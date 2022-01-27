You want the download on the coolest cards in Kamigawa?

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty is at the bleeding edge of enhanced treatments for Magic cards. Every rare and mythic rare in Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty has an alternate version. You'll find special lands, Ninjas, and Samurai showing off their skills, a glowing new frame, and new technology for new treatments below.

You've never seen Kamigawa like this.

Ukiyo-e Lands

You'll find a new style of full-art land in Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty—the ukiyo-e basic lands. The art for the ukiyo-e lands is inspired by Japanese woodblock print styles. There are ten ukiyo-e lands, two of each basic land type.

Every ukiyo-e land card is in Japanese, but you can open ukiyo-e lands in packs of any language. You can find the full-art ukiyo-e basic lands in Set, Draft, and Collector Boosters. One-third of all Set and Draft Boosters contain a non-foil ukiyo-e land in the land slot. In Set Boosters, the land slot contains a traditional foil in 20% of packs, and a third of those foil lands are ukiyo-e lands. You can open foil ukiyo-e lands in Draft Boosters as well. Each Collector Booster contains a foil ukiyo-e land.

Soft Glow Treatment

Every rare and mythic rare in Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty has an alternate version. You can find most of those cards in the soft glow treatment inspired by a futuristic neon aesthetic:

There are 37 rares and six mythic rares with the soft glow treatment.

The six rare and three mythic rare Sagas in Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty also feature an alternate version with the soft glow treatment, but with a twist. On the alternate Sagas, both sides feature alternate art, but only the back sides feature the soft glow frame—the front sides keep the Saga frame.

Turn Over

You can find all the soft glow cards, including the Sagas, in Set, Draft, and Collector Boosters, in both non-foil as well as traditional foil.

Ninja Treatment

There are 22 Ninja creatures in Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, plus the ninja planeswalker Kaito Shizuki. You can find alternate versions of all of them, each with new art in the Ninja frame:

There are seven commons, eight uncommons, six rares, and two mythic rares with the Ninja treatment. Ninjas are sneaky, but each can be found in Set, Draft, and Collector Boosters, in both non-foil as well as traditional foil.

Samurai Treatment

There are also 21 Samurai creatures in Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, plus The Wandering Emperor planeswalker. Each Samurai has an alternate version with new art in the Samurai frame:

There are ten commons, seven uncommons, four rares, and one mythic rare with the Samurai treatment. Each can be found in Set, Draft, and Collector Boosters, in both non-foil as well as traditional foil.

Borderless Cards

You can find borderless cards with alternate art in every Magic set, and Kamigawa has more than most. In Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, you'll find borderless versions of all four of the set's mythic rare planeswalkers featuring art from Lack, Hara Tetsuo, and Terada Katsuya . . .

As well as the set's one rare and five mythic rare Dragons . . .

And the five rare legendary lands:

You can open the borderless planeswalkers in Set, Draft, and Collector Boosters in both non-foil and traditional foil.

If you purchase a display of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty boosters from your local WPN store, you may also be eligible to receive a foil borderless version of Satoru Umezawa featuring art from Yoji Shinkawa—ask your local store for details!

Phyrexian Cards

There are two Phyrexian cards in Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty. These cards can appear in Phyrexian with the Phyrexian frame, regardless of the language of the pack they are opened in. When they do, they appear with their regular art. You can open these cards in Set, Draft, and Collector Boosters, in both non-foil and traditional foil.

Foil Etching

Foil etching is returning to Magic in Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty. Foil etching is a print technique that can be applied to Magic cards in different ways, and we use it differently from set to set. Sometimes we build a whole frame around it, as in Commander Legends, and sometimes we use it as a frame highlight as in Strixhaven: School of Mages.

In Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, we're using foil etching to emphasize Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty's other showcase frames. Twelve cards were carefully curated to receive the foil-etched treatment. There are one rare and four mythic rare foil-etched cards in the soft glow frame, one rare and two mythic rare foil-etched cards in the Ninja frame, one rare and one mythic rare foil-etched cards in the Samurai frame, and two foil-etched mythic rares in the Phyrexian frame. You'll be able to open them exclusively in Collector Boosters.

Extended Art

Every rare and mythic rare is someone's favorite card, so we make special versions of all of them. In most Magic sets, rares and mythic rares that don't get other alternate treatments appear in a special treatment with extended art. In Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, every rare and mythic rare has an alternate treatment, so we considered making no extended-art cards . . . but some people love extended art. They would be sad to see a set without it. So instead, we made extended-art versions of every rare and mythic rare in the set!

(Except for the planeswalkers—there's a slot in the Collector Booster that mostly drops extended-art cards, but that slot can also drop the borderless planeswalkers in addition to extended-art cards.)

Extended art is a Collector Booster exclusive. There are 53 extended-art rares and eleven mythic rares, plus six extended-art rare and three extended-art mythic rare Sagas. The Saga art is only extended on the back side. You can open those 73 cards from the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty main set in non-foil and traditional foil. There are also 32 extended-art rares and six extended-art mythic rares from the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Commander decks. Those 38 extended-art cards are only found in non-foil.

Neon Ink Foil

You can also find a new type of foil in Kamigawa—a special neon ink treatment silkscreened on top of traditional foil, making for an extra-vibrant, uniquely gorgeous effect. Hidetsugu, Devouring Chaos claimed all of the neon ink in Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty—Hidetsugu is the only card that appears with the neon ink treatment.

There are four colors of neon ink that Hidetsugu appears in: blue, green, red, and yellow. You can open neon ink blue, green, and red Hidetsugu exclusively in Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Collector Boosters. There are about half as many neon green cards as neon blue cards, and about a quarter as many neon red cards as neon green cards. No matter the color, neon ink Hidetsugu only appears in English—Collector Boosters of other languages do contain neon ink Hidetsugus, but those cards are in English, not the language of the packs.

Neon ink yellow Hidetsugu is a promotional card distributed by WPN Premium Stores. It also appears only in English.

There are no cards in Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty that are exclusive to Japanese product. Aside from neon ink Hidetsugu—which is English only—you can open every Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty card in boosters of every language.

You can find all of the cards in the soft glow, Ninja, Samurai, Phyrexian, and borderless treatments in Set, Draft, and Collector Boosters, in both non-foil and traditional foil. Many cards appear with multiple treatments—for such cards, each treatment appears proportionally less often to the number of treatments. The ukiyo-e lands can also be found in Set and Draft Boosters in non-foil and traditional foil. Each Collector Booster contains one foil ukiyo-e land.

Set Boosters are the most fun Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty packs to open: the commons and uncommons tell little stories, there's a guaranteed foil and art card in every pack, and 30% of Set Boosters contain at least two rares or mythic rares. About 13% of Set Boosters contain a non-foil rare or mythic rare with an alternate treatment.

If you're drafting, then you'll want Draft Boosters. About 10% of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Draft Boosters contain a rare or mythic rare with an alternate treatment.

Collector Boosters are the best way to collect variant rares and mythic rares, as well as foil cards, and they're the only place to collect foil-etched, extended-art, and neon ink cards.

For a full rundown of the contents in each booster type from Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, you'll want to check out the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Product Overview. Whichever your Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty booster of choice, you'll love what you find inside. The future of Kamigawa is now.