Compiled by Eliana Rabinowitz

Document last modified Date: June 2, 2025

The Release Notes include information concerning the release of a new Magic: The Gathering set, as well as a collection of clarifications and rulings involving that set's cards. It's intended to make playing with the new cards more fun by clearing up the common misconceptions and confusion inevitably caused by new mechanics and interactions. As future sets are released, updates to the Magic rules may cause some of this information to become outdated. Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Rules to find the most up-to-date rules.

The "General Notes" section includes information about card legality and explains some of the mechanics and concepts in the set.

The "Card-Specific Notes" sections contain answers to the most important, most common, and most confusing questions players might ask about cards in the set. Items in the "Card-Specific Notes" sections include full card text for your reference. Not all cards in the set are listed.

General Notes

Card Legality

Magic: The Gathering® | Avatar: The Last Airbender™ cards with the TLA set code are permitted in the Standard, Pioneer, and Modern formats, as well as in Commander and other formats. At release, the following card sets will be permitted in the Standard format: Magic: The Gathering Foundations, Wilds of Eldraine, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, Murders at Karlov Manor, Outlaws of Thunder Junction, The Big Score, Bloomburrow, Duskmourn: House of Horror, Aetherdrift, Tarkir: Dragonstorm, Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY™, Edge of Eternities, Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man, and Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender.

New Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Jumpstart cards with the TLE set code are permitted in the Commander, Legacy, and Vintage formats. Previously printed cards with the TLE set code are legal for play in any format where a card with the same name is permitted.

The Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender release also includes borderless source material cards with the TLE set code. These returning cards are legal for play in any format that already allows those cards. The borderless source material printings of some of these cards feature an alternate name on the primary title bar and a secondary title bar below the name line that shows the card's name as listed in the Oracle reference. For the purposes of format legality, deck construction, game rules, and effects, these cards have only the card name specified in the secondary title bar. The alternate name has no effect on game play.

Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Formats for a complete list of formats and their permitted card sets and banned lists.

Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Commander for more information on the Commander variant.

Go to Locator.Wizards.com to find an event or store near you.

New Keyword Ability: Firebending

Everything changes when the Fire Nation attacks, including how much mana you have to work with during combat. Creatures with firebending create mana when they attack, fueling the fire of whatever spells or abilities can help you win the combat.

0248_MTGTLA_Main: Uncle Iroh

Uncle Iroh

{1}{R/G}{R/G}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble Ally

4/2

Firebending 1 (Whenever this creature attacks, add {R}. This mana lasts until end of combat.)

Lesson spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

"Firebending N" is a keyword that represents the ability "Whenever this creature attacks, add N . Until end of combat, you don't lose this mana as steps end."

. Until end of combat, you don't lose this mana as steps end." Mana from firebending abilities isn't lost until you leave combat and go to your second main phase. It can be used at any time during combat, even after combat damage has been dealt.

Any other mana you add during combat will still be lost as normal when moving between steps of combat.

Multiple instances of firebending on the same creature trigger separately, each granting you the appropriate amount of mana.

Firebending abilities aren't mana abilities. They use the stack and can be responded to.

New Keyword Action: Earthbend

Earthbenders use the land itself to build formidable attacks and fortify their position. Earthbending a land makes it a creature and puts +1/+1 counters on it so it can fight for you. When that land dies or is exiled, it isn't a creature anymore, but it comes back to serve its original purpose as a land.

0176_MTGTLA_Main: Earthbending Lesson

Earthbending Lesson

{3}{G}

Sorcery — Lesson

Earthbend 4. (Target land you control becomes a 0/0 creature with haste that's still a land. Put four +1/+1 counters on it. When it dies or is exiled, return it to the battlefield tapped.)

"Earthbend N" means "Target land you control becomes a 0/0 land creature with haste in addition to its other types. Put N +1/+1 counters on it. When it dies or is exiled, return it to the battlefield tapped under your control."

If the targeted land becomes an illegal target before the spell or ability that includes earthbend resolves, earthbend does nothing. If the spell or ability didn't have other targets, it won't resolve.

The land will retain any other types, subtypes, or supertypes it previously had. It will also retain any mana abilities it had as a result of those subtypes. For example, a Forest that's turned into a creature this way can still be tapped for .

. Earthbend doesn't give the land you control a color. As most lands are colorless, in most cases the resulting land creature will also be colorless.

You may target a land that is already a creature, perhaps because of a previous earthbend ability. The land will get the +1/+1 counters, gain haste, and have its base power and toughness set to 0/0.

If a land was animated by earthbend and would go to any zone other than the graveyard or exile, it will not be returned to the battlefield by the delayed triggered ability created by earthbend.

New Keyword Action: Waterbend

Waterbenders use the resources around them to achieve their ends and work together to be more powerful than one person could be alone. Waterbend costs allow your creatures and artifacts to tap to help pay for more powerful effects.

0045_MTGTLA_Main: Benevolent River Spirit

Benevolent River Spirit

{U}{U}

Creature — Spirit

4/5

As an additional cost to cast this spell, waterbend {5}. (While paying a waterbend cost, you can tap your artifacts and creatures to help. Each one pays for {1}.)

Flying, ward {2} (Whenever this creature becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, counter it unless that player pays {2}.)

When this creature enters, scry 2.

"Waterbend [cost]" means "Pay [cost]. For each generic mana in that cost, you may tap an untapped artifact or creature you control rather than pay that mana."

If a waterbend cost is part of the total cost to cast a spell or activate an ability, you may tap an untapped artifact or creature you control rather than pay one generic mana in that total cost any number of times up to a maximum of the amount of generic mana in the waterbend component of that total cost.

Even if the cost of the spell or ability that waterbend is part of increases or decreases, you still may only tap artifacts or creatures to pay for costs up to the amount of the generic mana in the waterbend cost.

If an artifact or creature you control has a mana ability with in the cost, activating that ability while casting a spell or activating an ability with waterbend will result in the artifact or creature being tapped before you pay the spell's costs. You won't be able to tap it again for waterbend. Similarly, if you sacrifice an artifact or creature to activate a mana ability to pay a cost with waterbend, that artifact or creature won't be on the battlefield when you pay the spell's costs, so you won't be able to tap it for waterbend.

in the cost, activating that ability while casting a spell or activating an ability with waterbend will result in the artifact or creature being tapped before you pay the spell's costs. You won't be able to tap it again for waterbend. Similarly, if you sacrifice an artifact or creature to activate a mana ability to pay a cost with waterbend, that artifact or creature won't be on the battlefield when you pay the spell's costs, so you won't be able to tap it for waterbend. You can tap any untapped creature or artifact you control to pay a waterbend cost, even one you haven't controlled continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn.

New Keyword Action: Airbend

Airbenders use wind to evade attacks and displace enemies. Airbend exiles objects to delay threats or to protect your own permanents from destruction until they can be cast again later.

0007_MTGTLA_Main: Airbender's Reversal

Airbender's Reversal

{1}{W}

Instant — Lesson

Choose one —

• Destroy target attacking creature.

• Airbend target creature you control. (Exile it. While it's exiled, its owner may cast it for {2} rather than its mana cost.)

To airbend one or more permanents and/or spells means to exile each of those objects. For each card exiled this way, for as long as it's exiled, its owner may cast it from exile by paying rather than paying its mana cost.

rather than paying its mana cost. Since you are using an alternative cost to cast a spell from exile this way, you can't pay any other alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those.

If the spell you cast has in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X.

in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X. Tokens exiled this way will cease to exist and cannot be cast.

Lands exiled this way cannot be played from exile. (Lands that were animated by earthbend will be returned to the battlefield tapped when they're exiled.)

Returning Mechanic: Clue Tokens

Many characters are looking for clues to find the Avatar, though they don't always need to investigate to find signs of a huge flying bison! Unlike in previous sets, Clue tokens aren't created by the investigate ability. They are just a predefined token cards sometimes create.

0119_MTGTLA_Main: Sold Out 0017_MTGTLA_TknBstr: Clue Token

Sold Out

{3}{B}

Instant

Exile target creature. If it was dealt damage this turn, create a Clue token. (It's an artifact with "{2}, Sacrifice this token: Draw a card.")

Clue tokens are artifact tokens with " , Sacrifice this token: Draw a card."

, Sacrifice this token: Draw a card." Creating a Clue token this way isn't the same thing as investigating. Notably, an ability that triggers whenever you investigate won't trigger because of creating a Clue token this way.

Returning Mechanic: Food Tokens

Whether you prefer lychee nuts or, like Sokka, meat is your meal of choice, you'll be needing some food for your journey. Food is an artifact type that appears on some printed cards as well as on Food tokens, which are artifact tokens with " , , Sacrifice this token: You gain 3 life."

0228_MTGTLA_Main: Iroh, Tea Master 0021_MTGTLA_TknBstr: Food Token

Iroh, Tea Master

{1}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Citizen Ally

2/2

When Iroh enters, create a Food token.

At the beginning of combat on your turn, you may have target opponent gain control of target permanent you control. When you do, you create a 1/1 white Ally creature token. Put a +1/+1 counter on that token for each permanent you own that your opponents control.

Food is an artifact type. Even though it appears on some creatures, it's never a creature type.

If an effect refers to a Food, it means any Food artifact, not just a Food artifact token. For example, you can sacrifice Tough Cookie (an Artifact Creature — Food Golem) to activate Bosco, Just a Bear's ability (an ability with "Sacrifice a Food" in its cost). You can't sacrifice a Food to pay multiple costs. For example, you can't sacrifice a Food token to activate its own ability and also to activate Bosco, Just a Bear's ability.

Some spells and abilities that create Food tokens may require targets. If each target chosen is an illegal target as that spell or ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve. You won't create any Food tokens.

Whatever you do, don't eat the delicious cards.

Returning Keyword Ability: Flashback

Sometimes, considering the past can help you understand the present. Flashback allows you to cast instant and sorcery spells from your graveyard for their flashback cost, letting you experience their effects once again.

0133_MTGTLA_Main: Fire Nation Attacks

Fire Nation Attacks

{4}{R}

Instant

Create two 2/2 red Soldier creature tokens with firebending 1. (Whenever a creature with firebending 1 attacks, add {R}. This mana lasts until end of combat.)

Flashback {8}{R} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

"Flashback [cost]" means "You may cast this card from your graveyard by paying [cost] rather than paying its mana cost" and "If the flashback cost was paid, exile this card instead of putting it anywhere else any time it would leave the stack."

You must still follow any timing restrictions and permissions, including those based on the card's type. For instance, you can cast a sorcery using flashback only when you could normally cast a sorcery.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost (such as a flashback cost) you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is determined only by its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast the spell was.

A spell cast using flashback will always be exiled afterward, whether it resolves, is countered, or leaves the stack in some other way.

You can cast a spell using flashback even if it was somehow put into your graveyard without having been cast.

If a card with flashback is put into your graveyard during your turn, you can cast it if it's legal to do so before any other player can take any actions.

Returning Keyword Ability: Exhaust

Exhaust is a keyword ability that represents a special kind of activated ability. "Exhaust — [Cost]: [Effect]" means "[Cost]: [Effect]. Activate this ability only once."

0104_MTGTLA_Main: Hog-Monkey

Hog-Monkey

{2}{B}

Creature — Boar Monkey

3/2

At the beginning of combat on your turn, target creature you control with a +1/+1 counter on it gains menace until end of turn. (It can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Exhaust — {5}: Put two +1/+1 counters on this creature. (Activate each exhaust ability only once.)

Exhaust abilities can be activated any time you could normally activate an ability.

If an exhaust ability of a permanent is activated, and then that permanent leaves the battlefield and returns to the battlefield, it becomes a new object so its exhaust ability can be activated again.

If an ability triggers whenever you activate an exhaust ability, that ability resolves before the exhaust ability resolves.

Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Main Set Card-Specific Notes

0204a_MTGTLA_Main: Aang, Swift Savior

Aang, Swift Savior

{1}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Avatar Ally

2/3

Flash

Flying

When Aang enters, airbend up to one other target creature or spell. (Exile it. While it's exiled, its owner may cast it for {2} rather than its mana cost.)

Waterbend {8}: Transform Aang.

////

Aang and La, Ocean's Fury

Legendary Creature — Avatar Spirit Ally

5/5

Reach, trample

Whenever Aang and La attack, put a +1/+1 counter on each tapped creature you control.

If a spell is exiled this way, it's removed from the stack and thus will not resolve. The spell isn't countered; it is exiled. This works against a spell that can't be countered.

0203a_MTGTLA_Main: Aang, at the Crossroads

Aang, at the Crossroads

{2}{G}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Avatar Ally

3/3

Flying

When Aang enters, look at the top five cards of your library. You may put a creature card with mana value 4 or less from among them onto the battlefield. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

When another creature you control leaves the battlefield, transform Aang at the beginning of the next upkeep.

////

Aang, Destined Savior

Legendary Creature — Avatar Ally

4/4

Flying

Land creatures you control have vigilance.

At the beginning of combat on your turn, earthbend 2. (Target land you control becomes a 0/0 creature with haste that's still a land. Put two +1/+1 counters on it. When it dies or is exiled, return it to the battlefield tapped.)

Aang, at the Crossroads's delayed triggered ability triggers at the beginning of the next upkeep regardless of whose turn it is.

Aang, at the Crossroads's delayed triggered ability won't cause it to transform back into Aang, at the Crossroads if it has already transformed into Aang, Destined Savior, perhaps because several creatures left the battlefield in one turn.

0207a_MTGTLA_Main: Avatar Aang

Avatar Aang

{R}{G}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Avatar Ally

4/4

Flying, firebending 2

Whenever you waterbend, earthbend, firebend, or airbend, draw a card. Then if you've done all four this turn, transform Avatar Aang.

////

Aang, Master of Elements

Legendary Creature — Avatar Ally

6/6

Flying

Spells you cast cost {W}{U}{B}{R}{G} less to cast. (This can reduce generic costs.)

At the beginning of each upkeep, you may transform Aang, Master of Elements. If you do, you gain 4 life, draw four cards, put four +1/+1 counters on him, and he deals 4 damage to each opponent.

An ability that triggers "whenever you waterbend" triggers whenever you pay a waterbend cost, regardless of how you paid that cost. You do not have to tap artifacts or creatures to help pay the cost for the ability to trigger.

An ability that triggers "whenever you earthbend" triggers immediately after the list of actions earthbend entails is complete, even if some or all of those actions were impossible, perhaps because an effect does not allow counters to be placed on creatures you control.

An ability that triggers "whenever you firebend" triggers whenever a firebending ability you control resolves.

An ability that triggers "whenever you airbend" triggers after the process described by the airbend keyword action is complete, even if some or all of the actions were impossible.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

0005_MTGTLA_Main: Aang's Iceberg

Aang's Iceberg

{2}{W}

Enchantment

Flash

When this enchantment enters, exile up to one other target nonland permanent until this enchantment leaves the battlefield.

Waterbend {3}: Sacrifice this enchantment. If you do, scry 2. (While paying a waterbend cost, you can tap your artifacts and creatures to help. Each one pays for {1}.)

If Aang's Iceberg leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, including if it is sacrificed by its activated ability, the target permanent won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

If an Aura is exiled this way, its owner chooses what it will enchant as it returns to the battlefield. An Aura put onto the battlefield this way doesn't target anything (so it could be attached to a permanent with shroud, for example), but the Aura's enchant ability restricts what it can be attached to. If the Aura can't legally be attached to anything, it remains in exile for the rest of the game.

The third ability of Aang's Iceberg allows you to sacrifice Aang's Iceberg as the ability resolves, not as a cost to activate the ability. If Aang's Iceberg leaves the battlefield before the activated ability resolves, you will be unable to sacrifice Aang's Iceberg and will not scry, even if Aang's Iceberg was sacrificed via a different ability while its activated ability was on the stack.

0263_MTGTLA_Main: Abandoned Air Temple

Abandoned Air Temple

Land

This land enters tapped unless you control a basic land.

{T}: Add {W}.

{3}{W}, {T}: Put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control.

If one of these lands enters at the same time as any number of basic lands, those other lands are not counted when determining if this land enters tapped or untapped.

0264_MTGTLA_Main: Agna Qel'a

Agna Qel'a

Land

This land enters tapped unless you control a basic land.

{T}: Add {U}.

{2}{U}, {T}: Draw a card, then discard a card.

If one of these lands enters at the same time as any number of basic lands, those other lands are not counted when determining if this land enters tapped or untapped.

0006_MTGTLA_Main: Airbender Ascension

Airbender Ascension

{1}{W}

Enchantment

When this enchantment enters, airbend up to one target creature.

Whenever a creature you control enters, put a quest counter on this enchantment.

At the beginning of your end step, if this enchantment has four or more quest counters on it, exile up to one target creature you control, then return it to the battlefield under its owner's control.

When the creature is exiled, Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled by airbend or Airbender Ascension's last ability, it will cease to exist and can't be cast or return to the battlefield.

0164_MTGTLA_Main: Allies at Last

Allies at Last

{2}{G}

Instant

Affinity for Allies (This spell costs {1} less to cast for each Ally you control.)

Up to two target creatures you control each deal damage equal to their power to target creature an opponent controls.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Allies at Last's first ability). The mana value of the spell is determined only by its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

Affinity for Allies reduces only the generic mana in Allies at Last's cost. The colored mana must still be paid.

0208_MTGTLA_Main: Azula, Cunning Usurper

Azula, Cunning Usurper

{2}{U}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble Rogue

4/4

Firebending 2 (Whenever this creature attacks, add {R}{R}. This mana lasts until end of combat.)

