The Release Notes include information concerning the release of a new Magic: The Gathering set, as well as a collection of clarifications and rulings involving that set's cards. It's intended to make playing with the new cards more fun by clearing up the common misconceptions and confusion inevitably caused by new mechanics and interactions. As future sets are released, updates to the Magic rules may cause some of this information to become outdated. Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Rules to find the most up-to-date rules.

The "General Notes" section includes information about card legality and explains some of the mechanics and concepts in the set.

The "Card-Specific Notes" sections contain answers to the most important, most common, and most confusing questions players might ask about cards in the set. Items in the "Card-Specific Notes" sections include full card text for your reference. Not all cards in the set are listed.

GENERAL NOTES

Card Legality

Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® cards with the ACR set code are permitted in the Modern format, as well as Commander, Legacy, and Vintage. Cards printed in this set do not become legal for play in Standard or Pioneer. Previously printed cards with the ACR set code are also legal for play in any format where a card with the same name is permitted.

Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Formats for a complete list of formats and their permitted card sets and banned lists.

Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Commander for more information on the Commander variant.

Go to Locator.Wizards.com to find an event or store near you.

New Mechanic: Freerunning

Members of the Assassin Order often needed to perform feats of acrobatics to reach their targets undetected or escape after completing an operation. Climbing buildings, jumping across gaps, and performing Leaps of Faith were all parts of an Assassin's freerunning skillset. On any turn you've dealt combat damage to a player with an Assassin creature or a commander, you can cast spells with freerunning for their freerunning costs and get discounts or extra effects.

0017_MTGACR_Main: Eagle Vision

Eagle Vision

{4}{U}

Sorcery

Freerunning {1}{U} (You may cast this spell for its freerunning cost if you dealt combat damage to a player this turn with an Assassin or commander.)

Draw three cards.

0035_MTGACR_Main: Monastery Raid

Monastery Raid

{2}{R}

Sorcery

Freerunning {X}{R} (You may cast this spell for its freerunning cost if you dealt combat damage to a player this turn with an Assassin or commander.)

Exile the top two cards of your library. If this spell's freerunning cost was paid, exile the top X cards of your library instead. You may play the exiled cards until the end of your next turn.

Once an Assassin creature or commander you control deals combat damage to a player in a turn, you can cast spells for their freerunning costs for the rest of that turn. It doesn't matter what happens to that Assassin or commander after that.

Returning Mechanic: Historic

Whether you're an Abstergo employee undergoing training or just the proud owner of an Animus Omega, you've spent some time exploring the past through the power of virtual reality and genetic memory. Many cards in this release care about historic cards, spells, and permanents—that is, cards, spells, and permanents with the legendary supertype, the artifact card type, or the Saga enchantment type.

0049_MTGACR_Main: Basim Ibn Ishaq

Basim Ibn Ishaq

{U}{B}

2/2

Legendary Creature — Human Assassin

Whenever you cast a historic spell, draw a card. Basim Ibn Ishaq can't be blocked this turn. This ability triggers only once each turn. (Artifacts, legendaries, and Sagas are historic.)

Whenever Basim Ibn Ishaq deals combat damage to a player, put a +1/+1 counter on it.

0079_MTGACR_Main: Abstergo Entertainment

Abstergo Entertainment

Legendary Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{1}, {T}: Add one mana of any color.

{3}, {T}, Exile Abstergo Entertainment: Return up to one target historic card from your graveyard to your hand, then exile all graveyards. (Artifacts, legendaries, and sagas are historic.)

A card, spell, or permanent is historic if it has the legendary supertype, the artifact card type, or the Saga subtype. Having two of those qualities doesn't make an object more historic than another or provide an additional bonus—an object either is historic or it isn't.

Some abilities trigger "whenever you cast a historic spell." Such an ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

An ability that triggers "whenever you cast a historic spell" doesn't trigger if a historic card is put onto the battlefield without being cast.

Lands are never cast, so abilities that trigger "whenever you cast a historic spell" won't trigger if you play a legendary land. They also won't trigger if a card on the battlefield transforms into a card with the legendary supertype, the artifact card type, or the Saga subtype.

Returning Mechanic: Face-Down Cards

Returning Mechanic: Disguise

Returning Mechanic: Cloak

Assassins are well-trained in hiding, blending, and various other forms of social stealth. These skills are represented in this release by the returning disguise and cloak mechanics.

0050_MTGACR_Main: Bayek of Siwa

Bayek of Siwa

{3}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Assassin

3/4

Double strike

As long as it's your turn, other historic creatures you control have double strike.

Disguise {1}{R}{W} (You may cast this card face down for {3} as a 2/2 creature with ward {2}. Turn it face up any time for its disguise cost.)

A disguise ability lets you cast a card face down by paying {3} and announcing that you are using a disguise ability. Any time you have priority, you can turn a face-down permanent you control face up by paying its disguise cost.

The face-down spell has no mana cost and a mana value of 0. When you cast a face-down spell, put it on the stack face down so no other player knows what it is, and pay {3} to cast it. This is an alternative cost.

The creature spell is a 2/2 creature spell with ward {2} that has no name, mana cost, or creature types. The resulting creature is a 2/2 creature with ward {2} that has no name, mana cost, or creature types. Both the spell and the resulting creature are colorless and have a mana value of 0. Other effects that apply to the spell or creature can still grant it any characteristics it doesn't have or change the characteristics it does have.

Any time you have priority, you may turn the face-down creature face up by revealing what its disguise cost is and paying that cost. This is a special action. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to. Only a face-down permanent can be turned face up this way; a face-down spell cannot.

0014_MTGACR_Main: Become Anonymous

Become Anonymous

{2}{U}{U}

Instant

Exile target nontoken creature you own and the top two cards of your library in a face-down pile, shuffle that pile, then cloak those cards. They enter the battlefield tapped. (To cloak a card, put it onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature with ward {2}. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it's a creature card.)

To cloak a card, put it onto the battlefield face down. It becomes a 2/2 face-down creature card with ward {2} and no name, mana cost, or creature types. It's colorless and has a mana value of 0. Other effects that apply to the permanent can still grant it any characteristics it doesn't have or change the characteristics it does have.

Any time you have priority, you can turn a cloaked permanent you control face up by revealing that it's a creature card (ignoring any copy effects or type-changing effects that might be applying to it) and paying its mana cost. This is a special action. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

If a cloaked creature would have disguise (or morph) if it were face up, you may also turn it face up by paying its disguise (or morph) cost.

