[Editor's Note: This article was updated to provide clarification around Shrine tokens in Set Boosters. It has come to our attention that the Shrine token from Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty is not available in Portuguese Set Boosters as intended. Additionally, some portion of English Set Boosters also do not have the possibility of containing the Shrine token. We apologize for the inconvenience to players looking to build around Go-Shintai of Life’s Origin.]

Tokens get a glow up when technology and spirits meet in the neon-suffused Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty. There are 29 full-art tokens and two emblems gleaming across Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty and its Commander decks.

In Kamigawa: Neon Destiny Draft and Collector Boosters there are 17 tokens plus two emblems to be found, each Collector Booster glittering with a traditional foil double-sided token. Set Boosters feature these 17 tokens and two emblems, plus the addition of the Shrine token created by Go-Shintai of Life's Origin.

The two Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Commander decks each include ten double-sided tokens to support your Commander games, with 12 tokens being unique to Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Commander decks.

You'll find all the cards that create these tokens in the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Card Image Gallery, the Variant Card Image Gallery, and the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Commander Card Image Gallery!

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Commander

Power Up

2 Angel // Elephant

1 Myr // Pilot

1 Spirit (colorless) // Myr

6 Spirit (colorless) // Thopter

Turn Over Turn Over

Turn Over Turn Over

Upgrades Unleashed

1 Treasure // Smoke Blessing

1 Goblin // Smoke Blessing

1 Elemental (no abilities) // Spirit (red)

1 Smoke Blessing // Spirit (red)

1 Beast (3/3) // Treasure

1 Spirit (colorless) // Treasure

1 Plant // Treasure

1 Saproling // Spirit (colorless)

1 Spirit (red) // Spirit (colorless)

1 Phyrexian Germ // Spirit (colorless)

Turn Over

Turn Over

Turn Over

Turn Over

Turn Over

Turn Over

Turn Over Turn Over