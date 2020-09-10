What exactly is The List? Well, one of the coolest parts of Magic is its history, so we're pulling a trick from Time Spiral and Mystery Booster. We've chosen a list of 300 interesting cards from Magic's past. This is The List.

Found in Set Boosters, cards from The List will appear in the final slot of the pack about 25% of the time. The List has commons, uncommons, rares, and mythic rares which will fall at the proper rate to one another. Being on The List does not make cards Standard-legal. They are legal in whatever formats the cards are already legal in. The cards can be pulled from anywhere in Magic's 27-year history. The plan is for The List to change subtly from set to set, bringing in cards that might make sense with the set we're in, but it will mostly stay intact from set to set, meaning you will all get to learn what cards are in The List.

(Note for the list below: The card image that appears may not match the version found on The List. See the set identifier on the right for the verion included in The List.)

Here is The List for Zendikar Rising:

Card NameSet
Clearwater Goblet5DN
Eternal Witness5DN
Helm of Kaldra5DN
Mycosynth Golem5DN
Wayfarer's Bauble5DN
Brothers YamazakiCHK
Nezumi GraverobberCHK
RootrunnerCHK
Sensei Golden-TailCHK
Arcbound SlithDST
Cadaverous KnightMirage
Enlightened TutorMirage
Urborg PantherMirage
BroodstarMRD
Isochron ScepterMRD
Krark's ThumbMRD
Tree of TalesMRD
Alpha KavuPN
Ancestor's ProphetONS
Body SnatcherUDS
Brain FreezeSCG
Brink of MadnessGU
Cradle GuardUSG
Decree of AnnihilationSCG
Erratic PortalEX
Fodder CannonUDS
Food ChainMM
Gempalm PolluterLGN
Grizzly FateJUD
Hammer MageMM
Ixidor, Reality SculptorONS
Keeper of the Nine GalesLGN
Lord of the UndeadPN
Mischievous QuanarSCG
MoggcatcherNE
Parallax WaveNE
Parallel EvolutionTOR
Patron WizardOD
Pegasus StampedeEX
Phyrexian TyrannyPN
Puppet's VerdictMM
Riptide LaboratoryONS
Saber AntsMM
Skyshroud BehemothNE
Spike WeaverEX
Squirrel MobOD
Sunscape BattlemagePN
Urza's BlueprintsGU
Wild ResearchAP
WorkhorseEX
Worn PowerstoneUSG
Yavimaya ScionGU
Relentless Rats10E
Oubliette2XM
Living DeathA25
Nicol BolasA25
Pact of NegationA25
Phyrexian ObliteratorA25
Swiftfoot BootsA25
Anointer PriestAKH
Cut // RibbonsAKH
Regal CaracalAKH
GodsireALA
Hell's ThunderALA
NecravolverAP
Maelstrom NexusARB
Llanowar RebornARC
Nightshade PeddlerAVR
Gorm the GreatBBD
Land TaxBBD
Virtus the VeiledBBD
Gideon, Ally of ZendikarBFZ
Omnath, Locus of RageBFZ
Retreat to CoralhelmBFZ
Ruination GuideBFZ
ChromanticoreBNG
Vanguard of BrimazBNG
Patron of the AkkiBOK
ShurikenBOK
Imperious PerfectC06
Hua Tuo, Honored PhysicianC13
Oloro, Ageless AsceticC13
Primal VigorC13
Nahiri, the LithomancerC14
Song of the DryadsC14
Command BeaconC15
Ezuri, Claw of ProgressC15
Fellwar StoneC15
Thought VesselC15
Prismatic GeoscopeC16
Loyal UnicornC18
Octopus UmbraC18
Reality ShiftC19
Tuktuk the ExplorerCM2
BonehoardCMA
VictimizeCMA
Acorn CatapultCMD
SkullclampCMD
Coveted PeacockCN2
Platinum AngelCN2
Council's JudgmentCNS
Iterative AnalysisCNS
Scourge of the ThroneCNS
ProgenitusCON
Voracious DragonCON
Grim HarvestCSP
SkredCSP
Thrumming StoneCSP
History of BenaliaDAR
Jaya's Immolating InfernoDAR
Muldrotha, the GravetideDAR
Slimefoot, the StowawayDAR
The Flame of KeldDAR
WeatherlightDAR
Promise of PowerDDC
Kilnmouth DragonDDG
Eldrazi TempleDDP
Goblin ChieftainDDT
Elvish ArchdruidDDU
Beck // CallDGM
Odds // EndsDIS
Sky HussarDIS
Diregraf CaptainDKA
