Commander Legends Release Notes

Compiled by Eli Shiffrin and Matt Tabak, with contributions from Laurie Cheers, Tom Fowler, Carsten Haese, Nathan Long, and Thijs van Ommen

Document last modified October 22, 2020

The Release Notes include information concerning the release of a new Magic: The Gathering set, as well as a collection of clarifications and rulings involving that set's cards. This document is intended to make playing with the new cards more fun by clearing up the common misconceptions and confusion inevitably caused by new mechanics and interactions. As future sets are released, updates to the Magic rules may cause some of this information to become outdated. Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Rules to find the most up-to-date rules.

The "General Notes" section includes release information and explains the mechanics and concepts in the set.

The "Card-Specific Notes" sections contain answers to the most important, most common, and most confusing questions players might ask about cards in the set. Items in the "Card-Specific Notes" sections include full card text for your reference. Not all cards in the set are listed.

GENERAL NOTES

Release Information

The Commander Legends set becomes legal for sanctioned Limited play on its official release date: Friday, November 20, 2020.

New cards printed in Commander Legends Booster Packs and Commander Decks are legal for play in the Commander, Legacy, and Vintage formats. They aren't legal for play in the Standard, Pioneer, or Modern formats. Returning cards in these products are legal for Constructed play in any format that already allows those cards; that is, reappearing in these packs doesn't change a card's legality in any format.

Game Variant: Commander

Created and popularized by fans, Commander is a casual format in which each player's deck is led by that player's commander—traditionally a legendary creature, although a few planeswalker cards can also be a deck's commander.

Commander is usually played in casual, Free-for-All multiplayer games, although two-player games are also popular. Each player starts at 40 life. Each deck contains exactly 100 cards, including its commander. Commander is also a "singleton" format: other than basic lands, each card must have a different English name.

See the "Game Variant: Commander Draft" section below for modified rules that apply while drafting Commander Legends.

Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Commander for more information on the Commander variant.

The legendary card chosen as your deck's commander plays a prominent role in games, often appearing on the battlefield multiple times.

Your commander is normally a legendary creature, but a very small number of legendary planeswalker cards (including two in this set) have the ability "[This card] can be your commander." A legendary noncreature card can't be chosen as your deck's commander unless it has that ability.

Your commander begins the game in a separate game area called the command zone. The other cards in your deck are shuffled and become your library.

While in the command zone, your commander's abilities don't affect the game unless those abilities specifically say they do.

You may cast your commander from the command zone. Each time you do, it costs {2} more to cast for each time you've previously cast it from the command zone during the game. This additional cost is informally known as the "commander tax."

If you cast your commander from the command zone for an alternative cost or "without paying its mana cost," the commander tax still applies.

If your commander would be put into your hand or library from anywhere, you may choose to put it into the command zone instead.

As a change from previous rules, if your commander would be put into your graveyard or exile, it goes there as normal. The next time state-based actions are performed, if your commander is still in that zone, you may choose to put it into the command zone.

Your commander's color identity determines the other cards that can be in your deck. A card's color identity includes its color, as defined by its color indicator plus the colors of any colored mana symbols in its mana cost and rules text.

Color identity is established before the game begins and doesn't change during the game, even if your commander becomes a different color or is in a hidden zone.

A land with a basic land type can't be included in your deck if that basic land type's intrinsic mana ability generates a color of mana outside of your color identity.

Color words in a card's text don't add to a card's color identity.

In addition to the normal rules regarding winning and losing the game, the Commander format has one other rule: a player who has been dealt 21 or more combat damage by the same commander over the course of the game loses the game.

Players should keep track of combat damage dealt to them by each commander over the course of the game.

This rule includes a player's own commander, which can deal combat damage to its owner if it is controlled by another player or if its combat damage gets redirected to its owner.

Unlike two-player games, multiplayer games can continue after a player loses and leaves the game.

When a player leaves the game, all permanents, spells, and other cards owned by that player also leave the game.

If that player controlled any abilities or copies of spells that were waiting to resolve, they cease to exist.

If that player controlled any permanents owned by another player, the effects that gave control of them to the player who left end. If this doesn't give control of those permanents to a different player (most likely because they entered the battlefield under the control of the player who left), they're exiled.

Game Variant: Commander Draft

Commander Draft combines aspects of Booster Draft and Commander. Rather than build a deck beforehand, players draft and build a Commander Draft deck as part of the experience. Each player needs three Commander Legends booster packs to draft. All players should sit around the table in a random order. To begin, each player opens one booster pack. Each player chooses two cards from the pack and puts them face down in front of them, then passes the remaining cards to the player on their left. Each player takes two cards from the pack they were passed and places those cards face down in front of them, forming a single face down pile of drafted cards. Each player passes the remaining cards to their left, repeating this process until all cards from the first round of booster packs have been drafted. Then players open their second pack, repeating the above procedure, except this time passing cards to the right. For the third booster pack, players once again pass to the left.

The sixty cards each player has drafted form their "draft pool." Using those cards (and as many basic lands as desired), each player builds a deck of at least 60 cards, including their commander. As with constructed Commander decks, the deck can include only cards allowed by the color identity of its commander. However, unlike constructed Commander decks, decks in Commander Draft can include more than one copy of any card, so don't be afraid to draft multiples.

The Prismatic Piper

{5}

Legendary Creature — Shapeshifter

3/3

If The Prismatic Piper is your commander, choose a color before the game begins. The Prismatic Piper is the chosen color.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

Although there are a large number of legendary creatures in Commander Legends, you might get to the end of the draft and realize you don't have the right one to lead your deck. Never fear—The Prismatic Piper is here to help. The Prismatic Piper appears in place of a common in about one-sixth of Commander Legends packs. After the draft you can add up to two copies of The Prismatic Piper to your card pool to serve as your deck's commanders. (See "Partner," below.) This means you don't have to draft The Prismatic Piper to play with it. If you need it as your commander, you can borrow unused copies from other players in the draft, your own collection, or anywhere else.

The color you choose for The Prismatic Piper during deckbuilding will determine its color identity. For example, if you draft red and green cards but don't have a red-green legendary creature, you can use one Prismatic Piper choosing red and another choosing green. If you drafted a green legendary creature with partner, you can use that creature and a Prismatic Piper choosing red.

Once each player has their deck, they play a traditional Commander game. This draft format is optimized for eight players drafting and then splitting into two games of four players, but there's no wrong way to play!

Returning Keyword: Partner

As you may have noticed on The Prismatic Piper, the partner keyword makes a return in this set. Partner is a keyword ability that allows your Commander or Commander Draft deck to have two commanders, provided both of them have partner.

Falthis, Shadowcat Familiar

{2}{B}

Legendary Creature — Nightmare Cat

2/2

Commanders you control have menace and deathtouch.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

Kediss, Emberclaw Familiar

{1}{R}

Legendary Creature — Elemental Lizard

1/1

Whenever a commander you control deals combat damage to an opponent, it deals that much damage to each other opponent.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

The rules for partner haven't changed since partner's last appearance.

If your Commander deck has two commanders, you can only include cards whose own color identities are also found in your commanders' combined color identities. If Falthis and Kediss are your commanders, your deck may contain cards with black and/or red in their color identity, but not cards with green, white, or blue.

Both commanders start in the command zone, and the remaining 98 cards (or 58 cards in a Commander Draft game) of your deck are shuffled to become your library.

To have two commanders, both must have the partner ability as the game begins. Losing the ability during the game doesn't cause either to cease to be your commander.

Once the game begins, your two commanders are tracked separately. If you cast one, you won't have to pay an additional {2} the first time you cast the other. A player loses the game after having been dealt 21 damage from any one of them, not from both of them combined.

If something refers to your commander while you have two commanders, it refers to one of them of your choice. If you are instructed to perform an action on your commander (e.g. put it from the command zone into your hand due to Command Beacon), you choose one of your commanders at the time the effect happens.

An effect that checks whether you control your commander is satisfied if you control one or both of your two commanders.

You can choose two commanders with partner that are the same color or colors. In Commander Draft, you can even choose two of the same commander with partner if you drafted them. If you do this, make sure you keep the number of times you've cast each from the command zone clear for "commander tax" purposes.

New Keyword: Encore

Some creatures charge across the battlefield with such gusto that they simply demand an encore performance. Encore represents an activated ability that lets you relive a creature's greatest hits and makes sure all your opponents are there for the show.

Trove Tracker

{2}{U}

Creature — Human Pirate

2/2

When Trove Tracker dies, draw a card.

Encore {5}{U}{U} ({5}{U}{U}, Exile this card from your graveyard: For each opponent, create a token copy that attacks that opponent this turn if able. They gain haste. Sacrifice them at the beginning of the next end step. Activate only as a sorcery.)