Unlike a face-down creature that was cast using a disguise or morph ability, a cloaked creature may still be turned face up after it loses its abilities if it's a creature card.

If a double-faced card is cloaked, it will be put onto the battlefield face down. While face down, it can't transform. If the front face of the card is a creature card, you can turn it face up by paying its mana cost. If you do, its front face will be up.

General Notes on Face-Down Cards

At any time, you can look at a face-down spell or permanent you control. You can't look at face-down permanents or spells you don't control unless an effect instructs or allows you to do so.

If a face-down creature loses its abilities, it can't be turned face up with a disguise ability because it will no longer have a disguise ability (or a disguise cost) once face up.

Because the permanent is on the battlefield both before and after it's turned face up, turning a permanent face up doesn't cause any enters-the-battlefield abilities to trigger.

Because face-down creatures don't have a name, they can't have the same name as any other creature, even another face-down creature.

A permanent that turns face up or face down changes characteristics but is otherwise the same permanent. Spells and abilities that were targeting that permanent and Auras and Equipment that were attached to that permanent aren't affected unless the new characteristics of the object change the legality of those targets or attachments.

Turning a permanent face up or face down doesn't change whether that permanent is tapped or untapped.

If a face-down spell leaves the stack and goes to any zone other than the battlefield (if it was countered, for example), you must reveal it. Similarly, if a face-down permanent leaves the battlefield, you must reveal it. You must also reveal all face-down spells and permanents you control if you leave the game or the game ends.

You must ensure that your face-down spells and permanents can be easily differentiated from each other. You're not allowed to mix up the cards that represent them on the battlefield to confuse other players. The order in which they entered the battlefield should remain clear, as well as what ability caused them to be face down. (This includes disguise, cloak, and in games involving older cards, morph and manifest, as well as a few other effects that turn cards face down.) Common methods for doing this include using markers or dice, or simply placing them in order on the battlefield.

If something tries to turn a face-down instant or sorcery card on the battlefield face up, reveal that card to show all players it's an instant or sorcery card. The permanent remains on the battlefield face down. Abilities that trigger when a permanent turns face up won't trigger, because even though you revealed the card, it never turned face up.

MAIN SET CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

0079_MTGACR_Main: Abstergo Entertainment

Abstergo Entertainment

Legendary Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{1}, {T}: Add one mana of any color.

{3}, {T}, Exile Abstergo Entertainment: Return up to one target historic card from your graveyard to your hand, then exile all graveyards. (Artifacts, legendaries, and Sagas are historic.)

You don't have to choose a target historic card to activate Abstergo Entertainment's last ability. However, if you do, and that card is an illegal target at the time the ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. No graveyards will be exiled.

0044_MTGACR_Main: Adéwalé, Breaker of Chains

Adéwalé, Breaker of Chains

{1}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Assassin Pirate

4/1

When Adéwalé enters the battlefield, reveal the top six cards of your library. Put an Assassin, Pirate, or Vehicle card from among them into your hand and the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Whenever a Vehicle you control deals combat damage to a player, you may return Adéwalé from your graveyard to your hand.

Adéwalé's last ability triggers only if it's already in your graveyard as a Vehicle you control deals combat damage to a player.

If Adéwalé leaves your graveyard before its last ability resolves, the ability will have no effect, even if the card returns to your graveyard before that ability resolves.

0068_MTGACR_Main: Adrestia

Adrestia

{3}

Legendary Artifact — Vehicle

4/3

Islandwalk (This creature can't be blocked as long as defending player controls an Island.)

Whenever Adrestia attacks, if an Assassin crewed it this turn, draw a card. Adrestia becomes an Assassin in addition to its other types until end of turn.

Crew 1

Adrestia's second ability will trigger only if it was crewed this turn by a creature that was an Assassin when it was tapped to pay the cost of Adrestia's crew ability.

Adrestia's second ability will trigger as long as it was crewed by an Assassin this turn, even if that creature has left the battlefield or stopped being an Assassin since.

When Adrestia attacks, if it hasn't already been crewed by an Assassin this turn, its second ability won't trigger at all. It's not possible to crew it with an Assassin after it attacks in time to have the ability trigger.

0039_MTGACR_Main: The Aesir Escape Valhalla

The Aesir Escape Valhalla

{2}{G}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter.)

I — Exile a permanent card from your graveyard. You gain life equal to its mana value.

II — Put a number of +1/+1 counters on target creature you control equal to the mana value of the exiled card.

III — Return The Aesir Escape Valhalla and the exiled card to their owner's hand.

If a card in exile has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0033_MTGACR_Main: Alexios, Deimos of Kosmos

Alexios, Deimos of Kosmos

{3}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Berserker

4/4

Trample

Alexios, Deimos of Kosmos attacks each combat if able, can't be sacrificed, and can't attack its owner.

At the beginning of each player's upkeep, that player gains control of Alexios, untaps it, and puts a +1/+1 counter on it. It gains haste until end of turn.

If Alexios can't attack for any reason (such as being tapped), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having it attack, its controller isn't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack in that case either.

Alexios can't be sacrificed for any reason. If an effect instructs you to sacrifice it, you can't and it remains on the battlefield. You also can't sacrifice it to pay a cost that requires you to sacrifice a creature.

If an effect instructs you to sacrifice a creature and you control any creatures other than Alexios, you must sacrifice one of those other creatures. You can't try to sacrifice Alexios.

Alexios can attack planeswalkers its owner controls and battles its owner protects.

If Alexios is controlled by a player other than its owner and its controller leaves the game, the effect giving that player control of Alexios ends. Alexios will return to the control of the player still in the game who most recently controlled it.

If Alexios's owner leaves the game, Alexios leaves the game along with them.

0045_MTGACR_Main: Altaïr Ibn-La'Ahad

Altaïr Ibn-La'Ahad

{R}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Assassin

3/3

First strike

Whenever Altaïr Ibn-La'Ahad attacks, exile up to one target Assassin creature card from your graveyard with a memory counter on it. Then for each creature card you own in exile with a memory counter on it, create a tapped and attacking token that's a copy of it. Exile those tokens at end of combat.

Each of the tokens copies exactly what was printed on the card in exile and nothing else.

If a card copied by one of the tokens had any "when [this permanent] enters the battlefield" abilities, then the token also has those abilities and will trigger them when it's created. Similarly, any "as [this permanent] enters the battlefield" or "[this permanent] enters the battlefield with" abilities that any of the tokens have copied will also work.