Brazen BorrowerELD Showcase
Chulane, Teller of TalesELD
Curious PairELD Showcase
Ishkanah, GrafwidowEMN
Lashweed LurkerEMN
Helix PinnacleEVE
Noggle Hedge-MageEVE
ScarecroneEVE
Springjack ShepherdEVE
Grim HaruspexFRF
Monastery MentorFRF
Akroma's MemorialFUT
Dryad ArborFUT
Fomori NomadFUT
Korlash, Heir to BlackbladeFUT
TombstalkerFUT
Belfry SpiritGK2
Fathom MageGK2
Djinn IlluminatusGPT
Dune-Brood NephilimGPT
Boros ChallengerGRN
Chemister's InsightGRN
Lazav, the MultifariousGRN
Moon-Eating DogGS1
Kingpin's PetGTC
Door to NothingnessHOP
AbradeHOU Game Day Promo
Hashep OasisHOU
Pouncing ShoresharkIKO Showcase
Dromar, the BanisherINV
TekINV
MoonmistISD
Unburial RitesISD
Doomwake GiantJOU
Electrostatic PummelerKLD
Inventors' FairKLD
PanharmoniconKLD
Murderous CutKTK
Amoeboid ChangelingLRW
Cloudgoat RangerLRW
Cryptic CommandLRW
Doran, the Siege TowerLRW
Forced FruitionLRW
Lash OutLRW
Shelldock IsleLRW
Wizened CennLRW
FabricateM10
Vampire NocturnusM10
Bloodlord of VaasgothM12
Crown of EmpiresM12
Goblin GrenadeM12
Battle of WitsM13
Cathedral of WarM13
Bogbrew WitchM14
Kalonian HydraM14
Genesis HydraM15
Soul of ZendikarM15
The Chain VeilM15
Triplicate SpiritsM15
GigantosaurusM19
Marauding RaptorM20
Arcum's AstrolabeMH1
EndlingMH1
Splicer's SkillMH1
Winds of AbandonMH1
Wrenn and SixMH1
Entreat the AngelsMM3
Fiery JusticeMM3
Latchkey FaerieMOR
Lightning CrafterMOR
Stonybrook BanneretMOR
Spined ThopterNPH
Eldrazi DisplacerOGW
Fall of the TitansOGW
Thought-Knot SeerOGW
WastesOGW
Zendikar ResurgentOGW
Zendikar IncarnateORI
DisenchantPlayer Rewards
HarmonizePlayer Rewards
NegatePlayer Rewards
TerminatePlayer Rewards
Burst LightningPlayer Rewards
Doom BladePlayer Rewards
Ancient CravingPortal 2
Goblin LorePortal 2
Trokin High GuardPortal 2
Phyrexian TowerUrza's Saga
Etherium-Horn SorcererPlanechase 2
Fractured PowerstonePlanechase 2
Aven RiftwatcherPLC
Gaea's AnthemPLC
GroundbreakerPLC
Necrotic SliverPLC
Shivan MeteorPLC
Simian Spirit GuidePLC
Drift of PhantasmsRAV
Eye of the StormRAV
Golgari ThugRAV
Hunted DragonRAV
Shambling ShellRAV
Warp WorldRAV
Jadelight RangerRIX
Merfolk MistbinderRIX
Snubhorn SentryRIX
Light Up the StageRNA
Lightning BoltRNA MagicFest Promo
PteramanderRNA
Emrakul, the Aeons TornROE
Enclave CryptologistROE
Khalni HydraROE
Training GroundsROE
Vitu-Ghazi GuildmageRTR
Beseech the QueenSHM
Blight SickleSHM
Boggart ArsonistsSHM
Goldenglow MothSHM
Murderous RedcapSHM
Tamiyo's JournalSOI
Ulvenwald MysteriesSOI
Eternal DominionSOK
EvermindSOK
Hidetsugu's Second RiteSOK
Contagion EngineSOM
MemniteSOM
Skithiryx, the Blight DragonSOM
BrainstormSS1
Rest in PeaceSS2
AwakeningST
Calming LicidST
Crystalline SliverST
Tortured ExistenceST
ExtinctionTE
Muscle SliverTE
Scroll RackTE
Soltari MonkTE
Anax, Hardened in the ForgeTHB Alt-Art God
Hammer of PurphorosTHS
Hundred-Handed OneTHS
Nykthos, Shrine to NyxTHS
Nylea, God of the HuntTHS
Gemstone MineTSB
Lightning AngelTSB
Angel's GraceTSP
Ith, High ArcanistTSP
Kher KeepTSP
Lotus BloomTSP
Sedge SliverTSP
VesuvaTSP
ReveillarkUMA
Temporal ManipulationUMA
Army AntsVI
Man-o'-WarVI
NecromancyVI
Angrath, Captain of ChaosWAR
Noble BenefactorWL
Vodalian IllusionistWL
Bojuka BogWWK
Everflowing ChaliceWWK
Jwari ShapeshifterWWK
Kalastria HighbornWWK
BloodghastZEN
Emeria AngelZEN
Emeria, the Sky RuinZEN
Gatekeeper of MalakirZEN
Kazandu BlademasterZEN
Lorthos, the TidemakerZEN
Nissa RevaneZEN
Plated GeopedeZEN
Pyromancer AscensionZEN
Trusty MacheteZEN
Vampire NighthawkZEN
Cruel TutorPortal
Stone RainPortal
Willow DryadPortal
Wrath of GodPortal
PlainsUnglued