When Azula enters, target opponent exiles a nontoken creature they control, then they exile a nonland card from their graveyard.

During your turn, you may cast cards exiled with Azula and you may cast them as though they had flash. Mana of any type can be spent to cast those spells.

You pay the costs for an exiled card if you cast it. You may pay any alternative costs the card has rather than the card's mana cost.

The six types of mana are white, blue, black, red, green, and colorless.

Casting an exiled card causes it to leave exile. You can't cast it multiple times.

0266_MTGTLA_Main: Ba Sing Se

Ba Sing Se

Land

This land enters tapped unless you control a basic land.

{T}: Add {G}.

{2}{G}, {T}: Earthbend 2. Activate only as a sorcery. (Target land you control becomes a 0/0 creature with haste that's still a land. Put two +1/+1 counters on it. When it dies or is exiled, return it to the battlefield tapped.)

If one of these lands enters at the same time as any number of basic lands, those other lands are not counted when determining if this land enters tapped or untapped.

0167_MTGTLA_Main: Badgermole Cub

Badgermole Cub

{1}{G}

Creature — Badger Mole

2/2

When this creature enters, earthbend 1. (Target land you control becomes a 0/0 creature with haste that's still a land. Put a +1/+1 counter on it. When it dies or is exiled, return it to the battlefield tapped.)

Whenever you tap a creature for mana, add an additional {G}.

An ability that triggers "whenever you tap a creature for mana" triggers only if you activate a mana ability of a creature including in its cost. Mana abilities that don't include the symbol and instead say "Tap an untapped creature you control" or similar won't cause Badgermole Cub's second ability to trigger. Similarly, it won't trigger if you tap a creature to activate a mana ability of another object (even if that mana ability also includes ).

in its cost. Mana abilities that don't include the symbol and instead say "Tap an untapped creature you control" or similar won't cause Badgermole Cub's second ability to trigger. Similarly, it won't trigger if you tap a creature to activate a mana ability of another object (even if that mana ability also includes ). Badgermole Cub's last ability is a triggered mana ability. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

0255_MTGTLA_Main: Bender's Waterskin

Bender's Waterskin

{3}

Artifact

Untap this artifact during each other player's untap step.

{T}: Add one mana of any color.

Bender's Waterskin untaps at the same time as the active player's permanents. You can't choose to not untap it at that time.

Some effects state that an artifact doesn't untap during its controller's untap step. These effects won't apply and stop Bender's Waterskin from untapping during another player's untap step.

0210_MTGTLA_Main: Bitter Work

Bitter Work

{1}{R}{G}

Enchantment

Whenever you attack a player with one or more creatures with power 4 or greater, draw a card.

Exhaust — {4}: Earthbend 4. Activate only during your turn. (Target land you control becomes a 0/0 creature with haste that's still a land. Put four +1/+1 counters on it. When it dies or is exiled, return it to the battlefield tapped. Activate each exhaust ability only once.)

Bitter Work's first ability has you draw just one card per player you attack with a creature with power 4 or greater, no matter how many creatures with power 4 or greater you attack them with beyond the first.

0087_MTGTLA_Main: Boiling Rock Rioter

Boiling Rock Rioter

{2}{B}

Creature — Human Rogue Ally

3/3

Firebending 1 (Whenever this creature attacks, add {R}. This mana lasts until end of combat.)

Tap an untapped Ally you control: Exile target card from a graveyard.

Whenever this creature attacks, you may cast an Ally spell from among cards you own exiled with this creature.

Since Boiling Rock Rioter's activated ability doesn't have a tap symbol in its cost, you can tap a creature (including Boiling Rock Rioter itself) that hasn't been under your control since your most recent turn began to pay the cost.

0169_MTGTLA_Main: Bumi, King of Three Trials

Bumi, King of Three Trials

{5}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble Ally

4/4

When Bumi enters, choose up to X, where X is the number of Lesson cards in your graveyard —

• Put three +1/+1 counters on Bumi.

• Target player scries 3.

• Earthbend 3. (Target land you control becomes a 0/0 creature with haste that's still a land. Put three +1/+1 counters on it. When it dies or is exiled, return it to the battlefield tapped.)

You can't choose the same mode of Bumi, King of Three Trials's triggered ability more than once. As there are only three modes, even if X is greater than three, you won't get additional effects after choosing each mode once.

0211_MTGTLA_Main: Bumi, Unleashed

Bumi, Unleashed

{3}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble Ally

5/4

Trample

When Bumi enters, earthbend 4.

Whenever Bumi deals combat damage to a player, untap all lands you control. After this phase, there is an additional combat phase. Only land creatures can attack during that combat phase.

The restriction that only land creatures can attack applies only to the combat phase created by Bumi, Unleashed, not to any other combat phases that might occur that turn.

0088_MTGTLA_Main: Buzzard-Wasp Colony

Buzzard-Wasp Colony

{3}{B}

Creature — Bird Insect

2/2

Flying

When this creature enters, you may sacrifice an artifact or creature. If you do, draw a card.

Whenever another creature you control dies, if it had counters on it, put its counters on this creature.

Buzzard-Wasp Colony's last ability puts all counters that were on the creature that died onto Buzzard-Wasp Colony, not just its +1/+1 counters.

Buzzard-Wasp Colony's last ability doesn't cause you to move counters from the creature that died onto it. Rather, you put the same number of each kind of counter the creature had when it died onto Buzzard-Wasp Colony.

You may end up putting the appropriate counters on more than one permanent. For example, if you control two Buzzard-Wasp Colonies when a creature dies, you'll put the appropriate number of each kind of counter onto both of them.

If another creature you control has -1/-1 counters on it when it dies, Buzzard-Wasp Colony's ability will include those as well. This may result in Buzzard-Wasp Colony dying.

If enough -1/-1 counters are put on a creature you control at the same time to make its toughness 0 or less, Buzzard-Wasp Colony's last ability will see all of the +1/+1 counters it had when it died as well as the -1/-1 counters it had, and an equal number of each of those types of counters (plus any other applicable counters) will be put onto Buzzard-Wasp Colony.

0128_MTGTLA_Main: Combustion Technique

Combustion Technique

{1}{R}

Instant — Lesson

Combustion Technique deals damage equal to 2 plus the number of Lesson cards in your graveyard to target creature. If that creature would die this turn, exile it instead.

Combustion Technique's replacement effect will exile the target creature if it would die this turn for any reason, not just due to lethal damage.

0013_MTGTLA_Main: Compassionate Healer

Compassionate Healer

{1}{W}

Creature — Human Cleric Ally

2/2

Whenever this creature becomes tapped, you gain 1 life and scry 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put it on the bottom.)

Compassionate Healer's triggered ability doesn't allow you to tap Compassionate Healer. You have to find some other way to tap it, such as paying a waterbend cost or attacking.

0047_MTGTLA_Main: Crashing Wave

Crashing Wave

{U}{U}

Sorcery

As an additional cost to cast this spell, waterbend {X}. (While paying a waterbend cost, you can tap your artifacts and creatures to help. Each one pays for {1}.)

Tap up to X target creatures, then distribute three stun counters among tapped creatures your opponents control. (If a permanent with a stun counter would become untapped, remove one from it instead.)

If all targets of Crashing Wave become illegal before it resolves, the spell will not resolve at all and you will not distribute any stun counters, even if the opponent still controls some tapped creatures.

You decide how to distribute the stun counters as Crashing Wave resolves, and you can put the counters on any tapped creatures your opponents control, not just creatures tapped by Crashing Wave.

0214_MTGTLA_Main: Dai Li Agents

Dai Li Agents

{3}{B}{G}

Creature — Human Soldier

3/4

When this creature enters, earthbend 1, then earthbend 1. (To earthbend 1, target land you control becomes a 0/0 creature with haste that's still a land. Put a +1/+1 counter on it. When it dies or is exiled, return it to the battlefield tapped.)

Whenever this creature attacks, each opponent loses X life and you gain X life, where X is the number of creatures you control with +1/+1 counters on them.

You can target the same land or two different lands with the multiple instances of earthbend from Dai Li Agents.

The value of X is determined as Dai Li Agents's second ability resolves, not when it is put on the stack.

0094_MTGTLA_Main: Day of Black Sun

Day of Black Sun

{X}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Each creature with mana value X or less loses all abilities until end of turn. Destroy those creatures.

If a creature with an ability that triggers when that creature dies or leaves the battlefield loses that ability and is then destroyed, that ability will not trigger. Those types of triggers need to exist on the battlefield in order to work. Any abilities that trigger when a creature card is "put into the graveyard from anywhere" would still trigger, because those abilities function from the graveyard, where the card is a new object that still has the ability.

0131_MTGTLA_Main: Deserter's Disciple

Deserter's Disciple

{1}{R}

Creature — Human Rebel Ally

2/2

{T}: Another target creature you control with power 2 or less can't be blocked this turn.

If the target creature's power is increased to 3 or greater after Deserter's Disciple's ability is activated but before it resolves, the ability doesn't resolve. However, if instead the creature's power is increased to 3 or greater after the ability resolves, it still can't be blocked that turn.

Once a creature with power 2 or less has been blocked, Deserter's Disciple's ability won't cause it to become unblocked.

0015_MTGTLA_Main: Destined Confrontation

Destined Confrontation

{2}{W}{W}

Sorcery

Each player chooses any number of creatures they control with total power 4 or less, then sacrifices all other creatures they control.

Destined Confrontation has each player choose any number of creatures and then checks that the total power of creatures each player chose this way is 4 or less. For example, you could save two 2/2 creatures, or a 1/1 and a 3/3 creature, but not all four of those creatures.

As Destined Confrontation resolves, first the player whose turn it is chooses which creatures will be spared, then each other player in turn order does the same knowing the choices made before them. Then all the creatures not chosen are sacrificed simultaneously.

If a creature's power is somehow less than 0, it subtracts from the total power of the other creatures its controller chooses. This can cause creatures with power 5 or greater to survive.

0215_MTGTLA_Main: Dragonfly Swarm

Dragonfly Swarm

{1}{U}{R}

Creature — Dragon Insect

*/3

Flying, ward {1} (Whenever this creature becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, counter it unless that player pays {1}.)

This creature's power is equal to the number of noncreature, nonland cards in your graveyard.

When this creature dies, if there's a Lesson card in your graveyard, draw a card.

Dragonfly Swarm's triggered ability checks if there is a Lesson card in your graveyard when it is put on the stack and again when it goes to resolve. If there is no Lesson card in your graveyard when Dragonfly Swarm dies, the ability will not be put on the stack at all.

0172_MTGTLA_Main: The Earth King

The Earth King

{3}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble Ally

2/2

When The Earth King enters, create a 4/4 green Bear creature token.

Whenever one or more creatures you control with power 4 or greater attack, search your library for up to that many basic land cards, put them onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

The Earth King's second ability counts the number of creatures with power 4 or greater you attack with when the ability triggers. Even if some or all of those creatures are no longer attacking or no longer have power 4 or greater when the ability resolves, they still count towards how many lands you can search for.

0173_MTGTLA_Main: Earth Kingdom General

Earth Kingdom General

{3}{G}

Creature — Human Soldier Ally

2/2

When this creature enters, earthbend 2. (Target land you control becomes a 0/0 creature with haste that's still a land. Put two +1/+1 counters on it. When it dies or is exiled, return it to the battlefield tapped.)

Whenever you put one or more +1/+1 counters on a creature, you may gain that much life. Do this only once each turn.

Once you choose to gain life using Earth Kingdom General's second ability, that ability won't trigger again that turn.

0016_MTGTLA_Main: Earth Kingdom Jailer

Earth Kingdom Jailer

{2}{W}

Creature — Human Soldier Ally

3/3

When this creature enters, exile up to one target artifact, creature, or enchantment an opponent controls with mana value 3 or greater until this creature leaves the battlefield.

If Earth Kingdom Jailer leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the target artifact, creature, or enchantment won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If an Aura is exiled this way, its owner chooses what it will enchant as it returns to the battlefield. An Aura put onto the battlefield this way doesn't target anything (so it could be attached to a permanent with shroud, for example), but the Aura's enchant ability restricts what it can be attached to. If the Aura can't legally be attached to anything, it remains in exile for the rest of the game.

0217_MTGTLA_Main: Earth King's Lieutenant

Earth King's Lieutenant

{G}{W}

Creature — Human Soldier Ally

1/1

Trample

When this creature enters, put a +1/+1 counter on each other Ally creature you control.

Whenever another Ally you control enters, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

If Earth King's Lieutenant enters at the same time as another Ally, each of Earth King's Lieutenant's abilities will trigger. You'll put a +1/+1 counter on both creatures.

0174_MTGTLA_Main: Earth Rumble

Earth Rumble

{3}{G}

Sorcery

Earthbend 2. When you do, up to one target creature you control fights target creature an opponent controls. (To earthbend 2, target land you control becomes a 0/0 creature with haste that's still a land. Put two +1/+1 counters on it. When it dies or is exiled, return it to the battlefield tapped. Creatures that fight each deal damage equal to their power to the other.)

If either target is an illegal target as the fight ability tries to resolve, neither creature will deal or be dealt damage.

0175_MTGTLA_Main: Earthbender Ascension

Earthbender Ascension

{2}{G}

Enchantment

When this enchantment enters, earthbend 2. Then search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, put a quest counter on this enchantment. When you do, if it has four or more quest counters on it, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control. It gains trample until end of turn.

The land that the first ability searches for is not on the battlefield when you select targets for earthbend, so it cannot be the land that you earthbend.

0177_MTGTLA_Main: Earthen Ally

Earthen Ally

{G}

Creature — Human Soldier Ally

0/2

This creature gets +1/+0 for each color among Allies you control.

{2}{W}{U}{B}{R}{G}: Earthbend 5. (Target land you control becomes a 0/0 creature with haste that's still a land. Put five +1/+1 counters on it. When it dies or is exiled, return it to the battlefield tapped.)

Earthen Ally's first ability can give it at most +5/+0, that is, +1/+0 each for white, blue, black, red, and green. "Gold," "multicolor," and "colorless" aren't colors.

0178_MTGTLA_Main: Elemental Teachings

Elemental Teachings

{4}{G}

Instant — Lesson

Search your library for up to four land cards with different names and reveal them. An opponent chooses two of those cards. Put the chosen cards into your graveyard and the rest onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

You can choose to find fewer than four cards if you want. If you find one or two cards, your opponent must choose for them to be put into your graveyard.

0048_MTGTLA_Main: Ember Island Production

Ember Island Production

{3}{U}{U}

Sorcery

Choose one —

• Create a token that's a copy of target creature you control, except it's not legendary and it's a 4/4 Hero in addition to its other types.

• Create a token that's a copy of target creature an opponent controls, except it's not legendary and it's a 2/2 Coward in addition to its other types.

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below), with the listed exceptions. It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on.

If the copied creature has in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0. If the copied creature is a token, the token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token, with the listed exceptions.

If the copied creature is copying something else (for example, if the copied creature is an Evil Twin), then the token enters as whatever that creature copied, with the listed exceptions.

Any enters abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the targetted creature will also work.

0002_MTGTLA_Main: Energybending

Energybending

{2}

Instant — Lesson

Lands you control gain all basic land types until end of turn.

Draw a card.

The basic land types are Plains, Island, Swamp, Mountain, and Forest. Gaining a basic land type also allows the land to tap for the associated color of mana, so a land with all basic land types can tap for any color of mana.

0096_MTGTLA_Main: Epic Downfall

Epic Downfall

{1}{B}

Sorcery

Exile target creature with mana value 3 or greater.

If a creature on the battlefield has in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

0132_MTGTLA_Main: Fated Firepower

Fated Firepower

{X}{R}{R}{R}

Enchantment

Flash

This enchantment enters with X fire counters on it.

If a source you control would deal damage to an opponent or a permanent an opponent controls, it deals that much damage plus an amount of damage equal to the number of fire counters on this enchantment instead.

The additional damage is dealt by the same source as the original source of damage.

If another effect modifies how much damage your source would deal, including preventing some of it, the player being dealt damage or the controller of the permanent being dealt damage chooses an order in which to apply those effects. If all of the damage is prevented, Fated Firepower's effect no longer applies.

If damage dealt by a source you control is being divided or assigned among multiple permanents an opponent controls or among an opponent and one or more permanents they control, divide the original amount before adding the number of fire counters on Fated Firepower. For example, if you control Fated Firepower with two fire counters on it, attack with a 5/5 creature with trample, and your opponent blocks with a 2/2 creature, you can assign 2 damage to the blocker and 3 damage to the defending player. These amounts are then both modified to 4 and 5 respectively.

0220_MTGTLA_Main: Fire Lord Azula

Fire Lord Azula

{1}{U}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble

4/4

Firebending 2 (Whenever this creature attacks, add {R}{R}. This mana lasts until end of combat.)

Whenever you cast a spell while Fire Lord Azula is attacking, copy that spell. You may choose new targets for the copy. (A copy of a permanent spell becomes a token.)

Azula's ability and the copy it creates both resolve before the spell that caused the ability to trigger. They resolve even if the spell is countered before the copy is created.

The copy is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy has the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for a copied spell. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

Any choices made when the spell resolves won't have been made yet when it's copied. Any such choices will be made separately when the copy resolves.

The copy will have the same targets as the spell it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. If, for one of the targets, you can't choose a new legal target, then it remains unchanged (even if the current target is illegal).

A resolving copy of a permanent spell becomes a token. That token isn't "created" and won't interact with abilities that care about tokens being created.

