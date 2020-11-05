Alongside the draftable Commander Legends set, we're releasing two entry-level Commander Decks featuring both new cards and reprints. The decklists were revealed earlier on Destructoid, but we've also provided them here, just in case you're the type who likes reading things twice.

Without further ado:

Reap the Tides packaging

Reap the Tides

COMMANDER: Aesi, Tyrant of Gyre Strait
Creature (30)
1 Avenger of Zendikar 1 Trench Behemoth 1 Stumpsquall Hydra 1 Elder Deep-Fiend 1 Meloku the Clouded Mirror 1 Nezahal, Primal Tide 1 Scourge of Fleets 1 Shipbreaker Kraken 1 Sphinx of Uthuun 1 Stormtide Leviathan 1 Tromokratis 1 Molimo, Maro-Sorcerer 1 Rampaging Baloths 1 Ramunap Excavator 1 Terastodon 1 Verdant Sun's Avatar 1 Fathom Mage 1 Murkfiend Liege 1 Simic Sky Swallower 1 Mulldrifter 1 Slinn Voda, the Rising Deep 1 Acidic Slime 1 Eternal Witness 1 Reclamation Sage 1 Sporemound 1 Wickerbough Elder 1 Yavimaya Elder 1 Coiling Oracle 1 Sharktocrab 1 Meteor Golem
Sorcery (10)
1 Whelming Wave 1 Spitting Image 1 Compulsive Research 1 Cultivate 1 Explore 1 Harmonize 1 Kodama's Reach 1 Rampant Growth 1 Search for Tomorrow 1 Urban Evolution
Instant (8)
1 Arcane Denial 1 Counterspell 1 Fact or Fiction 1 Into the Roil 1 Peel from Reality 1 Beast Within 1 Growth Spiral 1 Simic Charm
Artifact (4)
1 Seer's Sundial 1 Simic Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Swiftfoot Boots
Enchantment (3)
1 Ior Ruin Expedition 1 Khalni Heart Expedition 1 Retreat to Kazandu
Land (44)
1 Blighted Woodland 1 Command Tower 1 Coral Atoll 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Jungle Basin 1 Memorial to Genius 1 Reliquary Tower 1 Simic Growth Chamber 1 Simic Guildgate 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Thornwood Falls 1 Vivid Creek 1 Vivid Grove 1 Woodland Stream 15 Forest 15 Island
99 Cards
Arm for Battle packaging

Arm for Battle

COMMANDER: Wyleth, Soul of Steel
Creature (11)
1 Odric, Lunarch Marshal 1 Relic Seeker 1 Sram, Senior Edificer 1 Dualcaster Mage 1 Danitha Capashen, Paragon 1 Flickerwisp 1 Ironclad Slayer 1 Kor Cartographer 1 Oreskos Explorer 1 Tiana, Ship's Caretaker 1 Brass Squire
Sorcery (4)
1 Martial Coup 1 Winds of Rath 1 Jaya's Immolating Inferno 1 Relentless Assault
Instant (22)
1 Comet Storm 1 Unbreakable Formation 1 White Sun's Zenith 1 Wild Ricochet 1 Word of Seizing 1 Deflecting Palm 1 Master Warcraft 1 Response // Resurgence 1 Condemn 1 Dawn Charm 1 Disenchant 1 Generous Gift 1 Return to Dust 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Valorous Stance 1 Abrade 1 Expedite 1 Fists of Flame 1 Temur Battle Rage 1 Volcanic Fallout 1 Boros Charm 1 Wear // Tear
Artifact (16)
1 Blazing Sunsteel 1 Blackblade Reforged 1 Loxodon Warhammer 1 Sunforger 1 Sword of Vengeance 1 Bonesplitter 1 Boros Signet 1 Explorer's Scope 1 Fireshrieker 1 Haunted Cloak 1 Hero's Blade 1 Mask of Avacyn 1 Ring of Thune 1 Ring of Valkas 1 Sol Ring 1 Swiftfoot Boots
Enchantment (6)
1 Timely Ward 1 Sigarda's Aid 1 Faith Unbroken 1 On Serra's Wings 1 Spirit Mantle 1 Unquestioned Authority
Land (40)
1 Slayers' Stronghold 1 Boros Garrison 1 Boros Guildgate 1 Command Tower 1 Encroaching Wastes 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Forgotten Cave 1 Memorial to War 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Rupture Spire 1 Secluded Steppe 1 Stone Quarry 1 Sunhome, Fortress of the Legion 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Transguild Promenade 1 Wind-Scarred Crag 9 Mountain 14 Plains
99 Cards
