubator // Phyrexian

Turn Over Phyrexian Germ // Myr Turn Over Angel (3/3) // Demon

Cavalry Charge

2 Knight // Spirit (white-black) tokens

2 Vampire Knight // Soldier tokens

1 Blood // Shapeshifter token

2 Zombie Knight // Human tokens

2 Knight (white-blue) // Assassin tokens

1 The Monarch // Shapeshifter token

Turn Over Knight // Spirit (white-black) Turn Over Vampire Knight // Soldier Turn Over Blood // Shapeshifter

Turn Over Zombie Knight // Human Turn Over Knight (white-blue) // Assassin Turn Over The Monarch // Shapeshifter

Call for Backup

2 Spirit (white) // Treasure (Defender) tokens

4 Goblin // Legions Sliver tokens

1 Elephant // City's Blessing token

3 Butterfly // City's Blessing tokens

Turn Over Spirit (white) // Treasure (Defender) Turn Over Goblin // Sliver

Turn Over Elephant // City's Blessing Turn Over Butterfly // City's Blessing

Divine Convocation

1 Bird // Kobolds of Kher Keep token

1 Spirit (white) // Spirit (blue) token

1 Warrior // Emblem (Elspeth, Sun's Champion) token

1 Soldier // Insect token

1 Eldrazi // Angel (4/4) token

1 Squid // Human (red) token

1 Tentacle // Human (red) token

1 Goblin // Eldrazi token

1 Elemental // Elemental (blue-red) token

1 Elemental // Faerie token

Turn Over Bird // Kobolds of Kher Keep Turn Over Spirit (white) // Spirit (blue) Turn Over Warrior // Emblem (Elspeth, Sun's Champion)

Turn Over Soldier // Insect Turn Over Eldrazi // Angel (4/4) Turn Over Squid // Human (red)

Turn Over Tentacle // Human (red) Turn Over Goblin // Eldrazi

Turn Over Elemental // Elemental (blue-red) Turn Over Elemental // Faerie

Tinker Time

2 Thopter // Beast (4/4) tokens

2 Treasure (Defender) // Gremlin tokens

1 Golem // Blood token

1 Golem // Clue token

2 Thopter (1/1 blue) // Gold tokens

1 Feather // Servo token

1 Food // Replicated Ring token

Turn Over Thopter // Beast (4/4) Turn Over Treasure (Defender) // Gremlin Turn Over Golem // Blood

Turn Over Golem // Clue Turn Over Thopter (1/1 blue) // Gold

Turn Over Feather // Servo Turn Over Food // Replicated Ring

