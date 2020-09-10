What exactly is The List? Well, one of the coolest parts of Magic is its history, so we're pulling a trick from Time Spiral and Mystery Booster. We've chosen a list of 300 interesting cards from Magic's past. This is The List.
Found in Set Boosters, cards from The List will appear in the final slot of the pack about 25% of the time. The List has commons, uncommons, rares, and mythic rares which will fall at the proper rate to one another. Being on The List does not make cards Standard-legal. They are legal in whatever formats the cards are already legal in. The cards can be pulled from anywhere in Magic's 27-year history. The plan is for The List to change subtly from set to set, bringing in cards that might make sense with the set we're in, but it will mostly stay intact from set to set, meaning you will all get to learn what cards are in The List.
(Note for the list below: The card image that appears may not match the version found on The List. See the set identifier on the right for the verion included in The List.)
Here is The List for Zendikar Rising:
|Card Name
|Set
|Clearwater Goblet
|5DN
|Eternal Witness
|5DN
|Helm of Kaldra
|5DN
|Mycosynth Golem
|5DN
|Wayfarer's Bauble
|5DN
|Brothers Yamazaki
|CHK
|Nezumi Graverobber
|CHK
|Rootrunner
|CHK
|Sensei Golden-Tail
|CHK
|Arcbound Slith
|DST
|Cadaverous Knight
|Mirage
|Enlightened Tutor
|Mirage
|Urborg Panther
|Mirage
|Broodstar
|MRD
|Isochron Scepter
|MRD
|Krark's Thumb
|MRD
|Tree of Tales
|MRD
|Alpha Kavu
|PN
|Ancestor's Prophet
|ONS
|Body Snatcher
|UDS
|Brain Freeze
|SCG
|Brink of Madness
|GU
|Cradle Guard
|USG
|Decree of Annihilation
|SCG
|Erratic Portal
|EX
|Fodder Cannon
|UDS
|Food Chain
|MM
|Gempalm Polluter
|LGN
|Grizzly Fate
|JUD
|Hammer Mage
|MM
|Ixidor, Reality Sculptor
|ONS
|Keeper of the Nine Gales
|LGN
|Lord of the Undead
|PN
|Mischievous Quanar
|SCG
|Moggcatcher
|NE
|Parallax Wave
|NE
|Parallel Evolution
|TOR
|Patron Wizard
|OD
|Pegasus Stampede
|EX
|Phyrexian Tyranny
|PN
|Puppet's Verdict
|MM
|Riptide Laboratory
|ONS
|Saber Ants
|MM
|Skyshroud Behemoth
|NE
|Spike Weaver
|EX
|Squirrel Mob
|OD
|Sunscape Battlemage
|PN
|Urza's Blueprints
|GU
|Wild Research
|AP
|Workhorse
|EX
|Worn Powerstone
|USG
|Yavimaya Scion
|GU
|Relentless Rats
|10E
|Oubliette
|2XM
|Living Death
|A25
|Nicol Bolas
|A25
|Pact of Negation
|A25
|Phyrexian Obliterator
|A25
|Swiftfoot Boots
|A25
|Anointer Priest
|AKH
|Cut // Ribbons
|AKH
|Regal Caracal
|AKH
|Godsire
|ALA
|Hell's Thunder
|ALA
|Necravolver
|AP
|Maelstrom Nexus
|ARB
|Llanowar Reborn
|ARC
|Nightshade Peddler
|AVR
