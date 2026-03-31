Welcome back, students, to Strixhaven University, the greatest school in the Multiverse! Secrets of Strixhaven invites you to resume your studies at one of five magical colleges, each of which specializes in a distinct school of Magic. Study up, because exams are about to begin! Secrets of Strixhaven releases worldwide on April 24, 2026!

The best students know how important it is to show up to the first day of class in style. If you're looking to write your thesis on the most dazzling cards in Secrets of Strixhaven, we've got everything you need to know right here. Your orientation is about to begin, so open your textbooks to the chapter titled "The Four Most Important Things to Know About Collecting Secrets of Strixhaven."

1. Harness History with the Serialized Emeritus of Ideation

0306_MTGSOS_Headline: Emeritus of Ideation

Our first Booster Fun lesson is the most exciting: a double rainbow foil serialized Emeritus of Ideation, featuring a throwback full-art frame. This card combines Mark Poole's artwork, a retro-inspired frame, and a powerful new design to create the perfect centerpiece for your Secrets of Strixhaven collection.

This version of Emeritus of Ideation appears only in Secrets of Strixhaven Collector Boosters. Serialized versions of Emeritus of Ideation can appear in Collector Boosters of any language, but the card will always be in English. Serialized cards are mechanically identical to their non-serialized counterparts.

2. Return to the Mystical Archive in Every Play Booster and Collector Booster

0019_MTGSOS_MysArch: Force of Will 0035_MTGSOS_MysArch: Vampiric Tutor

Enter the Mystical Archive and discover a collection of spells from throughout Magic's history, including spellbindingly powerful cards like Force of Will. Each Secrets of Strixhaven Play Booster includes at least 1 Mystical Archive card, and each Collector Booster includes at least 3 Mystical Archive cards.

0084_MTGSOS_MysArcJP: Force of Will 0100_MTGSOS_MysArcJP: Vampiric Tutor 0149_MTGSOS_MysArcEc: Force of Will 0165_MTGSOS_MysArcEc: Vampiric Tutor

Each Mystical Archive card also has a special Japanese Mystical Archive version featuring alternate artwork and a thematic frame. These cards are available in Japanese-language Play Boosters and Collector Boosters of all languages and always appear with Japanese text. Additionally, you can find silver scroll foil Japanese Mystical Archive cards in Collector Boosters of all languages.

3. Study Borderless Planeswalkers, Dragons, and Lands

0282_MTGSOS_BrdlsPW: Ral Zarek, Guest Lecturer 0286_MTGSOS_BrdlsDR: Quandrix, the Proof 0305_MTGSOS_Brd2Lnd: Sundown Pass

We're honoring the esteemed professors, Founder Dragons, and locales of Strixhaven on a selection of borderless cards! The borderless Elder Dragons are perfect for leading your newest Commander deck, combining the worldbuilding of Strixhaven with jaw-dropping artwork. These cards are available in both non-foil and traditional foil in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

4. Head to Class with Special Guests Cards

0155_MTGSOS_SpecGues: Sylvan Library

The finest scholars in the Multiverse are delivering dissertations on Secrets of Strixhaven's Special Guests cards. These 10 cards depict lectures from the halls of Strixhaven, immortalizing these moments from the Multiverse in the university's curriculum. You can find non-foil Special Guests cards in Play Boosters and traditional foil Special Guests cards in Collector Boosters.

It's time for a proper lesson on Secrets of Strixhaven. This course includes rigorous education on the set's story, products, Booster Fun treatments, and more. Venture beyond campus and into the Magic Multiverse when Secrets of Strixhaven releases worldwide on April 24, 2026. This set is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

Secrets of Strixhaven Details

SOS Expansion Symbol SOC Expansion Symbol SOA Expansion Symbol SPG Expansion Symbol

Secrets of Strixhaven Set Code: SOS

Secrets of Strixhaven Commander Set Code: SOC

Mystical Archive Set Code: SOA

Special Guests Set Code: SPG

Set Legality:

Secrets of Strixhaven (SOS) is legal in all formats.

(SOS) is legal in all formats. Secrets of Strixhaven Commander (SOC), Mystical Archive (SOA), and Special Guests (SPG) are Commander-, Legacy-, and Vintage-legal sets, and individual cards are also legal where already available in other formats.