0134_MTGTLA_Main: Fire Nation Cadets

Fire Nation Cadets

{R}

Creature — Human Soldier

1/2

This creature has firebending 2 as long as there's a Lesson card in your graveyard. (Whenever this creature attacks, add {R}{R}. This mana lasts until end of combat.)

{2}: This creature gets +1/+0 until end of turn.

You must have a Lesson card in your graveyard while you attack with Fire Nation Cadets in order for the firebending 2 ability to trigger. If you put a Lesson card into your graveyard after Fire Nation Cadets has attacked, Fire Nation Cadets will still gain firebending 2, but the ability will not trigger.

0098_MTGTLA_Main: The Fire Nation Drill

The Fire Nation Drill

{2}{B}{B}

Legendary Artifact — Vehicle

6/3

Trample

When The Fire Nation Drill enters, you may tap it. When you do, destroy target creature with power 4 or less.

{1}: Permanents your opponents control lose hexproof and indestructible until end of turn.

Crew 2

If a permanent enters under an opponent's control with hexproof or indestructible after The Fire Nation Drill's first activated ability resolves, it won't lose that ability unless you activate The Fire Nation Drill's ability again. The same is true if an opponent's permanent gains indestructible or hexproof after The Fire Nation Drill's ability resolves.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, damage previously dealt to a creature with indestructible may cause it to be destroyed if The Fire Nation Drill's first activated ability resolves during that turn.

0099_MTGTLA_Main: Fire Nation Engineer

Fire Nation Engineer

{2}{B}

Creature — Human Artificer

2/3

Raid — At the beginning of your end step, if you attacked this turn, put a +1/+1 counter on another target creature or Vehicle you control.

Raid abilities care only that you attacked with a creature. It doesn't matter how many creatures you attacked with, or which opponent, planeswalker, or battle those creatures attacked.

Raid abilities evaluate the entire turn to see if you attacked with a creature. That creature doesn't have to still be on the battlefield. Similarly, the player, planeswalker, or battle it attacked doesn't have to still be in the game or on the battlefield.

0268_MTGTLA_Main: Fire Nation Palace

Fire Nation Palace

Land

This land enters tapped unless you control a basic land.

{T}: Add {R}.

{1}{R}, {T}: Target creature you control gains firebending 4 until end of turn. (Whenever it attacks, add {R}{R}{R}{R}. This mana lasts until end of combat.)

If one of these lands enters at the same time as any number of basic lands, those other lands are not counted when determining if this land enters tapped or untapped.

0135_MTGTLA_Main: Fire Nation Raider

Fire Nation Raider

{3}{R}

Creature — Human Soldier

4/2

Raid — When this creature enters, if you attacked this turn, create a Clue token. (It's an artifact with "{2}, Sacrifice this token: Draw a card.")

Raid abilities care only that you attacked with a creature. It doesn't matter how many creatures you attacked with, or which opponent or planeswalker controlled by an opponent those creatures attacked.

Raid abilities evaluate the entire turn to see if you attacked with a creature. That creature doesn't have to still be on the battlefield. Similarly, the player, planeswalker, or battle it attacked doesn't have to still be in the game or on the battlefield, respectively.

0100_MTGTLA_Main: Fire Navy Trebuchet

Fire Navy Trebuchet

{2}{B}

Artifact Creature — Wall

0/4

Defender, reach

Whenever you attack, create a 2/1 colorless Construct artifact creature token with flying named Ballistic Boulder that's tapped and attacking. Sacrifice that token at the beginning of the next end step.

Fire Navy Trebuchet's controller chooses which player, planeswalker, or battle the token is attacking. It doesn't need to be the same player, planeswalker, or battle as other creatures are attacking.

0137_MTGTLA_Main: Firebender Ascension

Firebender Ascension

{1}{R}

Enchantment

When this enchantment enters, create a 2/2 red Soldier creature token with firebending 1.

Whenever a creature you control attacking causes a triggered ability of that creature to trigger, put a quest counter on this enchantment. Then if it has four or more quest counters on it, you may copy that ability. You may choose new targets for the copy.

Triggered abilities use the words "when," "whenever," or "at." They're often written as "[Trigger condition], [effect]."

Firebender Ascension's ability will always go on the stack on top of the triggered ability that caused it to trigger. The copy it creates will be created on the stack on top of the original triggered ability and the copy will resolve before that ability.

The copy will have the same targets as the ability it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. If, for one of the targets, you can't choose a new legal target, then it remains unchanged (even if the current target is illegal).

If the ability is modal (that is, it has a bulleted list of choices), the copy will have the same mode(s). You can't choose new ones.

0138_MTGTLA_Main: Firebending Lesson

Firebending Lesson

{R}

Instant — Lesson

Kicker {4} (You may pay an additional {4} as you cast this spell.)

Firebending Lesson deals 2 damage to target creature. If this spell was kicked, it deals 5 damage to that creature instead.

If a spell's kicker cost was paid, the spell is "kicked."

The kicker ability doesn't let you pay a kicker cost more than once.

If you copy a kicked spell on the stack, the copy is also kicked.

To determine a spell's total cost, start with the mana cost (or an alternative cost if another card's effect allows you to pay one instead), add any cost increases (such as kicker), then apply any cost reductions. The spell's mana value remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

0179_MTGTLA_Main: Flopsie, Bumi's Buddy

Flopsie, Bumi's Buddy

{4}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Ape Goat

4/4

When Flopsie enters, put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control.

Each creature you control with power 4 or greater can't be blocked by more than one creature.

The second ability applies only as blockers are declared. If a creature you control with power less than 4 becomes blocked by more than one creature, increasing its power to 4 or greater won't change or undo the block.

0222_MTGTLA_Main: Foggy Swamp Spirit Keeper

Foggy Swamp Spirit Keeper

{1}{U}{B}

Creature — Human Druid Ally

2/4

Lifelink

Whenever you draw your second card each turn, create a 1/1 colorless Spirit creature token with "This token can't block or be blocked by non-Spirit creatures."

The triggered ability can trigger only once each turn. It doesn't matter whether Foggy Swamp Spirit Keeper was on the battlefield when the first card was drawn. If it's not on the battlefield when the second card is drawn, the ability can't trigger at all that turn. It won't trigger when the third or fourth card is drawn.

If an effect instructs you to draw multiple cards, the ability triggers after you draw whichever is the second one for the turn. It goes on the stack after you've drawn and looked at all the cards and finished resolving the spell or ability that caused you to draw them.

If a card or ability instructs you to put cards into your hand without specifically using the word "draw," it's not a card drawn.

0102_MTGTLA_Main: Foggy Swamp Visions

Foggy Swamp Visions

{1}{B}{B}

Sorcery

As an additional cost to cast this spell, waterbend {X}. (While paying a waterbend cost, you can tap your artifacts and creatures to help. Each one pays for {1}.)

Exile X target creature cards from graveyards. For each creature card exiled this way, create a token that's a copy of it. At the beginning of your next end step, sacrifice those tokens.

The tokens copy exactly what was printed on the original cards and nothing else.

If the copied card has in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0. Any enters abilities of the copied card will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the chosen creature will also work.

0054_MTGTLA_Main: Gran-Gran

Gran-Gran

{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Peasant Ally

1/2

Whenever Gran-Gran becomes tapped, draw a card, then discard a card.

Noncreature spells you cast cost {1} less to cast as long as there are three or more Lesson cards in your graveyard.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

0181_MTGTLA_Main: Great Divide Guide

Great Divide Guide

{1}{G}

Creature — Human Scout Ally

2/3

Each land and Ally you control has "{T}: Add one mana of any color."

The Great Divide Guide is an Ally and gives its granted ability to itself.

0023_MTGTLA_Main: Hakoda, Selfless Commander

Hakoda, Selfless Commander

{3}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior Ally

3/5

Vigilance

You may look at the top card of your library any time.

You may cast Ally spells from the top of your library.

Sacrifice Hakoda: Creatures you control get +0/+5 and gain indestructible until end of turn.

You can look at the top card of your library whenever you want (with one restriction; see below), even if you don't have priority. This action doesn't use the stack. Knowing what that card is becomes part of the information you have access to, just like you can look at the cards in your hand.

If the top card of your library changes while you're casting a spell, playing a land, activating an ability, or taking a special action, you can't look at the new top card until you finish doing so. This means that if you cast a spell from the top of your library, you can't look at the next one until you're done paying for that spell.

You must pay all costs and follow all timing rules for spells cast from the top of your library this way.

0224_MTGTLA_Main: Hama, the Bloodbender

Hama, the Bloodbender

{2}{U/B}{U/B}{U/B}

Legendary Creature — Human Warlock

3/3

When Hama enters, target opponent mills three cards. Exile up to one noncreature, nonland card from that player's graveyard. For as long as you control Hama, you may cast the exiled card during your turn by waterbending {X} rather than paying its mana cost, where X is its mana value. (While paying a waterbend cost, you can tap your artifacts and creatures to help. Each one pays for {1}.)

You may only cast a spell this way by paying the waterbend cost. You may not pay its normal cost and may not pay any other alternative costs. You may still pay for additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the spell has mandatory additional costs, you must pay those.

You must follow all normal timing rules when casting a spell this way.

If you cast a spell with in its mana cost this way, the only legal choice for X is 0.

0103_MTGTLA_Main: Heartless Act

Heartless Act

{1}{B}

Instant

Choose one —

• Destroy target creature with no counters on it.

• Remove up to three counters from target creature.

If you choose the second mode for Heartless Act, you choose which counters to remove from the creature, no matter who controls the creature. You may choose counters of different kinds.

If you choose the first mode and the creature gains a counter in response, you can't remove counters from it instead; the spell just doesn't resolve. Similarly, if you choose the second mode and the creature loses its counters in response, you can't destroy it instead.

0225_MTGTLA_Main: Hei Bai, Spirit of Balance

Hei Bai, Spirit of Balance

{2}{W/B}{W/B}

Legendary Creature — Bear Spirit

3/3

Whenever Hei Bai enters or attacks, you may sacrifice another creature or artifact. If you do, put two +1/+1 counters on Hei Bai.

When Hei Bai leaves the battlefield, put its counters on target creature you control.

Hei Bai's last ability puts all counters that were on Hei Bai onto the target creature, not just his +1/+1 counters.

Hei Bai's last ability doesn't cause you to move counters from Hei Bai onto the target creature. Rather, you put the same number of each kind of counter Hei Bai had when he left the battlefield onto the target creature.

In some cases, you may end up putting the appropriate counters on more than one permanent. For example, if you control a Buzzard-Wasp Colony when Hei Bai dies, you'll put the appropriate number of each kind of counter onto both the Buzzard-Wasp Colony and the target creature. If you target Buzzard-Wasp Colony with Hei Bai's last ability, it will receive counters from both abilities.

If Hei Bai has -1/-1 counters on him when he leaves the battlefield, that ability will include those as well. This may result in the recipient of the counters dying.

If enough -1/-1 counters are put on Hei Bai at the same time to make his toughness 0 or less, his last ability will see all of the +1/+1 counters he had when he left the battlefield as well as the -1/-1 counters he had, and an equal number of each of those types of counters (plus any other applicable counters) will be put onto the target creature.

0104_MTGTLA_Main: Hog-Monkey

Hog-Monkey

{2}{B}

Creature — Boar Monkey

3/2

At the beginning of combat on your turn, target creature you control with a +1/+1 counter on it gains menace until end of turn. (It can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Exhaust — {5}: Put two +1/+1 counters on this creature. (Activate each exhaust ability only once.)

The creature you target must have a +1/+1 counter on it when the ability goes on the stack at the beginning of combat. You cannot put the counter on it in response.

0055_MTGTLA_Main: Honest Work

Honest Work

{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature an opponent controls

When this Aura enters, tap enchanted creature and remove all counters from it.

Enchanted creature loses all abilities and is a Citizen with base power and toughness 1/1 and "{T}: Add {C}" named Humble Merchant. (It loses all other creature types and names.)

If the enchanted creature had any abilities, including those granted by other sources, before being enchanted, it loses those abilities. It can still gain new abilities after it is enchanted.

0228_MTGTLA_Main: Iroh, Tea Master

Iroh, Tea Master

{1}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Citizen Ally

2/2

When Iroh enters, create a Food token.

At the beginning of combat on your turn, you may have target opponent gain control of target permanent you control. When you do, you create a 1/1 white Ally creature token. Put a +1/+1 counter on that token for each permanent you own that your opponents control.

You will choose targets for Iroh's second ability at the beginning of every combat, even if you aren't feeling generous. The decision to have the opponent gain control of the permanent isn't made until the ability resolves.

If either the opponent or the permanent you control becomes an illegal target by the time Iroh's second ability resolves, the ability does nothing and you cannot choose to have the opponent gain control of the permanent.

If an opponent leaves the game, all permanents you gave to them will return to your control.

If you leave the game, all permanents you own leave the game with you.

0142_MTGTLA_Main: Jeong Jeong, the Deserter

Jeong Jeong, the Deserter

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Rebel Ally

2/3

Firebending 1 (Whenever this creature attacks, add {R}. This mana lasts until end of combat.)

Exhaust — {3}: Put a +1/+1 counter on Jeong Jeong. When you next cast a Lesson spell this turn, copy it and you may choose new targets for the copy. (Activate each exhaust ability only once.)

The trigger from Jeong Jeong's exhaust ability and the copy it creates both resolve before the spell that caused the ability to trigger. They resolve even if the spell is countered before the copy is created.

The copy is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy has the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for a copied spell. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

Any choices made when the spell resolves won't have been made yet when it's copied. Any such choices will be made separately when the copy resolves.

The copy will have the same targets as the spell it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. If, for one of the targets, you can't choose a new legal target, then it remains unchanged (even if the current target is illegal).

0229_MTGTLA_Main: Jet, Freedom Fighter

Jet, Freedom Fighter

{2}{R/W}{R/W}{R/W}

Legendary Creature — Human Rebel Ally

3/1

When Jet enters, he deals damage equal to the number of creatures you control to target creature an opponent controls.

When Jet dies, put a +1/+1 counter on each of up to two target creatures.

The amount of damage Jet's first ability deals is calculated only on resolution of the ability. Only creatures you control when the ability resolves will be counted.

0143_MTGTLA_Main: Jet's Brainwashing

Jet's Brainwashing

{R}

Sorcery

Kicker {3} (You may pay an additional {3} as you cast this spell.)

Target creature can't block this turn. If this spell was kicked, gain control of that creature until end of turn, untap it, and it gains haste until end of turn.

Create a Clue token. (It's an artifact with "{2}, Sacrifice this token: Draw a card.")

If a spell's kicker cost was paid, the spell is "kicked."

The kicker ability doesn't let you pay a kicker cost more than once.

If you copy a kicked spell on the stack, the copy is also kicked.

To determine a spell's total cost, start with the mana cost (or an alternative cost if another card's effect allows you to pay one instead), add any cost increases (such as kicker), then apply any cost reductions. The spell's mana value remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

0105_MTGTLA_Main: Joo Dee, One of Many

Joo Dee, One of Many

{1}{B}

Creature — Human Advisor

2/2

{B}, {T}: Surveil 1. Create a token that's a copy of this creature, then sacrifice an artifact or creature. Activate only as a sorcery. (To surveil 1, look at the top card of your library. You may put it into your graveyard.)

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on.

The sacrifice part of Joo Dee's ability happens as part of the resolution of the ability. Players cannot do anything between creating the copy and sacrificing an artifact or creature.

If you control no creatures other than Joo Dee and no artifacts as the ability resolves, you'll need to sacrifice either Joo Dee or the token copy.

0106_MTGTLA_Main: June, Bounty Hunter

June, Bounty Hunter

{1}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Mercenary

2/2

June can't be blocked as long as you've drawn two or more cards this turn.

{1}, Sacrifice another creature: Create a Clue token. Activate only during your turn. (It's an artifact with "{2}, Sacrifice this token: Draw a card.")

Once June, Bounty Hunter has been blocked, drawing two or more cards will not cause June to become unblocked.

If a card or ability instructs you to put cards into your hand without specifically using the word "draw," it's not a card drawn.

0230_MTGTLA_Main: Katara, the Fearless

Katara, the Fearless

{G}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior Ally

3/3

If a triggered ability of an Ally you control triggers, that ability triggers an additional time.

Triggered abilities use the word "when," "whenever," or "at." They're often written as "[Trigger condition], [effect]." Some keyword abilities, such as prowess, are triggered abilities and will have "when," "whenever," or "at" in their reminder text.

Replacement effects are unaffected by Katara's ability. For example, an Ally that enters with one +1/+1 counter on it won't receive an additional +1/+1 counter.

Katara's effect doesn't copy the triggered ability; it just causes the ability to trigger twice. Any choices made as you put the ability onto the stack, such as modes and targets, are made separately for each instance of the ability. Any choices made on resolution, such as whether to put counters on a permanent, are also made individually.

If an Ally entering at the same time as Katara (including Katara herself) causes a triggered ability of an Ally you control to trigger, that ability triggers an additional time.

If a triggered ability is linked to a second ability, additional instances of that triggered ability are also linked to that second ability. If the second ability refers to "the exiled card," it refers to all cards exiled by instances of the triggered ability.

In some cases involving linked abilities, an ability requires information about "the exiled card." When this happens, the ability gets multiple answers. If these answers are being used to determine the value of a variable, the sum is used.

If you somehow control two copies of Katara, the Fearless, an Ally's triggered ability will trigger three times, not four.

0231_MTGTLA_Main: Katara, Water Tribe's Hope

Katara, Water Tribe's Hope

{2}{W}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior Ally

3/3

Vigilance

When Katara enters, create a 1/1 white Ally creature token.