|Gorm the Great
|BBD
|Land Tax
|BBD
|Virtus the Veiled
|BBD
|Gideon, Ally of Zendikar
|BFZ
|Omnath, Locus of Rage
|BFZ
|Retreat to Coralhelm
|BFZ
|Ruination Guide
|BFZ
|Chromanticore
|BNG
|Vanguard of Brimaz
|BNG
|Patron of the Akki
|BOK
|Shuriken
|BOK
|Imperious Perfect
|C06
|Hua Tuo, Honored Physician
|C13
|Oloro, Ageless Ascetic
|C13
|Primal Vigor
|C13
|Nahiri, the Lithomancer
|C14
|Song of the Dryads
|C14
|Command Beacon
|C15
|Ezuri, Claw of Progress
|C15
|Fellwar Stone
|C15
|Thought Vessel
|C15
|Prismatic Geoscope
|C16
|Loyal Unicorn
|C18
|Octopus Umbra
|C18
|Reality Shift
|C19
|Tuktuk the Explorer
|CM2
|Bonehoard
|CMA
|Victimize
|CMA
|Acorn Catapult
|CMD
|Skullclamp
|CMD
|Coveted Peacock
|CN2
|Platinum Angel
|CN2
|Council's Judgment
|CNS
|Iterative Analysis
|CNS
|Scourge of the Throne
|CNS
|Progenitus
|CON
|Voracious Dragon
|CON
|Grim Harvest
|CSP
|Skred
|CSP
|Thrumming Stone
|CSP
|History of Benalia
|DAR
|Jaya's Immolating Inferno
|DAR
|Muldrotha, the Gravetide
|DAR
|Slimefoot, the Stowaway
|DAR
|The Flame of Keld
|DAR
|Weatherlight
|DAR
|Promise of Power
|DDC
|Kilnmouth Dragon
|DDG
|Eldrazi Temple
|DDP
|Goblin Chieftain
|DDT
|Elvish Archdruid
|DDU
|Beck // Call
|DGM
|Odds // Ends
|DIS
|Sky Hussar
|DIS
|Diregraf Captain
|DKA
|Brazen Borrower
|ELD Showcase
|Chulane, Teller of Tales
|ELD
|Curious Pair
|ELD Showcase
|Ishkanah, Grafwidow
|EMN
|Lashweed Lurker
|EMN
|Helix Pinnacle
|EVE
|Noggle Hedge-Mage
|EVE
|Scarecrone
|EVE
|Springjack Shepherd
|EVE
|Grim Haruspex
|FRF
|Monastery Mentor
|FRF
|Akroma's Memorial
|FUT
|Dryad Arbor
|FUT
|Fomori Nomad
|FUT
|Korlash, Heir to Blackblade
|FUT
|Tombstalker
|FUT
|Belfry Spirit
|GK2
|Fathom Mage
|GK2
|Djinn Illuminatus
|GPT
|Dune-Brood Nephilim
|GPT
|Boros Challenger
|GRN
|Chemister's Insight
|GRN
|Lazav, the Multifarious
|GRN
|Moon-Eating Dog
|GS1
|Kingpin's Pet
|GTC
|Door to Nothingness
|HOP
|Abrade
|HOU Game Day Promo
|Hashep Oasis
|HOU
|Pouncing Shoreshark
|IKO Showcase
|Dromar, the Banisher
|INV
|Tek
|INV
|Moonmist
|ISD
|Unburial Rites
|ISD
|Doomwake Giant
|JOU
|Electrostatic Pummeler
|KLD
|Inventors' Fair
|KLD
|Panharmonicon
|KLD
|Murderous Cut
|KTK
|Amoeboid Changeling
|LRW
|Cloudgoat Ranger
|LRW
|Cryptic Command
|LRW
|Doran, the Siege Tower
|LRW
|Forced Fruition
|LRW
|Lash Out
|LRW
|Shelldock Isle
|LRW
|Wizened Cenn
|LRW
|Fabricate
|M10
|Vampire Nocturnus
|M10
|Bloodlord of Vaasgoth
|M12
|Crown of Empires
|M12
|Goblin Grenade
|M12
|Battle of Wits
|M13
|Cathedral of War
|M13
|Bogbrew Witch
|M14
|Kalonian Hydra
|M14
|Genesis Hydra
|M15
|Soul of Zendikar
|M15
|The Chain Veil
|M15
|Triplicate Spirits
|M15
|Gigantosaurus
|M19
|Marauding Raptor
|M20
|Arcum's Astrolabe
|MH1
