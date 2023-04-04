March of the Machine hits stores worldwide on April 21, and for Commander fans, we have five new Commander decks, each with awesome legends, reprints, 10 different Planechase cards, 10 double-faced tokens, and a unique planar die.

Growing Threat (White-Black) Growing Threat Planar Die

Cavalry Charge (White-Blue-Black) Cavalry Charge Planar Die

Divine Convocation (Blue-Red-White) Divine Convocation Planar Die

Call for Backup (Red-Green-White) Call for Backup Planar Die

Tinker Time (Green-Blue-Red) Tinker Time Planar Die

Preorder Now

You can check out the cards from these Commander decks and the Commander deck–exclusive Planechase cards in the March of the Machine Commander Card Image Gallery and Planechase Card Image Gallery, as well as cards from the set in the March of the Machine Card Image Gallery, Variant Card Image Gallery, and Multiverse Legends Card Image Gallery.

For a rundown of all the cards across the set and where you can find them, check out our Collecting March of the Machine article!

Look for March of the Machine Commander decks at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic: The Gathering is sold.

(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from our card database, including printings which are not in this product. Decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck.)

GROWING THREAT

Brimaz, Blight of Oreskos Moira and Teshar Brimaz, Blight of Oreskos Display Commander

Brimaz, Blight of Oreskos and Moira and Teshar are traditional foil cards. The Brimaz, Blight of Oreskos display commander is printed with the foil-etched treatment on a thicker cardstock—great for showing off your commander but not legal in sanctioned Commander play.

1 Brimaz, Blight of Oreskos 1 Moira and Teshar 1 Ichor Elixir 1 Blight Titan 1 Darksteel Splicer 1 Excise the Imperfect 1 Filigree Vector 1 Path of the Schemer 1 Bitterthorn, Nissa's Animus 1 Vulpine Harvester 1 Cataclysmic Gearhulk 1 Massacre Wurm 1 Noxious Gearhulk 1 Phyrexian Scriptures 1 Phyrexian Triniform 1 Soul of New Phyrexia 1 Ancient Stone Idol 1 Angel of the Ruins 1 Blade Splicer 1 Coveted Jewel 1 Duplicant 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fetid Heath 1 Karn's Bastion 1 Myr Battlesphere 1 Nettlecyst 1 Phyrexian Delver 1 Phyrexian Rebirth 1 Psychosis Crawler 1 Scrap Trawler 1 Sculpting Steel 1 Scytheclaw 1 Shineshadow Snarl 1 Spire of Industry 1 Temple of Silence 1 Utter End 1 Vault of the Archangel 1 Yawgmoth's Vile Offering 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Command Tower 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Evolving Wilds 1 First-Sphere Gargantua 1 Fractured Powerstone 1 Goldmire Bridge 1 Night's Whisper 1 Orzhov Locket 1 Orzhov Signet 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Phyrexian Ghoul 1 Phyrexian Rager 1 Silverquill Campus 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Wayfarer's Bauble 1 Hedron Archive 1 Ambition's Cost 1 Arcane Signet 1 Bloodline Pretender 1 Bone Shredder 1 Burnished Hart 1 Despark 1 Go for the Throat 1 Graveshifter 1 Keskit, the Flesh Sculptor 1 Master Splicer 1 Meteor Golem 1 Mind Stone 1 Mortify 1 Shattered Angel 1 Shimmer Myr 1 Sol Ring 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Tainted Field 1 Talisman of Hierarchy 1 Victimize 1 Compleated Huntmaster 1 Phyrexian Gargantua 10 Plains 13 Swamp

Growing Threat Planechase Cards

Esper Ketria

Naktamun Nyx

The Pit The Aether Flues

The Great Forest Panopticon

Spatial Merging Undercity Reaches

Growing Threat Tokens

1 Phyrexian Golem // Phyrexian Horror token

1 Phyrexian Golem // Construct (6/12) token

3 Incubator // Phyrexian tokens (0016, 0017, and 0018)

2 Phyrexian Germ // Myr tokens

3 Angel (3/3) // Demon tokens

Turn Over Phyrexian Golem // Phyrexian Horror Turn Over Phyrexian Golem // Construct (6/12) Turn Over Incubator // Phyrexian

Turn Over Incubator // Phyrexian Turn Over Incubator // Phyrexian

Turn Over Phyrexian Germ // Myr Turn Over Angel (3/3) // Demon

CAVALRY CHARGE

Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir Elenda and Azor Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir Display Commander

Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir and Elenda and Azor are traditional foil cards. The Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir display commander is printed with the foil-etched treatment on a thicker cardstock—great for showing off your commander but not legal in sanctioned Commander play.