Waterbend {X}: Creatures you control have base power and toughness X/X until end of turn. X can't be 0. Activate only during your turn. (While paying a waterbend cost, you can tap your artifacts and creatures to help. Each one pays for {1}.)

Katara, Water Tribe's Hope's ability overwrites any effects that previously set a creature's base power and/or toughness. Any existing effects or counters that raise or lower a creature's power and/or toughness continue to apply.

0060_MTGTLA_Main: Knowledge Seeker

Knowledge Seeker

{1}{U}

Creature — Fox Spirit

2/1

Vigilance

Whenever you draw your second card each turn, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

When this creature dies, create a Clue token. (It's an artifact with "{2}, Sacrifice this token: Draw a card.")

The first triggered ability can trigger only once each turn. It doesn't matter whether Knowledge Seeker was on the battlefield when the first card was drawn. If it's not on the battlefield when the second card is drawn, the ability can't trigger at all that turn. It won't trigger when the third or fourth card is drawn.

If an effect instructs you to draw multiple cards, the ability triggers after you draw whichever is the second one for the turn. It goes on the stack after you've drawn and looked at all the cards and finished resolving the spell or ability that caused you to draw them.

If a card or ability instructs you to put cards into your hand without specifically using the word "draw," it's not a card drawn.

0107_MTGTLA_Main: Koh, the Face Stealer

Koh, the Face Stealer

{4}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Shapeshifter Spirit

6/6

When Koh enters, exile up to one other target creature.

Whenever another nontoken creature dies, you may exile it.

Pay 1 life: Choose a creature card exiled with Koh.

Koh has all activated and triggered abilities of the last chosen card.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities, like equip, are activated abilities and they have colons in their reminder text.

Triggered abilities use the word "when," "whenever," or "at." They're often written as "[Trigger condition], [effect]." Some keyword abilities, such as prowess, are triggered abilities and will have "when," "whenever," or "at" in their reminder text.

Players can respond to the triggered ability that exiles nontoken creatures that die. If the card leaves the graveyard before the ability resolves, Koh will not exile the card and it cannot be chosen with Koh's activated ability.

0257_MTGTLA_Main: Kyoshi Battle Fan

Kyoshi Battle Fan

{2}

Artifact — Equipment

When this Equipment enters, create a 1/1 white Ally creature token, then attach this Equipment to it.

Equipped creature gets +1/+0.

Equip {2} ({2}: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

The Ally creature token enters as a 1/1 creature. Any abilities that trigger when a creature with a certain power or toughness enters will see the token enter as a 1/1 creature.

0184_MTGTLA_Main: Kyoshi Island Plaza

Kyoshi Island Plaza

{3}{G}

Legendary Enchantment — Shrine

When Kyoshi Island Plaza enters, search your library for up to X basic land cards, where X is the number of Shrines you control. Put those cards onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

Whenever another Shrine you control enters, search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

For Kyoshi Island Plaza's first ability, the number of Shrines you control is checked when the ability resolves. You will still search and shuffle your library if you control no Shrines when the ability resolves, but you won't get any lands.

0144_MTGTLA_Main: The Last Agni Kai

The Last Agni Kai

{1}{R}

Instant

Target creature you control fights target creature an opponent controls. If the creature the opponent controls is dealt excess damage this way, add that much {R}.

Until end of turn, you don't lose unspent red mana as steps and phases end.

Excess damage has been dealt to a creature if the damage dealt to it is greater than lethal damage. Usually, this means damage greater than its toughness, although damage already marked on the creature is taken into account.

In some cases, the creature you control that is fighting may have deathtouch. Even 1 damage dealt to a creature from a source with deathtouch is considered lethal damage, so any amount greater than that will cause excess damage to be dealt, even if the total amount of damage isn't greater than the opponent's creature's toughness.

0061a_MTGTLA_Main: The Legend of Kuruk

The Legend of Kuruk

{2}{U}{U}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter.)

I, II — Scry 2, then draw a card.

III — Exile this Saga, then return it to the battlefield transformed under your control.

////

Avatar Kuruk

Legendary Creature — Avatar

4/3

Whenever you cast a spell, create a 1/1 colorless Spirit creature token with "This token can't block or be blocked by non-Spirit creatures."

Exhaust — Waterbend {20}: Take an extra turn after this one. (While paying a waterbend cost, you can tap your artifacts and creatures to help. Each one pays for {1}. Activate each exhaust ability only once.)

Each face of a transforming double-faced card has its own set of characteristics: name, types, subtypes, abilities, and so on. While a transforming double-faced permanent is on the battlefield, consider only the characteristics of the face that's currently up. The other set of characteristics is ignored.

Each transforming double-faced card in this set is cast face up. In every zone other than the battlefield, consider only the characteristics of its front face. If it is on the battlefield, consider only the characteristics of the face that's up; the other face's characteristics are ignored.

The mana value of a transforming double-faced card is the mana value of its front face, no matter which face is up.

A transforming double-faced card enters with its front face up by default, unless a spell or ability instructs you to put it onto the battlefield transformed or you cast it transformed, in which case it enters with its back face up.

If you are instructed to put a card that isn't a double-faced card onto the battlefield transformed, it will not enter the battlefield at all. In that case, it stays in the zone it was previously in. For example, if a single-faced card is a copy of The Legend of Kuruk, the chapter III ability will cause it to be exiled and then remain in exile.

0186a_MTGTLA_Main: The Legend of Kyoshi

The Legend of Kyoshi

{4}{G}{G}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter.)

I — Draw cards equal to the greatest power among creatures you control.

II — Earthbend X, where X is the number of cards in your hand. That land becomes an Island in addition to its other types.

III — Exile this Saga, then return it to the battlefield transformed under your control.

////

Avatar Kyoshi

Legendary Creature — Avatar

5/4

Lands you control have trample and hexproof.

{T}: Add X mana of any one color, where X is the greatest power among creatures you control.

Each face of a transforming double-faced card has its own set of characteristics: name, types, subtypes, abilities, and so on. While a transforming double-faced permanent is on the battlefield, consider only the characteristics of the face that's currently up. The other set of characteristics is ignored.

Each transforming double-faced card in this set is cast face up. In every zone other than the battlefield, consider only the characteristics of its front face. If it is on the battlefield, consider only the characteristics of the face that's up; the other face's characteristics are ignored.

The mana value of a transforming double-faced card is the mana value of its front face, no matter which face is up.

A transforming double-faced card enters with its front face up by default, unless a spell or ability instructs you to put it onto the battlefield transformed or you cast it transformed, in which case it enters with its back face up.

If you are instructed to put a card that isn't a double-faced card onto the battlefield transformed, it will not enter the battlefield at all. In that case, it stays in the zone it was previously in. For example, if a single-faced card is a copy of The Legend of Kyoshi, the chapter III ability will cause it to be exiled and then remain in exile.

The greatest power among creatures you control is determined as The Legend of Kyoshi's first chapter ability resolves. If the greatest power among creatures you control is 0 or less at that time, you will not draw any cards.

The effect making the land an Island doesn't have a duration and will last indefinitely while that land is on the battlefield. The land retains any land types and abilities it already had. An Island has the ability " : Add ."

: Add ." Avatar Kyoshi's last ability is a mana ability. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to. If the greatest power among creatures you control is 0 or less, no mana is added.

0145a_MTGTLA_Main: The Legend of Roku

The Legend of Roku

{2}{R}{R}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter.)

I — Exile the top three cards of your library. Until the end of your next turn, you may play those cards.

II — Add one mana of any color.

III — Exile this Saga, then return it to the battlefield transformed under your control.

////

Avatar Roku

Legendary Creature — Avatar

4/4

Firebending 4 (Whenever this creature attacks, add {R}{R}{R}{R}. This mana lasts until end of combat.)

{8}: Create a 4/4 red Dragon creature token with flying and firebending 4.

Each face of a transforming double-faced card has its own set of characteristics: name, types, subtypes, abilities, and so on. While a transforming double-faced permanent is on the battlefield, consider only the characteristics of the face that's currently up. The other set of characteristics is ignored.

Each transforming double-faced card in this set is cast face up. In every zone other than the battlefield, consider only the characteristics of its front face. If it is on the battlefield, consider only the characteristics of the face that's up; the other face's characteristics are ignored.

The mana value of a transforming double-faced card is the mana value of its front face, no matter which face is up.

A transforming double-faced card enters with its front face up by default, unless a spell or ability instructs you to put it onto the battlefield transformed or you cast it transformed, in which case it enters with its back face up.

If you are instructed to put a card that isn't a double-faced card onto the battlefield transformed, it will not enter the battlefield at all. In that case, it stays in the zone it was previously in. For example, if a single-faced card is a copy of The Legend of Roku, the chapter III ability will cause it to be exiled and then remain in exile.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played from exile using The Legend of Roku's first chapter ability. For example, if one of the exiled cards is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty. You may play those exiled cards even if you no longer control The Legend of Roku.

0027a_MTGTLA_Main: The Legend of Yangchen

The Legend of Yangchen

{3}{W}{W}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter.)

I — Starting with you, each player chooses up to one permanent with mana value 3 or greater from among permanents your opponents control. Exile those permanents.

II — You may have target opponent draw three cards. If you do, draw three cards.

III — Exile this Saga, then return it to the battlefield transformed under your control.

////

Avatar Yangchen

Legendary Creature — Avatar

4/5

Flying

Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, airbend up to one other target nonland permanent. (Exile it. While it's exiled, its owner may cast it for {2} rather than its mana cost.)

Each face of a transforming double-faced card has its own set of characteristics: name, types, subtypes, abilities, and so on. While a transforming double-faced permanent is on the battlefield, consider only the characteristics of the face that's currently up. The other set of characteristics is ignored.

Each transforming double-faced card in this set is cast face up. In every zone other than the battlefield, consider only the characteristics of its front face. If it is on the battlefield, consider only the characteristics of the face that's up; the other face's characteristics are ignored.

The mana value of a transforming double-faced card is the mana value of its front face, no matter which face is up.

A transforming double-faced card enters with its front face up by default, unless a spell or ability instructs you to put it onto the battlefield transformed or you cast it transformed, in which case it enters with its back face up.

If you are instructed to put a card that isn't a double-faced card onto the battlefield transformed, it will not enter the battlefield at all. In that case, it stays in the zone it was previously in. For example, if a single-faced card is a copy of The Legend of Yangchen, the chapter III ability will cause it to be exiled and then remain in exile.

Permanents chosen by players using The Legend of Yangchen's first ability will be exiled simultaneously once all players have chosen permanents.

You must choose a target opponent for The Legend of Yangchen's second chapter ability when it is put on the stack. You will not choose whether or not that opponent will draw cards until the ability resolves.

0108_MTGTLA_Main: Lo and Li, Twin Tutors

Lo and Li, Twin Tutors

{4}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Advisor

2/2

When Lo and Li enter, search your library for a Lesson or Noble card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

Noble creatures you control and Lesson spells you control have lifelink.

An instant or sorcery spell with lifelink causes its controller to gain life only if it's the source of any damage that's dealt. An instant or sorcery spell with lifelink that causes another source to deal damage won't cause its controller to gain life.

0062_MTGTLA_Main: Lost Days

Lost Days

{4}{U}

Instant — Lesson

The owner of target creature or enchantment puts it into their library second from the top or on the bottom. You create a Clue token. (It's an artifact with "{2}, Sacrifice this token: Draw a card.")

The permanent's owner chooses whether to put it second from the top or on the bottom of their library. If multiple cards are put into the library this way (such as when this spell targets a melded permanent), that permanent's owner puts all the cards second from the top or all the cards on the bottom. They put them in whatever order they wish and do not need to reveal the order.

0064_MTGTLA_Main: The Mechanist, Aerial Artisan

The Mechanist, Aerial Artisan

{2}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Artificer Ally

1/3

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, create a Clue token. (It's an artifact with "{2}, Sacrifice this token: Draw a card.")

{T}: Until end of turn, target artifact token you control becomes a 3/1 Construct artifact creature with flying.

The Mechanist, Aerial Artisan's activated ability doesn't remove any abilities the target artifact token has. The artifact token also retains any types, subtypes, or supertypes it has.

If the artifact token was already a creature, its base power and toughness will become 3/1. This overwrites any previous effects that set the creature's base power and toughness to specific values. Any power- or toughness-setting effects that start to apply after The Mechanist, Aerial Artisan's ability resolves will overwrite this effect.

Effects that modify a creature's power and/or toughness, such as the ones created by Titanic Growth or a +/1+1 counter, will apply to the creature no matter when they started to take effect. The same is true for any counters that change its power and/or toughness and effects that switch power and toughness.

The resulting artifact creature will be able to attack on your turn if it's been under your control continuously since the turn began. That is, it doesn't matter how long it's been a creature, just how long it's been on the battlefield.

0234_MTGTLA_Main: Messenger Hawk

Messenger Hawk

{2}{U/B}

Creature — Bird Scout

1/2

Flying

When this creature enters, create a Clue token. (It's an artifact with "{2}, Sacrifice this token: Draw a card.")

This creature gets +2/+0 as long as you've drawn two or more cards this turn.

Messenger Hawk's last ability applies even if you drew two or more cards only before Messenger Hawk entered.

If a spell or ability causes you to put cards into your hand without specifically using the word "draw," Messenger Hawk's ability doesn't count them.

0029_MTGTLA_Main: Momo, Friendly Flier

Momo, Friendly Flier

{W}

Legendary Creature — Lemur Bat Ally

1/1

Flying

The first non-Lemur creature spell with flying you cast during each of your turns costs {1} less to cast.

Whenever another creature you control with flying enters, Momo gets +1/+1 until end of turn.

Momo, Friendly Flier's second ability only reduces the generic mana cost of the spell. If first non-Lemur creature spell with flying you cast on your turn doesn't have generic mana in its cost, the cost will not be reduced and the cost reduction will not apply to the next spell you cast that turn.

0067_MTGTLA_Main: Otter-Penguin

Otter-Penguin

{1}{U}

Creature — Otter Bird

2/1

Whenever you draw your second card each turn, this creature gets +1/+2 until end of turn and can't be blocked this turn.

Once Otter-Penguin has been blocked, its triggered ability will not cause it to become unblocked.

If a card or ability instructs you to put cards into your hand without specifically using the word "draw," it's not a card drawn.

0235_MTGTLA_Main: Ozai, the Phoenix King

Ozai, the Phoenix King

{2}{B}{B}{R}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble

7/7

Trample, firebending 4, haste

If you would lose unspent mana, that mana becomes red instead.

Ozai has flying and indestructible as long as you have six or more unspent mana.

As long as Ozai, the Phoenix King is on the battlefield, you'll keep unspent mana as steps and phases end (although it will become red). This means you can add mana and spend it during a future step, phase, or turn. Once Ozai leaves the battlefield, you have until the end of the current step or phase to use the mana before it disappears.

If unspent mana has any restrictions or riders associated with it (for example, if it was produced by White Lotus Hideout), those restrictions or riders will remain associated with that mana when it becomes red.

0114_MTGTLA_Main: Phoenix Fleet Airship

Phoenix Fleet Airship

{2}{B}{B}

Artifact — Vehicle

4/4

Flying

At the beginning of your end step, if you sacrificed a permanent this turn, create a token that's a copy of this Vehicle.

As long as you control eight or more permanents named Phoenix Fleet Airship, this Vehicle is an artifact creature.

Crew 1

The token won't copy counters or damage marked on Phoenix Fleet Airship, nor will it copy other effects that have changed Phoenix Fleet Airship's power, toughness, types, color, and so on. Normally, this means the token will simply be a Phoenix Fleet Airship, but if any copy effects have affected that Phoenix Fleet Airship, they're taken into account.

If Phoenix Fleet Airship leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the token will still enter as a copy of Phoenix Fleet Airship, using its copiable values from when it was last on the battlefield.

The token will have Phoenix Fleet Airship's abilities. It will also be able to create copies of itself on future turns.

0259_MTGTLA_Main: Planetarium of Wan Shi Tong

Planetarium of Wan Shi Tong

{6}

Legendary Artifact

{1}, {T}: Scry 2.

Whenever you scry or surveil, look at the top card of your library. You may cast that card without paying its mana cost. Do this only once each turn. (Look at the card after you scry or surveil.)

Planetarium of Wan Shi Tong's triggered ability allows you to cast the top card of your library during the resolution of the ability. It doesn't allow you to wait and cast the card later.

You cannot choose to pay the mana cost or any alternate costs for the card if you choose to cast it, and if it has in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of .

in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of . You must pay any mandatory additional costs (such as sacrificing a creature) and you may pay any optional additional costs (such as kicker) for the card you cast.

Once you choose to cast the top card of your library, Planetarium of Wan Shi Tong's ability won't trigger again that turn.

0236_MTGTLA_Main: Platypus-Bear

Platypus-Bear

{1}{G/U}

Creature — Platypus Bear

2/3

Defender

When this creature enters, mill two cards. (Put the top two cards of your library into your graveyard.)

As long as there is a Lesson card in your graveyard, this creature can attack as though it didn't have defender.

Once Platypus-Bear has attacked, it will remain an attacking creature for that combat, even if the Lesson card is removed from your graveyard.

0149_MTGTLA_Main: Price of Freedom

Price of Freedom

{1}{R}

Sorcery — Lesson

Destroy target artifact or land an opponent controls. Its controller may search their library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

Draw a card.

The controller of the destroyed artifact or land isn't required to search their library. If that player doesn't, the player won't shuffle their library.