If an exiled card has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

You choose which player, planeswalker, or battle the tokens are attacking. Each token can enter attacking a different player, planeswalker, or battle, and they don't need to be the same one that Altaïr is attacking.

Although the tokens enter the battlefield attacking, they were never declared as attacking creatures. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger when they enter the battlefield attacking.

0069_MTGACR_Main: The Animus

The Animus

{2}

Legendary Artifact

At the beginning of your end step, exile up to one target legendary creature card from a graveyard with a memory counter on it.

{T}: Until your next turn, target legendary creature you control becomes a copy of target creature card in exile with a memory counter on it. Activate only as a sorcery.

The target legendary creature copies exactly what was printed on the card in exile and nothing else. It doesn't copy any information about the object the card was before it was exiled.

If either one of the targets of The Animus's last ability is illegal when the ability begins to resolve, nothing will happen when the ability resolves.

0070_MTGACR_Main: Apple of Eden, Isu Relic

Apple of Eden, Isu Relic

{4}

Legendary Artifact

{T}, Pay 4 life, Sacrifice Apple of Eden: Look at target opponent's hand and exile those cards face down. You may play those cards this turn, and mana of any type can be spent to cast them. Until end of turn, whenever you play a land or cast a spell this way, its owner draws a card. At the beginning of the next end step, return the exiled cards to their owner's hand. Activate only as a sorcery.

Only cards in the target opponent's hand when Apple of Eden's ability resolves will be exiled face down. Any cards they draw later in the turn, including cards drawn because of Apple of Eden's first delayed triggered ability, will simply go to their hand. You won't see those cards, they won't be exiled face down, and you won't be able to play them.

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if one of the exiled cards is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

Only cards still exiled with Apple of Eden's ability will be returned to their owner's hand at the beginning of the next end step. Any cards that left exile (probably because they were played) won't be returned to their owner's hand, even if they somehow returned to exile face down.

If you leave the game before the second delayed trigger resolves, the cards remain exiled face down indefinitely. No player may look at them.

0040_MTGACR_Main: Aveline de Grandpré

Aveline de Grandpré

{2}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Assassin

3/3

Deathtouch

Whenever a creature you control with deathtouch deals combat damage to a player, put that many +1/+1 counters on that creature.

Disguise {B}{G} (You may cast this card face down for {3} as a 2/2 creature with ward {2}. Turn it face up any time for its disguise cost.)

If a creature you control with deathtouch deals combat damage to a player at the same time it's dealt lethal damage (perhaps because it has trample and was blocked), it will die before Aveline's triggered ability resolves and puts +1/+1 counters on it.

0014_MTGACR_Main: Become Anonymous

Become Anonymous

{2}{U}{U}

Instant

Exile target nontoken creature you own and the top two cards of your library in a face-down pile, shuffle that pile, then cloak those cards. They enter the battlefield tapped. (To cloak a card, put it onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature with ward {2}. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it's a creature card.)

The pile is shuffled to hide from your opponents which card is which. After you cloak the cards, you may look at them.

0051_MTGACR_Main: Bleeding Effect

Bleeding Effect

{2}{W}{B}

Enchantment

At the beginning of combat on your turn, creatures you control gain flying until end of turn if a creature card in your graveyard has flying. The same is true for first strike, double strike, deathtouch, hexproof, indestructible, lifelink, menace, reach, trample, and vigilance.

The set of creatures affected by Bleeding Effect's ability and how they are affected is determined as the ability resolves. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn won't gain any abilities, and the abilities gained won't change if creature cards enter or leave your graveyard after the ability has resolved.

If one of the creature cards in your graveyard has one or more variants of the listed keywords (for example, hexproof from white), creatures you control gain those specific variants.

0080_MTGACR_Main: Brotherhood Headquarters

Brotherhood Headquarters

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{T}: Add one mana of any color. Spend this mana only to cast an Assassin spell or a spell that has freerunning, or to activate an ability of an Assassin source.

You can use the mana produced by Brotherhood Headquarters's last ability to cast a spell with freerunning even if you're not paying that spell's freerunning cost.

"Assassin sources" include any objects with the Assassin creature type. This means you could spend the mana to activate an ability of a permanent with changeling (a keyword ability that gives it all creature types) or an Assassin card in your hand or graveyard, for example.

0002_MTGACR_Main: Caduceus, Staff of Hermes

Caduceus, Staff of Hermes

{2}{W}

Legendary Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature has lifelink.

As long as you have 30 or more life, equipped creature gets +5/+5 and has indestructible and "Prevent all damage that would be dealt to this creature."

Equip {W}{W}

If the equipped creature is dealt damage at the same time that you gain life (most likely because it dealt combat damage to a creature blocking or blocked by it) and your life total becomes 30 or greater as a result, the damage won't be prevented. However, the equipped creature will have indestructible before state-based actions are checked, so it won't be destroyed even if that damage would ordinarily be lethal.

0001_MTGACR_Main: The Capitoline Triad

The Capitoline Triad

{10}

Legendary Creature — God Artificer

7/7

Those Who Came Before — This spell costs {1} less to cast for each historic card in your graveyard. (Artifacts, legendaries, and Sagas are historic.)

Exile any number of historic cards from your graveyard with total mana value 30 or greater: You get an emblem with "Creatures you control have base power and toughness 9/9."

The Capitoline Triad's mana value doesn't change no matter how many historic cards are in your graveyard.

The first step of casting a spell is to move it to the stack. If this causes the number of historic cards in your graveyard to change (probably because you are casting The Capitoline Triad from your graveyard), that new number will be used to determine the cost reduction.

Once you determine the cost to cast The Capitoline Triad, you may activate mana abilities to pay that cost. If the number of historic cards in your graveyard changes while activating mana abilities, the cost to cast The Capitoline Triad remains what you previously determined.

Once you announce you're casting a spell, no player may take actions until the spell has been paid for. Notably, opponents can't try to remove historic cards from your graveyard.

If a card in your graveyard has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

The ability of the emblem created by The Capitoline Triad overwrites all previous effects that set the power and toughness of creatures you control to specific values. Other effects that set these characteristics to specific values that start to apply after the emblem is created will overwrite this effect.

Effects that modify a creature's power and/or toughness without setting it will apply to creatures you control no matter when they started to take effect. The same is true for counters that change a creature's power and/or toughness.

0023_MTGACR_Main: Chain Assassination

Chain Assassination

{2}{B}{B}

Instant

Freerunning {1}{B} (You may cast this spell for its freerunning cost if you dealt combat damage to a player this turn with an Assassin or commander.)

