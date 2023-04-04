March of the Machine hits stores worldwide on April 21, and for Commander fans, we have five new Commander decks, each with awesome legends, reprints, 10 different Planechase cards, 10 double-faced tokens, and a unique planar die.
GROWING THREAT
Brimaz, Blight of Oreskos and Moira and Teshar are traditional foil cards. The Brimaz, Blight of Oreskos display commander is printed with the foil-etched treatment on a thicker cardstock—great for showing off your commander but not legal in sanctioned Commander play.
1 Brimaz, Blight of Oreskos
1 Moira and Teshar
1 Ichor Elixir
1 Blight Titan
1 Darksteel Splicer
1 Excise the Imperfect
1 Filigree Vector
1 Path of the Schemer
1 Bitterthorn, Nissa's Animus
1 Vulpine Harvester
1 Cataclysmic Gearhulk
1 Massacre Wurm
1 Noxious Gearhulk
1 Phyrexian Scriptures
1 Phyrexian Triniform
1 Soul of New Phyrexia
1 Ancient Stone Idol
1 Angel of the Ruins
1 Blade Splicer
1 Coveted Jewel
1 Duplicant
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Fetid Heath
1 Karn's Bastion
1 Myr Battlesphere
1 Nettlecyst
1 Phyrexian Delver
1 Phyrexian Rebirth
1 Psychosis Crawler
1 Scrap Trawler
1 Sculpting Steel
1 Scytheclaw
1 Shineshadow Snarl
1 Spire of Industry
1 Temple of Silence
1 Utter End
1 Vault of the Archangel
1 Yawgmoth's Vile Offering
1 Bojuka Bog
1 Command Tower
1 Commander's Sphere
1 Evolving Wilds
1 First-Sphere Gargantua
1 Fractured Powerstone
1 Goldmire Bridge
1 Night's Whisper
1 Orzhov Locket
1 Orzhov Signet
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Phyrexian Ghoul
1 Phyrexian Rager
1 Silverquill Campus
1 Terramorphic Expanse
1 Wayfarer's Bauble
1 Hedron Archive
1 Ambition's Cost
1 Arcane Signet
1 Bloodline Pretender
1 Bone Shredder
1 Burnished Hart
1 Despark
1 Go for the Throat
1 Graveshifter
1 Keskit, the Flesh Sculptor
1 Master Splicer
1 Meteor Golem
1 Mind Stone
1 Mortify
1 Shattered Angel
1 Shimmer Myr
1 Sol Ring
1 Swords to Plowshares
1 Tainted Field
1 Talisman of Hierarchy
1 Victimize
1 Compleated Huntmaster
1 Phyrexian Gargantua
10 Plains
13 Swamp
Growing Threat Planechase Cards
Growing Threat Tokens
1 Phyrexian Golem // Phyrexian Horror token
1 Phyrexian Golem // Construct (6/12) token
3 Incubator // Phyrexian tokens (0016, 0017, and 0018)
2 Phyrexian Germ // Myr tokens
3 Angel (3/3) // Demon tokens
Phyrexian Golem // Phyrexian Horror
Phyrexian Golem // Construct (6/12)
Incubator // Phyrexian
Incubator // Phyrexian
Incubator // Phyrexian
Phyrexian Germ // Myr
Angel (3/3) // Demon
CAVALRY CHARGE
Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir and Elenda and Azor are traditional foil cards. The Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir display commander is printed with the foil-etched treatment on a thicker cardstock—great for showing off your commander but not legal in sanctioned Commander play.