0150_MTGTLA_Main: Ran and Shaw

Ran and Shaw

{3}{R}{R}

Legendary Creature — Dragon

4/4

Flying, firebending 2

When Ran and Shaw enter, if you cast them and there are three or more Dragon and/or Lesson cards in your graveyard, create a token that's a copy of Ran and Shaw, except it's not legendary.

{3}{R}: Dragons you control get +2/+0 until end of turn.

Except for the legendary supertype, the token copies only what is printed on Ran and Shaw unless Ran and Shaw are being modified by another copy effect. It doesn't copy whether Ran and Shaw are tapped or untapped, whether they have any counters on them or Auras or Equipment attached to them, or any non-copy effects that have changed their power, toughness, types, color, or so on.

0116_MTGTLA_Main: Raven Eagle

Raven Eagle

{2}{B}

Creature — Bird Assassin

2/3

Flying

Whenever this creature enters or attacks, exile up to one target card from a graveyard. If a creature card is exiled this way, create a Clue token. (It's an artifact with "{2}, Sacrifice this token: Draw a card.")

Whenever you draw your second card each turn, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

The second triggered ability can trigger only once each turn. It doesn't matter whether Raven Eagle was on the battlefield when the first card was drawn. If it's not on the battlefield when the second card is drawn, the ability can't trigger at all that turn. It won't trigger when the third or fourth card is drawn.

If an effect instructs you to draw multiple cards, the ability triggers after you draw whichever is the second one for the turn. It goes on the stack after you've drawn and looked at all the cards and finished resolving the spell or ability that caused you to draw them.

If a card or ability instructs you to put cards into your hand without specifically using the word "draw," it's not a card drawn.

0033_MTGTLA_Main: Razor Rings

Razor Rings

{1}{W}

Instant

Razor Rings deals 4 damage to target attacking or blocking creature. You gain life equal to the excess damage dealt this way.

Excess damage has been dealt to a creature if the damage dealt to it is greater than lethal damage. Usually, this means damage greater than its toughness, although damage already marked on the creature is taken into account.

0276_MTGTLA_Main: Realm of Koh

Realm of Koh

Land

This land enters tapped unless you control a basic land.

{T}: Add {B}.

{3}{B}, {T}: Create a 1/1 colorless Spirit creature token with "This token can't block or be blocked by non-Spirit creatures."

If one of these lands enters at the same time as any number of basic lands, those other lands are not counted when determining if this land enters tapped or untapped.

0151_MTGTLA_Main: Redirect Lightning

Redirect Lightning

{R}

Instant — Lesson

As an additional cost to cast this spell, pay 5 life or pay {2}.

Change the target of target spell or ability with a single target.

You don't choose the new target for the spell or ability until Redirect Lightning resolves. You must change the target if possible. However, you can't change the target to an illegal target. If there are no legal targets to choose from, the target isn't changed. It doesn't matter if the original target has somehow become illegal itself.

If a spell or ability targets multiple things, you can't target it with Redirect Lightning, even if all but one of those targets have become illegal.

If a spell or ability targets the same player or object multiple times, you can't target it with Redirect Lightning.

0117a_MTGTLA_Main: The Rise of Sozin

The Rise of Sozin

{4}{B}{B}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter.)

I — Destroy all creatures.

II — Choose a card name. Search target opponent's graveyard, hand, and library for up to four cards with that name and exile them. Then that player shuffles.

III — Exile this Saga, then return it to the battlefield transformed under your control.

////

Fire Lord Sozin

Legendary Creature — Human Noble

5/5

Menace, firebending 3 (Whenever this creature attacks, add {R}{R}{R}. This mana lasts until end of combat.)

Whenever Fire Lord Sozin deals combat damage to a player, you may pay {X}. When you do, put any number of target creature cards with total mana value X or less from that player's graveyard onto the battlefield under your control.

You target an opponent when The Rise of Sozin's second chapter ability is put on the stack, but you don't name a card until it resolves. Notably, this means that players don't get to respond to the ability knowing what card you will name.

You don't have to choose the name of a card that you've already seen this game; you may guess at a card you think your opponent might have in their hand or library if you'd like.

This ability has no effect on permanents with the chosen name that are on the battlefield.

Even if you choose a card name (for example, a basic land) that appears more than four times in your opponent's deck, you may only choose up to four copies of the card. You can also always choose fewer than four copies of the card to exile, even if there are more in the deck.

Fire Lord Sozin's triggered ability can target any combination of creature cards whose mana values total X or less. Regardless of what other creature cards you choose as targets, you can also choose any number of creature cards with mana value 0 as targets.

0239_MTGTLA_Main: Sandbender Scavengers

Sandbender Scavengers

{W}{B}

Creature — Human Rogue

1/1

Whenever you sacrifice another permanent, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

When this creature dies, you may exile it. When you do, return target creature card with mana value less than or equal to this creature's power from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Use Sandbender Scavengers's power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine which creature cards may be targeted with its last ability.

0069_MTGTLA_Main: Secret of Bloodbending

Secret of Bloodbending

{U}{U}{U}{U}

Sorcery — Lesson

As an additional cost to cast this spell, you may waterbend {10}.

You control target opponent during their next combat phase. If this spell's additional cost was paid, you control that player during their next turn instead. (You see all cards that player could see and make all decisions for them.)

Exile Secret of Bloodbending.

The player you're controlling is still the active player during that turn.

You only control the player. You don't control any of that player's permanents, spells, or abilities.

While controlling another player, you also continue to make your own choices and decisions.

While controlling another player, you make all choices and decisions that player is allowed to make or is told to make. This includes choices about what spells to cast or what abilities to activate, as well as any decisions called for by triggered abilities or for any other reason.

You can't make the affected player concede. That player may choose to concede at any time, even while you're controlling that player.

You can't make any illegal decisions or illegal choices—you can't do anything that player couldn't do. You can't make choices or decisions for that player that aren't called for by the game rules or by any cards, permanents, spells, abilities, and so on. If an effect causes another player to make decisions that the affected player would normally make (such as Master Warcraft does), that effect takes precedence. In other words, if the affected player wouldn't make a decision, you wouldn't make that decision on that player's behalf.

You also can't make any choices or decisions for the player that would be called for by the tournament rules (such as whether to take an intentional draw or whether to call a judge).

While controlling another player, you can see all cards in the game that player can see. This includes cards in that player's hand, face-down cards that player controls, and any cards in that player's library the player may look at.

Controlling a player doesn't allow you to look at that player's sideboard. If an effect instructs that player to choose a card from outside the game, you can't have that player choose any card.

You can use only the affected player's resources (cards, mana, and so on) to pay costs for that player; you can't use your own. Similarly, you can use the affected player's resources only to pay that player's costs; you can't spend them on your costs.

Multiple player-controlling effects that affect the same player overwrite each other. The last one to be created is the one that works.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, gaining control of a player causes you to gain control of each player on that team.

If the targeted player skips their next combat phase or turn, you'll control the next combat phase or turn the affected player actually takes.

0278_MTGTLA_Main: Secret Tunnel

Secret Tunnel

Land — Cave

This land can't be blocked.

{T}: Add {C}.

{4}, {T}: Two target creatures you control that share a creature type can't be blocked this turn.

The creatures must share at least one creature type, such as Ally or Lemur. Card types such as artifact, and supertypes such as legendary or snow, aren't creature types.

If one of the two creatures leaves the battlefield before Secret Tunnel's ability resolves, the other still can't be blocked this turn as long as it has a creature type that the other card had as it left the battlefield. Love and music always find a way.

0070_MTGTLA_Main: Serpent of the Pass

Serpent of the Pass

{5}{U}{U}

Creature — Serpent

6/5

If there are three or more Lesson cards in your graveyard, you may cast this spell as though it had flash.

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each noncreature, nonland card in your graveyard.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Serpent of the Pass's second ability). The mana value of the spell is determined only by its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

Serpent of the Pass's second ability cannot reduce the in its cost.

0071_MTGTLA_Main: Sokka's Haiku

Sokka's Haiku

{3}{U}{U}

Instant — Lesson

Counter target spell.

Draw a card, then mill three cards.

Untap target land.

A haiku has five syllables in the first and third lines and seven in the second line.

0153_MTGTLA_Main: Solstice Revelations

Solstice Revelations

{2}{R}

Instant — Lesson

Exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card. You may cast that card without paying its mana cost if the spell's mana value is less than the number of Mountains you control. If you don't cast that card this way, put it into your hand.

Flashback {6}{R} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

If you wish to cast the exiled card without paying its mana cost, you must cast it while Solstice Revelations is resolving. You can't cast it that way later in the turn. A spell cast this way may be cast at a time you normally wouldn't be able to cast a spell of that type, but other restrictions (such as "Cast this spell only during combat") are enforced.

If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, such as sacrificing a creature, those must be paid to cast the card.

If the exiled card has in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

0154_MTGTLA_Main: Sozin's Comet

Sozin's Comet

{3}{R}{R}

Sorcery

Each creature you control gains firebending 5 until end of turn. (Whenever it attacks, add {R}{R}{R}{R}{R}. This mana lasts until end of combat.)

Foretell {2}{R} (During your turn, you may pay {2} and exile this card from your hand face down. Cast it on a later turn for its foretell cost.)

Because exiling a card with foretell from your hand is a special action, you can do so any time you have priority during your turn, including in response to spells and abilities. Once you announce you're taking the action, no other player can respond by trying to remove the card from your hand.

Casting a foretold card from exile follows the timing rules for that card. If you foretell an instant card, you can cast it as soon as the next player's turn. In most cases, if you foretell a card that isn't an instant (or doesn't have flash), you'll have to wait until your next turn to cast it.

If you're casting a foretold card from exile for its foretell cost, you can't choose to cast it for any other alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

0243_MTGTLA_Main: Suki, Kyoshi Warrior

Suki, Kyoshi Warrior

{2}{G/W}{G/W}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior Ally

*/4

Suki's power is equal to the number of creatures you control.

Whenever Suki attacks, create a 1/1 white Ally creature token that's tapped and attacking.

The ability that defines Suki, Kyoshi Warrior's power works in all zones, not just the battlefield. As long as Suki is on the battlefield (and still a creature), that ability will count Suki herself.

You choose which opponent, planeswalker, or battle the token is attacking as it enters.

Although the Ally token created by the triggered ability is attacking, it was never declared as an attacking creature (for the purposes of abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks, for example).

0120_MTGTLA_Main: Swampsnare Trap

Swampsnare Trap

{2}{B}

Enchantment — Aura

This spell costs {1} less to cast if it targets a creature with flying.

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets -5/-3.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Swampsnare Trap). The mana value of the spell is determined only by its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

0038_MTGTLA_Main: Team Avatar

Team Avatar

{2}{W}

Enchantment

Whenever a creature you control attacks alone, it gets +X/+X until end of turn, where X is the number of creatures you control.

{2}{W}, Discard this card: It deals damage equal to the number of creatures you control to target creature.

A creature attacks alone if it's the only creature declared as an attacker during the declare attackers step (including creatures controlled by your teammates, if applicable). For example, Team Avatar's triggered ability won't trigger if you attack with multiple creatures and all but one of them are removed from combat.

The value of X is determined only as Team Avatar's triggered ability begins to resolve. It won't change later in the turn if the number of creatures you control changes.

Similarly, the damage dealt by Team Avatar's activated ability is calculated during the resolution of the ability.

0075_MTGTLA_Main: Tiger-Seal

Tiger-Seal

{U}

Creature — Cat Seal

3/3

Vigilance

At the beginning of your upkeep, tap this creature.

Whenever you draw your second card each turn, untap this creature.

The second triggered ability can trigger only once each turn. It doesn't matter whether Tiger-Seal was on the battlefield when the first card was drawn. If it's not on the battlefield when the second card is drawn, the ability can't trigger at all that turn. It won't trigger when the third or fourth card is drawn.

If an effect instructs you to draw multiple cards, the ability triggers after you draw whichever is the second one for the turn. It goes on the stack after you've drawn and looked at all the cards and finished resolving the spell or ability that caused you to draw them.

If a card or ability instructs you to put cards into your hand without specifically using the word "draw," it's not a card drawn.

0198_MTGTLA_Main: Toph, the Blind Bandit

Toph, the Blind Bandit

{2}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior Ally

*/3

When Toph enters, earthbend 2. (Target land you control becomes a 0/0 creature with haste that's still a land. Put two +1/+1 counters on it. When it dies or is exiled, return it to the battlefield tapped.)

Toph's power is equal to the number of +1/+1 counters on lands you control.

The ability that defines Toph, the Blind Bandit's power works in all zones, not just the battlefield.

0247_MTGTLA_Main: Toph, the First Metalbender

Toph, the First Metalbender

{1}{R}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior Ally

3/3

Nontoken artifacts you control are lands in addition to their other types. (They don't gain the ability to {T} for mana.)

At the beginning of your end step, earthbend 2. (Target land you control becomes a 0/0 creature with haste that's still a land. Put two +1/+1 counters on it. When it dies or is exiled, return it to the battlefield tapped.)

Toph, the First Metalbender's first ability does not allow you to play nontoken artifacts as lands. It only affects permanents on the battlefield.

0200_MTGTLA_Main: Turtle-Duck

Turtle-Duck

{G}

Creature — Turtle Bird

0/4

{3}: Until end of turn, this creature has base power 4 and gains trample.

Turtle-Duck's ability overwrites all previous effects that set its power to a specific value. Other effects that set its power to a specific value that start to apply after the ability resolves will overwrite that part of the effect.

Effects that modify Turtle-Duck's power without setting it will apply no matter when they started to take effect. The same is true for counters that change its power.

0076_MTGTLA_Main: Ty Lee, Chi Blocker

Ty Lee, Chi Blocker

{2}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Performer Ally

2/1

Flash

Prowess (Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.)

When Ty Lee enters, tap up to one target creature. It doesn't untap during its controller's untap step for as long as you control Ty Lee.

If Ty Lee, Chi Blocker leaves the battlefield, you no longer control her, and her effect ends.

If Ty Lee, Chi Blocker ceases to be under your control before its ability resolves, you will still tap the targeted creature, but it will untap normally during its controller's next untap step.

If another player gains control of Ty Lee, Chi Blocker, her effect ends. Regaining control of Ty Lee, Chi Blocker won't cause the effect to resume.

0077_MTGTLA_Main: The Unagi of Kyoshi Island

The Unagi of Kyoshi Island

{3}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Serpent

5/5

Flash

Ward—Waterbend {4}. (Whenever this creature becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, counter it unless that player pays {4}. They can tap their artifacts and creatures to help. Each one pays for {1}.)

Whenever an opponent draws their second card each turn, you draw two cards.

The last ability can trigger only once each turn for each opponent. It doesn't matter whether The Unagi of Kyoshi Island was on the battlefield when the first card was drawn. If it's not on the battlefield when the second card is drawn, the ability can't trigger at all that turn. It won't trigger when the third or fourth card is drawn.

If an effect instructs your opponent to draw multiple cards, the ability triggers after they draw whichever is the second one for the turn. It goes on the stack after they've drawn and looked at all the cards and finished resolving the spell or ability that caused them to draw cards.

If a card or ability instructs your opponent to put cards into their hand without specifically using the word "draw," it's not a card drawn.

0248_MTGTLA_Main: Uncle Iroh

Uncle Iroh

{1}{R/G}{R/G}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble Ally

4/2

Firebending 1 (Whenever this creature attacks, add {R}. This mana lasts until end of combat.)

Lesson spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

0261_MTGTLA_Main: The Walls of Ba Sing Se

The Walls of Ba Sing Se

{8}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Wall

0/30

Defender

Other permanents you control have indestructible.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to a creature you control may become lethal if The Walls of Ba Sing Se leave the battlefield during that turn.

A planeswalker with indestructible still loses loyalty as it's dealt damage. It is put into its owner's graveyard if its loyalty becomes 0.

A battle with indestructible still loses defense counters as it's dealt damage. If it's a Siege, it will still be exiled when the last defense counter is removed from it, and its controller may still cast it transformed without paying its mana cost.

0202_MTGTLA_Main: Walltop Sentries

Walltop Sentries

{2}{G}

Creature — Human Soldier Ally

2/3

Reach, deathtouch

When this creature dies, if there's a Lesson card in your graveyard, you gain 2 life.

Walltop Sentries's triggered ability checks if there is a Lesson card in your graveyard when it is put on the stack and again when it goes to resolve. If there is no Lesson card in your graveyard when Walltop Sentries dies, the ability will not be put on the stack at all.

0078_MTGTLA_Main: Wan Shi Tong, Librarian

Wan Shi Tong, Librarian

{X}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Bird Spirit

1/1

Flash

Flying, vigilance

When Wan Shi Tong enters, put X +1/+1 counters on him. Then draw half X cards, rounded down.

Whenever an opponent searches their library, put a +1/+1 counter on Wan Shi Tong and draw a card.

Wan Shi Tong, Librarian's second triggered ability won't trigger if you search an opponent's library or if an opponent searches another player's library.

The second triggered ability won't be put on the stack until after the spell or ability causing the opponent to search their library finishes resolving.

0281_MTGTLA_Main: White Lotus Hideout

White Lotus Hideout

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{T}: Add one mana of any color. Spend this mana only to cast a Lesson or Shrine spell.

{1}, {T}: Add one mana of any color.

A "Lesson or Shrine spell" is any spell with the subtype Lesson or Shrine. Mana produced by the second ability can't be spent to pay the costs of abilities of Shrines you control.

0262_MTGTLA_Main: White Lotus Tile

White Lotus Tile

{4}

Artifact

This artifact enters tapped.

