Available April 3, 2020, the new Challenger Decks offer an excellent entry point for jumping into Standard events at your local game store!

These four individual 75-card decks are geared toward Standard play for the Friday Night Magic player and forged out of some of the most recognizable strategies in Standard.

Each Challenger Deck comes with a complete 60-card main deck and a 15-card sideboard, intended to be playable and competitive at a local level right out of the box. All cards will have been previously printed in Standard and are Standard-legal.

These decks will be available worldwide in English, with Japanese available in Japan.

Check out the decklists below to see what's in store.