Welcome to the all-new, all-animal, and all-amazing plane of Bloomburrow! Magic's latest set is filled with cute treatments and styles that embody this release, so there's sure to be something for every player. Whether you're a Commander superfan, collector of alternate arts, or just a basic land lover, Bloomburrow (BLB) is sure to whisk you away to Valley.

Top 4 Things to Know About Collecting Bloomburrow

You'll find all the details for where and how often you can collect all aspects of Bloomburrow below. But if you just want the quick hits of what's cool and fun to open in Bloomburrow, then check out these top four things to know about collecting this cozy set.

1. Imagine: Courageous Critters Reimagines Magic Favorites

Sure, they're not all canon, but what if Jace was a wily fox, or Liliana was a cunning squirrel? It was too much fun to resist, so we created 24 Imagine: Courageous Critters cards that put furry faces on familiar friends. We've seen some Planeswalkers so far, but this crew includes some creatures cutified through Bloomburrow's unique magic. You can find 20 different Imagine: Courageous Critters cards in Bloomburrow Collector Boosters.

0075_MTGBLB_Imagine: Jace, the Mind Sculptor 0078_MTGBLB_Imagine: Liliana of the Dark Realms 0084_MTGBLB_Imagine: Nissa, Who Shakes the World

Additionally, there are four Imagine: Courageous Critters cards found exclusively in Bloomburrow Commander Decks. These planeswalker cards appear in foil and are part of each deck's 99. Want an example? Tamiyo, Field Researcher is part of Peace Offerings, the Green-White-Blue deck.

0100_MTGBLB_BorComWI: Tamiyo, Field Researcher

2. Japanese Raised Foil Anime Cards

This is the cream of the crop for collectability in Bloomburrow. These 20 cards feature art from renowned artists on cards from the Bloomburrow set. Legendary illustrator Mitsuhiro Arita lent his talents to Lumra, Bellow of the Woods, capturing the sheer scale of the Calamity Beasts. Japanese versions are only found in Japanese-language Collector Boosters, with English versions in all other languages of Collector Booster. Opening one of these is a truly special event.

0342_MTGBLB_BdsArita: Lumra, Bellow of the Woods

3. Collecting Field Notes

Calamity Beasts are causing havoc all around Bloomburrow, and the animals of Valley are taking field notes to stay informed on these monstrous elementals. These 8 Calamity Beasts—7 mythic rares and 1 rare—are a threat to Valley, so it's best to stay informed! You can catch these field notes in both traditional foil and non-foil in both Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

0289_MTGBLB_FldNotes: Maha, Its Feathers Night 0294_MTGBLB_FldNotes: Ygra, Eater of All

4. Customize with Full-Art Seasonal Basic Lands

Match your basic lands to how you're feeling. Want to make your deck cozy cool? How about a fall Island? How about kicking off your Hot Squirrel Summer with a full-art summer Forest? Or sip some cocoa and decorate your deck with a winter Plains! All five basic lands get all four seasonal treatments, though some seasons are more commonly found in boosters than others. Full-art seasonal basic lands can be found in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters in both non-foil and traditional foil.

0262_MTGBLB_BasLndBV: Plains (Spring) 0263_MTGBLB_BasLndBV: Plains (Summer) 0264_MTGBLB_BasLndBV: Plains (Autumn) 0265_MTGBLB_BasLndBV: Plains (Winter)

0266_MTGBLB_BasLndBV: Island (Spring) 0271_MTGBLB_BasLndBV: Swamp (Summer) 0276_MTGBLB_BasLndBV: Mountain (Autumn) 0281_MTGBLB_BasLndBV: Forest (Winter)

Want to dive deeper? Read on.