Exiling the card with encore is a cost to activate the ability. Once you announce that you're activating it, no player may take actions until you've finished. They can't try to remove the card from your graveyard to stop you from paying the cost.

Opponents who have left the game aren't counted when determining how many tokens to create.

The tokens copy only what's on the original card. Effects that modified that creature when it was previously on the battlefield won't be copied.

Each token must attack the appropriate player if able.

If one of the tokens can't attack for any reason (such as being tapped), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having it attack, you aren't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack in that case either.

If an effect stops a token from attacking a specific player, that token can attack any player or planeswalker, or not attack at all. If the effect stops the token from attacking a specific player unless a cost is paid, you don't have to pay that cost unless you want to attack that player.

If one of the tokens somehow is under another player's control as the delayed triggered ability resolves, you can't sacrifice that token. It remains on the battlefield indefinitely, even if you regain control of it later.

Returning Keyword: Cascade

Spells with the cascade keyword are just overflowing with magical energy. Who knows what that energy will turn into? Whatever it is, you'll get two spells for the cost of one.

Annoyed Altisaur

{5}{G}{G}

Creature — Dinosaur

6/5

Reach, trample

Cascade (When you cast this spell, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card that costs less. You may cast it without paying its mana cost. Put the exiled cards on the bottom of your library in a random order.)

The cascade ability triggers when you cast the spell, meaning that it resolves before that spell. If you cast the card exiled by the cascade ability, that spell will go on the stack above the spell with cascade.

When the cascade ability resolves, you must exile cards. The only optional part of the ability is whether or not you cast the last card exiled.

Countering the spell with cascade has no effect on the cascade ability.

You exile the cards face up. All players will be able to see them.

You don't have to cast the last card exiled by a cascade ability. If you choose to do so, you're casting it as a spell. This means that it can be countered, and appropriate abilities trigger (such as if that spell also has cascade).

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast the spell.

If the card has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

The converted mana cost of a spell with cascade is determined only by its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast the spell was.

Returning Mechanic: The Monarch

The monarch is a designation a player may have. It grants a player glory, status, and an extra card each turn—at least until that player is dethroned.

Court of Cunning

{1}{U}{U}

Enchantment

When Court of Cunning enters the battlefield, you become the monarch.

At the beginning of your upkeep, any number of target players each mill two cards. If you're the monarch, each of those players mills ten cards instead. (To mill a card, a player puts the top card of their library into their graveyard.)

The game starts with no monarch. Once an effect makes one player the monarch, the game will have exactly one monarch from that point forward. As a player becomes the monarch, the current monarch (if any) ceases being the monarch.

There are two inherent triggered abilities associated with being the monarch. These triggered abilities have no source and are controlled by the player who was the monarch at the time the abilities triggered. The full texts of these abilities are "At the beginning of the monarch's end step, that player draws a card" and "Whenever a creature deals combat damage to the monarch, its controller becomes the monarch."

If the triggered ability that causes the monarch to draw a card goes on the stack and a different player becomes the monarch before that ability resolves, the first player will still draw the card.

If the monarch leaves the game during another player's turn, that player becomes the monarch. If the monarch leaves the game during their turn, the next player in turn order becomes the monarch.

If combat damage dealt to the monarch causes that player to lose the game, the triggered ability that causes the controller of the attacking creature to become the monarch doesn't resolve. In most cases, the controller of the attacking creature will still become the monarch as it is likely their turn.

Card Cycle: Commander's Will

You know what they say about selecting more than one mode for modal spells—where there's a will, there's a way. This cycle of cards rewards you for controlling a commander by letting you pick all of their options.

Akroma's Will

{3}{W}

Instant

Choose one. If you control a commander as you cast this spell, you may choose both.

• Creatures you control gain flying, vigilance, and double strike until end of turn.

• Creatures you control gain lifelink, indestructible, and protection from all colors until end of turn.

Each Commander's Will card is named after a specific legendary card but controlling any commander will satisfy its condition.

There's no extra bonus if you control more than one commander.

The commander you control doesn't have to be your commander.

Once you've announced that you're casting a spell, players can't take any actions until you've finished doing so. Notably, opponents can't try to remove your commander to change how many modes you may choose.

Once you've chosen both modes for the spell, it doesn't matter whether you continue to control a commander. This is true even if you somehow no longer control a commander as you finish casting the spell.

Card Cycle: Dual Lands

Multiplayer games have many benefits. Not only are there more people to have fun with, but you also get access to fantastic dual lands. The Commander Legends set finishes up the cycle of multiplayer lands begun in the Battlebond set.

Rejuvenating Springs

Land

Rejuvenating Springs enters the battlefield tapped unless you have two or more opponents.

{T}: Add {G} or {U}.

Count the number of opponents you currently have, not how many you started with. If your four-player game is down to you and a single opponent, the land enters the battlefield tapped.

If an effect puts the land onto the battlefield tapped, having two or more opponents won't untap it.

COMMANDER LEGENDS CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES: NEW CARDS

Abomination of Llanowar

{1}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Elf Horror

*/*

Vigilance; menace (This creature can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Abomination of Llanowar's power and toughness are each equal to the number of Elves you control plus the number of Elf cards in your graveyard.

The ability that defines Abomination of Llanowar's power and toughness applies in all zones, not just the battlefield.

As long as Abomination of Llanowar is on the battlefield (and still an Elf) or in your graveyard, its ability will count itself.

Akroma, Vision of Ixidor

{5}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Angel

6/6

Flying, first strike, vigilance, trample

At the beginning of each combat, until end of turn, each other creature you control gets +1/+1 if it has flying, +1/+1 if it has first strike, and so on for double strike, deathtouch, haste, hexproof, indestructible, lifelink, menace, protection, reach, trample, vigilance, and partner.

Partner

A creature with more than one of the listed keyword gets +1/+1 for each of those keywords it has.

A creature with more than one instances of one of the listed keywords gets just +1/+1 for that keyword. Similarly, if a creature has multiple variants of the same keyword (e.g. protection from black and from red), it gets just +1/+1 for that keyword.

Which creatures are affected and the size of their individual bonuses is determined only as Akroma's triggered ability resolves. Gaining or losing keywords after that time won't cause a creature to grow or shrink.

Alena, Kessig Trapper

{4}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Scout

4/3

First strike

{T}: Add an amount of {R} equal to the greatest power among creatures you control that entered the battlefield this turn.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

Alena's activated ability is a mana ability. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to. Players can't attempt to change a creature's power in response to it.

Creatures that are no longer on the battlefield won't be considered for Alena's mana ability, even if they entered that turn.

A creature you control that entered the battlefield as a noncreature permanent and/or under another player's control will be counted for Alena's mana ability.

Alharu, Solemn Ritualist

{4}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Monk

3/3

When Alharu, Solemn Ritualist enters the battlefield, put a +1/+1 counter on each of up to two other target creatures.

Whenever a nontoken creature you control with a +1/+1 counter on it dies, create a 1/1 white Spirit creature token with flying.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

You create just one Spirit token, not one for each +1/+1 counter that was on the creature that died.

If a creature you control with a +1/+1 counter on it dies at the same time as Alharu, Alharu's ability triggers for that creature.

If Alharu has a +1/+1 counter on it and dies, its ability triggers for itself.

Amareth, the Lustrous

{3}{G}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Dragon

6/6

Flying

Whenever another permanent enters the battlefield under your control, look at the top card of your library. If it shares a card type with that permanent, you may reveal that card and put it into your hand.

Card types that can appear on permanents and cards in a library include artifact, creature, enchantment, land, planeswalker. Instant and sorcery are card types, but they can't appear on permanents. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types; Dragon and Pirate are subtypes, not card types.

Amphin Mutineer

{3}{U}

Creature — Salamander Pirate

3/3

When Amphin Mutineer enters the battlefield, exile up to one target non-Salamander creature. That creature's controller creates a 4/3 blue Salamander Warrior creature token.

Encore {4}{U}{U} ({4}{U}{U}, Exile this card from your graveyard: For each opponent, create a token copy that attacks that opponent this turn if able. They gain haste. Sacrifice them at the beginning of the next end step. Activate only as a sorcery.)

If the target non-Salamander creature is an illegal target by the time Amphin Mutineer's ability tries to resolve, the ability doesn't resolve. No player creates a Salamander Warrior token.

Anara, Wolvid Familiar

{3}{G}

Legendary Creature — Wolf Beast

4/4

As long as it's your turn, commanders you control have indestructible. (Effects that say "destroy" don't destroy them. A creature with indestructible can't be destroyed by damage.)

