March of the Machine hits stores worldwide on April 21, and for Commander fans, we have five new Commander decks, each with awesome legends, reprints, 10 different Planechase cards, 10 double-faced tokens, and a unique planar die.

March of the Machine Growing Threat (White-Black) Commander Deck
Growing Threat (White-Black)
Growing Threat Planar Die
March of the Machine Cavalry Charge (White-Blue-Black) Commander Deck
Cavalry Charge (White-Blue-Black)
Cavalry Charge Planar Die
March of the Machine Divine Convocation (Blue-Red-White) Commander Deck
Divine Convocation (Blue-Red-White)
Divine Convocation Planar Die
March of the Machine Call for Backup (Red-Green-White) Commander Deck
Call for Backup (Red-Green-White)
Call for Backup Planar Die
March of the Machine Tinker Time (Green-Blue-Red) Commander Deck
Tinker Time (Green-Blue-Red)
Tinker Time Planar Die
Preorder Now

You can check out the cards from these Commander decks and the Commander deck–exclusive Planechase cards in the March of the Machine Commander Card Image Gallery and Planechase Card Image Gallery, as well as cards from the set in the March of the Machine Card Image Gallery, Variant Card Image Gallery, and Multiverse Legends Card Image Gallery.

For a rundown of all the cards across the set and where you can find them, check out our Collecting March of the Machine article!

Look for March of the Machine Commander decks at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic: The Gathering is sold.

(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from our card database, including printings which are not in this product. Decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck.)

GROWING THREAT

Brimaz, Blight of Oreskos
Moira and Teshar
Brimaz, Blight of Oreskos Display Commander
Brimaz, Blight of Oreskos and Moira and Teshar are traditional foil cards. The Brimaz, Blight of Oreskos display commander is printed with the foil-etched treatment on a thicker cardstock—great for showing off your commander but not legal in sanctioned Commander play.

1 Brimaz, Blight of Oreskos 1 Moira and Teshar 1 Ichor Elixir 1 Blight Titan 1 Darksteel Splicer 1 Excise the Imperfect 1 Filigree Vector 1 Path of the Schemer 1 Bitterthorn, Nissa's Animus 1 Vulpine Harvester 1 Cataclysmic Gearhulk 1 Massacre Wurm 1 Noxious Gearhulk 1 Phyrexian Scriptures 1 Phyrexian Triniform 1 Soul of New Phyrexia 1 Ancient Stone Idol 1 Angel of the Ruins 1 Blade Splicer 1 Coveted Jewel 1 Duplicant 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fetid Heath 1 Karn's Bastion 1 Myr Battlesphere 1 Nettlecyst 1 Phyrexian Delver 1 Phyrexian Rebirth 1 Psychosis Crawler 1 Scrap Trawler 1 Sculpting Steel 1 Scytheclaw 1 Shineshadow Snarl 1 Spire of Industry 1 Temple of Silence 1 Utter End 1 Vault of the Archangel 1 Yawgmoth's Vile Offering 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Command Tower 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Evolving Wilds 1 First-Sphere Gargantua 1 Fractured Powerstone 1 Goldmire Bridge 1 Night's Whisper 1 Orzhov Locket 1 Orzhov Signet 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Phyrexian Ghoul 1 Phyrexian Rager 1 Silverquill Campus 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Wayfarer's Bauble 1 Hedron Archive 1 Ambition's Cost 1 Arcane Signet 1 Bloodline Pretender 1 Bone Shredder 1 Burnished Hart 1 Despark 1 Go for the Throat 1 Graveshifter 1 Keskit, the Flesh Sculptor 1 Master Splicer 1 Meteor Golem 1 Mind Stone 1 Mortify 1 Shattered Angel 1 Shimmer Myr 1 Sol Ring 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Tainted Field 1 Talisman of Hierarchy 1 Victimize 1 Compleated Huntmaster 1 Phyrexian Gargantua 10 Plains 13 Swamp

Growing Threat Planechase Cards

Esper
Ketria
Naktamun
Nyx
The Pit
The Aether Flues
The Great Forest
Panopticon
Spatial Merging
Undercity Reaches
Growing Threat Tokens

  • 1 Phyrexian Golem // Phyrexian Horror token
  • 1 Phyrexian Golem // Construct (6/12) token
  • 3 Incubator // Phyrexian tokens (0016, 0017, and 0018)
  • 2 Phyrexian Germ // Myr tokens
  • 3 Angel (3/3) // Demon tokens
Phyrexian Golem
Phyrexian Golem // Phyrexian Horror
Construct (6/12)
Phyrexian Golem // Construct (6/12)
Incubator
Incubator // Phyrexian
Incubator
Incubator // Phyrexian
Incubator
Incubator // Phyrexian
Phyrexian Germ
Phyrexian Germ // Myr
Angel (3/3)
Angel (3/3) // Demon

CAVALRY CHARGE

Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir
Elenda and Azor
Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir Display Commander
Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir and Elenda and Azor are traditional foil cards. The Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir display commander is printed with the foil-etched treatment on a thicker cardstock—great for showing off your commander but not legal in sanctioned Commander play.