Destroy target creature. If another creature died this turn, draw a card.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Chain Assassination tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't draw a card even if another creature has died this turn.

If the target creature is a legal target but isn't destroyed, most likely because it has indestructible, you'll still draw a card if another creature died this turn.

0052_MTGACR_Main: Cleopatra, Exiled Pharaoh

Cleopatra, Exiled Pharaoh

{2}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble

2/4

Allies — At the beginning of your end step, put a +1/+1 counter on each of up to two other target legendary creatures.

Betrayal — Whenever a legendary creature with counters on it dies, draw a card for each counter on it. You lose 2 life.

You lose only 2 life when Cleopatra's last ability resolves regardless of how many counters the legendary creature that died had on it.

0015_MTGACR_Main: Crystal Skull, Isu Spyglass

Crystal Skull, Isu Spyglass

{2}{U}{U}

Legendary Artifact

You may look at the top card of your library any time.

You may play historic lands and cast historic spells from the top of your library. (Artifacts, legendaries, and Sagas are historic.)

{T}: Add {U}.

You can look at the top card of your library whenever you want (with one restriction; see below), even if you don't have priority. This action doesn't use the stack. Knowing what that card is becomes part of the information you have access to, just like you can look at the cards in your hand.

If the top card of your library changes while you're casting a spell, playing a land, activating an ability, or taking a special action, you can't look at the new top card until you finish doing so. This means that if you cast a spell from the top of your library, you can't look at the next one until you're done paying for that spell.

You must pay all costs and follow all timing rules for spells cast from the top of your library this way.

If the top card of your library is a historic card with a disguise or morph ability, you can't cast it face down from the top of your library with the permission granted by Crystal Skull because the resulting spell would not be a historic spell.

0053_MTGACR_Main: Edward Kenway

Edward Kenway

{2}{U}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Assassin Pirate

5/5

At the beginning of your end step, create a Treasure token for each tapped Assassin, Pirate, and/or Vehicle you control.

Whenever a Vehicle you control deals combat damage to a player, look at the top card of that player's library, then exile it face down. You may play that card for as long as it remains exiled.

If a tapped permanent you control has more than one of the subtypes listed in Edward's first ability, count it only once when determining how many Treasure tokens to create.

If you leave the game, the cards remain exiled face down indefinitely. No player may look at them.

0018_MTGACR_Main: Escape Detection

Escape Detection

{1}{U}{U}

Instant

Freerunning—Return a blue creature you control to its owner's hand. (You may cast this spell for its freerunning cost if you dealt combat damage to a player this turn with an Assassin or commander.)

Return target creature to its owner's hand.

Draw a card.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Escape Detection tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't draw a card.

0019_MTGACR_Main: Evie Frye

Evie Frye

{1}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Assassin

2/1

Partner with Jacob Frye (When this creature enters the battlefield, target player may put Jacob into their hand from their library, then shuffle.)

{1}, {T}: Draw a card, then discard a card. When you discard a creature card this way, target creature you control can't be blocked this turn.

You don't choose a target for Evie Frye's last ability at the time you activate it. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you discard a creature card this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

"Partner with [name]" represents two abilities. The first is a triggered ability: "When this permanent enters the battlefield, target player may search their library for a card named [name], reveal it, put it into their hand, then shuffle."

Note that the target player searches their library (which may be affected by effects such as that of Stranglehold) and that the card they find is revealed, even though these words aren't included in the ability's reminder text.

The second ability represented by the "partner with [name]" keyword modifies the rules for deck construction in the Commander variant and has no function outside of that variant. If a legendary creature card with "partner with [name]" is designated as your commander, the named legendary creature card can also be designated as your commander.

If your Commander deck has two commanders, you can only include cards whose own color identities are also found in your commanders' combined color identities. If Evie Frye and Jacob Frye are your commanders, your deck may contain cards with blue and/or black in their color identity, but not white, red, or green.

Both commanders start in the command zone, and the remaining 98 cards (or 58 cards in a Commander Draft game) of your deck are shuffled to become your library.

To have two commanders, both must have the partner ability or corresponding "partner with" abilities as the game begins. A creature with a "partner with" ability can't partner with any creature other than its designated partner. Losing a partner ability during the game doesn't cause either to cease to be your commander.

Once the game begins, your two commanders are tracked separately. If you cast one, you won't have to pay an additional {2} the first time you cast the other. A player loses the game after having been dealt 21 damage from one of them, not from both of them combined. Command Beacon's effect puts one into your hand from the command zone, not both.

An effect that checks whether you control your commander is satisfied if you control one or both of your two commanders.

The triggered ability of the "partner with" keyword still triggers in a Commander game. If your other commander has somehow ended up in your library, you can find it. You can also target another player, whether or not they have that card in their library.

0072_MTGACR_Main: Excalibur, Sword of Eden

Excalibur, Sword of Eden

{12}

Legendary Artifact — Equipment

This spell costs {X} less to cast, where X is the total mana value of historic permanents you control. (Artifacts, legendaries, and Sagas are historic.)

Equipped creature gets +10/+0 and has vigilance.

Equip legendary creature {2}

Excalibur's mana value doesn't change no matter what the total mana value of historic permanents you control is.

Once you determine the cost to cast Excalibur, you may activate mana abilities to pay that cost. If the total mana value of historic permanents you control changes while activating mana abilities (probably because you sacrificed one or more historic permanents), the cost to cast Excalibur remains what you previously determined.

Once you announce you're casting a spell, no player may take actions until the spell has been paid for. Notably, opponents can't try to remove historic permanents you control from the battlefield at that time.

0025_MTGACR_Main: Ezio Auditore da Firenze

Ezio Auditore da Firenze

{1}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Assassin

3/2

Menace

Assassin spells you cast have freerunning {B}{B}. (You may cast a spell for its freerunning cost if you dealt combat damage to a player this turn with an Assassin or commander.)

Whenever Ezio deals combat damage to a player, you may pay {W}{U}{B}{R}{G} if that player has 10 or less life. When you do, that player loses the game.

When Ezio's triggered ability resolves, it checks to see if that player has 10 or less life at that time. If they do, you may pay {W}{U}{B}{R}{G}. A second "reflexive" ability triggers when you pay this cost. Each player may respond to that triggered ability as normal, but it doesn't matter what happens to the damaged player's life total at that point; when that reflexive triggered ability resolves, that player will lose the game no matter what their life total is.