{T}: Add X mana of any one color, where X is the greatest number of creatures you control that have a creature type in common.

You'll always use the greatest number possible for X. You don't need to choose any creature types. For example, if you control a Human Soldier, a Warrior Ally, a Warrior, and a Human Warrior, White Lotus Tile will add three mana.

0122_MTGTLA_Main: Wolfbat

Wolfbat

{2}{B}

Creature — Wolf Bat

2/2

Flying

Whenever you draw your second card each turn, you may pay {B}. If you do, return this card from your graveyard to the battlefield with a finality counter on it. (If a creature with a finality counter on it would die, exile it instead.)

The triggered ability can trigger only once each turn. It doesn't matter whether Wolfbat was in your graveyard when the first card was drawn. If it's not in your graveyard when the second card is drawn, the ability can't trigger at all that turn. It won't trigger when the third or fourth card is drawn.

If an effect instructs you to draw multiple cards, the ability triggers after you draw whichever is the second one for the turn. It goes on the stack after you've drawn and looked at all the cards and finished resolving the spell or ability that caused you to draw them.

If a card or ability instructs you to put cards into your hand without specifically using the word "draw," it's not a card drawn.

0083_MTGTLA_Main: Yue, the Moon Spirit

Yue, the Moon Spirit

{3}{U}

Legendary Creature — Spirit Ally

3/3

Flying, vigilance

Waterbend {5}, {T}: You may cast a noncreature spell from your hand without paying its mana cost. (While paying a waterbend cost, you can tap your artifacts and creatures to help. Each one pays for {1}.)

If a card has in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost. If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, such as that of Cathartic Reunion, you must pay those to cast the card.

0252_MTGTLA_Main: Zhao, Ruthless Admiral

Zhao, the Moon Slayer

{1}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier

2/2

Menace

Nonbasic lands enter tapped.

{7}: Put a conqueror counter on Zhao.

As long as Zhao has a conqueror counter on him, nonbasic lands are Mountains. (They lose all other land types and abilities and have "{T}: Add {R}.")

If an effect states that a land enters tapped unless a condition is met, Zhao, the Moon Slayer's second ability has it enter tapped even if that condition is true. For example, you may control a basic land while playing Abandoned Air Temple, but Abandoned Air Temple will still enter tapped.

While Zhao has a conqueror counter on him, if a nonbasic land has an ability that triggers "when" it enters, it will lose that ability before it can trigger. Nonbasic lands will lose any other land types and abilities they had. They will have the land type Mountain and the intrinsic ability " : Add ." This effect doesn't affect names or supertypes. It won't turn any land into a basic land or remove the legendary supertype from a legendary land, and the lands won't be named "Mountain."

0253_MTGTLA_Main: Zuko, Conflicted

Zuko, Conflicted

{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Rogue

2/3

At the beginning of your first main phase, choose one that hasn't been chosen and you lose 2 life —

• Draw a card.

• Put a +1/+1 counter on Zuko.

• Add {R}.

• Exile Zuko, then return him to the battlefield under an opponent's control.

When Zuko, Conflicted is under an opponent's control, his triggered ability will trigger in their first main phase, and they will make all choices for the ability.

In a multiplayer game, if Zuko, Conflicted's owner leaves the game, Zuko, Conflicted leaves the game with them. If his controller leaves the game, Zuko, Conflicted is exiled (assuming that player wasn't also Zuko, Conflicted's owner).

0163_MTGTLA_Main: Zuko, Exiled Prince

Zuko, Exiled Prince

{3}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble

4/3

Firebending 3 (Whenever this creature attacks, add {R}{R}{R}. This mana lasts until end of combat.)

{3}: Exile the top card of your library. You may play that card this turn.

You must follow all normal timing rules for a card you play using Zuko, Exiled Prince's last ability and, if it's a spell, you must pay its costs to cast it.

Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Source Material Card-Specific Notes

0009_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Agent of Treachery

Agent of Treachery

{5}{U}{U}

Creature — Human Rogue

2/3

When this creature enters, gain control of target permanent.

At the beginning of your end step, if you control three or more permanents you don't own, draw three cards.

Gaining control of a permanent doesn't cause you to gain control of any Auras or Equipment attached to it. Gaining control of an Aura or Equipment doesn't change what it's currently attached to.

Agent of Treachery's effect lasts indefinitely. It doesn't wear off during the cleanup step, and it doesn't expire if Agent of Treachery leaves the battlefield. In a multiplayer game, it does expire if you leave the game.

A token's owner is the player who created it.

If you don't control three permanents you don't own as your end step begins, Agent of Treachery's last ability doesn't trigger. If you no longer control three permanents you don't own as it resolves, you won't draw three cards. Those don't have to be the same three permanents each time.

If you gain control of a permanent "until end of turn," that effect will wear off during the cleanup step, after the end step. You'll control that permanent while considering Agent of Treachery's last ability.

0039_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Beastmaster Ascension

Beastmaster Ascension

{2}{G}

Enchantment

Whenever a creature you control attacks, you may put a quest counter on this enchantment.

As long as this enchantment has seven or more quest counters on it, creatures you control get +5/+5.

If you attack with multiple creatures, Beastmaster Ascension's first ability triggers multiple times.

0022_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Black Sun's Zenith

Black Sun's Zenith

{X}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Put X -1/-1 counters on each creature. Shuffle Black Sun's Zenith into its owner's library.

If this spell doesn't resolve, none of its effects occur. In particular, it will go to the graveyard rather than to its owner's library.

0026_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Blasphemous Act

Blasphemous Act

{8}{R}

Sorcery

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each creature on the battlefield.

Blasphemous Act deals 13 damage to each creature.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Blasphemous Act). The mana value of the spell is determined only by its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast the spell was.

Blasphemous Act's ability can't reduce the total cost to cast the spell below .

. The total cost to cast Blasphemous Act is locked in before you pay that cost. For example, if there are three creatures on the battlefield, including one you can sacrifice to add , the total cost of Blasphemous Act is . Then you can sacrifice the creature when you activate mana abilities just before paying the cost.

, the total cost of Blasphemous Act is . Then you can sacrifice the creature when you activate mana abilities just before paying the cost. Although players may respond to Blasphemous Act once it's been cast, once it's announced, they can't respond before the cost is calculated and paid.

0023_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Bloodchief Ascension

Bloodchief Ascension (Bloodbender's Rise)

{B}

Enchantment

At the beginning of each end step, if an opponent lost 2 or more life this turn, you may put a quest counter on this enchantment.

Whenever a card is put into an opponent's graveyard from anywhere, if this enchantment has three or more quest counters on it, you may have that player lose 2 life. If you do, you gain 2 life.

Bloodchief Ascension's first ability has an "intervening 'if' clause." It won't trigger at all unless an opponent has already lost 2 or more life by the time the end step begins.

Bloodchief Ascension's first ability checks how much life was lost by each opponent over the course of the entire turn, even if Bloodchief Ascension wasn't on the battlefield the whole time.

For the first ability to trigger, a single opponent must have lost 2 life. Two opponents each losing 1 life won't cause it to trigger. It will trigger a maximum of once per turn, no matter how many opponents have lost 2 or more life.

Bloodchief Ascension's first ability checks only whether life was lost. It doesn't care whether life was also gained. For example, if an opponent lost 4 life and gained 6 life during the turn, that player will have a higher life total than they started the turn with—but Bloodchief Ascension's first ability will still trigger.

Bloodchief Ascension's second ability doesn't behave like a leaves-the-battlefield triggered ability, since the card put into an opponent's graveyard may come from anywhere. If a Bloodchief Ascension with three quest counters on it and a permanent an opponent owns are destroyed at the same time, for example, the game will not "look back in time" at the game state, and Bloodchief Ascension's second ability won't trigger.

0010_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Bribery

Bribery

{3}{U}{U}

Sorcery

Search target opponent's library for a creature card and put that card onto the battlefield under your control. Then that player shuffles.

Because the "search" requires you to find a card with certain characteristics, you don't have to find the card if you don't want to.

0001_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Brought Back

Brought Back

{W}{W}

Instant

Choose up to two target permanent cards in your graveyard that were put there from the battlefield this turn. Return them to the battlefield tapped.

A permanent card is an artifact, creature, enchantment, land, or planeswalker card.

If you return an Aura this way, you choose what the Aura will enchant just before it enters, but you can't choose any permanent cards that will enter at the same time as that Aura. An Aura returning to the battlefield this way doesn't target the player or permanent it will enchant, so permanents or players with hexproof may be chosen; however, the chosen recipient must be able to legally be enchanted by the Aura, so a player or permanent with protection from one of the Aura's qualities can't be chosen this way. If there's nothing legal for the Aura to enchant, it stays in the graveyard.

Permanent spells that were countered earlier in the turn never entered the battlefield, so they won't be legal targets for Brought Back.

0047_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Captain Sisay

Captain Sisay (Suki of the Kyoshi Warriors)

{2}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier

2/2

{T}: Search your library for a legendary card, reveal that card, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

Because the "search" requires you to find a card with certain characteristics, you don't have to find the card if you don't want to.

0053_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Cityscape Leveler

Cityscape Leveler

{8}

Artifact Creature — Construct

8/8

Trample

When you cast this spell and whenever this creature attacks, destroy up to one target nonland permanent. Its controller creates a tapped Powerstone token.

Unearth {8}

Powerstone tokens are a kind of predefined token. Each one has the artifact subtype "Powerstone" and the ability " : Add . This mana can't be spent to cast a nonartifact spell."

: Add . This mana can't be spent to cast a nonartifact spell." You can use the added by a Powerstone token on anything that isn't a nonartifact spell. This includes paying costs to activate abilities of both artifact and nonartifact permanents, paying ward costs, and so on.

0011_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Clone

Clone

{3}{U}

Creature — Shapeshifter

0/0

You may have this creature enter as a copy of any creature on the battlefield.

Clone's ability doesn't target the chosen creature.

Clone copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on.

If the copied creature has in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0. If the copied creature is a token, Clone copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token.

If the copied creature is copying something else (for example, if the copied creature is an Evil Twin), then Clone enters as whatever that creature copied.

Any enters abilities of the copied creature will trigger when Clone enters. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the chosen creature will also work.

0056_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Dark Depths

Dark Depths (The Boy in the Iceberg)

Legendary Snow Land

The Boy in the Iceberg enters with ten ice counters on it.

{3}: Remove an ice counter from The Boy in the Iceberg.

When The Boy in the Iceberg has no ice counters on it, sacrifice it. If you do, create Marit Lage, a legendary 20/20 black Avatar creature token with flying and indestructible.

Dark Depths doesn't have a mana ability. It doesn't tap for colorless mana.

The last ability of Dark Depths is a state trigger. It won't trigger again while the ability is on the stack, but if the ability is countered and Dark Depths is still on the battlefield with no ice counters on it, it will trigger again immediately.

If Dark Depths leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, you won't be able to sacrifice it, so you won't create Marit Lage.

0027_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Diaochan, Artful Beauty

Diaochan, Artful Beauty (Azula, Flame of Ember Island)

{3}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Advisor

1/1

{T}: Destroy target creature of your choice, then destroy target creature of an opponent's choice. Activate only during your turn, before attackers are declared.

If a turn has multiple combat phases, the ability can only be activated before the beginning of the declare attackers step of the first combat phase in that turn.

0028_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Dockside Extortionist

Dockside Extortionist

{1}{R}

Creature — Goblin Pirate

1/2

When this creature enters, create X Treasure tokens, where X is the number of artifacts and enchantments your opponents control.

If an opponent controls an artifact that's also an enchantment, that permanent is counted only once for Dockside Extortionist's ability.

0002_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Drannith Magistrate

Drannith Magistrate (Mayor Tong of Chin Village)

{1}{W}

Creature — Human Wizard

1/3

Your opponents can't cast spells from anywhere other than their hands.

If an effect says that an opponent may cast a spell from anywhere other than their hand, Drannith Magistrate's restriction overrules that permission.

If a rule or effect allows them to do so, your opponents may play lands from zones other than their hand and activate abilities of cards in zones other than their hand.

Effects may put cards from other zones onto the battlefield under an opponent's control.

0048_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Eladamri's Call

Eladamri's Call (Lifelong Friendship)

{G}{W}

Instant

Search your library for a creature card, reveal that card, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

Because the "search" requires you to find a card with certain characteristics, you don't have to find the card if you don't want to.

0040_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Elemental Bond

Elemental Bond

{2}{G}

Enchantment

Whenever a creature you control with power 3 or greater enters, draw a card.

The creature must have power 3 or greater as it enters, or Elemental Bond's ability won't trigger. Static abilities that raise (or lower) a creature's power are taken into account. However, you can't have a creature with power 2 or less enter and try to raise its power with a spell, an activated ability, or a triggered ability.

0057_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Fabled Passage

Fabled Passage

Land

{T}, Sacrifice this land: Search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle. Then if you control four or more lands, untap that land.

The land that you put onto the battlefield will be counted when determining whether you control four or more lands, but Fabled Passage will not.

If you control four or more lands, the basic land doesn't enter untapped; it enters tapped and then you untap it.

0029_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Fervor

Fervor

{2}{R}

Enchantment

Creatures you control have haste.

If an attacking creature loses haste, perhaps because Fervor leaves the battlefield after attackers have been declared, it won't be removed from combat.

0049_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Fevered Visions

Fevered Visions

{1}{U}{R}

Enchantment

At the beginning of each player's end step, that player draws a card. If the player is your opponent and has four or more cards in hand, this enchantment deals 2 damage to that player.

No player may take any action in between the two steps of Fevered Visions's triggered ability, so if your opponent has four or more cards in hand after drawing a card, Fevered Visions will deal 2 damage to that player.

0041_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: The Great Henge

The Great Henge (The Banyan Tree)

{7}{G}{G}

Legendary Artifact

This spell costs {X} less to cast, where X is the greatest power among creatures you control.

{T}: Add {G}{G}. You gain 2 life.

Whenever a nontoken creature you control enters, put a +1/+1 counter on it and draw a card.

The first step of casting a spell is to move it to the stack. If this causes the greatest power among creatures you control to change, that new power will be used to determine the cost reduction.

Once you determine the cost to cast The Great Henge, you may activate mana abilities to pay that cost. If the greatest power among creatures you control changes while activating mana abilities, the cost to cast The Great Henge remains what you previously determined.

Once The Great Henge's last ability has triggered, you'll draw a card even if you can't put a +1/+1 counter on the creature for some reason (most likely because it has left the battlefield).

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

The cost reduction ability reduces only the generic mana in The Great Henge's cost. The colored mana must still be paid.

Once you announce that you're casting a spell, no player may take actions until the spell has been paid for. Notably, opponents can't try to change by how much The Great Henge's cost is reduced.

0042_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Heartbeat of Spring

Heartbeat of Spring

{2}{G}

Enchantment

Whenever a player taps a land for mana, that player adds one mana of any type that land produced.

The types of mana are white, blue, black, red, green, and colorless.

If you tap a land for more than one mana, you choose one type that was produced and add one mana of that type.

Heartbeat of Spring doesn't care about any restrictions or riders your lands put on the mana they produce, such as those of Jasmine Dragon Tea Shop and White Lotus Hideout. It just produces one mana of the appropriate type, with no restrictions or riders.

0030_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Humble Defector

Humble Defector

{1}{R}

Creature — Human Rogue

2/1

{T}: Draw two cards. Target opponent gains control of this creature. Activate only during your turn.

Humble Defector's ability can be activated any time during your turn, including in response to a spell or ability.

If Humble Defector isn't on the battlefield as its ability resolves, but the target player is still a legal target, the ability will resolve. You'll draw two cards, even though the player doesn't gain control of Humble Defector.

If Humble Defector is controlled by a player other than its owner, and its controller leaves the game, the effect giving that player control of Humble Defector ends. Humble Defector will return to the control of the player still in the game who most recently controlled it.

If Humble Defector's owner leaves the game, Humble Defector humbly leaves the game along with that player.

0014_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Imprisoned in the Moon

Imprisoned in the Moon

{2}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature, land, or planeswalker

Enchanted permanent is a colorless land with "{T}: Add {C}" and loses all other card types and abilities.

At the time the permanent becomes enchanted, Imprisoned in the Moon causes it to lose all abilities except the noted mana ability. Any abilities the permanent gains after that point will work normally.

The permanent will keep any supertypes it previously had. Notably, if Imprisoned in the Moon is enchanting a legendary permanent, that permanent will continue to be legendary.

If the enchanted permanent is a land and has land types, it retains those types even though it loses any intrinsic mana abilities associated with them. For example, a Plains enchanted by Imprisoned in the Moon is still a Plains, but it can't tap for , only for .

, only for . If you remove Imprisoned in the Moon from a planeswalker after tapping it for mana, you can still activate a loyalty ability of that planeswalker even though it's tapped.

Becoming a land may cause other Auras to become illegally attached. These are put into their owner's graveyard, and any Equipment attached to the land become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Counters on the land remain on it even if they don't do anything.

0031_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Insurrection

Insurrection

{5}{R}{R}{R}

Sorcery

Untap all creatures and gain control of them until end of turn. They gain haste until end of turn.

You untap all creatures, control all creatures, and give all creatures haste.

0015_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Intruder Alarm

Intruder Alarm

{2}{U}

Enchantment

Creatures don't untap during their controllers' untap steps.

Whenever a creature enters, untap all creatures.

If multiple creatures enter at one time, this ability triggers once for each of those creatures.

0051_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Koma, Cosmos Serpent

Koma, Cosmos Serpent (The Monstrous Serpent)

{3}{G}{G}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Serpent

6/6

This spell can't be countered.

