What exactly is The List? Well, one of the coolest parts of Magic is its history, so we're pulling a trick from Time Spiral and Mystery Booster. We've chosen a list of 300 interesting cards from Magic's past. This is The List.

Found in Set Boosters, cards from The List will appear in the final slot of the pack about 25% of the time. The List has commons, uncommons, rares, and mythic rares which will fall at the proper rate to one another. Being on The List does not make cards Standard-legal. They are legal in whatever formats the cards are already legal in. The cards can be pulled from anywhere in Magic's 27-year history. The plan is for The List to change subtly from set to set, bringing in cards that might make sense with the set we're in, but it will mostly stay intact from set to set, meaning you will all get to learn what cards are in The List.

(Note for the list below: The card image that appears may not match the version found on The List. See the set identifier on the right for the verion included in The List.)

Here is The List for Zendikar Rising: