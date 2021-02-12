Note: Due to production issues, Challenger Decks 2021 release date has been moved to April 2.

Arriving April 2, the latest Challenger Decks release brings updated approaches to start playing Standard with strategies ready to succeed.

Four different 75-card decks—each featuring a different strategy—are ready to play out of the box wherever the Standard challenge awaits. Each Challenger Deck comes with a complete 60-card main deck and a 15-card sideboard, plus five double-sided tokens that you'll want to have on hand when you head into battle.

These decks are intended to be playable and competitive at a local level, ready to challenge friends and foes alike. All cards will have been previously printed in Standard and are Standard-legal.

These decks will be available worldwide in English, with Japanese available in Japan.

Due to shipping issues, Challenger Decks will be delayed in some APAC regions. We will share more updates as they become available

Check out the decklists below to see what's in store.

(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from Gatherer, including printings which are not in this product. These decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck.)

Azorius Control

Creature (6)
2 Skyclave Cleric 2 Dream Trawler 2 Archon of Sun's Grace
Sorcery (4)
1 Emeria's Call 2 Shatter the Sky 1 Doomskar
Instant (10)
3 Neutralize 1 Saw It Coming 1 Negate 3 Thirst for Meaning 2 Behold the Multiverse
Artifact (2)
2 Glass Casket
Enchantment (14)
1 Shark Typhoon 3 Elspeth Conquers Death 4 The Birth of Meletis 4 Omen of the Sea 2 Banishing Light
Land (24)
4 Temple of Enlightenment 8 Plains 8 Island 4 Tranquil Cove
60 Cards
Sideboard (15)
1 Archon of Sun's Grace 2 Banishing Light 2 Glass Casket 2 Skyclave Apparition 3 Confounding Conundrum 3 Mystical Dispute 2 Essence Scatter
Dimir Rogue

Creature (24)
2 Blackbloom Rogue 1 Rankle, Master of Pranks 4 Thieves' Guild Enforcer 3 Vantress Gargoyle 3 Nighthawk Scavenger 3 Zareth San, the Trickster 4 Merfolk Windrobber 4 Soaring Thought-Thief
Sorcery (2)
2 Bloodchief's Thirst
Instant (9)
1 Malakir Rebirth 4 Drown in the Loch 2 Eliminate 2 Heartless Act
Land (25)
4 Temple of Deceit 8 Island 9 Swamp 4 Dismal Backwater
60 Cards
Sideboard (15)
1 Bloodchief's Thirst 2 Negate 2 Into the Story 2 Pestilent Haze 2 Agonizing Remorse 3 Cling to Dust 3 Duress
Mono-Red Aggro

Creature (23)
4 Fervent Champion 4 Kargan Intimidator 3 Torbran, Thane of Red Fell 4 Akoum Hellhound 4 Rimrock Knight 4 Anax, Hardened in the Forge
Sorcery (6)
2 Shatterskull Smashing 4 Roil Eruption
Instant (12)
4 Spikefield Hazard 4 Bonecrusher Giant 4 Shock
Artifact (1)
1 Embercleave
Land (18)
2 Castle Embereth 16 Mountain
60 Cards
Sideboard (15)
2 Relic Robber 2 Roiling Vortex 2 Soul-Guide Lantern 4 Redcap Melee 3 Thundering Rebuke 2 Soul Sear
Mono-Green Stompy

Planeswalker (1)
1 Garruk, Unleashed
Creature (25)
3 Kazandu Mammoth 2 Stonecoil Serpent 3 Swarm Shambler 2 Scavenging Ooze 2 Wildborn Preserver 2 Yorvo, Lord of Garenbrig 2 Gemrazer 4 Wildwood Tracker 2 Syr Faren, the Hengehammer 3 Thrashing Brontodon
Sorcery (9)
2 Turntimber Symbiosis 4 Lovestruck Beast 3 Primal Might
Instant (6)
4 Ram Through 2 Snakeskin Veil
Land (19)
19 Forest
60 Cards
Sideboard (15)
1 Thrashing Brontodon 2 Snakeskin Veil 2 Khalni Ambush 3 Chainweb Aracnir 2 Return to Nature 3 Oakhame Adversary 2 Run Afoul
2021's Challenger Decks release on April 2, 2021. The Standard showdowns await!