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

If Anara is your commander, its first ability affects itself during your turn.

Anara's first ability affects commanders you control even if you don't own them. It doesn't affect your commander if another player controls it.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to a commander you control may become lethal if Anara leaves the battlefield during that turn.

Anointer of Valor

{5}{W}

Creature — Angel

3/5

Flying

Whenever a creature attacks, you may pay {3}. When you do, put a +1/+1 counter on that creature.

Anointer of Valor's triggered ability triggers when any creature attacks any player or planeswalker.

If you choose to pay {3}, a second triggered ability triggers. Players may respond to that reflexive triggered ability before the +1/+1 counter is put on the creature.

You can't pay {3} more than once to put more than one +1/+1 counter on the attacking creature.

Apex Devastator

{8}{G}{G}

Creature — Chimera Hydra

10/10

Cascade, cascade, cascade, cascade (When you cast this spell, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card that costs less. You may cast it without paying its mana cost. Put the exiled cards on the bottom of your library in a random order. Multiple instances of cascade each trigger separately.)

Each instance of cascade triggers and resolves separately. The spell you cast due to the first cascade ability will go on the stack on top of the second, third, and fourth cascade abilities. That spell will resolve before you exile cards for the second cascade ability. The spell you cast for the second will resolve before you exile cards for the third, and so on.

Each of Apex Devastator's four cascade abilities will look for a nonland card with converted mana cost less than 10 (Apex Devastator's converted mana cost). This doesn't change even if one or more of the spells you cast because of those cascade abilities has cascade itself. Each of those additional cascade abilities, if any, will refer to the converted mana cost of the spell that caused it to trigger. In other words, each cascade ability cares only about the spell that caused it to trigger, the stack can get messy, and we wish you luck.

Araumi of the Dead Tide

{1}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Merfolk Wizard

1/4

{T}, Exile cards from your graveyard equal to the number of opponents you have: Target creature card in your graveyard gains encore until end of turn. The encore cost is equal to its mana cost. (Exile the creature card and pay its mana cost: For each opponent, create a token copy that attacks that opponent this turn if able. They gain haste. Sacrifice them at the beginning of the next end step. Activate only as a sorcery.)

If the creature card has {X} in its mana cost, you can choose any value for X, but the value you choose won't apply to the tokens that are created. X will be 0 for those tokens.

Archelos, Lagoon Mystic

{1}{B}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Turtle Shaman

2/4

As long as Archelos, Lagoon Mystic is tapped, other permanents enter the battlefield tapped.

As long as Archelos is untapped, other permanents enter the battlefield untapped.

Archelos's abilities don't apply to itself as it enters the battlefield, nor do they apply to any permanents entering the battlefield at the same time.

If another replacement effect says that a permanent enters the battlefield tapped while Archelos is untapped, the entering permanent's controller chooses whether the permanent enters tapped or untapped. If a permanent is simply put onto the battlefield tapped without a replacement effect being applied, it always enters untapped if Archelos is untapped.

If more than one Archelos is on the battlefield, the controller of an entering permanent chooses how to order the replacement effects.

Archon of Coronation

{4}{W}{W}

Creature — Archon

5/5

Flying

When Archon of Coronation enters the battlefield, you become the monarch.

As long as you're the monarch, damage doesn't cause you to lose life. (When a creature deals combat damage to you, its controller still becomes the monarch.)

While Archon of Coronation's last ability applies, damage dealt to you still has all effects other than causing you to lose life. For example, abilities that trigger on that damage being dealt still trigger; if the source has lifelink, its controller still gains life; and so on.

Combat damage dealt to you by a commander is still tracked, even if it didn't cause you to lose life.

Ardenn, Intrepid Archaeologist

{2}{W}

Legendary Creature — Kor Scout

2/2

At the beginning of combat on your turn, you may attach any number of Auras and Equipment you control to target permanent or player.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

You choose which Auras and Equipment to move as Ardenn's ability resolves. Players can't take actions between the time you choose what to move and the time they're attached to the target permanent or player.

Other players and permanents controlled by other players can be targeted by Ardenn's ability. This can cause Equipment under your control to be attached to a creature an opponent controls. Auras and Equipment that say "you" still refer to you, as you still control them. Ardenn's ability can't cause an Aura or Equipment to be attached to something it couldn't be attached to.

Armix, Filigree Thrasher

{2}{B}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Golem

3/2

Whenever Armix, Filigree Thrasher attacks, you may discard a card. When you do, target creature defending player controls gets -X/-X until end of turn, where X is the number of artifacts you control plus the number of artifact cards in your graveyard.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

Armix's ability goes on the stack without a target. While that ability is resolving, you may discard a card. If you do, a second ability triggers and you pick one target to get -X/-X. This is different from abilities that say "If you do . . ." in that players may cast spells and activate abilities after you've discarded a card but before the creature gets -X/-X.

While resolving Armix's ability, you can't discard more than one card to give more than one creature -X/-X.

The value of X is determined only as Armix's ability resolves. Once that happens, the value of X won't change later in the turn, even if the number of artifacts in your graveyard and under your control changes.

If the discarded card is an artifact card, it will be counted as you determine the value of X, provided it's still in the graveyard or, optimistically, on the battlefield under your control at that time.

If a creature is attacking a planeswalker, that planeswalker's controller is the defending player.

Armored Skyhunter

{3}{W}

Creature — Cat Knight

3/3

Flying

Whenever Armored Skyhunter attacks, look at the top six cards of your library. You may put an Aura or Equipment card from among them onto the battlefield. If an Equipment is put onto the battlefield this way, you may attach it to a creature you control. Put the rest of those cards on the bottom of your library in a random order.

An Aura put onto the battlefield this way doesn't target anything (so it could be attached to an opponent's permanent with hexproof, for example), but the Aura's enchant ability restricts what it can be attached to. If the Aura can't legally be attached to anything, you can't choose to put it onto the battlefield at all.

Aurora Phoenix

{4}{R}{R}

Creature — Phoenix

5/3

Flying

Cascade (When you cast this spell, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card that costs less. You may cast it without paying its mana cost. Put the exiled cards on the bottom of your library in a random order.)

Whenever you cast a spell with cascade, return Aurora Phoenix from your graveyard to your hand.

Aurora Phoenix's last ability triggers only if it's in your graveyard immediately after you finish casting the spell with cascade.

An ability that triggers when a player casts a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

The cascade ability of the spell you cast and Aurora Phoenix's return ability can be put on the stack in either order. If you return Aurora Phoenix to your hand first, you do so before exiling any cards for the cascade ability. If the cascade ability resolves first, the spell you cast because of that cascade ability will resolve before you return Aurora Phoenix to your hand. Either way, this all happens before the original spell with cascade resolves.

Averna, the Chaos Bloom

{G}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Elemental Shaman

4/2

As you cascade, you may put a land card from among the exiled cards onto the battlefield tapped. (Do this after the last card is exiled but before deciding whether to cast a nonland card.)

Averna's ability isn't the same as playing a land. You may do this even if you've already played a land during your turn and even if it isn't your turn at all.

If you don't cast the nonland card you reveal, or if you don't reveal any nonland cards with lesser converted mana cost, you can still put a land card onto the battlefield before you finish cascading.

Azure Fleet Admiral

{3}{U}

Creature — Human Pirate

3/3

When Azure Fleet Admiral enters the battlefield, you become the monarch.

Azure Fleet Admiral can't be blocked by creatures the monarch controls.

Azure Fleet Admiral's last ability normally means that it can't be blocked while attacking the monarch or a planeswalker the monarch controls. In some variants with shared team turns, such as Two-Headed Giant, creatures controlled by the monarch's teammate can block Azure Fleet Admiral, even if it's attacking the monarch.

Belbe, Corrupted Observer

{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Zombie Elf

2/2

At the beginning of each player's postcombat main phase, that player adds {C}{C} for each of your opponents who lost life this turn. (Damage causes loss of life.)

If an opponent lost life and subsequently lost the game, Belbe's triggered ability still counts that player to determine how much mana to add.

If an effect creates an additional combat phase in a turn, it may also create an additional main phase after that combat phase. Belbe's ability triggers at the beginning of each of these postcombat main phases.

If an opponent loses life before their own postcombat main phase, Belbe will reward their suffering with mana.

Bell Borca, Spectral Sergeant

{2}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Spirit Soldier

*/5

Note the converted mana cost of each card as it's put into exile.

Bell Borca, Spectral Sergeant's power is equal to the greatest number noted for it this turn.

At the beginning of your upkeep, exile the top card of your library. You may play that card this turn.