At the beginning of each upkeep, create a 3/3 blue Serpent creature token named Koma's Coil.

Sacrifice another Serpent: Choose one —

• Tap target permanent. Its activated abilities can't be activated this turn.

• The Monstrous Serpent gains indestructible until end of turn.

A spell or ability that counters spells can still target Koma, Cosmos Serpent. When that spell or ability resolves, Koma won't be countered, but any additional effects of the countering spell or ability will still happen.

Activated abilities contain a colon and appear in the form "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keywords such as equip are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder texts. Loyalty abilities of planeswalkers are also activated abilities.

You can't sacrifice Koma itself to activate its last ability, but you can sacrifice any other Serpent you control, including Koma's Coil.

If you choose the first mode of Koma's activated ability, you can choose a permanent that's already tapped as the target. The effect stopping its activated abilities will still apply.

The first mode of Koma's activated ability doesn't stop static abilities from affecting the game, and it doesn't stop triggered abilities from triggering. Unlike similar effects, it does stop mana abilities from being activated. Most activated abilities that produce mana as they resolve are mana abilities.

0033_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Mirrorwing Dragon

Mirrorwing Dragon

{3}{R}{R}

Creature — Dragon

4/5

Flying

Whenever a player casts an instant or sorcery spell that targets only this creature, that player copies that spell for each other creature they control that the spell could target. Each copy targets a different one of those creatures.

The copies are only created targeting creatures that the spell's controller controls. Copies are not created for all creatures on the battlefield, and the affected creatures may be controlled by a different player than the controller of Mirrorwing Dragon. Notably, if you cast Murder targeting your opponent's Mirrorwing Dragon, your creatures will each get a Murder, not your opponent's.

The ability triggers whenever a player casts an instant or sorcery spell that targets only Mirrorwing Dragon and no other object or player.

If a player casts an instant or sorcery spell that has multiple targets and Mirrorwing Dragon is chosen as the target in each instance, Mirrorwing Dragon's ability will trigger. Each of the copies will similarly be targeting only one of the player's other creatures.

Any creature the player controls that couldn't be targeted by the original spell (due to shroud, protection abilities, targeting restrictions, or any other reason) is just ignored by Mirrorwing Dragon's ability. If the spell has multiple targets, a given creature must be a legal target for all of them or else a copy won't be created for that creature.

The player who cast the original spell controls all the copies. That player chooses the order the copies are put onto the stack. The original spell will be on the stack beneath those copies and will resolve last.

The copies that the ability creates are created on the stack, so they're not cast. Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell (like Mirrorwing Dragon's ability itself) won't trigger.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copies will have the same mode. A different mode cannot be chosen.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copies have the same value of X.

The controller of a copy can't choose to pay any alternative or additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any alternative or additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy.

0016_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Mystic Remora

Mystic Remora

{U}

Enchantment

Cumulative upkeep {1}

Whenever an opponent casts a noncreature spell, you may draw a card unless that player pays {4}.

Cumulative upkeep is a triggered ability that imposes an increasing cost on a permanent. "Cumulative upkeep [cost]" means "At the beginning of your upkeep, if this permanent is on the battlefield, put an age counter on this permanent. Then you may pay [cost] for each age counter on it. If you don't, sacrifice it."

Paying cumulative upkeep is always optional. If it's not paid, the permanent with cumulative upkeep is sacrificed. Partial payments of the total cumulative upkeep cost can't be made. For example, if Mystic Remora has three age counters on it when its cumulative upkeep ability triggers, it gets another age counter and then its controller chooses to either pay or sacrifice it.

0025_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Noxious Gearhulk

Noxious Gearhulk (Fire Nation Tank Train)

{4}{B}{B}

Artifact Creature — Construct

5/4

Menace

When this creature enters, you may destroy another target creature. If a creature is destroyed this way, you gain life equal to its toughness.

Use the toughness of the creature as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how much life to gain.

If the target creature has indestructible, it isn't destroyed this way and you won't gain life. If it is destroyed but put into a zone other than a graveyard, you'll gain life.

0017_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Prosperity

Prosperity

{X}{U}

Sorcery

Each player draws X cards.

If all players run out of cards during this effect, the game is a draw.

0045_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Rites of Flourishing

Rites of Flourishing

{2}{G}

Enchantment

At the beginning of each player's draw step, that player draws an additional card.

Each player may play an additional land on each of their turns.

The triggered ability is put onto the stack after you have already drawn your card for the turn.

0018_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Sakashima of a Thousand Faces

Sakashima of a Thousand Faces (Joo Dee, Public Servant)

{3}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Rogue

3/1

You may have Joo Dee enter as a copy of another creature you control, except it has Joo Dee's other abilities.

The "legend rule" doesn't apply to permanents you control.

Partner

"Partner" means "You may designate two legendary creature cards as your commander rather than one if each of them has partner."

If your Commander deck has two commanders, you can only include cards whose own color identities are also found in your commanders' combined color identities. If Falthis and Kediss are your commanders, your deck may contain cards with black and/or red in their color identity, but not cards with green, white, or blue.

Both commanders start in the command zone, and the remaining 98 cards (or 58 cards in a Commander Draft game) of your deck are shuffled to become your library.

To have two commanders, both must have the partner ability as the game begins. Losing the ability during the game doesn't cause either to cease to be your commander.

Once the game begins, your two commanders are tracked separately. If you cast one, you won't have to pay an additional the first time you cast the other. A player loses the game after having been dealt 21 damage from any one of them, not from both of them combined.

the first time you cast the other. A player loses the game after having been dealt 21 damage from any one of them, not from both of them combined. If something refers to your commander while you have two commanders, it refers to one of them of your choice. If you are instructed to perform an action on your commander (e.g. put it from the command zone into your hand due to Command Beacon), you choose one of your commanders at the time the effect happens.

An effect that checks whether you control your commander is satisfied if you control one or both of your two commanders.

You can choose two commanders with partner that are the same color or colors. In Commander Draft, you can even choose two of the same commander with partner if you drafted them. If you do this, make sure you keep the number of times you've cast each from the command zone clear for "commander tax" purposes.

0006_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Scout's Warning

Scout's Warning

{W}

Instant

The next creature card you play this turn can be played as though it had flash.

Draw a card.

You don't choose a creature card when Scout's Warning resolves. Rather, this sets up a rule that is true for you until the turn ends or until you cast a creature card, even if you cast that creature at a time you normally could.

If you cast multiple Scout's Warnings on the same turn, they'll all apply to the very next creature spell you cast.

0035_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Searing Blood

Searing Blood

{R}{R}

Instant

Searing Blood deals 2 damage to target creature. When that creature dies this turn, Searing Blood deals 3 damage to the creature's controller.

If the target creature dies that turn, Searing Blood will deal 3 damage to whoever controls the creature when it dies, who isn't necessarily the player who controlled it when Searing Blood resolved. It doesn't matter what causes the creature to die.

0036_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Shattering Spree

Shattering Spree

{R}

Sorcery

Replicate {R}

Destroy target artifact.

"Replicate [cost]" means "As an additional cost to cast this spell, you may pay [cost] any number of times" and "When you cast this spell, if a replicate cost was paid for it, copy it for each time its replicate cost was paid. If the spell has any targets, you may choose new targets for any of the copies."

As the replicate triggered ability resolves, you'll copy Shattering Spree for each time you paid its replicate cost, even if the original spell is no longer on the stack at that time (perhaps because it was countered).

The copies that replicate creates are created on the stack, so they're not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

0019_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Standstill

Standstill

{1}{U}

Enchantment

When a player casts a spell, sacrifice this enchantment. If you do, each of that player's opponents draws three cards.

It only works once. If someone casts another spell after it triggers, but before that trigger resolves, then it will trigger again. The first time one of these triggers resolves, Standstill will be sacrificed for the full effect. Any additional triggers on the stack will do nothing when they resolve because you will be unable to sacrifice Standstill additional times.

0055_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Sundial of the Infinite

Sundial of the Infinite

{2}

Artifact

{1}, {T}: End the turn. Activate only during your turn.

Ending the turn this way means the following things happen in order: (1) All spells and abilities on the stack are exiled. This includes spells and abilities that can't be countered. (2) All attacking and blocking creatures are removed from combat. (3) State-based actions are checked. No player gets priority, and no triggered abilities are put onto the stack. (4) The current phase and/or step ends. The game skips straight to the cleanup step. The cleanup step happens in its entirety.

If any triggered abilities do trigger during this process, they're put onto the stack during the cleanup step. If this happens, players will have a chance to cast spells and activate abilities, then there will be another cleanup step before the turn finally ends.

Though spells and abilities that are exiled won't get a chance to resolve, they don't count as being "countered."

If Sundial of the Infinite's ability is activated before the end step, any "at the beginning of the end step"-triggered abilities won't get the chance to trigger that turn because the end step is skipped. Those abilities will trigger at the beginning of the end step of the next turn. The same is true of abilities that trigger at the beginning of other phases or steps (except upkeep).

The earliest that you can activate Sundial of the Infinite's ability is during your upkeep step, after abilities that trigger "at the beginning of your upkeep" have been put onto the stack but before they resolve.

0007_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Teferi's Protection

Teferi's Protection (Aang's Shelter)

{2}{W}

Instant

Until your next turn, your life total can't change and you gain protection from everything. All permanents you control phase out.

Exile Aang's Shelter.

The following rulings focus on the "protection from" keyword If a player has protection from everything, it means three things: (1) All damage that would be dealt to that player is prevented. (2) Auras can't be attached to that player. (3) That player can't be the target of spells or abilities. Nothing other than the specified events are prevented or illegal. An effect that doesn't target you could still cause you to discard cards, for example. Creatures can still attack you while you have protection from everything, although combat damage that they would deal to you will be prevented. Gaining protection from everything causes a spell or ability on the stack to have an illegal target if it targets you. As a spell or ability tries to resolve, if all its targets are illegal, that spell or ability doesn't resolve and none of its effects happen, including effects unrelated to the target. If at least one target is still legal, the spell or ability does as much as it can to the remaining legal targets, and its other effects still happen.

The following rulings focus on what it means if your life total can't change Spells and abilities that would normally cause you to gain or lose life still resolve while your life total can't change, but the life-gain or life-loss part simply has no effect. Protection from everything will usually prevent damage if it would be dealt to you, but some damage can't be prevented. In this case, because your life total also can't change, that damage has any other effects that it may have aside from causing you to lose that much life (such as effects from lifelink or infect) and triggers and effects can see that damage was dealt even though your life total didn't change. You can't pay a cost that includes the payment of any amount of life other than 0 life. If a cost includes causing you to gain life (like the alternative cost of an opponent's Invigorate does), that cost can't be paid. Effects that would replace having you gain life with some other event won't be able to be applied because it's impossible for you to gain life. The same is true for effects that would replace having you lose life with some other event. Effects that replace an event with having you gain life (like Words of Worship's effect does) or having you lose life will apply and end up replacing the event with nothing. If an effect would set your life total to a certain number that's different than your current life total, that part of the effect won't do anything. If an effect would cause you to exchange life totals with another player, the exchange won't happen. Neither player's life total changes.

The following rulings focus on the phasing keyword While a permanent is phased out, it's treated as though it doesn't exist. It can't be the target of spells or abilities, its static abilities have no effect on the game, its triggered abilities can't trigger, it can't attack or block, and so on. Phasing out doesn't cause any "leaves the battlefield" abilities to trigger. Similarly, phasing in won't cause any "enters" abilities to trigger. Any one-shot effects that are waiting "until [this] leaves the battlefield," such as that of Banishing Light, won't happen when a permanent phases out. Any continuous effects with a "for as long as" duration such as that of Mathas, Fiend Seeker ignore phased-out objects. Any such effects will expire if their conditions are no longer met after ignoring the phased-out objects. Each Aura and Equipment that phases out attached to a permanent that's phasing out phases in with that permanent and is still attached to it. Each Aura and Equipment you control attached to a permanent that isn't phasing out phases in attached to that permanent if it can still be attached to that permanent. If not, it phases in unattached. An Aura that phases in unattached will be put into its owner's graveyard as a state-based action. The same is true with Auras attached to players. Permanents that phase out with counters phase in with those counters. Choices made for permanents as they entered the battlefield are remembered when they phase in. If a token is phased out, it will phase in as your next untap step begins. This is a change from previous rules. A permanent phasing out causes a spell or ability on the stack to have an illegal target if it targets that permanent. As a spell or ability tries to resolve, if all its targets are illegal, that spell or ability doesn't resolve and none of its effects happen, including effects unrelated to the target. If at least one target is still legal, the spell or ability does as much as it can to the remaining legal targets, and its other effects still happen. If your untap step is somehow skipped as your next turn begins, your phased-out permanents won't phase in until the next untap step you actually have, but you'll no longer have protection from everything and your life total can change again. Any creatures that phase in under your control as your next untap step begins will be able to attack and pay a cost of during that turn. If you gain control of another player's permanent and it phases out, if the duration of the control-change effect expires before it phases in, that permanent phases in under that other player's control as your next untap step begins. If you leave the game before your next untap step, it phases in as the next untap step begins after your turn would have begun.



0020_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Training Grounds

Training Grounds

{U}

Enchantment

Activated abilities of creatures you control cost {2} less to activate. This effect can't reduce the mana in that cost to less than one mana.

Training Grounds affects only creatures you control on the battlefield. The costs of activated abilities that work in other zones (such as cycling or unearth) won't be reduced.

Training Grounds won't affect the part of an activation cost represented by colored mana symbols or snow mana symbols. It also won't affect nonmana parts of an activation cost, if there are any.

Training Grounds can reduce the part of an activation cost represented by generic mana symbols down to nothing, as long as it still costs at least one mana. For example, if an activation cost is , you'd have to pay only {G}. If an activation cost is , though, you'd still have to pay .

, you'd have to pay only {G}. If an activation cost is , though, you'd still have to pay . Training Grounds can reduce the amount you pay for a creature's activated ability cost that includes . For example, Drana, Kalastria Bloodchief has an activated ability that costs . If you control Training Grounds and you activate the ability with X equal to 5, you'll have to pay only . This is true even if the ability states that must be paid with a certain color of mana, as Crimson Hellkite's ability does.

. For example, Drana, Kalastria Bloodchief has an activated ability that costs . If you control Training Grounds and you activate the ability with X equal to 5, you'll have to pay only . This is true even if the ability states that must be paid with a certain color of mana, as Crimson Hellkite's ability does. If an activated ability of a creature you control costs no generic mana to activate (for example, if it costs , it costs , or it costs only nonmana actions such as or "Sacrifice a creature"), Training Grounds simply won't affect it. In particular, it won't increase the cost to include a mana payment of .

, it costs , or it costs only nonmana actions such as or "Sacrifice a creature"), Training Grounds simply won't affect it. In particular, it won't increase the cost to include a mana payment of . Training Grounds takes the total cost to activate a creature's activated ability into account, not just the cost printed on it. For example, Urabrask has an activated ability that costs {R}, and Suppression Field says "Activated abilities cost more to activate unless they're mana abilities." Since activating Urabrask's activated ability would now cost , Training Grounds reduces that cost back to .

more to activate unless they're mana abilities." Since activating Urabrask's activated ability would now cost , Training Grounds reduces that cost back to . Training Grounds reduces the generic mana in waterbend costs for activated abilities. It will not reduce waterbend costs that are additional costs for casting spells.

0060_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Treetop Village

Treetop Village

Land

This land enters tapped.

{T}: Add {G}.

{1}{G}: This land becomes a 3/3 green Ape creature with trample until end of turn. It's still a land.

Activating the ability that turns it into a creature while it's already a creature will override any effects that set its power and/or toughness to a specific number. However, any effect that raises or lowers power and/or toughness (such as the effect created by Giant Growth, Glorious Anthem, or a +1/+1 counter) will continue to apply.

0061_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Valakut, the Molten Pinnacle

Valakut, the Molten Pinnacle (Volcano of Roku's Island)

Land

This land enters tapped.

Whenever a Mountain you control enters, if you control at least five other Mountains, you may have this land deal 3 damage to any target.

{T}: Add {R}.

Valakut, the Molten Pinnacle's triggered ability has an "intervening 'if' clause." That means (1) the ability won't trigger at all unless, at the time a Mountain enters under your control, you control five or more Mountains other than that new one, and (2) the ability will do nothing if you control fewer than five Mountains other than that new one by the time it resolves.

If a Mountain you control leaves the battlefield between the time Valakut's second ability triggers and the time it resolves, be aware of whether that was the Mountain that caused Valakut's ability to trigger or not. If it was, Valakut's count isn't affected; if it wasn't, Valakut's count goes down by one.

If multiple Mountains you control enter at the same time, Valakut's second ability could trigger that many times. Each ability takes into consideration the other Mountains that entered at the same time as the one that caused it to trigger.

You target a permanent or player when the ability triggers. You decide whether to have Valakut deal damage to that permanent or player as the ability resolves.

0037_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Volcanic Torrent

Volcanic Torrent

{4}{R}

Sorcery

Cascade

Volcanic Torrent deals X damage to each creature and planeswalker your opponents control, where X is the number of spells you've cast this turn.

"Cascade" means "When you cast this spell, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card whose mana value is less than this spell's mana value. You may cast that card without paying its mana cost if the resulting spell's mana value is less than this spell's mana value. Then put all cards exiled this way that weren't cast on the bottom of your library in a random order."

A spell's mana value is determined only by its mana cost. Ignore any alternative costs, additional costs, cost increases, or cost reductions.

