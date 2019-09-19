The full-art tokens and emblems you'll find inside Throne of Eldraine are—if I do say so myself—some of the best looking we've ever printed. The On an Adventure emblem is especially striking. And just look at that Mouse! It's adorable—and the first Mouse ever printed in Magic.

If you haven't yet seen the cards that create these eighteen (!) tokens (and two emblems), quest on over to the Card Image Gallery to discover them for yourself.

Now, without further ado, the full-art tokens (and emblems) of Throne of Eldraine!