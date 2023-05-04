The war has come to an end, but the story isn't over yet! See what's next for our heroes and Planeswalkers with the 50 new-to-Magic cards you'll find in March of the Machine: The Aftermath products. You'll also find familiar tokens to play alongside these cards in the new Epilogue Boosters and Epilogue Collector Boosters.

In Epilogue Boosters, you can find 19 tokens, three double-faced Incubator // Phyrexian tokens, three emblems, and two different Treasure tokens for the Phyrexians and the defenders. In Epilogue Collector Boosters, you'll find all these as double-faced tokens in traditional foil (except for the Food token).

Preorder March of the Machine: The Aftermath booster displays, Bundles, and more from your local game store and online retailers like Amazon to experience the post-invasion Multiverse yourself.

Then visit the March of the Machine: The Aftermath Card Image Gallery to see the cards in the set, including the ones that create these tokens. You can also stop by the March of the Machine: The Aftermath Variant Card Image Gallery for a look at the Booster Fun and promo versions of cards.

Monk Soldier Vampire

Kraken Zombie First Mate Ragavan

Dinosaur Phyrexian Saproling Elemental (blue-red)

Knight (white-blue) Phyrexian Hydra (reach) Phyrexian Hydra (lifelink)

Spirit (red-white) Spirit (white-black) Warrior (red-white)

Turn Over Incubator // Phyrexian Turn Over Incubator // Phyrexian Turn Over Incubator // Phyrexian

Thopter Treasure (Defender) Treasure (Phyrexian)

Emblem (Teferi Akosa of Zhalfir) Emblem (Wrenn and Realmbreaker) Emblem (Teferi's Talent)