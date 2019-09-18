Planeswalker Decks are a great way for new players to learn Magic's ropes, and the decks coming with Throne of Eldraine are no exception. These two-color Planeswalker Decks showcase what red-white (in Rowan's deck) and green-blue (in Oko's deck) are doing in Magic's newest set.

Planeswalker Decks are available beginning at Throne of Eldraine Prerelease, which takes place September 27–29 at your local game store.

Before we show you the lists, a note on the decklists and how they appear on the site. During previews (the right-now times!), cards are not yet loaded onto our website (for boring security reasons). They will be added with the next update. In the meantime, all the new Throne of Eldraine cards (including the exclusive cards found in Planeswalker Decks) will not be enabled to hover over and will not fall into the correct card type category. So that Weaselback Redcap down there isn't going to show up, and the Thornwood Falls is going to be an old version.

You can view the Throne of Eldraine cards in the Card Image Gallery, and each of the exclusive cards from these decks is shown right above the decklist.

Rowan, Fearless SparkmageGarrison Griffin

Rowan's BattleguardRowan's StalwartsWind-Scarred Crag

Rowan, Fearless Sparkmage

Planeswalker (1)
1 Rowan, Fearless Sparkmage
Creature (27)
2 Youthful Knight 1 Acclaimed Contender 1 Giant Killer 2 Rowan's Stalwarts 2 Ardenvale Tactician 2 Knight of the Keep 2 Prized Griffin 2 Venerable Knight 3 Rimrock Knight 1 Weaselback Redcap 2 Inspiring Veteran 4 Garrison Griffin 3 Rowan's Battleguard
Sorcery (2)
2 Joust
Instant (3)
3 Scorching Dragonfire
Artifact (2)
2 Weapon Rack
Land (25)
4 Wind-Scarred Crag 11 Plains 10 Mountain
60 Cards
Oko, the TricksterOko's Accomplices

Bramblefort FinkOko's HospitalityThornwood Falls

Oko, the Trickster

Planeswalker (1)
1 Oko, the Trickster
Creature (25)
1 Wildborn Preserver 2 Faerie Vandal 2 Mistford River Turtle 3 Tome Raider 1 Beanstalk Giant 3 Garenbrig Carver 2 Keeper of Fables 1 Tuinvale Treefolk 3 Maraleaf Pixie 4 Oko's Accomplices 3 Bramblefort Fink
Instant (3)
2 Oko's Hospitality 1 Return of the Wildspeaker
Enchantment (6)
3 Charmed Sleep 3 Frogify
Land (25)
4 Thornwood Falls 10 Island 11 Forest
60 Cards