Cascade triggers when you cast the spell, meaning that it resolves before that spell. If you end up casting the exiled card, it will go on the stack above the spell with cascade.

When the cascade ability resolves, you must exile cards. The only optional part of the ability is whether or not you cast the last card exiled.

If a spell with cascade is countered, the cascade ability will still resolve normally.

You exile the cards face up. All players will be able to see them.

If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast the card.

If the card has in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost. Due to a 2021 rules change to cascade, not only do you stop exiling cards if you exile a nonland card with lesser mana value than the spell with cascade, but the resulting spell you cast must also have lesser mana value. Previously, in cases where a card's mana value differed from the resulting spell, such as with some modal double-faced cards or cards with an Adventure, you could cast a spell with a higher mana value than the exiled card.

The mana value of a split card is determined by the combined mana cost of its two halves. If cascade allows you to cast a split card, you may cast either half but not both halves.

0038_MTGTLA_PrtnrSrc: Warstorm Surge

Warstorm Surge

{5}{R}

Enchantment

Whenever a creature you control enters, it deals damage equal to its power to any target.

The creature that entered deals damage equal to its current power to the targeted permanent or player. If it's no longer on the battlefield, its last known existence on the battlefield is checked to determine its power.

Warstorm Surge is the source of the ability, but the creature is the source of the damage. The ability couldn't target a creature with protection from red, for example. It could target a creature with protection from creatures, but all the damage would be prevented. Since damage is dealt by the creature, abilities like lifelink, deathtouch and infect are taken into account, even if the creature has left the battlefield by the time it deals damage.

Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Beginner Box Card-Specific Notes

0259_MTGTLA_BBReprnt: Explore

Explore

{1}{G}

Sorcery

You may play an additional land this turn.

Draw a card.

Explore's effect allows you to play an additional land during your main phase. Doing so follows the normal timing rules for playing lands. In particular, you don't get to play a land as Explore resolves; Explore fully resolves first and you draw a card, perhaps a land you'll play later.

The effects of multiple Explores in the same turn are cumulative. They're also cumulative with other effects that let you play additional lands, such as the one from Urban Evolution.

If you somehow manage to cast Explore when it's not your turn, you'll draw a card when it resolves, but you won't be able to play a land that turn.

0257_MTGTLA_BBReprnt: Feed the Swarm

Feed the Swarm

{1}{B}

Sorcery

Destroy target creature or enchantment an opponent controls. You lose life equal to that permanent's mana value.

If the target permanent is an illegal target by the time Feed the Swarm tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. You don't lose any life. If the target is legal but not destroyed (most likely because it has indestructible), you do lose life.

The amount of life you lose is determined by the permanent's mana value as it last existed on the battlefield.

If a permanent on the battlefield has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Jumpstart Card-Specific Notes

0146_MTGTLA_JmpNew: Aang, A Lot to Learn

Aang, A Lot to Learn

{2}{G/W}

Legendary Creature — Human Avatar Ally

3/2

Aang has vigilance as long as there's a Lesson card in your graveyard.

Whenever another creature you control dies, put a +1/+1 counter on Aang.

Gaining vigilance any time after the moment you choose to attack with Aang, A Lot to Learn won't cause him to become untapped, and losing vigilance after that time won't cause it to become tapped.

0074_MTGTLA_JmpNew: Aang, Airbending Master

Aang, Airbending Master

{4}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Avatar Ally

4/4

When Aang enters, airbend another target creature. (Exile it. While it's exiled, its owner may cast it for {2} rather than its mana cost.)

Whenever one or more creatures you control leave the battlefield without dying, you get an experience counter.

At the beginning of your upkeep, create a 1/1 white Ally creature token for each experience counter you have.

The experience counter goes on you, the player, not on Aang. You will keep that counter even if Aang, Airbending Master dies.

All experience counters are identical, no matter how you got them. For example, the last ability will count experience counters that you got from the second ability, from another ability, from another copy of Aang, Airbending Master, and so on.

0101_MTGTLA_JmpNew: Azula, Ruthless Firebender

Azula, Ruthless Firebender

{2}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble

3/3

Firebending 1 (Whenever this creature attacks, add {R}. This mana lasts until end of combat.)

Whenever Azula attacks, you may discard a card. Then you get an experience counter for each player who discarded a card this turn.

{2}{B}: Until end of turn, Azula gets +1/+1 for each experience counter you have and gains menace.

The experience counter goes on you, the player, not on Azula. You will keep that counter even if Azula, Ruthless Firebender dies.

All experience counters are identical, no matter how you got them. For example, the last ability will count experience counters that you got from the second ability, from another ability, from another copy of Azula, Ruthless Firebender, and so on.

0132_MTGTLA_JmpNew: Bosco, Just a Bear

Bosco, Just a Bear

{4}{G}

Legendary Creature — Bear

4/4

When Bosco enters, create a Food token for each legendary creature you control. (It's an artifact with "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this token: You gain 3 life.")

{2}{G}, Sacrifice a Food: Put two +1/+1 counters on Bosco. He gains trample until end of turn.

Bosco will count himself as a legendary creature for his first ability. He's a bit of a legend around Ba Sing Se!

0134_MTGTLA_JmpNew: The Cabbage Merchant

The Cabbage Merchant

{2}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Citizen

2/2

Whenever an opponent casts a noncreature spell, create a Food token. (It's an artifact with "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this token: You gain 3 life.")

Whenever a creature deals combat damage to you, sacrifice a Food token.

Tap two untapped Foods you control: Add one mana of any color.

Food sacrificed due to The Cabbage Merchant's second triggered ability is not being sacrificed to the Food's own ability, so you will not gain any life.

0091_MTGTLA_JmpNew: Chakra Meditation

Chakra Meditation

{2}{U}

Enchantment

When this enchantment enters, return up to one target instant or sorcery card from your graveyard to your hand.

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, draw a card. Then discard a card unless there are three or more Lesson cards in your graveyard.

Chakra Meditation's second triggered ability will trigger and resolve before the instant or sorcery spell that triggered it. Notably, if you cast a Lesson spell while you have two Lesson cards in your graveyard, you will still have to discard a card to Chakra Meditation's ability because the Lesson you cast is still on the stack.

0113_MTGTLA_JmpNew: Chong and Lily, Nomads

Chong and Lily, Nomads

{3}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Bard Ally

3/3

Whenever one or more Bards you control attack, choose one —

• Put a lore counter on each of any number of target Sagas you control.

• Creatures you control get +1/+0 until end of turn for each lore counter among Sagas you control.

Putting a lore counter on a Saga outside of the normal timing for lore counters will cause the appropriate chapter ability of that Saga to trigger immediately.

0135_MTGTLA_JmpNew: Cracked Earth Technique

Cracked Earth Technique

{4}{G}

Sorcery — Lesson

Earthbend 3, then earthbend 3. You gain 3 life. (To earthbend 3, target land you control becomes a 0/0 land creature with haste. Put three +1/+1 counters on it. When it dies or is exiled, return it to the battlefield tapped.)

You can target the same land or two different lands with the multiple instances of earthbend from Cracked Earth Technique.

0103_MTGTLA_JmpNew: Desperate Plea

Desperate Plea

{1}{B}

Sorcery — Lesson

As an additional cost to cast this spell, sacrifice a creature.

Choose one or both —

• Return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield if its power is less than or equal to the sacrificed creature's power.

• Destroy target creature.

Because you select targets for Desperate Plea before paying its additional cost, the first mode cannot target and return the creature you sacrificed.

0104_MTGTLA_JmpNew: Fire Lord Ozai

Fire Lord Ozai

{3}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble

4/4

Whenever Fire Lord Ozai attacks, you may sacrifice another creature. If you do, add an amount of {R} equal to the sacrificed creature's power. Until end of combat, you don't lose this mana as steps end.

{6}: Exile the top card of each opponent's library. Until end of turn, you may play one of those cards without paying its mana cost.

You must follow normal time restrictions for cards cast using Fire Lord Ozai's activated ability. For example, if you exile a creature card, it can only be cast in your main phase when the stack is empty. Notably, you usually cannot cast a creature card exiled with this ability on your opponent's turn unless it has flash.

0106_MTGTLA_JmpNew: Fire Nation Salvagers

Fire Nation Salvagers

{3}{B}{B}

Creature — Human Soldier

3/3

Menace

When this creature enters, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature or Vehicle you control.

Whenever one or more creatures you control with counters on them deal combat damage to a player, put target creature or Vehicle card from that player's graveyard onto the battlefield under your control.

The last ability will trigger once for each player dealt damage by creatures you control. If you deal damage to two opponents, you will be able to target a creature or Vehicle card from each of their graveyards.

0118_MTGTLA_JmpNew: Freedom Fighter Recruit

Freedom Fighter Recruit

{1}{R}

Creature — Human Rebel Ally

*/2

Freedom Fighter Recruit's power is equal to the number of creatures you control.

The ability that sets Freedom Fighter Recruit's power functions in all zones, not only on the battlefield.

0093_MTGTLA_JmpNew: Katara, Waterbending Master

Katara, Waterbending Master

{1}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior Ally

1/3

Whenever you cast a spell during an opponent's turn, you get an experience counter.

Whenever Katara attacks, you may draw a card for each experience counter you have. If you do, discard a card.

The experience counter goes on you, the player, not on Katara. You will keep that counter even if Katara, Waterbending Master dies.

All experience counters are identical, no matter how you got them. For example, Katara's last ability will count experience counters that you got from the first ability, from another ability, from another copy of Katara, Waterbending Master, and so on.

0120_MTGTLA_JmpNew: Longshot, Rebel Bowman

Longshot, Rebel Bowman

{3}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Rebel Ally

3/3

Reach (This creature can block creatures with flying.)

Noncreature spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, Longshot deals 2 damage to each opponent.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

0141_MTGTLA_JmpNew: Master's Guidance

Master's Guidance

{2}{G}

Enchantment

Whenever you attack with two or more legendary creatures, put a +1/+1 counter on each of up to two target attacking creatures.

At the beginning of your end step, if you control a creature with power 4 or greater, draw a card.

Creatures that enter the battlefield attacking will not trigger Master's Guidance's first triggered ability. You have to declare two or more legendary creatures as attackers during your declare attackers step to trigger the ability.

Master's Guidance's first ability can put a +1/+1 counter on each of any two attacking creatures, not just on the legendary attacking creatures that caused it to trigger.

0109_MTGTLA_JmpNew: Nyla, Shirshu Sleuth

Nyla, Shirshu Sleuth

{4}{B}

Legendary Creature — Mole Beast

4/5

When Nyla enters, exile up to one target creature card from your graveyard. If you do, you lose X life and create X Clue tokens, where X is that card's mana value. (A Clue token is an artifact with "{2}, Sacrifice this token: Draw a card.")

At the beginning of your end step, if you control no Clues, return target card exiled with Nyla to its owner's hand.

Nyla, Shirshu Sleuth's second ability has an "intervening 'if' clause." That means the ability won't trigger at all unless you control no Clues at the beginning of your end step, and the ability will do nothing if you control a Clue by the time it resolves.

If Nyla leaves the battlefield before you return the card to your hand with the last ability, the card remains exiled without a way to return it to its owner's hand. If Nyla returns to the battlefield as a new object (such as if you airbend it and cast it again), it doesn't maintain connection to cards exiled by Nyla previously, and they cannot be targeted to return by the current Nyla.

0123_MTGTLA_JmpNew: Overwhelming Victory

Overwhelming Victory

{4}{R}

Instant — Lesson

Overwhelming Victory deals 5 damage to target creature. Each creature you control gains trample and gets +X/+0 until end of turn, where X is the amount of excess damage dealt this way.

Excess damage has been dealt to a creature if the damage dealt to it is greater than lethal damage. Usually, this means damage greater than its toughness, although damage already marked on the creature is taken into account.

0095_MTGTLA_JmpNew: Princess Yue

Princess Yue

{2}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble Ally

3/2

When Princess Yue dies, if she was a nonland creature, return this card to the battlefield tapped under your control. She's a land named Moon. She gains "{T}: Add {C}." (She's still legendary.)

{T}: Scry 2.

When Princess Yue returns to the battlefield as a land named Moon, she is no longer a creature. That's rough, buddy.

You cannot have multiple legendary permanents with the same name on the battlefield at the same time. However, Princess Yue's name becomes Moon when she returns to the battlefield as a land. Notably, you can control a legendary creature named Princess Yue and a legendary land named Moon at the same time.

0083_MTGTLA_JmpNew: Sokka, Swordmaster

Sokka, Swordmaster

{2}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior Ally

3/3

Vigilance

Equipment spells you cast cost {1} less to cast for each Ally you control.

At the beginning of combat on your turn, attach up to one target Equipment you control to Sokka.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

Once you announce that you're casting a spell, no player may take actions until the spell has been paid for. Notably, opponents can't remove Sokka to change by how much Equipment spell costs are reduced.

Sokka will count himself as an Ally for his second ability.

0142_MTGTLA_JmpNew: Solid Ground

Solid Ground

{3}{G}

Enchantment

When this enchantment enters, earthbend 3. (Target land you control becomes a 0/0 creature with haste that's still a land. Put three +1/+1 counters on it. When it dies or is exiled, return it to the battlefield tapped.)

If one or more +1/+1 counters would be put on a permanent you control, that many plus one +1/+1 counters are put on it instead.

If a permanent you control would enter with a number of +1/+1 counters on it, it enters with that many plus one instead.

If you control multiple copies of Solid Ground, they each increase the number of +1/+1 counters put on a permanent you control by one.

If two or more effects attempt to modify how many counters would be put on a permanent you control, you choose the order to apply those effects, no matter who controls the sources of those effects.

0126_MTGTLA_JmpNew: Storm of Memories

Storm of Memories

{2}{R}{R}{R}

Sorcery

Storm (When you cast this spell, copy it for each spell cast before it this turn.)

Exile an instant or sorcery card with mana value 3 or less from your graveyard at random. You may cast it without paying its mana cost. If that spell would be put into a graveyard, exile it instead.

The copies are put directly onto the stack. They aren't cast and won't be counted by other spells with storm cast later in the turn.

Spells cast from zones other than a player's hand and spells that were countered or otherwise failed to resolve are counted by the storm ability.

A copy of a spell can be countered like any other spell, but it must be countered individually. Countering a spell with storm won't affect the copies.

The triggered ability that creates the copies can itself be countered by anything that can counter a triggered ability. If it is countered, no copies will be put onto the stack.

The instants or sorceries cast using copies of Storm of Memories go on the stack as each copy of Storm of Memories resolves, and those spells will each resolve before more copies of Storm of Memories resolve.

0086_MTGTLA_JmpNew: Tale of Momo

Tale of Momo

{2}{W}

Sorcery

This spell costs {2} less to cast if a creature left the battlefield under your control this turn.

Search your library and/or graveyard for an Ally creature card, reveal it, and put it into your hand. If you search your library this way, shuffle.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Tale of Momo's first ability). The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

0145_MTGTLA_JmpNew: Toph, Earthbending Master

Toph, Earthbending Master

{3}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior Ally

2/4

Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, you get an experience counter.

Whenever you attack, earthbend X, where X is the number of experience counters you have. (Target land you control becomes a 0/0 creature with haste that's still a land. Put X +1/+1 counters on it. When it dies or is exiled, return it to the battlefield tapped.)

The experience counter goes on you, the player, not on Toph. You will keep that counter even if Toph, Earthbending Master dies.

All experience counters are identical, no matter how you got them. For example, the last ability will count experience counters that you got from the first ability, from another ability, from another copy of Toph, Earthbending Master, and so on.

0097_MTGTLA_JmpNew: Unagi's Spray

Unagi's Spray

{U}

Instant

Target creature gets -4/-0 until end of turn. If you control a Fish, Octopus, Otter, Seal, Serpent, or Whale, draw a card.

If the targeted creature becomes an illegal target before Unagi's Spray resolves (perhaps because it left the battlefield), the spell will not resolve.

Unagi's Spray checks if you control a Fish, Octopus, Otter, Seal, Serpent, or Whale when it resolves, not when it is cast.

0127_MTGTLA_JmpNew: Zuko, Firebending Master

Zuko, Firebending Master

{1}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble Ally

2/2

First strike

Firebending X, where X is the number of experience counters you have. (Whenever this creature attacks, add X {R}. This mana lasts until end of combat.)

Whenever you cast a spell during combat, you get an experience counter.

The experience counter goes on you, the player, not on Zuko. You will keep that counter even if Zuko, Firebending Master dies.

All experience counters are identical, no matter how you got them. For example, the firebending ability will count experience counters that you got from the last ability, from another ability, from another copy of Zuko, Firebending Master, and so on.

Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Scene Boxes Card-Specific Notes

0065_MTGTLA_SceneNew: Swampbenders

Swampbenders

{4}{G}{G}

Creature — Human Druid Ally

*/*

Swampbenders's power and toughness are each equal to the number of Swamps on the battlefield.

Lands you control are Swamps in addition to their other types.

Land cards not on the battlefield aren't affected by Swampbenders's second ability.

Swampbenders's second ability causes each land on the battlefield you control to have the land type Swamp in addition to its other types. Any land that's a Swamp has the ability " : Add ." Nothing else changes about those lands, including their names, other subtypes, other abilities, and whether they're legendary, basic, or snow.

Magic: The Gathering, Magic, Eldraine, Ixalan, Thunder Junction, Bloomburrow, Duskmourn, and Tarkir are property of Wizards of the Coast LLC in the USA and other countries. ©2025 Wizards. Other trademarks are property of their respective owners.