Commander (SOC), Mystical Archive (SOA), and (SPG) are Commander-, Legacy-, and Vintage-legal sets, and individual cards are also legal where already available in other formats. Secrets of Strixhaven Play Boosters contain cards from SOS, SOA, and SPG. These cards are playable in Secrets of Strixhaven Draft and Sealed when opened from Play Boosters.

Website: Secrets of Strixhaven

Card Image Gallery: Secrets of Strixhaven

MSRPs for Secrets of Strixhaven will be set as follows:

Play Booster: $5.49

Collector Booster: $26.99

Commander Deck: $49.99

Bundle: $57.99

Codex Bundle: $89.99

Draft Night: $89.99

60-Card Theme Deck: $23.99

Important Dates:

Strixhaven: Omens of Chaos Release Date : April 7, 2026

: April 7, 2026 Full Card Image Gallery : April 10

: April 10 Prerelease Events: April 17–23

April 17–23 MTG Arena Release Date : April 21

: April 21 Tabletop Release Date : April 24

: April 24 Magic Academy : April 24–June 18

: April 24–June 18 Standard Showdown : April 24–June 18

: April 24–June 18 Friday Night Magic : April 24–June 18

: April 24–June 18 MagicCon: Las Vegas and Pro Tour Secrets of Strixhaven : May 1–3

: May 1–3 Commander Party, Round 1 : May 1–7

: May 1–7 Magic Spotlight: Secrets in London, England : May 8–10

: May 8–10 Store Championships : May 8–31

: May 8–31 Codex Bundle Release Date : May 15

: May 15 Magic Spotlight: Secrets in Chiba, Japan : May 29–31

: May 29–31 Magic Presents: Open the Archive : May 22–June 18

: May 22–June 18 Commander Party, Round 2 : June 5–11

: June 5–11 Magic Presents: Pride: June 5–14

Your Lesson Begins with Strixhaven: Omens of Chaos

Strixhaven: Omens of Chaos

Secrets of Strixhaven releases April 24, but you can start your studies even earlier with Magic's newest novel: Strixhaven: Omens of Chaos. Written by the Hugo and Nebula Award-winning author Seanan McGuire, this novel follows a group of Strixhaven students in their quest to discover who they're meant to be—and where, in the wide Multiverse, they might belong. Can't wait for the novel's release date to start reading? Neither could we! The first chapter of Strixhaven: Omens of Chaos is available right now on DailyMTG.

0001_MTGPRM_Manual: Command Tower

All first-edition hardcover copies of Strixhaven: Omens of Chaos include a traditional foil retro frame Command Tower promo card, complete with flavor text that draws directly from the novel. Strixhaven: Omens of Chaos releases on April 7, 2026, and is available for preorder now wherever fiction is sold.

The Booster Fun of Secrets of Strixhaven

Class is in session, and it's time for a course on all the Booster Fun treatments in Secrets of Strixhaven. A myriad of magical mysteries awaits you in each Play Booster, Collector Booster, and leather-bound tome of spells from the Blood Age of Arcavios.

Headliner Emeritus of Ideation

0306_MTGSOS_Headline: Emeritus of Ideation

Mark Poole, the original artist for Ancestral Recall, has lent his artistic talents to Secrets of Strixhaven's headliner card! This double rainbow foil serialized Emeritus of Ideation features a throwback full-art frame that pays homage to promo cards of past eras, if you recall those. Inspired by the history of Magic's most powerful spells, Emeritus of Ideation lets you wield the iconic spell Ancestral Recall (as long as the creature is prepared, of course).

This version of Emeritus of Ideation appears only in Secrets of Strixhaven Collector Boosters. Serialized versions of Emeritus of Ideation can appear in Collector Boosters of any language, but the card will always be in English. Serialized cards are mechanically identical to their non-serialized counterparts.

Mystical Archive Cards

0019_MTGSOS_MysArch: Force of Will 0035_MTGSOS_MysArch: Vampiric Tutor 0048_MTGSOS_MysArch: Subterranean Tremors

Strixhaven University holds a compendium of the most powerful spells in the Multiverse: the Mystical Archive. In Secrets of Strixhaven, we're reopening the doors to the Mystical Archive with a selection of instant and sorcery cards from Magic's history. While these cards look similar to the Mystical Archive cards from our last visit to Strixhaven, these cards feature an updated card frame that shows off even more of the amazing artwork.

