Brian Kibler's Caw-Go, 18 points

Planeswalker (8)
3 Gideon Jura 1 Jace Beleren 4 Jace, the Mind Sculptor
Creature (4)
4 Squadron Hawk
Sorcery (7)
3 Day of Judgment 4 Preordain
Instant (11)
2 Condemn 1 Deprive 2 Mana Leak 4 Spell Pierce 2 Stoic Rebuttal
Enchantment (4)
3 Journey to Nowhere 1 Spreading Seas
Land (26)
1 Arid Mesa 4 Celestial Colonnade 4 Glacial Fortress 4 Island 4 Plains 2 Scalding Tarn 4 Seachrome Coast 3 Tectonic Edge
60 Cards
Sideboard (15)
1 Tectonic Edge 2 Condemn 1 Day of Judgment 1 Deprive 1 Jace Beleren 3 Spreading Seas 3 Celestial Purge 1 Elspeth Tirel 2 Flashfreeze
Worlds 2010 in Chiba, Japan started off very well for Brian Kibler. He was one of three players inducted into the Pro Tour Hall of Fame, and he started 9-0 on the weekend. The Standard deck that allowed him to ace the first day of competition was what he called "Caw-Go," a white-blue control deck that prominently features Squadron Hawk as a means of providing card advantage and stalling the ground. In a pinch, the 1/1 is even a win condition! Read full coverage of the World Championships in the here.