Bell Borca notes converted mana costs only if it's on the battlefield as a card is put into exile.

Look at the card in exile, not its previous zone, to determine its converted mana cost.

If a card in exile has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

While not on the battlefield, and before any cards are noted for it each turn, Bell Borca's power is 0.

You must follow the normal timing permissions and restrictions for the card exiled by Bell Borca's last ability. If it's a land, you can't play it unless you have land plays available.

You'll still pay all costs for a spell cast this way, including additional costs. You may also pay alternative costs if any are available.

If you don't play the exiled card, it remains exiled.

Benevolent Blessing

{1}{W}

Enchantment — Aura

Flash

Enchant creature

As Benevolent Blessing enters the battlefield, choose a color.

Enchanted creature has protection from the chosen color. This effect doesn't remove Auras and Equipment you control that are already attached to it.

The protection ability granted to the enchanted creature won't remove Benevolent Blessing itself, any Auras you control that became attached to the enchanted creature at the same time as Benevolent Blessing, or any Auras you control that were already attached to the enchanted creature as Benevolent Blessing became attached.

Biowaste Blob

{2}{G}{G}

Creature — Ooze

0/0

Oozes you control get +1/+1.

At the beginning of your upkeep, if you control a commander, create a token that's a copy of Biowaste Blob.

Biowaste Blob's first ability affects itself.

Biowaste Blob's second ability doesn't trigger if you don't control a commander immediately as your upkeep begins. Players can't choose to take actions during your turn before your upkeep begins. If you don't control a commander when the trigger resolves, it won't create a token. These don't have to be the same commander at both times, however, and it doesn't have to be your commander.

The token copy will have Biowaste Blob's abilities, including the ability to create token copies of itself.

The token copy won't copy counters or damage marked on Biowaste Blob, nor will it copy other effects that have changed Biowaste Blob's power, toughness, types, color, and so on. Normally, this means the token will simply be a Biowaste Blob, but if any copy effects have affected the original Biowaste Blob, the token will take those into account.

If Biowaste Blob leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the token will still enter the battlefield as a copy of Biowaste Blob, using Biowaste Blob's copiable values from when it was last on the battlefield.

Bladegriff Prototype

{5}

Artifact Creature — Griffin

3/2

Flying

Whenever Bladegriff Prototype deals combat damage to a player, destroy target nonland permanent of that player's choice that one of your opponents controls.

Even though the player who was dealt damage chooses the target for Bladegriff Prototype's ability, you are the controller of the ability.

If an opponent dealt damage by Bladegriff Prototype leaves the game before the triggered ability goes on the stack (most likely because that player's life total was reduced to 0 or less in combat), you choose another opponent to choose the target permanent.

Blim, Comedic Genius

{2}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Imp

4/3

Flying

Whenever Blim, Comedic Genius deals combat damage to a player, that player gains control of target permanent you control. Then each player loses life and discards cards equal to the number of permanents they control but don't own.

You choose which permanent the player gains control of, not the player who was dealt damage.

The player who was dealt damage can't refuse your generous gift. That would be rude.

If the target permanent you control is an illegal target by the time Blim's ability tries to resolve, the ability doesn't resolve. The other player doesn't gain control of your permanent, and no one loses life or discards cards.

Players lose life and discard cards for all permanents they control but don't own, not just the ones they received from you.

The control-change effect of Blim's ability lasts indefinitely. It doesn't wear off during the cleanup step, and it doesn't expire if Blim leaves the battlefield. In a multiplayer game, it does expire if the current controller leaves the game.

Body of Knowledge

{3}{U}{U}

Creature — Avatar

*/*

Body of Knowledge's power and toughness are each equal to the number of cards in your hand.

You have no maximum hand size.

Whenever Body of Knowledge is dealt damage, draw that many cards.

The ability that defines Body of Knowledge's power and toughness applies in all zones, not just the battlefield.

As long as Body of Knowledge is in your hand, its ability will count itself.

Creatures may be dealt damage greater than their toughness. For example, if Body of Knowledge is a 3/3 creature and a source deals 5 damage to it, you'll draw five cards. Note that if Body of Knowledge is dealt lethal damage, it dies before the cards are drawn, meaning they won't raise Body of Knowledge's toughness in time to save it.

Breeches, Brazen Plunderer

{3}{R}

Legendary Creature — Goblin Pirate

3/3

Menace

Whenever one or more Pirates you control deal damage to your opponents, exile the top card of each of those opponents' libraries. You may play those cards this turn, and you may spend mana as though it were mana of any color to cast those spells.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

You'll exile a card from each opponent who was dealt damage, not from all of your opponents.

You must follow the normal timing permissions and restrictions for each exiled card. If one is a land, you can't play it unless you have land plays available.

You'll still pay all costs for a spell cast this way, including additional costs. You may also pay alternative costs if any are available.

If you don't play one of the exiled cards, it remains exiled. It won't be available to be played on future turns.

In a multiplayer game, if a player leaves the game, all cards that player owns leave as well. If you leave the game, any spells and/or permanents you control from Breeches's brazen thievery are exiled.

Brinelin, the Moon Kraken

{6}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Kraken

6/8

When Brinelin, the Moon Kraken enters the battlefield or whenever you cast a spell with converted mana cost 6 or greater, you may return target nonland permanent to its owner's hand.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

For spells with {X} in their mana costs, use the value chosen for X to determine the spell's converted mana cost.

An ability that triggers when a player casts a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

Coastline Marauders

{2}{R}

Creature — Human Pirate

0/3

Trample

Whenever Coastline Marauders attacks, it gets +1/+0 until end of turn for each land defending player controls.

Encore {4}{R}{R} ({4}{R}{R}, Exile this card from your graveyard: For each opponent, create a token copy that attacks that opponent this turn if able. They gain haste. Sacrifice them at the beginning of the next end step. Activate only as a sorcery.)

The bonus Coastline Marauders receives is determined by the player it's attacking. Lands controlled by other defending players won't be counted.

If Coastline Marauders is attacking a planeswalker, that planeswalker's controller is the defending player.

Coercive Recruiter

{4}{R}

Creature — Orc Pirate

4/3

Whenever Coercive Recruiter or another Pirate enters the battlefield under your control, gain control of target creature until end of turn. Untap that creature. Until end of turn, it gains haste and becomes a Pirate in addition to its other types.

Coercive Recruiter's ability can target any creature, even one that's untapped or one you already control. It can even target itself or the creature that caused the ability to trigger.

Gaining control of a creature doesn't cause you to gain control of any Auras or Equipment attached to it.

Colfenor, the Last Yew

{3}{W}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Treefolk Shaman

3/7

Vigilance, reach

Whenever Colfenor, the Last Yew or another creature you control dies, return up to one other target creature card with lesser toughness from your graveyard to your hand.

Use the toughness of the dying creature as it last existed on the battlefield and the toughness of the creature cards in your graveyard to determine which of those cards are legal targets.

If Colfenor dies at the same time as another creature you control, its last ability triggers for each of them.

Colfenor's last ability can't target the creature card whose death caused the ability to trigger, but if two or more creatures die at the same time, each can be the target of the ability caused by one of the others.

Commander's Plate

{1}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +3/+3 and has protection from each color that's not in your commander's color identity.

Equip commander {3}

Equip {5}

If your commander is a card that has no colors in its color identity, Commander's Plate grants protection from all colors.

If you have two commanders, Commander's Plate grants protection from each color not in your two commanders' combined color identity.

If you have no commander, Commander's Plate grants no protection abilities. The equipped creature still gets +3/+3.

Court of Ambition

{2}{B}{B}

Enchantment

When Court of Ambition enters the battlefield, you become the monarch.

At the beginning of your upkeep, each opponent loses 3 life unless they discard a card. If you're the monarch, instead each opponent loses 6 life unless they discard two cards.

As Court of Ambition's second ability resolves, first the next opponent in turn order chooses whether they are discarding or not. If they are, they choose a card without revealing it (or two cards without revealing them, if you're the monarch), then each other opponent in turn order does the same. Then each chosen card is discarded simultaneously, and finally each player who couldn't or didn't discard loses the appropriate amount of life.

Court of Bounty

{2}{G}{G}

Enchantment

When Court of Bounty enters the battlefield, you become the monarch.

At the beginning of your upkeep, you may put a land card from your hand onto the battlefield. If you're the monarch, instead you may put a creature or land card from your hand onto the battlefield.

Court of Bounty's ability isn't the same as playing a land. You may still play a land for the turn if you put a land onto the battlefield with it.

Dargo, the Shipwrecker

{6}{R}

Legendary Creature — Giant Pirate

7/5

As an additional cost to cast this spell, you may sacrifice any number of artifacts and/or creatures. This spell costs {2} less to cast for each permanent sacrificed this way and {2} less to cast for each other artifact or creature you've sacrificed this turn.