There are 65 Mystical Archive cards in Secrets of Strixhaven, consisting of 25 uncommon, 25 rare, and 15 mythic rare cards. Non-Japanese Play Boosters and 66.6% of Japanese Play Boosters contain at least 1 non-foil Mystical Archive card. Collector Boosters of all languages include at least 3 Mystical Archive cards. Non-foil and traditional foil Mystical Archive cards can appear in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

Japanese Mystical Archive and Silver Scroll Foil Cards

0084_MTGSOS_MysArcJP: Force of Will 0100_MTGSOS_MysArcJP: Vampiric Tutor 0113_MTGSOS_MysArcJP: Subterranean Tremors

There's more to uncover within the Mystical Archives. Japanese Mystical Archive cards take these 65 iconic spells and give them a brand-new card frame and artwork, drawing inspiration from traditional Japanese artists and illustrators. These cards are available only in Japanese and only appear in Japanese Play Boosters and Collector Boosters of any language.

0149_MTGSOS_MysArcEc: Force of Will

Shimmering and spellbindingly beautiful, silver scroll foil Japanese Mystical Archive cards are the most collectible cards in this arcane compendium. This new foil treatment appears only in Collector Boosters and only on Japanese Mystical Archive cards.

A non-foil Japanese Mystical Archive card replaces a Mystical Archive card in 1 out of 3 Japanese Play Boosters. Non-foil, traditional foil, and silver scroll foil Japanese Mystical Archive cards appear in Collector Boosters of all languages.

Borderless Planeswalkers, Elder Dragons, and Lands

0283_MTGSOS_BrdlsPW: Professor Dellian Fel 0288_MTGSOS_BrdlsDR: Witherbloom, the Balancer 0301_MTGSOS_Brd2Lnd: Deathcap Glade

We're reimagining some of Secrets of Strixhaven's most exciting cards with these borderless versions. They're perfect for adding some extra Strixhaven style to your decks or just celebrating your favorite characters. Notably, each borderless land features a strange portal that leads … somewhere. Where could that be?

There are 2 mythic rare planeswalkers, 5 mythic rare Elder Dragons, and 5 rare lands with borderless versions. These cards are available in both non-foil and traditional foil in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

Borderless Field Notes Cards

0289_MTGSOS_BrdlsFN: The Dawning Archaic 0294_MTGSOS_BrdlsFN: Improvisation Capstone

Have you been taking notes on these Booster Fun treatments? Don't worry; you can copy off our borderless field notes cards! These cards depict in-Multiverse notes on the creatures and creations of Arcavios, complete with marginalia from Strixhaven's scholars.

There are 6 rare and 6 mythic rare borderless field notes cards. These cards are available in both non-foil and traditional foil in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

Borderless Codex Bundle Promo Cards

0427_MTGSOS_PromoSpB: Sol Ring 0429_MTGSOS_PromoSpB: Talisman of Creativity

Secrets of Strixhaven Codex Bundles are filled with mighty magic from cover to cover, making them a fine addition to any honor student's library. Qistina Khalidah helped us craft a stunning Strixhaven-themed Sol Ring and a cycle of enemy-color Talismans depicting students from across the colleges. These mana rocks do, in fact, rock (no citation needed).

The Secrets of Strixhaven Codex Bundle releases on May 15, 2026. Each Codex Bundle contains 2 of 6 traditional foil Codex Bundle promo cards.

Special Guests Cards

0155_MTGSOS_SpecGues: Sylvan Library

Lectures have never looked this exciting! Secrets of Strixhaven features 10 Special Guests cards that depict lessons from across Strixhaven University. Each card showcases the varied and vibrant curriculum of campus, and we're dying to learn more about what's being taught on this copy of Sylvan Library.

You can find non-foil Special Guests cards in Play Boosters and traditional foil Special Guests cards in Collector Boosters.

Full-Art Spellcraft Lands

0267_MTGSOS_Manabar: Plains 0268_MTGSOS_Manabar: Island 0269_MTGSOS_Manabar: Swamp 0270_MTGSOS_Manabar: Mountain 0271_MTGSOS_Manabar: Forest

Each college at Strixhaven wields magic and mana in their own way, and we're bringing their power to life across these spellcraft lands. Each full-art land spotlights one of the five colleges: Silverquill on the Plains, Prismari on the Island, Witherbloom on the Swamp, Lorehold on the Mountain, and Quandrix on the Forest.

