Brian Kibler's Caw-Go
Worlds 2010 in Chiba, Japan started off very well for Brian Kibler. He was one of three players inducted into the Pro Tour Hall of Fame, and he started 9-0 on the weekend. The Standard deck that allowed him to ace the first day of competition was what he called "Caw-Go," a white-blue control deck that prominently features Squadron Hawk as a means of providing card advantage and stalling the ground. In a pinch, the 1/1 is even a win condition! Read full coverage of the World Championships in the here.