1 Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir 1 Elenda and Azor 1 Exsanguinator Cavalry 1 Ichor Elixir 1 Herald of Hoofbeats 1 Locthwain Lancer 1 Chivalric Alliance 1 Path of the Enigma 1 Vodalian Wave-Knight 1 Conjurer's Mantle 1 Ethersworn Adjudicator 1 Hero of Bladehold 1 Vona, Butcher of Magan 1 Acclaimed Contender 1 Adeline, Resplendent Cathar 1 Aryel, Knight of Windgrace 1 Choked Estuary 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fell the Mighty 1 Haakon, Stromgald Scourge 1 Josu Vess, Lich Knight 1 Knight Exemplar 1 Knight of the White Orchid 1 Knights' Charge 1 Liliana's Standard Bearer 1 Maul of the Skyclaves 1 Midnight Reaper 1 Murderous Rider 1 Painful Truths 1 Port Town 1 Prairie Stream 1 Promise of Loyalty 1 Pull from Tomorrow 1 Shineshadow Snarl 1 Sigiled Sword of Valeron 1 Silverwing Squadron 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Temple of Deceit 1 Temple of Enlightenment 1 Temple of Silence 1 Time Wipe 1 Unbreakable Formation 1 Valiant Knight 1 Vanquisher's Banner 1 Worthy Knight 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Command Tower 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Distant Melody 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Fractured Powerstone 1 Orzhov Signet 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Read the Bones 1 Smitten Swordmaster 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Thriving Heath 1 Thriving Isle 1 Thriving Moor 1 Arcane Sanctum 1 Arcane Signet 1 Arvad the Cursed 1 Corpse Knight 1 Despark 1 Fellwar Stone 1 Foulmire Knight 1 Herald's Horn 1 Knight of the Last Breath 1 Knights of the Black Rose 1 Mind Stone 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Order of Midnight 1 Path to Exile 1 Return to Dust 1 Sol Ring 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Syr Elenora, the Discerning 1 Syr Konrad, the Grim 1 Temple of the False God 1 Wintermoor Commander 1 Xerex Strobe-Knight 8 Plains 6 Island 5 Swamp

Cavalry Charge Planechase Cards

The Caldaia Inys Haen

Littjara Paliano

Unyaro Mutual Epiphany

Orochi Colony Sokenzan

Truga Jungle Turri Island

Cavalry Charge Tokens

2 Knight // Spirit (white-black) tokens

2 Vampire Knight // Soldier tokens

1 Blood // Shapeshifter token

2 Zombie Knight // Human tokens

2 Knight (white-blue) // Assassin tokens

1 The Monarch // Shapeshifter token

Turn Over Knight // Spirit (white-black) Turn Over Vampire Knight // Soldier Turn Over Blood // Shapeshifter

Turn Over Zombie Knight // Human Turn Over Knight (white-blue) // Assassin Turn Over The Monarch // Shapeshifter

CALL FOR BACKUP

Bright-Palm, Soul Awakener Shalai and Hallar Bright-Palm, Soul Awakener Display Commander

Bright-Palm, Soul Awakener and Shalai and Hallar are traditional foil cards. The Bright-Palm, Soul Awakener display commander is printed with the foil-etched treatment on a thicker cardstock—great for showing off your commander but not legal in sanctioned Commander play.

1 Bright-Palm, Soul Awakener 1 Shalai and Hallar 1 Death-Greeter's Champion 1 Uncivil Unrest 1 Ichor Elixir 1 Mirror-Style Master 1 Guardian Scalelord 1 Emergent Woodwurm 1 Path of the Pyromancer 1 Conclave Sledge-Captain 1 Kalonian Hydra 1 Mikaeus, the Lunarch 1 Canopy Vista 1 Champion of Lambholt 1 Cinder Glade 1 Dromoka's Command 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Flamerush Rider 1 Flameshadow Conjuring 1 Forgotten Ancient 1 Fortified Village 1 Furycalm Snarl 1 Game Trail 1 Gavony Township 1 Genesis Hydra 1 Gyre Sage 1 Heaven /// Earth 1 High Sentinels of Arashin 1 Incubation Druid 1 Inscription of Abundance 1 Ion Storm 1 Kessig Wolf Run 1 Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin 1 Managorger Hydra 1 Mossfire Valley 1 Mosswort Bridge 1 Restoration Angel 1 Rishkar, Peema Renegade 1 Semester's End 1 Strionic Resonator 1 Sungrass Prairie 1 Sunscorch Regent 1 Temple of Abandon 1 Temple of Plenty 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Together Forever 1 Triskelion 1 Command Tower 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Cultivate 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Fertilid 1 Fractured Powerstone 1 Kodama's Reach 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Pridemalkin 1 Return to Nature 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Wood Elves 1 Abzan Battle Priest 1 Abzan Falconer 1 Alharu, Solemn Ritualist 1 Arcane Signet 1 Armorcraft Judge 1 Brawn 1 Bretagard Stronghold 1 Conclave Mentor 1 Constable of the Realm 1 Elite Scaleguard 1 Enduring Scalelord 1 Falkenrath Exterminator 1 Field of Ruin 1 Generous Gift 1 Good-Fortune Unicorn 1 Hamza, Guardian of Arashin 1 Hindervines 1 Inspiring Call 1 Jungle Shrine 1 Juniper Order Ranger 1 Krosan Verge 1 Llanowar Reborn 1 Mindless Automaton 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Slurrk, All-Ingesting 1 Sol Ring 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Temple of the False God 5 Plains 2 Mountain 6 Forest

Call for Backup Planechase Cards

The Golden City of Orazca The Great Aerie

Megaflora Jungle Riptide Island

Towashi Bloodhill Bastion

Chaotic Aether Grove of the Dreampods

Jund Kharasha Foothills

Call for Backup Tokens

2 Spirit (white) // Treasure tokens

4 Goblin // Sliver tokens

1 Elephant // City's Blessing token

3 Butterfly // City's Blessing tokens

Turn Over Spirit (white) // Treasure (defender) Turn Over Goblin // Sliver

Turn Over Elephant // City's Blessing Turn Over Butterfly // City's Blessing

Look for March of the Machine Commander decks at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic: The Gathering products are sold.