Spellcraft lands are available in both non-foil and traditional foil in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

Secrets of Strixhaven Product Details

Play Boosters

Secrets of Strixhaven

Play Booster Box

Each Secrets of Strixhaven Play Booster box includes 30 Play Boosters, each of which contains the following:

14 Magic: The Gathering cards 6–7 Common cards There are 81 common cards from Secrets of Strixhaven that can appear in these slots. In 1 of 55 Play Boosters, 1 of 10 Special Guests cards will replace a common. 3 Uncommon cards There are 100 uncommons from Secrets of Strixhaven that can appear in these slots. 1 Wildcard of any rarity A common (39.1%), uncommon (39.1%), rare (19.5%), or mythic rare (1.9%) card from the Secrets of Strixhaven main set A rare or mythic rare borderless Elder Dragon, planeswalker, or dual land (less than 1%) A rare or mythic rare field notes card (less than 1%) 1 Rare or mythic rare card A rare (82.5%) or mythic rare (14.1%) from the Secrets of Strixhaven main set A rare or mythic rare borderless Elder Dragon, planeswalker, or dual land (1.6%) A rare (1.2%) or mythic rare (less than 1%) field notes card 1 Mystical Archive card In non-Japanese Play Boosters: An uncommon (87.5%), rare (9.6%), or mythic rare (2.9%) Mystical Archive card In Japanese Play Boosters: An uncommon (58.3%), rare (6.5%), or mythic rare (2.0%) Mystical Archive card An uncommon (29.1%), rare (3.2%), or mythic rare (less than 1%) Japanese Mystical Archive card 1 Traditional foil card of any rarity A common (54.4%), uncommon (33.6%), rare (6.7%), or mythic rare (1.1%) card from the Secrets of Strixhaven main set A rare or mythic rare borderless Elder Dragon, planeswalker, or dual land (less than 1%) A rare or mythic rare field notes card (less than 1%) An uncommon (2.8%), rare (less than 1%), or mythic rare (less than 1%) Mystical Archive card 1 Land card A non-foil (26.7%) or traditional foil (6.7%) default frame basic land A non-foil (13.3%) or traditional foil (3.3%) spellcraft land A non-foil (40%) or traditional foil (10%) common dual land

cards 1 Non-foil punch-out counter card or double-sided token

Note: Percentages may not sum to 100 due to rounding.

Collector Boosters

Secrets of Strixhaven

Collector Booster Box

Each Secrets of Strixhaven Collector Booster box includes 12 Collector Boosters, each of which contains the following:

15 Magic: The Gathering cards 4 Traditional foil common cards There are 81 common cards and 5 common dual lands from Secrets of Strixhaven that can appear in these slots. 3 Traditional foil uncommon cards There are 100 uncommons from Secrets of Strixhaven that can appear in these slots. 2 Uncommon Mystical Archive cards A non-foil (31.7%) or traditional foil (31.7%) Mystical Archive card A non-foil (31.7%) or silver scroll foil (5%) Japanese Mystical Archive card 1 Traditional foil spellcraft land 1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare card A rare (85.7%) or mythic rare (14.3%) from the Secrets of Strixhaven main set 1 Non-foil Secrets of Strixhaven Commander (SOC) rare or mythic rare 10 Mythic rare borderless cards (9%) 48 Rare extended-art cards (91%) 1 Non-foil Booster Fun rare or mythic rare card An extended-art rare (70%) or mythic rare (5%) card from the Secrets of Strixhaven main set A rare (7.1%) or mythic rare (5%) borderless Elder Dragon, planeswalker, or dual land A rare (8.6%) or mythic rare (4.3%) field notes card 1 Rare or mythic rare Mystical Archive card A non-foil rare (25.6%) or mythic rare (7.7%) Mystical Archive card A non-foil rare (25.6%) or mythic rare (7.7%) Japanese Mystical Archive card A traditional foil rare (25.6%) or mythic rare (7.7%) Mystical Archive card 1 Foil Booster Fun rare or mythic rare card A traditional foil extended-art rare (59.9%) or mythic rare (4.3%) card from the Secrets of Strixhaven main set A traditional foil rare (6.1%) or mythic rare (4.3%) borderless Elder Dragon, planeswalker, or dual land A traditional foil rare (7.3%) or mythic rare (3.7%) field notes card A silver scroll foil rare (7.7%) or mythic rare (2.3%) Japanese Mystical Archive card A traditional foil Special Guests card (4.5%) A serialized double rainbow foil Emeritus of Ideation appears in less than 1% of Collector Boosters. Serialized copies of Emeritus of Ideation can appear in Collector Boosters of any language, but the card will always be in English.

cards 1 Art card or traditional foil double-sided token A traditional foil double-sided token appears in 65% of Collector Boosters. 1 of 54 Art cards appears in 35% of Collector Boosters. In 5% of Collector Boosters, the art card will feature a gold-stamped artist signature or Planeswalker symbol.