|Endling
|MH1
|Splicer's Skill
|MH1
|Winds of Abandon
|MH1
|Wrenn and Six
|MH1
|Entreat the Angels
|MM3
|Fiery Justice
|MM3
|Latchkey Faerie
|MOR
|Lightning Crafter
|MOR
|Stonybrook Banneret
|MOR
|Spined Thopter
|NPH
|Eldrazi Displacer
|OGW
|Fall of the Titans
|OGW
|Thought-Knot Seer
|OGW
|Wastes
|OGW
|Zendikar Resurgent
|OGW
|Zendikar Incarnate
|ORI
|Disenchant
|Player Rewards
|Harmonize
|Player Rewards
|Negate
|Player Rewards
|Terminate
|Player Rewards
|Burst Lightning
|Player Rewards
|Doom Blade
|Player Rewards
|Ancient Craving
|Portal 2
|Goblin Lore
|Portal 2
|Trokin High Guard
|Portal 2
|Phyrexian Tower
|Urza's Saga
|Etherium-Horn Sorcerer
|Planechase 2
|Fractured Powerstone
|Planechase 2
|Aven Riftwatcher
|PLC
|Gaea's Anthem
|PLC
|Groundbreaker
|PLC
|Necrotic Sliver
|PLC
|Shivan Meteor
|PLC
|Simian Spirit Guide
|PLC
|Drift of Phantasms
|RAV
|Eye of the Storm
|RAV
|Golgari Thug
|RAV
|Hunted Dragon
|RAV
|Shambling Shell
|RAV
|Warp World
|RAV
|Jadelight Ranger
|RIX
|Merfolk Mistbinder
|RIX
|Snubhorn Sentry
|RIX
|Light Up the Stage
|RNA
|Lightning Bolt
|RNA MagicFest Promo
|Pteramander
|RNA
|Emrakul, the Aeons Torn
|ROE
|Enclave Cryptologist
|ROE
|Khalni Hydra
|ROE
|Training Grounds
|ROE
|Vitu-Ghazi Guildmage
|RTR
|Beseech the Queen
|SHM
|Blight Sickle
|SHM
|Boggart Arsonists
|SHM
|Goldenglow Moth
|SHM
|Murderous Redcap
|SHM
|Tamiyo's Journal
|SOI
|Ulvenwald Mysteries
|SOI
|Eternal Dominion
|SOK
|Evermind
|SOK
|Hidetsugu's Second Rite
|SOK
|Contagion Engine
|SOM
|Memnite
|SOM
|Skithiryx, the Blight Dragon
|SOM
|Brainstorm
|SS1
|Rest in Peace
|SS2
|Awakening
|ST
|Calming Licid
|ST
|Crystalline Sliver
|ST
|Tortured Existence
|ST
|Extinction
|TE
|Muscle Sliver
|TE
|Scroll Rack
|TE
|Soltari Monk
|TE
|Anax, Hardened in the Forge
|THB Alt-Art God
|Hammer of Purphoros
|THS
|Hundred-Handed One
|THS
|Nykthos, Shrine to Nyx
|THS
|Nylea, God of the Hunt
|THS
|Gemstone Mine
|TSB
|Lightning Angel
|TSB
|Angel's Grace
|TSP
|Ith, High Arcanist
|TSP
|Kher Keep
|TSP
|Lotus Bloom
|TSP
|Sedge Sliver
|TSP
|Vesuva
|TSP
|Reveillark
|UMA
|Temporal Manipulation
|UMA
|Army Ants
|VI
|Man-o'-War
|VI
|Necromancy
|VI
|Angrath, Captain of Chaos
|WAR
|Noble Benefactor
|WL
|Vodalian Illusionist
|WL
|Bojuka Bog
|WWK
|Everflowing Chalice
|WWK
|Jwari Shapeshifter
|WWK
|Kalastria Highborn
|WWK
|Bloodghast
|ZEN
|Emeria Angel
|ZEN
|Emeria, the Sky Ruin
|ZEN
|Gatekeeper of Malakir
|ZEN
|Kazandu Blademaster
|ZEN
|Lorthos, the Tidemaker
|ZEN
|Nissa Revane
|ZEN
|Plated Geopede
|ZEN
|Pyromancer Ascension
|ZEN
|Trusty Machete
|ZEN
|Vampire Nighthawk
|ZEN
|Cruel Tutor
|Portal
|Stone Rain
|Portal
|Willow Dryad
|Portal
|Wrath of God
|Portal
|Plains
|Unglued