Bloomburrow Key Details

BLB Expansion Symbol

BLC Expansion Symbol BLC Expansion Symbol

SPG Expansion Symbol SPG Expansion Symbol

Bloomburrow Set Code: BLB

Bloomburrow Commander Set Code: BLC

Special Guests Set Code: SPG

Website: Bloomburrow

Preorder Now

Bloomburrow is available to preorder at your local game store, through online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Bloomburrow Important Dates

Bloomburrow Preview Events

Debut and Previews Begin : July 8, 2024

: July 8, 2024 Commander Deck Previews : July 18, 2024

: July 18, 2024 Card Image Gallery Complete : July 19, 2024

: July 19, 2024 MTG Arena Release : July 30, 2024

: July 30, 2024 Global Release: August 2, 2024

Bloomburrow Play Events

Prerelease Events: July 26–August 1

July 26–August 1 Magic at Gen Con : August 1–4

: August 1–4 Standard Showdown: August 2–September 19

August 2–September 19 Commander Party: August 16–23 and September 6–12

August 16–23 and September 6–12 Store Championships : August 24–September 15

: August 24–September 15 WPN Open House: September 13–15

Card Set Info

Bloomburrow has a total of 261 main set cards: 20 mythic rares, 60 rares, 100 uncommons, and 81 commons.

The Booster Fun of Bloomburrow

Full-Art Seasonal Basic Lands

Experience the seasons of Bloomburrow with the full-art seasonal basic lands! With a total of 20 different basic lands, each season features a staggered rarity:

Spring 40%

Summer 30%

Autumn 20%

Winter 10%

0262_MTGBLB_BasLndBV: Plains (Spring) 0263_MTGBLB_BasLndBV: Plains (Summer) 0264_MTGBLB_BasLndBV: Plains (Autumn) 0265_MTGBLB_BasLndBV: Plains (Winter)

0266_MTGBLB_BasLndBV: Island (Spring) 0267_MTGBLB_BasLndBV: Island (Summer) 0268_MTGBLB_BasLndBV: Island (Autumn) 0269_MTGBLB_BasLndBV: Island (Winter)

0270_MTGBLB_BasLndBV: Swamp (Spring) 0271_MTGBLB_BasLndBV: Swamp (Summer) 0272_MTGBLB_BasLndBV: Swamp (Autumn) 0273_MTGBLB_BasLndBV: Swamp (Winter)

0274_MTGBLB_BasLndBV: Mountain (Spring) 0275_MTGBLB_BasLndBV: Mountain (Summer) 0276_MTGBLB_BasLndBV: Mountain (Autumn) 0277_MTGBLB_BasLndBV: Mountain (Winter)

0278_MTGBLB_BasLndBV: Forest (Spring) 0279_MTGBLB_BasLndBV: Forest (Summer) 0280_MTGBLB_BasLndBV: Forest (Autumn) 0281_MTGBLB_BasLndBV: Forest (Winter)

You can find the full-art seasonal basic lands in non-foil and traditional foil in Play Boosters, Collector Boosters, and Bundles.

Showcase Woodland

See the plane of Bloomburrow through a classic fairy tale–inspired frame! This set's showcase treatment features 42 different cards, 7 mythic rares and 35 rares, each with new artwork within this unique frame. You can find these in non-foil and traditional foil in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

0333_MTGBLB_SCWdlnd: Hugs, Grisly Guardian 0325_MTGBLB_SCWdlnd: Tender Wildguide

Borderless Field Notes

With this release we're debuting the field notes treatment, stylized like classic journal drawings shared among each other as our friends in Bloomburrow study the larger Calamity Beasts that have suddenly appeared on the plane. There are a total of 8 cards in this treatment—7 mythic rares and 1 rare—all of which are available in non-foil and traditional foil in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

0287_MTGBLB_FldNotes: Beza, the Bounding Spring 0289_MTGBLB_FldNotes: Maha, Its Feathers Night 0294_MTGBLB_FldNotes: Ygra, Eater of All

Borderless Cards

There are also 11 different borderless cards in the set. These cards feature a classic Magic art style and illustrate two groups of cards. First, the rare legendary land Three Tree City features a seasonal treatment like the basic lands in the set.

0337_MTGBLB_BdlsTree: Three Tree City (Spring) 0338_MTGBLB_BdlsTree: Three Tree City (Summer) 0339_MTGBLB_BdlsTree: Three Tree City (Autumn) 0340_MTGBLB_BdlsTree: Three Tree City (Winter)

(Note: Three Tree City seasonal artwork does not have staggered rarity within boosters like the full-art basic lands.)

Second, a cycle of mythic rare modal spells appears in this treatment, depicting truly mythical moments from Bloomburrow's history.

0283_MTGBLB_BrdlsFav: Season of Weaving

Our friend Ral, the sole planeswalker card in Bloomburrow's main set, appears in this treatment.

