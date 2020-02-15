Available April 3, 2020, the new Challenger Decks offer an excellent entry point for jumping into Standard events at your local game store!

These four individual 75-card decks are geared toward Standard play for the Friday Night Magic player and forged out of some of the most recognizable strategies in Standard.

Each Challenger Deck comes with a complete 60-card main deck and a 15-card sideboard, intended to be playable and competitive at a local level right out of the box. All cards will have been previously printed in Standard and are Standard-legal.

These decks will be available worldwide in English, with Japanese available in Japan.

Check out the decklists below to see what's in store.

NOTE: Decklists pull the newest printing of each card automatically from Gatherer, printings which are not in this product. Decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards you can expect to see in each deck.

Allied Fires

Planeswalker (13)
3 Sarkhan the Masterless 1 Ugin, the Ineffable 3 Kasmina, Enigmatic Mentor 4 Narset, Parter of Veils 2 Saheeli, Sublime Artificer
Creature (3)
1 Kenrith, the Returned King 2 Fae of Wishes
Sorcery (7)
3 Deafening Clarion 2 Drawn from Dreams 2 Time Wipe
Enchantment (10)
4 Fires of Invention 2 Banishing Light 4 Omen of the Sea
Land (27)
1 Steam Vents 1 Temple of Enlightenment 1 Temple of Epiphany 1 Temple of Triumph 4 Interplanar Beacon 3 Swiftwater Cliffs 3 Tranquil Cove 4 Wind-Scarred Crag 5 Island 2 Mountain 2 Plains
60 Cards
Sideboard (15)
1 Sarkhan the Masterless 1 Time Wipe 1 Mass Manipulation 1 Ashiok, Dream Render 2 Devout Decree 1 Dovin, Hand of Control 1 Dovin's Veto 2 Fry 2 Revoke Existence 3 Thirst for Meaning
Final Adventure

Planeswalker (1)
1 Vraska, Golgari Queen
Creature (28)
4 Edgewall Innkeeper 2 Blacklance Paragon 2 Knight of the Ebon Legion 4 Lovestruck Beast 2 Midnight Reaper 2 Murderous Rider 4 Foulmire Knight 4 Order of Midnight 4 Smitten Swordmaster
Sorcery (2)
2 Find // Finality
Instant (2)
2 Disfigure
Artifact (4)
4 Lucky Clover
Land (23)
2 Castle Locthwain 1 Fabled Passage 2 Temple of Malady 3 Jungle Hollow 7 Forest 8 Swamp
60 Cards
Sideboard (15)
2 Massacre Girl 1 Cling to Dust 4 Duress 2 Kraul Harpooner 4 Noxious Grasp 2 Thrashing Brontodon
Cavalcade Charge

Planeswalker (3)
3 Chandra, Acolyte of Flame
Creature (23)
4 Fervent Champion 4 Runaway Steam-Kin 4 Torbran, Thane of Red Fell 4 Rimrock Knight 4 Scorch Spitter 3 Tin Street Dodger
Sorcery (4)
4 Light Up the Stage
Instant (4)
4 Bonecrusher Giant
Artifact (1)
1 Embercleave
Enchantment (4)
4 Cavalcade of Calamity
Land (21)
3 Castle Embereth 18 Mountain
60 Cards
Sideboard (15)
3 Experimental Frenzy 3 Satyr's Cunning 4 Shock 3 Slaying Fire 2 Tibalt, Rakish Instigator
Flash of Ferocity

Creature (22)
1 Brazen Borrower 4 Nightpack Ambusher 1 Wavebreak Hippocamp 4 Wildborn Preserver 4 Brineborn Cutthroat 4 Frilled Mystic 4 Spectral Sailor
Instant (14)
2 Thassa's Intervention 4 Opt 4 Quench 2 Sinister Sabotage 2 Unsummon
Land (24)
2 Castle Vantress 1 Fabled Passage 2 Temple of Mystery 3 Thornwood Falls 8 Forest 8 Island
60 Cards
Sideboard (15)
3 Shifting Ceratops 3 Aether Gust 2 Disdainful Stroke 2 Mystical Dispute 2 Negate 3 Threnody Singer