Trample

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

Dargo's first ability can't reduce its cost below {R}. You can sacrifice any number of artifacts and creatures, even if they won't reduce Dargo's cost any further.

The cost reduction for artifacts and creatures sacrificed earlier in the turn will apply even if you don't sacrifice any as an additional cost.

The cost reduction is {2} per sacrificed permanent, whether that permanent was an artifact, a creature, or both.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases (such as the commander tax), then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Dargo's first ability). Dargo's converted mana cost is 7, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

Dawnglade Regent

{5}{G}{G}

Creature — Elk

8/8

When Dawnglade Regent enters the battlefield, you become the monarch.

As long as you're the monarch, permanents you control have hexproof.

Dawnglade Regent's second ability applies to itself while you're the monarch.

Elvish Doomsayer

{1}{B}

Creature — Elf Shaman

1/1

When Elvish Doomsayer dies, each opponent discards a card.

As Elvish Doomsayer's ability resolves, first the next opponent in turn order chooses a card without revealing it, then each other opponent in turn order does the same. Then each chosen card is discarded simultaneously.

Elvish Dreadlord

{3}{B}{B}

Creature — Zombie Elf

3/3

Deathtouch

When Elvish Dreadlord dies, non-Elf creatures get -3/-3 until end of turn.

Encore {5}{B}{B} ({5}{B}{B}, Exile this card from your graveyard: For each opponent, create a token copy that attacks that opponent this turn if able. They gain haste. Sacrifice them at the beginning of the next end step. Activate only as a sorcery.)

Elvish Dreadlord's middle ability affects only creatures on the battlefield that aren't Elves at the time it resolves. Non-Elf creatures that enter the battlefield later in the turn won't get -3/-3.

Emberwilde Captain

{3}{R}

Creature — Djinn Pirate

4/2

When Emberwilde Captain enters the battlefield, you become the monarch.

Whenever an opponent attacks you while you're the monarch, Emberwilde Captain deals damage to that player equal to the number of cards in their hand.

Emberwilde Captain's last ability triggers once for each player who attacks you, no matter how many creatures they attack with beyond the first.

Emberwilde Captain's last ability won't trigger if an opponent attacks only planeswalkers you control and not you.

If another player becomes the monarch after Emberwilde Captain's last ability triggers but before it resolves, the ability will resolve as normal. The player who attacked you will be dealt damage, even if that player was the one who became the monarch.

Esior, Wardwing Familiar

{1}{U}

Legendary Creature — Bird

1/3

Flying

Spells your opponents cast that target one or more commanders you control cost {3} more to cast.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

To determine the total cost of an opponent's spell that targets a commander you control, start with the mana cost or alternative cost that player is paying, add any cost increases (such as that of Esior's middle ability), then apply any cost reductions. The converted mana cost of the spell is determined only by its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast the spell was.

Spells that target more than one commander you control cost only {3} more to cast.

Explosion of Riches

{5}{R}

Sorcery

Draw a card, then each other player may draw a card. Whenever a card is drawn this way, Explosion of Riches deals 5 damage to target opponent chosen at random from among your opponents.

Explosion of Riches goes on the stack without a target. While the spell is resolving, you draw a card, then each other player in turn order chooses whether to draw a card. After that, each other player who chose to draw a card does so. Finally, Explosion of Riches's reflexive triggered ability triggers for each card drawn while it was resolving, and those abilities are put on the stack with random targets chosen.

Fall from Favor

{2}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

When Fall from Favor enters the battlefield, tap enchanted creature and you become the monarch.

Enchanted creature doesn't untap during its controller's untap step unless that player is the monarch.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Fall from Favor tries to resolve, it doesn't resolve. It won't enter the battlefield, so its enters-the-battlefield ability won't trigger.

Fathom Fleet Swordjack

{3}{R}

Creature — Orc Pirate

4/3

Whenever Fathom Fleet Swordjack attacks, it deals damage to the player or planeswalker it's attacking equal to the number of artifacts you control.

Encore {5}{R} ({5}{R}, Exile this card from your graveyard: For each opponent, create a token copy that attacks that opponent this turn if able. They gain haste. Sacrifice them at the beginning of the next end step. Activate only as a sorcery.)

If Fathom Fleet Swordjack leaves the battlefield after its triggered ability triggers but before it resolves, the ability will resolve as normal. The player or planeswalker it was attacking will be dealt damage. On the other hand, if it remains on the battlefield but leaves combat before its triggered ability resolves, no player or planeswalker is dealt damage.

Feast of Succession

{4}{B}{B}

Sorcery

All creatures get -4/-4 until end of turn. You become the monarch.

You can cast Feast of Succession to become the monarch while no creatures are on the battlefield.

Feast of Succession affects only creatures on the battlefield at the time it resolves. Creatures that enter the battlefield later in the turn won't get -4/-4.

Fin-Clade Fugitives

{5}{G}

Creature — Elf Salamander Rogue

7/4

Fin-Clade Fugitives can't be blocked by creatures with power 2 or less.

Encore {4}{G} ({4}{G}, Exile this card from your graveyard: For each opponent, create a token copy that attacks that opponent this turn if able. They gain haste. Sacrifice them at the beginning of the next end step. Activate only as a sorcery.)

Once a creature with power 3 or greater has blocked this creature, changing the power of the blocking creature won't cause this creature to become unblocked.

Flamekin Herald

{2}{R}

Creature — Elemental Wizard

3/2

Commander spells you cast have cascade. (Whenever you cast a commander, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card with lesser converted mana cost. You may cast it without paying its mana cost. Put the exiled cards on the bottom of your library in a random order.)

Once you announce that you're casting a commander spell, players can't take action until you've finished casting it. Causing Flamekin Herald to leave the battlefield after the spell has been cast won't stop its cascade ability from resolving.

In some unusual situations, you may lose control of Flamekin Herald during the process of casting a commander spell. In those situations, the commander spell won't have cascade.

Forceful Denial

{3}{U}{U}

Instant

Cascade (When you cast this spell, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card that costs less. You may cast it without paying its mana cost. Put the exiled cards on the bottom of your library in a random order.)

Counter target spell.

You can't cast Forceful Denial targeting itself just to cascade.

Frenzied Saddlebrute

{4}{R}

Creature — Orc Warrior

5/4

Haste

All creatures can attack your opponents and planeswalkers your opponents control as though those creatures had haste.

Frenzied Saddlebrute doesn't cause any creatures to gain haste. It just allows all creatures (including those you don't control) to attack as though they had haste if they're attacking your opponents or their planeswalkers.

Ghen, Arcanum Weaver

{R}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

2/3

{R}{W}{B}, {T}, Sacrifice an enchantment: Return target enchantment card from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Because targets are chosen before costs are paid (such as the cost of sacrificing an enchantment), Ghen's ability can't target the enchantment you intend to sacrifice to activate its ability.

An Aura put onto the battlefield this way doesn't target anything (so it could be attached to an opponent's permanent with hexproof, for example), but the Aura's enchant ability restricts what it can be attached to. If the Aura can't legally be attached to anything, it remains in your graveyard.

Ghost of Ramirez DePietro

{2}{U}

Legendary Creature — Spirit Pirate

2/3

Ghost of Ramirez DePietro can't be blocked by creatures with toughness 3 or greater.

Whenever Ghost of Ramirez DePietro deals combat damage to a player, choose up to one target card in a graveyard that was discarded or put there from a library this turn. Put that card into its owner's hand.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

Once a creature with toughness 2 or less has blocked this creature, changing the toughness of the blocking creature won't cause this creature to become unblocked.

The middle ability can't target cards that were discarded on previous turns or put into the graveyard from a library on previous turns.

Gilanra, Caller of Wirewood

{2}{G}

Legendary Creature — Elf Druid

1/2

{T}: Add {G}. When you spend this mana to cast a spell with converted mana cost 6 or greater, draw a card.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

An ability that triggers when a player spends mana to cast a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

If an effect causes Gilanra's ability to produce more than one mana (such as that of Mana Reflection), the delayed triggered ability will be created for each of those mana, and you'll draw a card each time one of those mana is spent to cast a spell with converted mana cost 6 or greater. If you spend two of those mana to cast a single spell with converted mana cost 6 or greater, you'll draw two cards.

For a spell with {X} in its mana cost, use the value chosen for X to determine the spell's converted mana cost.

Glacian, Powerstone Engineer

{5}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Artificer

3/6

{T}, Tap X untapped artifacts you control: Look at the top X cards of your library. Put one of those cards into your hand and the rest into your graveyard.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

You may tap any untapped artifacts you control, including artifact creatures that haven't been under your control continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn.