0055_MTGACR_Main: Ezio, Brash Novice

Ezio, Brash Novice

{1}{R/W}

Legendary Creature — Human

1/1

Whenever Ezio, Brash Novice attacks, put a +1/+1 counter on it.

As long as Ezio has two or more counters on it, it has first strike and is an Assassin in addition to its other types.

If Ezio loses first strike after it has already dealt first-strike combat damage but before regular combat damage has been dealt, it won't also deal regular combat damage (unless it somehow has double strike).

0004_MTGACR_Main: Fall of the First Civilization

Fall of the First Civilization

{2}{W}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I — You and target opponent each draw two cards.

II — Exile target artifact an opponent controls.

III — Each player chooses three nonland permanents they control. Destroy all other nonland permanents.

If the target of Fall of the First Civilization's first chapter ability is an illegal target as the ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. No player will draw cards.

0056_MTGACR_Main: Havi, the All-Father

Havi, the All-Father

{3}{R}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — God Warrior

6/6

Havi, the All-Father has indestructible as long as there are four or more historic cards in your graveyard. (Artifacts, legendaries, and Sagas are historic.)

Sage Project — Whenever Havi or another legendary creature you control dies, return target legendary creature card with lesser mana value from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped.

Damage dealt to creatures remains on those creatures until the cleanup step or until an effect removes that damage. If Havi loses indestructible (probably because one or more historic cards in your graveyard left your graveyard) after having been dealt lethal damage earlier in the turn, it will die.

If Havi and another legendary creature you control die at the same time, Havi's last ability will trigger for each of them.

Use the mana value of the legendary creature that died as it last existed on the battlefield to determine what may be targeted with Havi's last ability.

If a permanent or a card in a graveyard has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

In the rare case where a legendary creature becomes a copy of another legendary creature with greater mana value (for example, if Sakashima the Impostor is a copy of a legendary creature with mana value 5 or greater), then when that creature dies, if it's still a legendary creature card in your graveyard, Havi's last ability will be able to target it.

0005_MTGACR_Main: Haystack

Haystack

{1}{W}

Artifact

{2}, {T}: Target creature you control phases out. (Treat it and anything attached to it as though they don't exist until your next turn.)

Phased-out permanents are treated as though they don't exist. They can't be the targets of spells or abilities, their static abilities have no effect on the game, their triggered abilities can't trigger, they can't attack or block, and so on.

As a creature is phased out, Auras and Equipment attached to it also phase out at the same time. Those Auras and Equipment will phase in at the same time that creature does, and they'll phase in still attached to that creature.

Permanents phase back in during their controller's untap step, immediately before that player untaps their permanents. Creatures that phase in this way are able to attack and pay a cost of {T} during that turn. If a permanent had counters on it when it phased out, it will have those counters when it phases back in.

An attacking or blocking creature that phases out is removed from combat.

Phasing out doesn't cause any "leaves the battlefield" abilities to trigger. Similarly, phasing in won't cause any "enters the battlefield" abilities to trigger.

Any continuous effects with a "for as long as" duration, such as that of Extraction Specialist ignore phased-out objects. If ignoring those objects causes the effect's conditions to no longer be met, the duration will expire.

Choices made for permanents as they entered the battlefield are remembered when they phase in.

0057_MTGACR_Main: Haytham Kenway

Haytham Kenway

{2}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Knight

3/3

Protection from Assassins

Other Knights you control get +2/+2 and have protection from Assassins.

When Haytham Kenway enters the battlefield, for each opponent, exile up to one target creature that player controls until Haytham Kenway leaves the battlefield.

If Haytham Kenway leaves the battlefield before its last ability resolves, the target creatures won't be exiled.

Auras attached to creatures exiled with Haytham Kenway's last ability will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment attached to them will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creatures cease to exist. When those creatures return to the battlefield, they will be new objects with no connection to the cards that were exiled.

If a token is exiled with Haytham Kenway's last ability, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

0026_MTGACR_Main: Hemlock Vial

Hemlock Vial

{1}{B}

Artifact

When Hemlock Vial enters the battlefield, you draw a card and you lose 1 life.

{B}, {T}, Sacrifice Hemlock Vial: Each equipped creature and Equipment you control gains deathtouch until end of turn.

The set of creatures that gain deathtouch is determined as Hemlock Vial's last ability resolves. Creatures you control that become equipped later in the turn won't gain deathtouch, even if the Equipment that becomes attached to them has deathtouch.

0041_MTGACR_Main: Hunter's Bow

Hunter's Bow

{1}{G}

Artifact — Equipment

When Hunter's Bow enters the battlefield, attach it to target creature you control. That creature deals damage equal to its power to up to one target creature you don't control.

Equipped creature has reach and ward {2}.

Equip {1}

If either creature is an illegal target as Hunter's Bow's first ability tries to resolve, the creature you control won't deal damage.

0058_MTGACR_Main: Jackdaw

Jackdaw

{1}{U}{R}

Legendary Artifact — Vehicle

4/4

Whenever Jackdaw deals combat damage to a player, you may discard your hand. If you do, draw a card for each artifact you control.

Crew 3

If you have no cards in hand as Jackdaw's first ability resolves, you may still choose to discard your hand.

0027_MTGACR_Main: Jacob Frye

Jacob Frye

{2}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Assassin

3/2

Partner with Evie Frye (When this creature enters the battlefield, target player may put Evie into their hand from their library, then shuffle.)

Whenever one or more Assassins you control deal combat damage to a player, exile up to one target Assassin card or card with freerunning from your graveyard. If you do, copy it. You may cast the copy.

You cast the copy while the ability is resolving and still on the stack. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn.

Because you're paying the spell's costs, if the spell has {X} in its mana cost, you may choose its value as normal.

If you cast a spell with freerunning this way, you'll pay its mana cost, not its freerunning cost.

If you don't want to cast the copy, you can choose not to; the copy ceases to exist the next time state-based actions are performed.

"Partner with [name]" represents two abilities. The first is a triggered ability: "When this permanent enters the battlefield, target player may search their library for a card named [name], reveal it, put it into their hand, then shuffle."

Note that the target player searches their library (which may be affected by effects such as that of Stranglehold) and that the card they find is revealed, even though these words aren't included in the ability's reminder text.

The second ability represented by the "partner with [name]" keyword modifies the rules for deck construction in the Commander variant and has no function outside of that variant. If a legendary creature card with "partner with [name]" is designated as your commander, the named legendary creature card can also be designated as your commander.

