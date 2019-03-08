Did you see the War of the Spark teaser? It's great, right? With the rain and the somber music and all those candles.

And those gorgeous stained-glass Planeswalkers! They're kind of hard to see in the video though, which is a shame because each piece is absolutely fantastic and was commissioned specifically for the teaser.

Good thing your buddy Chris is here to show off that art so you can see it in all its glory!

What's more, each of these 36 Planeswalkers will have a planeswalker card in War of the Spark. (The card art will be different, though—in fact, these stained-glass versions aren't appearing on cards at all!) You'll have to wait for War of the Spark previews in April to see the new cards, but each booster pack will contain a planeswalker so you should have no trouble getting your hands on them when the set is released.

Each day brings us closer to Nicol Bolas's endgame, but until all those candles are snuffed out, we can at least admire the craftsmanship that went into these pretty windows.