Tapping an Equipment doesn't cause it to stop affecting the creature it equips.

Gnostro, Voice of the Crags

{1}{U}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Chimera

3/3

{T}: Choose one. X is the number of spells you've cast this turn.

• Scry X.

• Gnostro, Voice of the Crags deals X damage to target creature.

• You gain X life.

The value of X is determined as Gnostro's ability resolves.

Gor Muldrak, Amphinologist

{1}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Scout

3/2

You and permanents you control have protection from Salamanders.

At the beginning of your end step, each player who controls the fewest creatures creates a 4/3 blue Salamander Warrior creature token.

Gor Muldrak's first ability affects itself.

Gor Muldrak's last ability checks how many creatures each player controls as it resolves. If other abilities trigger at the beginning of your end step (such as the delayed triggered ability of an encore ability) you choose the order in which they resolve.

Guildless Commons

Land

Guildless Commons enters the battlefield tapped.

When Guildless Commons enters the battlefield, return a land you control to its owner's hand.

{T}: Add {C}{C}.

Guildless Commons will return itself to its owner's hand if you control no other lands when it enters the battlefield or if you choose to return it to its owner's hand. It's almost never a good idea to play it on your first turn.

Halana, Kessig Ranger

{3}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Archer

3/4

Reach

Whenever another creature enters the battlefield under your control, you may pay {2}. When you do, that creature deals damage equal to its power to target creature.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

Halana, Kessig Ranger's triggered ability goes on the stack without a target. While that ability is resolving, you may pay {2}. If you do, a second ability triggers and you pick a target that will be dealt damage. This is different from abilities that say "If you do . . ." in that players may cast spells and activate abilities after mana is paid but before damage is dealt.

For the creature that entered the battlefield, use its power as Halana's reflexive triggered ability resolves to determine how much damage is dealt. If it's no longer on the battlefield at that time, use its power as it last existed on the battlefield.

Hamza, Guardian of Arashin

{4}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Elephant Warrior

5/5

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each creature you control with a +1/+1 counter on it.

Creature spells you cast cost {1} less to cast for each creature you control with a +1/+1 counter on it.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Hamza, Guardian of Arashin). The total cost is locked in before any costs are paid. The converted mana cost of the spell is determined only by its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast the spell was.

Once you announce you're casting a creature spell, no player may take actions until the spell has been paid for. Notably, opponents can't try to change the number of creatures you control with +1/+1 counters.

Hamza's first ability affects only generic mana costs. It can't reduce the total cost to cast the spell below {G}{W}.

Hans Eriksson

{2}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Scout

1/4

Whenever Hans Eriksson attacks, reveal the top card of your library. If it's a creature card, put it onto the battlefield tapped and attacking defending player or a planeswalker they control. Otherwise, put that card into your hand. When you put a creature card onto the battlefield this way, it fights Hans Eriksson.

The defending player is the player Hans Eriksson is attacking or the controller of the planeswalker Hans Eriksson is attacking.

Putting a creature card onto the battlefield this way causes a second reflexive triggered ability to trigger. Players may respond to this ability before it resolves.

If the creature card you put onto the battlefield isn't on the battlefield or isn't a creature as the reflexive triggered ability resolves, neither that creature nor Hans will deal or be dealt damage. The same is true if Hans isn't on the battlefield or isn't a creature at that time.

Hellkite Courser

{4}{R}{R}

Creature — Dragon

6/5

Flying

When Hellkite Courser enters the battlefield, you may put a commander you own from the command zone onto the battlefield. It gains haste. Return it to the command zone at the beginning of the next end step.

Putting your commander onto the battlefield this way isn't the same as casting that commander. The "commander tax" won't increase.

You'll return the commander to the command zone only if it's still on the battlefield as the delayed triggered ability resolves. If it's in another zone, it will stay where it is.

Horizon Stone

{5}

Artifact

If you would lose unspent mana, that mana becomes colorless instead.

As long as Horizon Stone remains under your control, you'll retain unspent mana as steps and phases end, although that mana will become colorless. This means you can add mana and spend it during a future step, phase, or turn. Once Horizon Stone leaves your control, you'll have until the end of the current step or phase to spend the mana before it is lost.

If unspent mana you have has any restrictions or riders associated with it (for example, if it was produced by Jeweled Lotus), those restrictions or riders remain associated with that mana when it becomes colorless.

Hullbreacher

{2}{U}

Creature — Merfolk Pirate

3/2

Flash

If an opponent would draw a card except the first one they draw in each of their draw steps, instead you create a Treasure token. (It's an artifact with "{T}, Sacrifice this artifact: Add one mana of any color.")

If multiple replacement effects apply to the same card draw, the player drawing the card chooses the order in which to apply them.

If you control multiple Hullbreachers while an opponent would draw a card except their first one in their draw step, you'll create only one Treasure.

Ich-Tekik, Salvage Splicer

{4}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Artificer

1/1

When Ich-Tekik, Salvage Splicer enters the battlefield, create a 3/3 colorless Golem artifact creature token.

Whenever an artifact is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, put a +1/+1 counter on Ich-Tekik and a +1/+1 counter on each Golem you control.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

Artifact tokens that are destroyed or otherwise die are put into the graveyard before ceasing to exist. They will cause Ich-Tekik's middle ability to trigger.

If Ich-Tekik leaves the battlefield before its middle ability resolves, you'll still put a +1/+1 counter on each Golem you control.

Imoti, Celebrant of Bounty

{3}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Naga Druid

3/1

Cascade (When you cast this spell, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card that costs less. You may cast it without paying its mana cost. Put the exiled cards on the bottom of your library in a random order.)

Spells you cast with converted mana cost 6 or greater have cascade.

Once you announce that you're casting a spell, players can't take action until you've finished casting it. Causing Imoti, Celebrant of Bounty to leave the battlefield after a spell with converted mana cost 6 or greater has been cast won't stop that spell's cascade ability from resolving.

In some unusual situations, you may lose control of Imoti during the process of casting a spell with converted mana cost 6 or greater. In those situations, that spell won't have cascade.

For spells with {X} in their mana costs, use the value chosen for X to determine the spell's converted mana cost.

Ingenuity Engine

{7}

Artifact

Cascade (When you cast this spell, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card that costs less. You may cast it without paying its mana cost. Put the exiled cards on the bottom of your library in a random order.)

{1}, {T}, Sacrifice an artifact: Return target artifact you control to its owner's hand.

Ingenuity Engine can be the target of its own ability. It can be artifact you sacrifice as part of the activation cost. It can even be both, although that will result only in you sacrificing Ingenuity Engine and not returning anything to its owner's hand.

Jared Carthalion, True Heir

{R}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior

3/3

When Jared Carthalion, True Heir enters the battlefield, target opponent becomes the monarch. You can't become the monarch this turn.

If damage would be dealt to Jared Carthalion while you're the monarch, prevent that damage and put that many +1/+1 counters on it.

If damage that can't be prevented is dealt to Jared Carthalion while you're the monarch, the damage is dealt and you'll simultaneously put that many +1/+1 counters on it, all before the game checks for lethal damage.

If you're the monarch and damage would be dealt to Jared Carthalion at the same time combat damage is dealt to you, Jared Carthalion's last ability will prevent damage and put counters on it before the triggered ability that makes another player the monarch resolves.

If the first ability resolves but the target opponent can't become the monarch (perhaps because they also had a Jared Carthalion enter the battlefield earlier in the turn), the current monarch stays the monarch, even if that player is you.

Jeska, Thrice Reborn

{2}{R}

Legendary Planeswalker — Jeska

0

Jeska, Thrice Reborn enters the battlefield with a loyalty counter on it for each time you've cast a commander from the command zone this game.

0: Choose target creature. Until your next turn, if that creature would deal combat damage to one of your opponents, it deals triple that damage to that player instead.

−X: Jeska, Thrice Reborn deals X damage to each of up to three targets.

Jeska, Thrice Reborn can be your commander.

Partner

If you cast Jeska, Thrice Reborn and she is your commander, that casting counts for her first ability.

For a creature affected by Jeska's second ability, if that creature has trample, only the damage dealt to the defending player is tripled (as long as that player is one of your opponents). For example, say you activate that ability targeting a 5/5 creature with trample, attack one of your opponents with that creature, and that creature is blocked by a 3/3 creature. You could assign 3 damage to the blocking creature and 2 damage to the defending player. If you did, your attacker would deal 3 damage to the blocking creature and 6 damage (2 damage tripled) to the defending player. All of the damage remains combat damage.

