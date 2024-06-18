Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® Key Details

ACR Expansion Symbol

Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® Set Code: ACR

Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® Important Dates

Debut and Previews Begin : June 18, 2024

: June 18, 2024 Card Image Gallery Complete : June 20, 2024

: June 20, 2024 Global Release: July 5, 2024

Card Set Info

The Magic: The Gathering – Assassin's Creed (ACR) booster release contains 54 uncommons, 37 rares including 5 rare dual lands, and 14 mythic rares in addition to 10 full-art basic lands.

Magic: The Gathering – Assassin's Creed is legal in Modern, Commander, Legacy, and Vintage.

Magic: The Gathering – Assassin's Creed also includes an additional 2 mythic rares, 6 rares, 8 uncommons, and 9 commons exclusively found in the Starter Kit.

Magic: The Gathering – Assassin's Creed Booster Fun!

Full-Art Basic Lands

There are 10 full-art basic lands in the set, each one displaying the beautiful landscapes from the Assassin's Creed franchise.

You can find non-foil full-art basic lands in Beyond Boosters and Bundles, with traditional foil full-art basic lands available exclusively in Collector Boosters and Bundles.

Memory Corridor

Inspired by the aesthetic of the franchise, 28 cards with the memory corridor treatment can be found in the set—5 mythic rares, 14 rares, and 9 uncommons, with every Assassin card available in this treatment. These are available in non-foil and traditional foil in Beyond Boosters and Collector Boosters.

Textured Foil Memory Corridor

The 5 mythic rare cards with the memory corridor treatment also received textured foiling! Each has a background unique to the character (just check out how cool these look!), with textured foil exclusive to Collector Boosters.

Borderless Cards

There are also 10 borderless cards in the set—8 mythic rares and 2 rares. These are available in non-foil and traditional foil in Beyond Boosters and Collector Boosters.

Scene Cards

The 6-card Rome Vista scene portrays Ezio, Auditore La Firenze in an exclusive scene treatment overlooking the beautiful city of Rome. The 5 rare dual lands in the Rome Vista scene are exclusive to this scene and their mechanical equivalents are not found elsewhere. Rome Vista scene cards exclusively fall in the land slot, with non-foil in Beyond Boosters and traditional foil in Collector Boosters.

Extended-Art Cards

There are 17 extended-art cards from the set—1 mythic rare and 16 rares—exclusively found in Collector Boosters.

Foil-Etched Cards

The 95 foil-etched cards in the set—14 mythic rares, 32 rares, and 49 uncommons—are exclusive to Collector Boosters.

Serialized Historical Figure Cards

There are 4 serialized double-rainbow foil cards available in Collector Boosters, each featuring a prominent historical figure from the Assassin's Creed franchise. These serialized cards are printed in the language that each of the characters spoke, seen here on Leonardo da Vinci in Italian and Socrates and Cleopatra in Greek (with a cartouche in the flavor text for Cleopatra).

*Historical figures in the set are interpretations of those figures as characters from the Assassin's Creed franchise and their depictions are not meant to reflect historical accuracy.

**Serialized cards are available in Magic: The Gathering – Assassin's Creed Collector Boosters of any language. Non-serialized historical figures are mechanically identical to serialized variants. See product packaging for details. Images are digital renderings, not actual cards.

The Debut of Beyond Boosters!

Magic: The Gathering – Assassin's Creed is our first release with Beyond Boosters. Beyond Boosters are a new booster type for Universes Beyond designed to be a medium-size product for Magic: The Gathering. Magic: The Gathering – Assassin's Creed is non-draftable and not available on MTG Arena.

Beyond Boosters tell a story through the booster-opening experience for each Universes Beyond property and contain up to 4 rares per booster!

Beyond Booster Contents

3 Uncommons—can be any of the following: 54 Non-foil uncommons

1 Basic land or rare or mythic rare scene card—can be any of the following: 10 Non-foil full-art basic lands (96.6%) 5 Non-foil borderless scene rares (3.09%) 1 Non-foil borderless scene mythic rare (0.31%)

1 Non-foil rare or mythic rare—can be any of the following: 32 Non-foil rares (82.05%) 14 Non-foil mythic rares (17.95%)

1 Traditional foil card of any rarity—can be any of the following: 54 Traditional foil uncommons (83.34%) 26 Traditional foil rares (13.67%) 14 Traditional foil mythic rares (2.99%)

1 Non-foil Booster Fun card or 1 traditional foil Booster Fun card of any rarity—can be any of the following: 9 Non-foil showcase memory corridor uncommons (69.44%) 2 Non-foil borderless rares (1.23%) 8 Non-foil borderless mythic rares (2.47%) 14 Non-foil showcase memory corridor rares (8.64%) 5 Non-foil showcase memory corridor mythic rares (1.54%) 9 Traditional foil showcase memory corridor uncommons (13.89%) 2 Traditional foil borderless rares (0.25%) 8 Traditional foil borderless mythic rares (0.49%) 14 Traditional foil showcase memory corridor rares (1.73%) 5 Traditional foil showcase memory corridor mythic rares (0.31%) A traditional foil appears 16.6% of the time.

1 Non-foil token or art card—can be any of the following: Ad/token card (65%) 20 Art cards (30%) 20 Signature art cards (5%)



Collector Booster Contents

3 Traditional foil uncommons

1 Traditional foil showcase memory corridor uncommon

1 Foil-etched uncommon

1 Traditional foil basic land, rare, or mythic rare scene card—can be any of the following: 10 Traditional foil full-art basic lands (86.4%) A borderless scene card appears 13.6% of the time. 5 Traditional foil borderless scene rares (12.36%) 1 Traditional foil borderless scene mythic rare (1.24%)

1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare—can be any of the following: 32 Traditional foil rares (82.05%) 14 Traditional foil mythic rares (17.95%)

1 Non-foil extended-art rare or mythic rare—can be any of the following: 16 Non-foil extended-art rares (97%) 1 Non-foil extended-art mythic rare (3.0%)

1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare that's an alternate-frame, extended-art, or borderless card, or one of the following: 2 Traditional foil borderless rares (4.95%) 8 Traditional foil borderless mythic rares (9.91%) 14 Traditional foil showcase memory corridor rares (34.67%) 5 Traditional foil showcase memory corridor mythic rares (6.19%) 16 Traditional foil extended-art rares (39.62%) 1 Traditional foil extended-art mythic rare (1.24%) 5 Textured foil showcase memory corridor mythic rares (3.25%) 4 Double rainbow serialized cards (500 of each)

1 Foil-etched rare or mythic rare—can be any of the following: 32 Foil-etched rares (82.05%) 14 Foil-etched mythic rares (17.95%)

1 Traditional foil double-sided token

*Note: Probabilities may not sum to 100% due to rounding.

Magic: The Gathering – Assassin's Creed Bundle

Magic: The Gathering – Assassin's Creed Bundles each include the following:

9 Magic: The Gathering – Assassin's Creed Beyond Boosters

Beyond Boosters 1 Traditional foil alternate-art Royal Assassin Bundle promo

20 Traditional foil full-art lands

20 Non-foil full-art lands

1 Spindown life counter

1 Card-storage box

2 Reference cards

Magic: The Gathering – Assassin's Creed Starter Kit

Featuring two 60-card decks with everything you need to learn and play Magic: The Gathering, the Starter Kit also includes 31 cards exclusively found in this product: 2 mythic rares, 6 rares, 8 uncommons, 9 commons, and 4 basic lands with unique artwork.

There's one more Magic: The Gathering – Assassin's Creed card to reveal today:

This traditional foil promo card is available while supplies last at your local WPN game store—check with yours for details!

