Looking for an exciting, powerful Draft format filled with fan-favorite cards? Excited to collect beautiful new borderless and foil-etched treatments for your decks? Double Masters 2022 is a set built to bring incredible Magic cards to you.

Product Overview

Double Masters 2022 contains 332 cards: 91 commons, 80 uncommons, 120 rares, and 40 mythic rares, plus Cryptic Spires. You can collect Double Masters 2022 cards in Draft and Collector Boosters, releasing July 8 and available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and everywhere else Magic is sold.

For your first opportunity to play with these powerful cards, register for a Double Masters 2022 Preview Event—taking place July 1–7—at a WPN Premium game store near you!

Draft Boosters

Each Double Masters 2022 Draft Booster contains two rare and/or mythic rare cards, plus two traditional foil cards. When you're drafting Double Masters 2022, you'll take two cards for your first pick from each pack.

The full contents of Double Masters 2022 Draft Boosters are:

8 Commons

3 Uncommons

2 Rares and/or mythic rares

2 Traditional foil cards of any rarity

1 Cryptic Spires

1 Token or ad card

You can purchase Draft Boosters individually and in displays of 24 boosters.

Collector Boosters

Each Double Masters 2022 Collector Booster contains two borderless rare and/or mythic rare cards, one of which is a traditional or textured foil. Each Collector Booster also contains a foil-etched rare or mythic rare and a traditional foil rare or mythic rare. Collector Boosters are the only product that contains the textured foil mythic rares, which you can learn about below.

The full contents of Double Masters 2022 Collector Boosters are:

5 Traditional foil commons

2 Traditional foil uncommons

2 Non-foil borderless commons and/or uncommons

2 Traditional foil borderless commons and/or uncommons

1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare

1 Non-foil borderless rare or mythic rare

1 Foil-etched rare or mythic rare

1 Traditional foil borderless rare or mythic rare or 1 textured foil mythic rare

You can purchase Collector Boosters individually and in displays of four boosters.

You'll be able to find much-beloved cards in Double Masters 2022, with many featuring new art and some of your favorite cards from the past returning in new, fancy versions.

Borderless Cards

There are 80 borderless cards in Double Masters 2022: 9 commons, 21 uncommons, 30 rares, and 20 mythic rares. You can find these cards in both Draft and Collector Boosters, in foil and non-foil. They have alternate art in the borderless frame.

In Draft Boosters, commons and uncommons that have a borderless treatment will be borderless a third of the time. That is, a third of all the non-foil Mulldrifters and Rampant Growths you'll open in Double Masters 2022 Draft Boosters will have the borderless treatment. It's the same with the foils—a third of all the traditional foil Mulldrifters and Rampant Growths you'll open in Double Masters 2022 Draft Boosters will have the borderless treatment.

Eleven percent of Double Masters 2022 Draft Boosters contain at least one non-foil borderless rare or mythic rare. It's possible to open two borderless rares or mythic rares, including two mythic rares, in one booster.

Each of the two foil slots in Double Masters 2022 Draft Boosters has a 1.25% chance of being a traditional foil borderless rare or mythic rare. It's possible to open two borderless rares or mythic rares, including two mythic rares, in one booster.

Each Double Masters 2022 Collector Booster contains two rare or mythic rare borderless cards—one is non-foil, and one is a traditional foil or a textured foil.

Textured Foil Cards

Five borderless mythic rares have a special textured foil version. These cards are borderless with the same art as their non-foil and traditional foil counterparts but are foiled with a special textured pattern, giving the art some appearance of movement:

These textured foils are exclusive to Double Masters 2022 Collector Boosters. Three percent of Collector Boosters contain a textured foil mythic rare. The textured foiling is quite distinctive, but the textured foils also have higher collector numbers than the non–textured foil versions to help tell them apart.

Foil-Etched Cards

Each of the rares and mythic rares in Double Masters 2022 has a foil-etched version. These foil-etched cards use the same art as their main set counterparts.

They are foil etched in what is now Magic's standard approach to foil etching, using a matte frame with a special varnish in the same style as the foil-etched cards in Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate. Each Double Masters 2022 Collector Booster contains exactly one foil-etched rare or mythic rare.

Cryptic Spires

Cryptic Spires is the first new-to-Magic card to appear in a Masters set—it's to help smooth out the mana in the Draft format.

Each Double Masters 2022 Draft Booster contains exactly one Cryptic Spires. Cryptic Spires is like a checklist card; it doesn't appear in foil, nor does it appear in Collector Boosters. Cryptic Spires is legal in any Commander deck. You can change the colors Cryptic Spires taps for between games at your Preview Event.

Get Ready

Double draft picks. Exciting cards to play. Double Masters 2022 is twice as nice for any Magic fan to dive into. Be there July 1–7 for Preview Events at a WPN Premium game store near you, then July 8 at your local game store, online through Amazon, and everywhere else Magic is sold.