If your Commander deck has two commanders, you can only include cards whose own color identities are also found in your commanders' combined color identities. If Evie Frye and Jacob Frye are your commanders, your deck may contain cards with blue and/or black in their color identity, but not white, red, or green.

Both commanders start in the command zone, and the remaining 98 cards (or 58 cards in a Commander Draft game) of your deck are shuffled to become your library.

To have two commanders, both must have the partner ability or corresponding "partner with" abilities as the game begins. A creature with a "partner with" ability can't partner with any creature other than its designated partner. Losing a partner ability during the game doesn't cause either to cease to be your commander.

Once the game begins, your two commanders are tracked separately. If you cast one, you won't have to pay an additional {2} the first time you cast the other. A player loses the game after having been dealt 21 damage from one of them, not from both of them combined. Command Beacon's effect puts one into your hand from the command zone, not both.

An effect that checks whether you control your commander is satisfied if you control one or both of your two commanders.

The triggered ability of the "partner with" keyword still triggers in a Commander game. If your other commander has somehow ended up in your library, you can find it. You can also target another player, whether or not they have that card in their library.

0020_MTGACR_Main: Leonardo da Vinci

Leonardo da Vinci

{2}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Artificer

3/3

{3}{U}{U}: Until end of turn, Thopters you control have base power and toughness X/X, where X is the number of cards in your hand.

{2}{U}, {T}: Draw a card, then discard a card. If the discarded card was an artifact card, exile it from your graveyard. If you do, create a token that's a copy of it, except it's a 0/2 Thopter artifact creature with flying in addition to its other types.

The value of X is determined only as Leonardo's first ability resolves. Once that happens, the value of X won't change later in the turn even if the number of cards in your hand changes.

Except for the listed exceptions, the token copies exactly what was printed on the discarded card and nothing else.

The token is a Thopter artifact creature in addition to its other types. Its power and toughness are 0/2, and it has flying. These are copiable values of the token that other effects may copy.

If the copied card has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied card will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this artifact]" enters the battlefield or "[this artifact] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the copied card will also work.

0060_MTGACR_Main: Lydia Frye

Lydia Frye

{2}{U/B}

Legendary Creature — Human Assassin

3/2

Lydia Frye can't be blocked by creatures with power 3 or greater.

At the beginning of your end step, surveil X, where X is the number of tapped Assassins you control. (Look at the top X cards of your library, then put any number of them into your graveyard and the rest on top of your library in any order.)

Once Lydia Frye has been blocked, increasing the blocking creature's power to 3 or greater won't cause Lydia Frye to become unblocked.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Lydia Frye's last ability resolves.

0074_MTGACR_Main: Mjölnir, Storm Hammer

Mjölnir, Storm Hammer

{4}

Legendary Artifact — Equipment

When Mjölnir enters the battlefield, attach it to target legendary creature you control.

Whenever equipped creature attacks, tap target creature defending player controls and put a stun counter on it. Then Mjölnir deals damage to each opponent equal to the number of tapped creatures that opponent controls.

Equip {4}

If the target creature is an illegal target as Mjölnir's second ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. No opponents will be dealt damage.

0035_MTGACR_Main: Monastery Raid

Monastery Raid

{2}{R}

Sorcery

Freerunning {X}{R} (You may cast this spell for its freerunning cost if you dealt combat damage to a player this turn with an Assassin or commander.)

Exile the top two cards of your library. If this spell's freerunning cost was paid, exile the top X cards of your library instead. You may play the exiled cards until the end of your next turn.

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if one of the exiled cards is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0036_MTGACR_Main: Origin of the Hidden Ones

Origin of the Hidden Ones

{3}{R}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I — Origin of the Hidden Ones deals 4 damage to any target.

II — Create two 1/1 black Assassin creature tokens with menace.

III — Whenever an Assassin you control attacks this turn, create a 1/1 black Assassin creature token with menace that's tapped and attacking.

Although the tokens created by the third chapter ability enter the battlefield attacking, they were never declared as attacking creatures. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger when they enter the battlefield attacking.

You choose which player, planeswalker, or battle the Assassin tokens are attacking. Each Assassin token can enter attacking a different player, planeswalker, or battle, and they don't need to be the same ones that the Assassins you control are attacking.

0042_MTGACR_Main: Palazzo Archers

Palazzo Archers

{2}{G}

Creature — Human Archer

2/3

Reach

Whenever a creature with flying attacks you or a planeswalker you control, Palazzo Archers deals damage equal to its power to that creature.

If Palazzo Archers is no longer on the battlefield when its triggered ability resolves, use its power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how much damage is dealt.

0028_MTGACR_Main: Petty Larceny

Petty Larceny

{3}{B}

Sorcery

Freerunning {1}{B} (You may cast this spell for its freerunning cost if you dealt combat damage to a player this turn with an Assassin or commander.)

Look at the top two cards of target opponent's library and exile those cards face down. You may play those cards for as long as they remain exiled, and mana of any type can be spent to cast them. Create a Treasure token.

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if one of the exiled cards is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

If you leave the game, the cards remain exiled face down indefinitely. No player may look at them.

0062_MTGACR_Main: Ratonhnhaké:ton

Ratonhnhaké:ton

{W}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Assassin

3/3

As long as Ratonhnhaké:ton hasn't dealt damage yet, it has hexproof and can't be blocked.

Whenever Ratonhnhaké:ton deals combat damage to a player, create a 1/1 black Assassin creature token with menace. When you do, return target Equipment card from your graveyard to the battlefield, then attach it to that token.

You don't choose a target for Ratonhnhaké:ton's last ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you create an Assassin token this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

You may target an Equipment card with the reflexive triggered ability that can't legally be attached to the Assassin token. If you do, it will enter the battlefield unattached.

0032_MTGACR_Main: Roshan, Hidden Magister

Roshan, Hidden Magister

{3}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Assassin

4/4

Other creatures you control are Assassins in addition to their other types. The same is true for creature spells you control and creature cards you own that aren't on the battlefield.

Face-down creatures you control have menace.

Whenever a permanent you control is turned face up, you draw a card and you lose 1 life.

Once a creature you control has become blocked by a single creature, giving it menace by turning it face down somehow won't cause it to become unblocked.

0008_MTGACR_Main: Senu, Keen-Eyed Protector

Senu, Keen-Eyed Protector

{1}{W}

Legendary Creature — Bird Scout

2/1

Flying, vigilance

{T}, Exile Senu, Keen-Eyed Protector: You gain 2 life and scry 2.

When a legendary creature you control attacks and isn't blocked, if Senu is exiled, put it onto the battlefield attacking.

Senu's last ability will trigger only if Senu is already exiled at the point immediately after blockers are declared and at least one legendary creature you control that attacked isn't blocked. It's not possible to exile Senu during the declare blockers step in time to have the ability trigger.

Although Senu enters the battlefield attacking as a result of its last ability, it was never declared as an attacking creature. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger when Senu enters the battlefield attacking.

You choose which player, planeswalker, or battle Senu is attacking when you put it onto the battlefield attacking. It doesn't have to be the same one that the unblocked legendary creature you control is attacking.

0063_MTGACR_Main: Shao Jun

Shao Jun

{1}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Assassin

3/3

Leap Strike — As long as it's your turn, Shao Jun has flying and first strike.

Rope Dart — Tap two untapped artifacts you control: Shao Jun deals 1 damage to each opponent.

You can tap any two untapped artifacts you control to pay the cost of Shao Jun's last ability, including artifact creatures you haven't controlled continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn.

0064_MTGACR_Main: Shaun & Rebecca, Agents

Shaun & Rebecca, Agents

{1}{G}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Assassin Scientist

4/4

Vigilance

When Shaun & Rebecca, Agents enters the battlefield, search your graveyard, hand, and library for a card named The Animus and put it onto the battlefield, then shuffle.

{T}: Add {C}. When you do, mill two cards.

If you activate the mana ability of Shaun & Rebecca, Agents while in the process of casting a spell, activating an ability, or during a window to activate mana abilities when you're asked to pay a cost during the resolution of a spell or ability, you won't mill cards right away. Instead, a second "reflexive" ability triggers whenever you activate that ability. That ability won't go on the stack until you're done casting, activating, or resolving that spell or ability, as appropriate. Each player may respond to that triggered ability as normal.

0065_MTGACR_Main: Shay Cormac

Shay Cormac

{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Knight Rogue

1/1

{1}: Permanents your opponents control lose hexproof, indestructible, protection, shroud, and ward until end of turn.

Whenever a creature an opponent controls becomes the target of a spell or ability you control, put a bounty counter on that creature.

Whenever a creature with a bounty counter on it dies, put two +1/+1 counters on Shay Cormac.

If a permanent enters the battlefield under an opponent's control with hexproof, indestructible, protection, shroud, and/or ward after Shay Cormac's first ability resolves, it won't lose that ability until you activate Shay Cormac's first ability again. The same is true if an opponent's permanent gains one of those abilities after Shay Cormac's first ability resolves.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until damage is removed as the turn ends, damage previously dealt to a creature with indestructible may cause it to be destroyed if Shay Cormac's first ability resolves later during that turn. This is notably not the case with protection, as protection prevents damage.

Shay Cormac's second ability resolves before the spell or ability that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell or ability is countered.

Shay Cormac's last ability looks for any bounty counter on a creature, not just one from that Shay Cormac. For example, if players A and B each control a Shay Cormac and player A has put a bounty counter on player C's creature, both players A and B will put two +1/+1 counters on their respective Shay Cormacs when that creature dies.

0066_MTGACR_Main: Sigurd, Jarl of Ravensthorpe

Sigurd, Jarl of Ravensthorpe

{R}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior

3/3

Vigilance, trample, lifelink

Boast — {1}: Put a lore counter on target Saga you control or remove one from it. (Activate only if this creature attacked this turn and only once each turn.)

Whenever you put a lore counter on a Saga you control, put a +1/+1 counter on up to one other target creature.

A boast ability can be activated at any point after the creature with that ability has been declared as an attacker. This can be before blockers are declared, after blockers are declared but before combat damage is dealt, during combat after combat damage is dealt, during the postcombat main phase, during the end step, or, in some unusual cases, during the cleanup step.

If it's not your turn and you gain control of a creature with a boast ability after that creature attacked, you can activate that creature's boast ability if it hasn't been activated yet that turn.

If a creature with a boast ability is put onto the battlefield attacking, it was never declared as an attacker. Its boast ability can't be activated that turn.

If an effect adds additional combat phases to a turn and a creature with a boast ability attacks more than once during that turn, its boast ability can still be activated only once.

Putting a lore counter on a Saga will usually cause the next chapter ability to trigger. If it already has a number of lore counters on it equal to its final chapter number, however, no abilities trigger. In particular, this doesn't cause the final chapter ability to trigger again.

Removing a lore counter from a Saga won't cause any of that Saga's chapter abilities to trigger. However, the next time one or more lore counters are added, the next chapter ability (or multiple chapter abilities, as appropriate) will trigger.

0075_MTGACR_Main: Smoke Bomb

Smoke Bomb

{3}

Artifact

Flash

All creatures have shroud. (They can't be the targets of spells or abilities.)

At the beginning of your upkeep, sacrifice Smoke Bomb. When you do, target creature you control can't be blocked this turn.

You don't choose a target for Smoke Bomb's last ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you sacrifice Smoke Bomb this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0067_MTGACR_Main: Sokrates, Athenian Teacher

Sokrates, Athenian Teacher

{1}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Advisor

0/4

Defender

Sokrates, Athenian Teacher has hexproof as long as it's untapped.

Sokratic Dialogue — {T}: Until end of turn, target creature gains "If this creature would deal combat damage to a player, prevent that damage. This creature's controller and that player each draw half that many cards, rounded down."

If damage dealt by a creature with the ability granted by Sokrates's last ability can't be prevented for some reason, the appropriate players will still draw half that many cards, rounded down. (This won't come up often, but the unexamined ability is not worth activating.)

0038_MTGACR_Main: The Spear of Leonidas

The Spear of Leonidas

{2}{R}

Legendary Artifact — Equipment

Whenever equipped creature attacks, choose one —

• Bull Rush — It gains double strike until end of turn.

• Summon — Create Phobos, a legendary 3/2 red Horse creature token.

• Revelation — Discard two cards, then draw two cards.

Equip {2}

You may choose the "Revelation" mode even if you have one or fewer cards in your hand.

0076_MTGACR_Main: Staff of Eden, Vault's Key

Staff of Eden, Vault's Key

{6}

Legendary Artifact

When Staff of Eden, Vault's Key enters the battlefield, put target legendary permanent card not named Staff of Eden, Vault's Key from a graveyard onto the battlefield under your control.

{T}: Draw a card for each permanent you control but don't own.

The owner of a token is the player who created that token or, in the case of a resolving copy of a permanent spell that became a token, the player who controlled that spell as it resolved.