0341_MTGBLB_BrdlsPW: Ral, Crackling Wit

Borderless cards are available in non-foil and traditional foil in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

Last but not least, Magic: The Gathering is pleased to welcome the world renowned TCG artist Mitsuhiro Arita to Bloomburrow!

0342_MTGBLB_BdsArita: Lumra, Bellow of the Woods

These borderless cards are available in non-foil and traditional foil in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

Imagine: Courageous Critters

Those entering Bloomburrow through the Omenpaths find themselves taking a quick paws when they see their reflection.

There are 24 total Imagine: Courageous Critters cards in the set, spanning Planeswalkers and creatures from Magic's history, each illustrated as if they were on Bloomburrow.

0075_MTGBLB_Imagine: Jace, the Mind Sculptor 0078_MTGBLB_Imagine: Liliana of the Dark Realms 0082_MTGBLB_Imagine: Chatterfang, Squirrel General

During the development process of this set, our design teams had a blast establishing the image for what Ral would look like when he entered Bloomburrow, and during that process, we also worked up a short list of characters that would be fun to see come to life within the set in the same way. The Imagine: Courageous Critters cards are not canon events in the plane.

There are 20 non-foil and traditional foil Imagine: Courageous Critters cards found in Collector Boosters. Each Commander deck features an Imagine: Courageous Critters planeswalker card in traditional foil, with the non-foil version available in Collector Boosters.

Japanese Raised Foil Anime Cards

In Bloomburrow Collector Boosters, there are 20 cards featuring a new raised foil treatment—19 of these cards have exclusive artwork found only on this printing of the card, along with Mitsuhiro Arita's Lumra, Bellow of the Woods. The collection of cards spans the entire Bloomburrow release, including 11 legends from the set, 5 Imagine: Courageous Critters cards, 4 Commander face cards, and 1 main set planeswalker card (Ral, Crackling Wit).

0343_MTGBLB_EclArita: Lumra, Bellow of the Woods 0094_MTGBLB_JPWhatIf: Liliana of the Dark Realms 0351_MTGBLB_BLJPAlt: Mabel, Heir to Cragflame

Extended-Art Cards

There are 13 rare cards from the Bloomburrow main set that have been given the extended-art treatment. These are exclusively found in Collector Boosters, bringing more scale to our tiny heroes.

0357_MTGBLB_ExtRM: Kitnap

Play Boosters

Bloomburrow Play Booster Display

Play Booster Contents

6–7 Commons 1.5% of BLB Play Boosters contain a card from The List instead of a common. As detailed above, The List for BLB consists of cards from SPG.*

3 Uncommons

1 Wildcard of any rarity

1 Rare or mythic rare

1 Traditional foil of any rarity

1 Seasonal full-art basic land Spring 40% Non-foil 32%, traditional foil 8% Summer 30% Non-foil 24%, traditional foil 6% Autumn 20% Non-foil 16%, traditional foil 4% Winter 10% Non-foil 8%, traditional foil 2%

1 Non-foil token or art card—can be any of the following: Ad/token card (65%) 54 Art cards (30%) 54 Signature art cards (5%)



*Starting with Bloomburrow, de-archived cards, commonly known as The List cards, which feature the Planeswalker stamp in the bottom-left corner will no longer appear in Play Boosters. The cards found on The List in Bloomburrow are Special Guests cards.

Collector Boosters Bloomburrow Collector Booster Display Collector Booster Contents 5 Traditional foil commons

4 Traditional foil uncommons

1 Traditional foil seasonal basic land Spring 40% Summer 30% Autumn 20% Winter 10%

1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare card 60 Traditional foil rares (85.7%) 20 Traditional foil mythic rares (14.4%)

1 Non-foil or traditional foil Commander extended-art rare or mythic rare 4 Non-foil borderless Commander face mythic rares (5.63%) 1 Non-foil borderless Commander Imagine: Courageous Critters rare (2.82%) 3 Non-foil borderless Commander Imagine: Courageous Critters mythic rares (4.23%) 4 Non-foil borderless Commander mythic rares (5.63%) 28 Non-foil extended-art Commander rares (78.9%) 4 Traditional foil borderless Commander mythic rares (2.8%)

