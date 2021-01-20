The plane of Kaldheim—bursting with creatures of myth, all-powerful gods, and stories of heroism—has even more in store for players. Kaldheim and Kaldheim Commander decks boast an exciting collection of a combined 28 full-art tokens and three emblems. The main set has 20 full-art tokens and three emblems, and the Commander decks each come with ten double-sided full-art tokens with a combined total of nine double-sided variations, seven of which have main set Kaldheim tokens on one side and one of eight Commander-exclusive tokens on the other.

If you haven't yet seen the cards that make these tokens, go check out the Card Image Gallery and Variant Card Image Gallery—plus the Kaldheim Commander decklists. Epic adventure and glory await those brave enough to undertake the challenges of Kaldheim—it has been foretold!

Kaldheim

Kaldheim Commander

