At Wizards, we prioritize inclusion and diversity in our games and our teams and believe that creates a better place for all. This year we are introducing Pride Across the Multiverse, a celebration of the LGBTQIA2S+ community's relentless creativity. The cards in this Secret Lair drop draw from many experiences, and it is our hope that people find some part of their own unique selves reflected in these cards. 50% of each Pride Across the Multiverse purchase will be donated directly to The Trevor Project.

THE TREVOR PROJECT

The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. We believe LGBTQ young people deserve a welcoming, loving world. And we wake up every day dedicated to making that a reality.

A Word from Art Director Stephanie Cheung

"Pride Across the Multiverse is a celebration and reflection of how far we've come, what it took to get here, and what still lies ahead. From the start, we wanted this Secret Lair to celebrate the LGBTQIA2S+ community's relentless creativity. There was no way this collection of eight cards would represent EVERY aspect of the community, but we wanted to honor the hope and joy found in our multifaceted identities. It is our hope that people find some part of their own unique selves reflected in these cards.

"The team worked incredibly hard to depict characters from across the Multiverse on cards that represent everything from quiet mundane moments to big celebrations while recognizing the ongoing fight for our future. As art director, I wanted to celebrate the wide spectrum of identities and experiences by working with artists to express themselves with their style and unique experiences in these cards. This project was a terrific opportunity to bring in new styles and artists while also giving visibility to the folks who have been painting Magic: The Gathering for years! I looked for artists across the spectrum of LGBTQIA2S+ and BIPOC identities; having a breadth of artists is an important part of celebrating the diversity of our community and experiences.

"As a queer Asian American woman, working on this drop was deeply meaningful and a tremendous challenge. This was my first-ever art direction experience, and I am incredibly thankful for the mentorship of Jess Lanzillo and the support from Jontelle Leyson-Smith. I had the immense pleasure of working with an incredibly talented and playful group of people on this project.

"Each card in Pride Across the Multiverse tells its own story of love, struggle, resilience, joy, and community. Stories are how we practice hope, and I think it's so important to hope, to really be in the practice of holding fast and remaining true. It is our triumph, and we will shape the future with our ferocious resilience. I am so proud of what we were all able to accomplish in this set and thrilled to accompany you on this journey."

What's in the Drop?

CONTENTS:

1x Borderless Alesha, Who Smiles at Death

1x Borderless Bearscape

1x Borderless Collective Voyage

1x Borderless Heartbeat of Spring

1x Borderless Mana Confluence

1x Borderless Savor the Moment

1x Borderless Sol Ring

1x Borderless Triumphant Reckoning

PRICING:

Non-foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*

Traditional foil: $49.99/€54.99*/£49.99*

*Inclusive of local VAT

Each card in this drop was illustrated by an LGBTQIA2S+ artist, bringing their own unique creative styles and lived experiences. This set will be available for preorder on May 4 and arrive in a unique rainbow foil box. Here's a quick look:

This version of Heartbeat of Spring introduces the relationship between Saheeli and Huatli, which you can read more about here. Artist Peo Michie shows us a quiet, romantic moment as Saheeli and Huatli take their "dogs" for a walk in Heartbeat of Spring.

Merlin G.G's Triumphant Reckoning honors the community's hard-fought victories and the battles that are still to come.

Kieran Yanner invites us to all celebrate Ral and Tomik's wedding in Savor the Moment.

Winona Nelson depicts Alesha, Who Smiles at Death in her older years, guiding the next generation.

Ricardo Bessa imagines Kaladesh's own Pride Parade on Collective Voyage, and the idyllic refuge of Bearscape.

Lauren YS's Sol Ring brings together a diverse collection of objects symbolizing many facets of the community.

And Jabari Weathers illustrates Mana Confluence, celebrating our combined diversity and experience as we create a new and brighter future together.

Want to know more about the artistic inspiration behind these cards? We've assembled a zine that features interviews with the artists, the story of Saheeli and Huatli (available today), and more.

Can't get enough of the artwork? Each Secret Lair Pride purchase also includes codes for some beautiful MTG Arena sleeves.

This Secret Lair drop represents the cumulative effort of so many LGBTQIA2S+ employees who poured their hearts into this drop.

We hope that you will love this as much as we do, and look forward to sharing more ways we're celebrating the LGBTQIA2S+ community in the coming weeks!