1 Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir 1 Elenda and Azor 1 Exsanguinator Cavalry 1 Ichor Elixir 1 Herald of Hoofbeats 1 Locthwain Lancer 1 Chivalric Alliance 1 Path of the Enigma 1 Vodalian Wave-Knight 1 Conjurer's Mantle 1 Ethersworn Adjudicator 1 Hero of Bladehold 1 Vona, Butcher of Magan 1 Acclaimed Contender 1 Adeline, Resplendent Cathar 1 Aryel, Knight of Windgrace 1 Choked Estuary 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fell the Mighty 1 Haakon, Stromgald Scourge 1 Josu Vess, Lich Knight 1 Knight Exemplar 1 Knight of the White Orchid 1 Knights' Charge 1 Liliana's Standard Bearer 1 Maul of the Skyclaves 1 Midnight Reaper 1 Murderous Rider 1 Painful Truths 1 Port Town 1 Prairie Stream 1 Promise of Loyalty 1 Pull from Tomorrow 1 Shineshadow Snarl 1 Sigiled Sword of Valeron 1 Silverwing Squadron 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Temple of Deceit 1 Temple of Enlightenment 1 Temple of Silence 1 Time Wipe 1 Unbreakable Formation 1 Valiant Knight 1 Vanquisher's Banner 1 Worthy Knight 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Command Tower 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Distant Melody 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Fractured Powerstone 1 Orzhov Signet 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Read the Bones 1 Smitten Swordmaster 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Thriving Heath 1 Thriving Isle 1 Thriving Moor 1 Arcane Sanctum 1 Arcane Signet 1 Arvad the Cursed 1 Corpse Knight 1 Despark 1 Fellwar Stone 1 Foulmire Knight 1 Herald's Horn 1 Knight of the Last Breath 1 Knights of the Black Rose 1 Mind Stone 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Order of Midnight 1 Path to Exile 1 Return to Dust 1 Sol Ring 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Syr Elenora, the Discerning 1 Syr Konrad, the Grim 1 Temple of the False God 1 Wintermoor Commander 1 Xerex Strobe-Knight 8 Plains 6 Island 5 Swamp

Cavalry Charge Planechase Cards

The Caldaia
Inys Haen
Littjara
Paliano
Unyaro
Mutual Epiphany
Orochi Colony
Sokenzan
Truga Jungle
Turri Island
Cavalry Charge Tokens

  • 2 Knight // Spirit (white-black) tokens
  • 2 Vampire Knight // Soldier tokens
  • 1 Blood // Shapeshifter token
  • 2 Zombie Knight // Human tokens
  • 2 Knight (white-blue) // Assassin tokens
  • 1 The Monarch // Shapeshifter token
Knight
Knight // Spirit (white-black)
Vampire Knight
Vampire Knight // Soldier
Blood
Blood // Shapeshifter
Zombie Knight
Zombie Knight // Human
Knight (white-blue)
Knight (white-blue) // Assassin
The Monarch
The Monarch // Shapeshifter

CALL FOR BACKUP

Bright-Palm, Soul Awakener
Shalai and Hallar
Bright-Palm, Soul Awakener Display Commander
Bright-Palm, Soul Awakener and Shalai and Hallar are traditional foil cards. The Bright-Palm, Soul Awakener display commander is printed with the foil-etched treatment on a thicker cardstock—great for showing off your commander but not legal in sanctioned Commander play.

1 Bright-Palm, Soul Awakener 1 Shalai and Hallar 1 Death-Greeter's Champion 1 Uncivil Unrest 1 Ichor Elixir 1 Mirror-Style Master 1 Guardian Scalelord 1 Emergent Woodwurm 1 Path of the Pyromancer 1 Conclave Sledge-Captain 1 Kalonian Hydra 1 Mikaeus, the Lunarch 1 Canopy Vista 1 Champion of Lambholt 1 Cinder Glade 1 Dromoka's Command 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Flamerush Rider 1 Flameshadow Conjuring 1 Forgotten Ancient 1 Fortified Village 1 Furycalm Snarl 1 Game Trail 1 Gavony Township 1 Genesis Hydra 1 Gyre Sage 1 Heaven /// Earth 1 High Sentinels of Arashin 1 Incubation Druid 1 Inscription of Abundance 1 Ion Storm 1 Kessig Wolf Run 1 Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin 1 Managorger Hydra 1 Mossfire Valley 1 Mosswort Bridge 1 Restoration Angel 1 Rishkar, Peema Renegade 1 Semester's End 1 Strionic Resonator 1 Sungrass Prairie 1 Sunscorch Regent 1 Temple of Abandon 1 Temple of Plenty 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Together Forever 1 Triskelion 1 Command Tower 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Cultivate 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Fertilid 1 Fractured Powerstone 1 Kodama's Reach 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Pridemalkin 1 Return to Nature 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Wood Elves 1 Abzan Battle Priest 1 Abzan Falconer 1 Alharu, Solemn Ritualist 1 Arcane Signet 1 Armorcraft Judge 1 Brawn 1 Bretagard Stronghold 1 Conclave Mentor 1 Constable of the Realm 1 Elite Scaleguard 1 Enduring Scalelord 1 Falkenrath Exterminator 1 Field of Ruin 1 Generous Gift 1 Good-Fortune Unicorn 1 Hamza, Guardian of Arashin 1 Hindervines 1 Inspiring Call 1 Jungle Shrine 1 Juniper Order Ranger 1 Krosan Verge 1 Llanowar Reborn 1 Mindless Automaton 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Slurrk, All-Ingesting 1 Sol Ring 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Temple of the False God 5 Plains 2 Mountain 6 Forest

Call for Backup Planechase Cards

The Golden City of Orazca
The Great Aerie
Megaflora Jungle
Riptide Island
Towashi
Bloodhill Bastion
Chaotic Aether
Grove of the Dreampods
Jund
Kharasha Foothills
Call for Backup Tokens

  • 2 Spirit (white) // Treasure tokens
  • 4 Goblin // Sliver tokens
  • 1 Elephant // City's Blessing token
  • 3 Butterfly // City's Blessing tokens
Spirit (white)
Spirit (white) // Treasure (defender)
Goblin
Goblin // Sliver
Elephant
Elephant // City's Blessing
Butterfly
Butterfly // City's Blessing

