Before you venture into the dungeon, make sure to secure these trusty tokens from Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms. The set and its associated Commander decks contain a combined 28 full-art tokens, four emblems, and three dungeons. In Draft and Set Boosters, you can find four emblems and fifteen full-art tokens, three of which have a dungeon on one side. In Collector Boosters, you can find many of these tokens as double-sided tokens.

Commander decks each come with ten double-sided tokens with a combined total of sixteen double-sided variations. Thirteen full-art tokens are unique to Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Commander products.

If you haven't yet seen the cards that make these tokens, go check out the Card Image Gallery and Variant Card Image Gallery—plus the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Commander Card Image Gallery .

Adventures in the Forgotten Realms

Turn Over

Turn Over

Turn Over

Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Commander Decks

Dungeons of Death

1 Illusion // Champion of Wits token

2 Illusion // Skeleton tokens

2 Illusion // Zombie tokens

1 Clue // Goblin token

2 Clue // Treasure tokens

1 Dungeon of the Mad Mage // Lost Mine of Phandelver token

1 Tomb of Annihilation // The Atropal token

Turn Over

Turn Over

Turn Over

Turn Over Turn Over

Turn Over Turn Over

Aura of Courage

4 Angel // Saproling tokens

6 Knight // Saproling tokens

Turn Over Turn Over

Planar Portal

4 Rat // Zombie tokens

1 Servo // Zombie token

2 Servo // Treasure tokens

3 Thopter // Treasure tokens

Turn Over Turn Over

Turn Over Turn Over

Draconic Rage

4 Dragon (5/5) // Dragon Spirit (red-green) tokens

5 Beast (3/3) // Dragon Spirit (red-green) tokens

1 The Monarch // Dragon Spirit (red-green) token

Turn Over

Turn Over

Turn Over

To see the cards that make these tokens, check out the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Commander Card Image Gallery and the complete Commander decklists.