If a creature is targeted by Jeska's second ability twice, combat damage it would deal one of your opponents is multiplied by nine. Three abilities multiply the damage by twenty-seven, and so on.

Jeska's Will

{2}{R}

Sorcery

Choose one. If you control a commander as you cast this spell, you may choose both.

• Add {R} for each card in target opponent's hand.

• Exile the top three cards of your library. You may play them this turn.

Jeska's Will isn't a mana ability, even if you select the first mode (or both modes). It uses the stack and can be responded to.

Use the number of cards in the target opponent's hand as Jeska's Will resolves to determine how much {R} to add.

You must follow the normal timing permissions and restrictions for the exiled cards. You can't play lands this way unless you have land plays available.

You'll still pay all costs for a spell cast this way, including additional costs. You may also pay alternative costs if any are available.

Any of the exiled cards you don't play will remain exiled.

Juri, Master of the Revue

{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Shaman

1/1

Whenever you sacrifice a permanent, put a +1/+1 counter on Juri, Master of the Revue.

When Juri dies, it deals damage equal to its power to any target.

Juri's first ability doesn't allow you to sacrifice any permanents. You'll have to find another way to do that.

For Juri's second ability, use its power from when it was last on the battlefield to determine how much damage is dealt. If that power was 0 or less, Juri deals no damage.

Kamahl, Heart of Krosa

{6}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Druid

5/5

At the beginning of combat on your turn, creatures you control get +3/+3 and gain trample until end of turn.

{1}{G}: Until end of turn, target land you control becomes a 1/1 Elemental creature with vigilance, indestructible, and haste. It's still a land.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

Only creatures you control at the time Kamahl's triggered ability resolves will get +3/+3 and gain trample. Creatures that come under your control later in the turn and noncreature permanents that become creatures later in the turn won't get the bonuses.

A land that becomes a creature because of Kamahl's activated ability will retain any other supertypes, card types, subtypes, and abilities it had.

Kamahl's Will

{3}{G}

Instant

Choose one. If you control a commander as you cast this spell, you may choose both.

• Until end of turn, any number of target lands you control become 1/1 Elemental creatures with vigilance, indestructible, and haste. They're still lands.

• Choose target creature you don't control. Each creature you control deals damage equal to its power to that creature.

A land that becomes a creature because of the first mode will retain any other supertypes, card types, subtypes, and abilities it had.

If you choose both modes, the effects happen in the listed order. The lands will become 1/1 creatures in time to deal damage to the target of the second mode.

If some but not all of the targets become illegal, Kamahl's Will will resolve but have no effect on illegal targets. If the target of the second mode becomes illegal, no damage will be dealt.

Kangee, Sky Warden

{3}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Bird Wizard

3/3

Flying, vigilance

Whenever Kangee, Sky Warden attacks, attacking creatures with flying get +2/+0 until end of turn.

Whenever Kangee blocks, blocking creatures with flying get +0/+2 until end of turn.

Only attacking creatures that have flying as the first triggered ability resolves will get the +2/+0. Similarly, only blocking creatures that have flying as second triggered ability resolves will get +0/+2. Giving a creature flying or making it lose flying after that point won't change the bonus the creature has, if any.

Kangee's Lieutenant

{2}{W}

Creature — Bird Soldier

1/1

Flying

Whenever Kangee's Lieutenant attacks, attacking creatures with flying get +1/+1 until end of turn.

Encore {5}{W} ({5}{W}, Exile this card from your graveyard: For each opponent, create a token copy that attacks that opponent this turn if able. They gain haste. Sacrifice them at the beginning of the next end step. Activate only as a sorcery.)

Only attacking creatures that have flying as Kangee's Lieutenant's second ability resolves will get +1/+1. Giving a creature flying or making it lose flying after that point won't change that bonus, if any.

Kediss, Emberclaw Familiar

{1}{R}

Legendary Creature — Elemental Lizard

1/1

Whenever a commander you control deals combat damage to an opponent, it deals that much damage to each other opponent.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

The damage the commander deals as a result of Kediss's triggered ability isn't combat damage. It isn't tracked with combat damage dealt by commanders and won't cause Kediss's ability to trigger again.

Kediss's triggered ability will trigger if any commander you control deals combat damage to an opponent, not just your commander.

Kediss's triggered ability won't trigger if a commander you control deals combat damage to a planeswalker.

Keeper of the Accord

{3}{W}

Creature — Human Soldier

3/4

At the beginning of each opponent's end step, if that player controls more creatures than you, create a 1/1 white Soldier creature token.

At the beginning of each opponent's end step, if that player controls more lands than you, you may search your library for a basic Plains card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle your library.

Both triggered abilities trigger at the same time. You may put them on the stack in either order.

If the opponent doesn't control more creatures than you as their end step begins, the first ability won't trigger. The same is true for lands and the second ability. Each of those abilities will check again when it tries to resolve. If the opponent no longer controls more creatures (or lands) than you, the ability won't resolve and will have no effect.

Kodama of the East Tree

{4}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Spirit

6/6

Reach

Whenever another permanent enters the battlefield under your control, if it wasn't put onto the battlefield with this ability, you may put a permanent card with equal or lesser converted mana cost from your hand onto the battlefield.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

If a permanent or a permanent card in your hand has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

Krark, the Thumbless

{1}{R}

Legendary Creature — Goblin Wizard

2/2

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, flip a coin. If you lose the flip, return that spell to its owner's hand. If you win the flip, copy that spell, and you may choose new targets for the copy.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

If you lose the flip and the spell is returned to its owner's hand, it's removed from the stack and won't resolve. This isn't the same as countering the spell, and a spell that can't be countered can be returned to hand.

Krark's ability triggers at the same time as any other abilities that say "When you cast this spell" or similar, including cascade. Those abilities may be put on the stack in any order. Those triggered abilities are unaffected by the original spell being returned to hand, countered, or otherwise removed from the stack.

If you cast a copy of an instant or sorcery card (for example, one created by Mnemonic Deluge), and the spell is returned to its owner's hand, it will cease to exist. You won't be able to cast it again.

If you win the flip, the copy will resolve before the original spell does.

If you win the flip, the spell will be copied even if it doesn't require targets.

If you win the flip, but the spell that caused Krark's triggered ability to trigger isn't on the stack anymore (most likely because it was countered), the copy is still created.

If you lose the flip, but the spell that caused Krark's triggered ability to trigger isn't on the stack anymore (most likely because it was countered), nothing is returned to your hand. The card stays in its current zone.

If you copy a spell with targets, the copy will have the same targets unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. If, for any of the targets, you can't choose a new legal target, that target remains unchanged (even if the current target is illegal).

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it has a bulleted list of modes), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy will have the same value of X.

If the spell has damage divided as it was cast (like Monstrous Onslaught), the division can't be changed, although the targets receiving that damage still can. The same is true of spells that distribute counters.

You can't choose to pay any alternative or additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any alternative or additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy.

The copy from winning the flip is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

Laboratory Drudge

{3}{U}

Creature — Zombie Horror

3/4

At the beginning of each end step, draw a card if you've cast a spell from a graveyard or activated an ability of a card in a graveyard this turn.

Laboratory Drudge's ability will trigger at the beginning of each end step whether you've cast a spell from a graveyard or activated an ability of a card in a graveyard that turn or not. You can respond to that ability and do one (or both) of the things to draw a card.

It doesn't matter where the card is during your end step, as long as it was in a graveyard when you cast it or activated one of its abilities.

Lathiel, the Bounteous Dawn

{2}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Unicorn

2/2

Lifelink

At the beginning of each end step, if you gained life this turn, distribute up to that many +1/+1 counters among any number of other target creatures.

As each end step begins, if you haven't gained life that turn, Lathiel's triggered ability won't trigger at all. If it does trigger, you choose the targets and how the +1/+1 counters will be distributed as you put the ability on the stack. Each target must receive at least one +1/+1 counter.

You may choose no targets if you want. In that case, no +1/+1 counters are put on any creature.

If some, but not all, of the creatures are illegal targets as the triggered ability tries to resolve, the original distribution of counters still applies and the counters that would have been put on illegal targets are lost. If all of the creatures are illegal targets, the ability won't resolve.

Gaining more life in response to the triggered ability won't change how many counters will be distributed, nor will it change the distribution.

The triggered ability will consider the total amount of life you've gained that turn, not how your life total has changed. For example, if you start the turn at 10 life, then gain 5 life, and then lose 7 life, you'll distribute five +1/+1 counters, even though your life total is now lower than it was at the beginning of the turn.

