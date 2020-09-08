The tokens you'll find inside Zendikar Rising are just what any adventuring party needs to ward off (or harness) the dangers lurking throughout Zendikar's ever-changing landscape. And all printed with the same beautiful full art you've come to expect from our tokens.

If you haven't seen the cards that create the twelve tokens in this set, head over to the Card Image Gallery and check them out for yourself.

And now, we proudly present the full-art tokens of Zendikar Rising!