Note: Due to production issues, Challenger Decks 2021 release date has been moved to April 2.

Arriving April 2, the latest Challenger Decks release brings updated approaches to start playing Standard with strategies ready to succeed.

Four different 75-card decks—each featuring a different strategy—are ready to play out of the box wherever the Standard challenge awaits. Each Challenger Deck comes with a complete 60-card main deck and a 15-card sideboard, plus five double-sided tokens that you'll want to have on hand when you head into battle.

These decks are intended to be playable and competitive at a local level, ready to challenge friends and foes alike. All cards will have been previously printed in Standard and are Standard-legal.

These decks will be available worldwide in English, with Japanese available in Japan.

Due to shipping issues, Challenger Decks will be delayed in some APAC regions. We will share more updates as they become available

Check out the decklists below to see what's in store.

(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from Gatherer, including printings which are not in this product. These decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck.)

2021's Challenger Decks release on April 2, 2021. The Standard showdowns await!