1 Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir
1 Elenda and Azor
1 Exsanguinator Cavalry
1 Ichor Elixir
1 Herald of Hoofbeats
1 Locthwain Lancer
1 Chivalric Alliance
1 Path of the Enigma
1 Vodalian Wave-Knight
1 Conjurer's Mantle
1 Ethersworn Adjudicator
1 Hero of Bladehold
1 Vona, Butcher of Magan
1 Acclaimed Contender
1 Adeline, Resplendent Cathar
1 Aryel, Knight of Windgrace
1 Choked Estuary
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Fell the Mighty
1 Haakon, Stromgald Scourge
1 Josu Vess, Lich Knight
1 Knight Exemplar
1 Knight of the White Orchid
1 Knights' Charge
1 Liliana's Standard Bearer
1 Maul of the Skyclaves
1 Midnight Reaper
1 Murderous Rider
1 Painful Truths
1 Port Town
1 Prairie Stream
1 Promise of Loyalty
1 Pull from Tomorrow
1 Shineshadow Snarl
1 Sigiled Sword of Valeron
1 Silverwing Squadron
1 Sunken Hollow
1 Temple of Deceit
1 Temple of Enlightenment
1 Temple of Silence
1 Time Wipe
1 Unbreakable Formation
1 Valiant Knight
1 Vanquisher's Banner
1 Worthy Knight
1 Bojuka Bog
1 Command Tower
1 Commander's Sphere
1 Distant Melody
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Fractured Powerstone
1 Orzhov Signet
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Read the Bones
1 Smitten Swordmaster
1 Terramorphic Expanse
1 Thriving Heath
1 Thriving Isle
1 Thriving Moor
1 Arcane Sanctum
1 Arcane Signet
1 Arvad the Cursed
1 Corpse Knight
1 Despark
1 Fellwar Stone
1 Foulmire Knight
1 Herald's Horn
1 Knight of the Last Breath
1 Knights of the Black Rose
1 Mind Stone
1 Myriad Landscape
1 Order of Midnight
1 Path to Exile
1 Return to Dust
1 Sol Ring
1 Swords to Plowshares
1 Syr Elenora, the Discerning
1 Syr Konrad, the Grim
1 Temple of the False God
1 Wintermoor Commander
1 Xerex Strobe-Knight
8 Plains
6 Island
5 Swamp
Cavalry Charge Planechase Cards
Cavalry Charge Tokens
2 Knight // Spirit (white-black) tokens
2 Vampire Knight // Soldier tokens
1 Blood // Shapeshifter token
2 Zombie Knight // Human tokens
2 Knight (white-blue) // Assassin tokens
1 The Monarch // Shapeshifter token
Knight // Spirit (white-black)
Vampire Knight // Soldier
Blood // Shapeshifter
Zombie Knight // Human
Knight (white-blue) // Assassin
The Monarch // Shapeshifter
CALL FOR BACKUP
Bright-Palm, Soul Awakener and Shalai and Hallar are traditional foil cards. The Bright-Palm, Soul Awakener display commander is printed with the foil-etched treatment on a thicker cardstock—great for showing off your commander but not legal in sanctioned Commander play.
1 Bright-Palm, Soul Awakener
1 Shalai and Hallar
1 Death-Greeter's Champion
1 Uncivil Unrest
1 Ichor Elixir
1 Mirror-Style Master
1 Guardian Scalelord
1 Emergent Woodwurm
1 Path of the Pyromancer
1 Conclave Sledge-Captain
1 Kalonian Hydra
1 Mikaeus, the Lunarch
1 Canopy Vista
1 Champion of Lambholt
1 Cinder Glade
1 Dromoka's Command
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Flamerush Rider
1 Flameshadow Conjuring
1 Forgotten Ancient
1 Fortified Village
1 Furycalm Snarl
1 Game Trail
1 Gavony Township
1 Genesis Hydra
1 Gyre Sage
1 Heaven /// Earth
1 High Sentinels of Arashin
1 Incubation Druid
1 Inscription of Abundance
1 Ion Storm
1 Kessig Wolf Run
1 Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin
1 Managorger Hydra
1 Mossfire Valley
1 Mosswort Bridge
1 Restoration Angel
1 Rishkar, Peema Renegade
1 Semester's End
1 Strionic Resonator
1 Sungrass Prairie
1 Sunscorch Regent
1 Temple of Abandon
1 Temple of Plenty
1 Temple of Triumph
1 Together Forever
1 Triskelion
1 Command Tower
1 Commander's Sphere
1 Cultivate
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Fertilid
1 Fractured Powerstone
1 Kodama's Reach
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Pridemalkin
1 Return to Nature
1 Terramorphic Expanse
1 Wood Elves
1 Abzan Battle Priest
1 Abzan Falconer
1 Alharu, Solemn Ritualist
1 Arcane Signet
1 Armorcraft Judge
1 Brawn
1 Bretagard Stronghold
1 Conclave Mentor
1 Constable of the Realm
1 Elite Scaleguard
1 Enduring Scalelord
1 Falkenrath Exterminator
1 Field of Ruin
1 Generous Gift
1 Good-Fortune Unicorn
1 Hamza, Guardian of Arashin
1 Hindervines
1 Inspiring Call
1 Jungle Shrine
1 Juniper Order Ranger
1 Krosan Verge
1 Llanowar Reborn
1 Mindless Automaton
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Slurrk, All-Ingesting
1 Sol Ring
1 Swords to Plowshares
1 Temple of the False God
5 Plains
2 Mountain
6 Forest
Call for Backup Planechase Cards
Call for Backup Tokens
2 Spirit (white) // Treasure tokens
4 Goblin // Sliver tokens
1 Elephant // City's Blessing token
3 Butterfly // City's Blessing tokens
Spirit (white) // Treasure (defender)
Goblin // Sliver
Elephant // City's Blessing
Butterfly // City's Blessing