2 Non-foil alternate-border rare or mythic rare 5 Borderless mythic rares (6.58%) 1 Borderless field notes rare (2.63%) 6 Borderless field notes mythic rares (7.89%) 1 Borderless field notes mythic rare (0.06%) 35 Showcase woodland rares (92.1%) 7 Showcase woodland mythic rares (9.21%) 1 Borderless planeswalker mythic rare (1.32%) 13 Extended-art rares (34.2%) 12 Borderless Imagine: Courageous Critters rares (31.5%) 8 Borderless Imagine: Courageous Critters mythic rares (10.53%) 4 Borderless Three Tree City rares (2.63%) 1 Borderless Mitsuhiro Arita Lumra, Bellow of the Woods mythic rare (0.06%)

1 Traditional foil alternate-border or raised foil rare or mythic rare 5 Traditional foil borderless mythic rares (3.07%) 1 Traditional foil borderless field notes rare (1.23%) 6 Traditional foil borderless field notes mythic rares (3.68%) 1 Traditional foil borderless field notes mythic rare (0.31%) 35 Traditional foil showcase woodland rares (42.95%) 7 Traditional foil showcase woodland mythic rares (4.30%) 1 Traditional foil borderless planeswalker mythic rare (0.61%) 13 Traditional foil extended-art rares (15.95%) 12 Traditional foil borderless Imagine: Courageous Critters rares (14.73%) 8 Traditional foil borderless Imagine: Courageous Critters mythic rares (4.91%) 4 Traditional foil borderless Three Tree City rare (1.23%) 1 Traditional foil borderless Mitsuhiro Arita mythic rare (0.31%) 10 Traditional foil borderless Special Guests mythic rares (3.07%) 21 Raised foil anime cards appear in 3.66% of boosters.

1 Traditional foil double-sided token

Note: Probabilities may not sum to 100% due to rounding.

Bloomburrow Commander Decks

Animated Army (Red-Green) Family Matters (Blue-Red-White)

Peace Offering (Green-White-Blue) Squirreled Away (Black-Green)

Bloomburrow has four Commander decks, each of which are ready-to-play, 100-card preconstructed decks with 3 traditional foil cards: 2 traditional foil legendary creature cards that can serve as the deck's commander and 1 traditional foil Imagine: Courageous Critters planeswalker card.

Each Commander deck also contains the following:

1 Bloomburrow Collector Booster Sample Pack 1 Traditional foil uncommon 1 Traditional foil or non-foil rare or mythic rare

10 Double-sided tokens

1 Deck box

1 Strategy insert

Bloomburrow Bundle

Bloomburrow Bundle

Each Bloomburrow bundle contains the following:

9 Bloomburrow Play Boosters

1 Traditional foil alternate-art Thundertrap Trainer

20 Traditional foil full-art lands

20 Non-foil full-art basic lands

1 Spindown life counter

1 Card-storage box

2 Reference cards

Bloomburrow Starter Kit

Bloomburrow Starter Kit

Everything you need to play your first game of Magic: The Gathering is right here. Shrink down to critter size and battle for Valley with two preconstructed 60-card decks. Each deck includes a traditional foil legendary creature. The Bloomburrow Starter Kit is perfect for playing your first Magic game, teaching friends and family, or just having a fun game night. In addition to physical decks, this kit includes codes for two people to unlock both decks in MTG Arena (where available) so they can play each other online.

0379_MTGBLB_StartKit: Bria, Riptide Rogue 0380_MTGBLB_StartKit: Byrke, Long Ear of the Law

Bloomburrow Prerelease Pack

Bloomburrow Prerelease Pack

Each Prerelease Pack contains the following:

6 Bloomburrow Play Boosters

1 Traditional foil year-stamped rare or mythic rare Bloomburrow promo card

1 MTG Arena code card (available only in select regions)

1 Deck box

1 Spindown life counter

Unique Buy-A-Box Promo

0356_MTGBLB_Promo_Buy-a-Box: Flubs, the Fool

Available exclusively as a Buy-a-Box promo at your local game store, Flubs, the Fool joins the party! This card is Commander legal, available in both non-foil and traditional foil, and available while supplies last at your local WPN game store—check with yours for details!

Bloomburrow launches in game stores worldwide on August 2! Preorder Bloomburrow products now from your your local game store, through online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.