0009_MTGACR_Main: Tax Collector

Tax Collector

{1}{W}

Creature — Human Advisor

2/2

When Tax Collector enters the battlefield, choose one —

• Tax — Until your next turn, spells your opponents cast cost {1} more to cast.

• Arrest — Detain target creature an opponent controls. (Until your next turn, that creature can't attack or block and its activated abilities can't be activated.)

Activated abilities include a colon and are written in the form "[cost]: [effect]." No one can activate any activated abilities, including mana abilities, of a detained permanent.

The static abilities of a detained permanent still apply. The triggered abilities of a detained permanent can still trigger.

If a creature is already attacking or blocking when it's detained, it won't be removed from combat. It will continue to attack or block.

If a permanent's activated ability is on the stack when that permanent is detained, the ability will be unaffected.

If a noncreature permanent is detained and later turns into a creature, it won't be able to attack or block.

When a player leaves a multiplayer game, any continuous effects with durations that last until that player's next turn or until a specific point in that turn (such as the effect of being detained) will last until that turn would have begun. They neither expire immediately nor last indefinitely.

0010_MTGACR_Main: Templar Knight

Templar Knight

{1}{W}

Creature — Human Knight

3/1

Vigilance

{W}, Tap five untapped attacking creatures you control named Templar Knight: Search your library for a legendary artifact card, put it onto the battlefield, then shuffle.

A deck can have any number of cards named Templar Knight.

The last ability of Templar Knight lets you ignore the "four-of" rule. It doesn't let you ignore format legality. For example, you can't add Templar Knight to a Standard or Pioneer deck.

The last ability of Templar Knight also lets you ignore the "singleton" rule in formats like Commander.

0043_MTGACR_Main: Viewpoint Synchronization

Viewpoint Synchronization

{4}{G}

Sorcery

Freerunning {2}{G} (You may cast this spell for its freerunning cost if you dealt combat damage to a player this turn with an Assassin or commander.)

Search your library for up to three basic land cards and reveal them. Put two of them onto the battlefield tapped and the other into your hand, then shuffle.

If you find two or fewer basic land cards, you'll put them onto the battlefield tapped. You won't be able to put any of them into your hand, even if you want to.

0011_MTGACR_Main: What Must Be Done

What Must Be Done

{3}{W}{W}

Sorcery

Choose one —

• Let the World Burn — Destroy all artifacts and creatures.

• Release Juno — Return target historic permanent card from your graveyard to the battlefield. It enters with two additional +1/+1 counters on it if it's a creature. (Artifacts, legendaries, and Sagas are historic.)

The second mode of What Must Be Done cares about what the characteristics of the returned permanent will be when it's on the battlefield, taking into account static abilities that would change its types. For example, if the target historic permanent card is an artifact card (but not a creature card) and you control March of the Machines ("Each noncreature artifact is an artifact creature with power and toughness each equal to its mana value."), it will enter with two additional +1/+1 counters on it because it will be a creature on the battlefield.

STARTER KIT CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

0276_MTGACR_StarOthr: Battlefield Improvisation

Battlefield Improvisation

{1}{W}

Instant

Target creature gets +2/+2 until end of turn. If that creature is attacking, you may attach any number of Equipment you control to it.

You can't try to attach an Equipment to the target creature that can't legally be attached to it.

0282_MTGACR_StarOthr: Brotherhood Spy

Brotherhood Spy

{1}{U}

Creature — Human Assassin

1/3

At the beginning of combat on your turn, if you control a legendary Assassin, Brotherhood Spy gets +1/+0 until end of turn and can't be blocked this turn.

Brotherhood Spy's ability will trigger only if you control a legendary Assassin when your beginning of combat step begins. Once that step begins, it's too late to do anything in order to cause this ability to trigger if you don't control a legendary Assassin.

When Brotherhood Spy's ability begins to resolve, it will check to see if you still control at least one legendary Assassin. If you don't, the ability won't do anything. Notably, it doesn't need to be the same legendary Assassin you controlled when the ability initially triggered.

Once Brotherhood Spy's ability has resolved, removing the legendary Assassin (or Assassins) you control from the battlefield or causing them to lose the legendary supertype or Assassin subtype won't cause Brotherhood Spy's ability to stop applying for that turn.

0296_MTGACR_StarOthr: Bureau Headmaster

Bureau Headmaster

{R}{W}

Creature — Human Assassin

2/2

Equipment spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

Equip abilities you activate cost {1} less to activate.

Bureau Headmaster's last ability reduces only the amount of generic mana in equip abilities. For example, it will reduce an equip cost of {1} to {0}, but it will have no effect on an equip cost of {G}.

Some Equipment creature cards in other sets have reconfigure, a different ability that attaches them to a creature. Reconfigure is not an equip ability, and reconfigure costs are not reduced by Bureau Headmaster's last ability. Equip variants or equip abilities with restrictions, like the "equip legendary creature" ability of Brotherhood Regalia, are still equip abilities, and their costs will be reduced by Bureau Headmaster's last ability.

0289_MTGACR_StarOthr: Headsplitter

Headsplitter

{1}{R}

Artifact — Equipment

When Headsplitter enters the battlefield, create a 1/1 black Assassin creature token with menace, then attach Headsplitter to it.

Equipped creature gets +1/+0.

Equip {2} ({2}: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

The Assassin token that you create enters the battlefield as a 1/1 creature. Any abilities that trigger when a creature with a certain power enters the battlefield will see the token enter as a 1/1 creature. Static abilities that affect the Assassin's power and toughness may change this.

No player may take any actions between the time you create the Assassin token and the time Headsplitter becomes attached to it.

If the triggered ability causes two Assassins to be created (due to an effect such as that of Doubling Season), Headsplitter becomes attached to one of them.

0290_MTGACR_StarOthr: Labyrinth Adversary

Labyrinth Adversary

{3}{R}

Creature — Minotaur

4/3

Trample (This creature can deal excess combat damage to the player it's attacking.)

Whenever you attack, you may pay {1}{R}. When you do, target creature can't block this turn.

You don't choose a target for Labyrinth Adversary's last ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you pay {1}{R} this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0284_MTGACR_StarOthr: Tranquilize

Tranquilize

{1}{U}

Sorcery

Tap target creature an opponent controls and put three stun counters on it. (If a permanent with a stun counter would become untapped, remove one from it instead.)

You may target a creature that is already tapped with Tranquilize. If the target creature is already tapped as Tranquilize resolves, you will still put three stun counters on it.