Note: Percentages may not sum to 100 due to rounding.

Commander Decks

Silverquill Influence

Commander Deck Prismari Artistry

Commander Deck Witherbloom Pestilence

Commander Deck Lorehold Spirit

Commander Deck Quandrix Unlimited

Commander Deck

Choose your college and command the battlefield alongside your favorite Strixhaven characters! Each Secrets of Strixhaven Commander deck contains the following:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck 1 Traditional foil face commander with borderless art 1 Traditional foil featured commander with borderless art 98 Non-foil cards, including 10 new-to- Magic cards

10 Double-sided tokens

1 Reference card

1 Deck box

Bundles

Secrets of Strixhaven

Bundle

0368_MTGSOS_PromoBdl: Wisdom of Ages

Each Bundle contains the following:

9 Secrets of Strixhaven Play Boosters

Play Boosters 1 Traditional foil Wisdom of Ages promo card

30 Basic lands 15 Traditional foil basic lands 15 Non-foil basic lands

2 Reference cards

1 Spindown die

1 Card-storage box

Codex Bundles

Secrets of Strixhaven

Codex Bundle

0427_MTGSOS_PromoSpB: Sol Ring 0428_MTGSOS_PromoSpB: Talisman of Conviction 0429_MTGSOS_PromoSpB: Talisman of Creativity 0430_MTGSOS_PromoSpB: Talisman of Curiosity 0431_MTGSOS_PromoSpB: Talisman of Hierarchy 0432_MTGSOS_PromoSpB: Talisman of Resilience

The Secrets of Strixhaven Codex Bundle releases on May 15, 2026. Each Codex Bundle contains the following:

6 Secrets of Strixhaven Play Boosters

Play Boosters 2 Secrets of Strixhaven Collector Boosters

Collector Boosters 20 Traditional foil basic lands

2 Traditional foil Codex Bundle promo cards

2 Reference cards

1 Oversized spindown life counter

1 Card-storage box

60-Card Theme Decks

Eerie 60-Card Theme Deck Lifegain 60-Card Theme Deck

These 60-card Theme Decks are everything you need to start playing Standard. Featuring thematic cards from throughout Standard, these decks offer a fun two-player experience when paired against each other. Each 60-card Theme Deck includes the following:

1 Ready-to-play 60-card Standard deck

5 Non-foil double-sided tokens

1 Deck box

1 Double-sided reference card

1 Strategy insert

Draft Night

Secrets of Strixhaven

Draft Night

Grab some friends and prepare to draft with Secrets of Strixhaven Draft Night! Each Draft Night contains the following:

12 Secrets of Strixhaven Play Boosters

Play Boosters 1 Secrets of Strixhaven Collector Booster

Collector Booster 90 Non-foil basic lands

10 Non-foil double-sided tokens

1 Draft insert

Prerelease Packs

Prerelease Pack

(Silverquill) Prerelease Pack

(Prismari) Prerelease Pack

(Witherbloom) Prerelease Pack

(Lorehold) Prerelease Pack

(Quandrix)

Each Prerelease Pack contains the following:

5 Secrets of Strixhaven Play Boosters

Play Boosters 1 Secrets of Strixhaven college-themed booster Each college-themed booster contains cards from among the college's two colors.

college-themed booster 1 Traditional foil promo card

1 Deck box

1 Spindown die (matches the Prerelease Pack's college)

Welcome Decks

Welcome Deck

(White) Welcome Deck

(Blue) Welcome Deck

(Black) Welcome Deck

(Red) Welcome Deck

(Green)

Welcome Decks are a great way to learn to play Magic or teach your friends about the world's premier trading card game. Each Welcome Deck contains the following:

1 Ready-to-play 40-card deck

1 Deck box

Continue your Secrets of Strixhaven studies in the set's card image gallery, where you can browse all the recently revealed cards. And if you adore Strixhaven as much as we do, you can throw yourself into your studies with the stories of Secrets of Strixhaven and the upcoming novel Strixhaven: Omens of Chaos.

Prepare to ace your exams when Secrets of Strixhaven releases worldwide on April 24, 2026. This set is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.