Liesa, Shroud of Dusk

{2}{W}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Angel

5/5

Rather than pay {2} for each previous time you've cast this spell from the command zone this game, pay 2 life that many times.

Flying, lifelink

Whenever a player casts a spell, they lose 2 life.

Liesa's first ability applies only to the "commander tax." If there are any other additional costs to cast Liesa, those costs must be paid as normal.

Liesa's first ability isn't optional. You can't choose to pay mana to cover the "commander tax," even if you have that mana available.

Liesa's last ability will resolve before the spell that caused it to trigger.

Livio, Oathsworn Sentinel

{1}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Knight

2/2

{1}{W}: Choose another target creature. Its controller may exile it with an aegis counter on it.

{2}{W}, {T}: Return all exiled cards with aegis counters on them to the battlefield under their owners' control.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

Livio's second activated ability will return all exiled cards with aegis counters on them to the battlefield, including ones exiled by another Livio, Oathsworn Sentinel and ones exiled a previous time Livio was on the battlefield.

Magus of the Order

{2}{G}{G}

Creature — Human Wizard

3/3

{G}, {T}, Sacrifice Magus of the Order and another green creature: Search your library for a green creature card, put it onto the battlefield, then shuffle your library.

Once you declare you're activating the ability, players can't take any actions until you've finished doing so. Notably, opponents can't try to remove Magus of the Order or green creatures you control to stop you from activating the ability.

You can't sacrifice additional creatures to search for more green creatures.

If Magus of the Order becomes nongreen, you can still activate its ability by sacrificing it and a green creature.

Malcolm, Keen-Eyed Navigator

{2}{U}

Legendary Creature — Siren Pirate

2/2

Flying

Whenever one or more Pirates you control deal damage to your opponents, you create a Treasure token for each opponent dealt damage. (It's an artifact with "{T}, Sacrifice this artifact: Add one mana of any color.")

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

Malcolm's triggered ability will trigger even if Pirates you control deal damage to only a single opponent. A single Treasure for you. Yarrr.

Malcolm's triggered ability considers all damage dealt by Pirates you control to opponents, not just combat damage.

Merchant Raiders

{3}{U}

Creature — Human Pirate

2/4

Whenever Merchant Raiders or another Pirate enters the battlefield under your control, tap up to one target creature. That creature doesn't untap during its controller's untap step for as long as you control Merchant Raiders.

The triggered ability can target any creature, including one that is already tapped. In that case, the creature stays tapped and won't untap during its controller's untap step.

If another player gains control of Merchant Raiders, the creature will no longer be affected by the ability stopping it from untapping, even if you later regain control of Merchant Raiders.

The ability stopping the creature from untapping will continue to apply to it even if the creature changes controllers.

Miara, Thorn of the Glade

{1}{B}

Legendary Creature — Elf Scout

1/2

Whenever Miara, Thorn of the Glade or another Elf you control dies, you may pay {1} and 1 life. If you do, draw a card.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

If multiple Elves you control (possibly including Miara, Thorn of the Glade) die at the same time, Miara's ability triggers that many times.

Each time Miara's triggered ability resolves, you may pay {1} and 1 life only once to draw only one card.

Mnemonic Deluge

{6}{U}{U}{U}

Sorcery

Exile target instant or sorcery card from a graveyard. Copy that card three times. You may cast the copies without paying their mana costs. Exile Mnemonic Deluge.

You create and cast the copies all during the resolution of Mnemonic Deluge. You can't wait and cast them later. If you don't cast all three copies, the ones you don't cast will cease to exist.

Because you're casting the spells during the resolution of Mnemonic Deluge, ignore any timing restrictions based on card type. In other words, you can cast copies of a sorcery card this way.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast it.

If the card you copy has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting the copy without paying its mana cost.

Nadier, Agent of the Duskenel

{5}{B}

Legendary Creature — Elf Warrior

3/3

Whenever a token you control leaves the battlefield, put a +1/+1 counter on Nadier, Agent of the Duskenel.

When Nadier leaves the battlefield, create a number of 1/1 green Elf Warrior creature tokens equal to its power.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

For Nadier's second ability, use its power from when it was last on the battlefield to determine how many tokens to create.

Necrotic Hex

{6}{B}

Sorcery

Each player sacrifices six creatures. You create six tapped 2/2 black Zombie creature tokens.

Let's say everyone controls lots of creatures. As Necrotc Hex resolves, first the player whose turn it is (likely you) chooses which six creatures they'll sacrifice, then each other player in turn order does the same, knowing the choices of players before them. Then all creatures are sacrificed simultaneously. Finally, you'll create the six tapped Zombies.

You'll create six tapped Zombies no matter how many creatures you sacrifice.

Nevinyrral, Urborg Tyrant

{3}{W}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Zombie Wizard

3/6

Hexproof from artifacts, creatures, and enchantments

When Nevinyrral, Urborg Tyrant enters the battlefield, create a tapped 2/2 black Zombie creature token for each creature that died this turn.

When Nevinyrral dies, you may pay {1}. When you do, destroy all artifacts, creatures, and enchantments.

Nevinyrral can't be the target of artifact, creature, or enchantment spells your opponents control. (This is mostly Auras, but also includes mutating creature spells.) Nevinyrral can't be the target of abilities of artifacts, creatures, or enchantments your opponents control. Nevinyrral also can't be the target of abilities of artifact, creature, or enchantment cards in zones other than the battlefield if those abilities are controlled by an opponent.

If you choose to pay {1} for the last ability, a second triggered ability triggers. Players may respond to that reflexive triggered ability before artifacts, creatures, and enchantments are destroyed.

Numa, Joraga Chieftain

{2}{G}

Legendary Creature — Elf Warrior

2/2

At the beginning of combat on your turn, you may pay {X}{X}. When you do, distribute X +1/+1 counters among any number of target Elves.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

Numa's triggered ability goes on the stack without a target. While that ability is resolving, you may pay {X}{X}. If you do, a second ability triggers. You choose the target Elves and announce how the +1/+1 counters will be distributed as you put that ability on the stack. Each target must receive at least one +1/+1 counter. This is different from abilities that say "If you do . . ." in that players may cast spells and activate abilities after mana is paid but before counters are placed.

If some of the creatures are illegal targets as the reflexive triggered ability tries to resolve, the original distribution of counters still applies and the counters that would have been put on illegal targets are lost.

Obeka, Brute Chronologist

{1}{U}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Ogre Wizard

3/4

{T}: The player whose turn it is may end the turn. (Exile all spells and abilities from the stack. The player whose turn it is discards down to their maximum hand size. Damage wears off, and "this turn" and "until end of turn" effects end.)

Ending the turn this way means the following things happen in order: 1) All spells and abilities on the stack are exiled. This includes spells and abilities that can't be countered. 2) If there are any attacking and blocking creatures, they're removed from combat. 3) State-based actions are checked. No player gets priority, and no triggered abilities are put onto the stack. 4) The current phase and/or step ends. The game skips straight to the cleanup step. 5) The cleanup step happens in its entirety.

If any triggered abilities do trigger during this process, they're put onto the stack during the cleanup step. If this happens, players will have a chance to cast spells and activate abilities, then there will be another cleanup step before the turn is over.

If the turn ends before the end step, any "At the beginning of the next end step" triggered abilities won't get the chance to trigger that turn because the end step has been skipped. Those abilities will trigger next turn at the beginning of the end step.

If the turn ends during the end step after "At the beginning of the next end step" abilities have triggered but before they've resolved, those abilities won't trigger again next turn.

Opposition Agent

{2}{B}

Creature — Human Rogue

3/2

Flash

You control your opponents while they're searching their libraries.

While an opponent is searching their library, they exile each card they find. You may play those cards for as long as they remain exiled, and you may spend mana as though it were mana of any color to cast them.

While controlling an opponent, you make all choices and decisions for that player. However, because the control effect is limited to while they're searching their libraries, it's unlikely the player will be allowed to make any decisions other than what to find with the search.

You can't have the player find cards in their library that aren't asked for by the search instruction. For example, if the opponent is searching their library for a basic land card, you can't have them find a different card, such as a creature card.

If the search instruction states a quality of the card to find, such as a color or card type, you may have the opponent not find any cards. If the search is simply for a number of cards without stating a quality, you must have them find that many cards (or as many as possible, if their library doesn't contain that many cards).

While controlling an opponent, you can't make any choices or decisions for that player related to tournament rules. You can't make them concede or have them agree to an intentional draw.

The cards found in the search will be exiled rather than be put wherever the spell or ability tells the opponent to put them after finding them. Any other effects the spell or ability has will still apply. If such an effect refers to the found cards, it can see them in exile.

If a spell or ability instructs an opponent you control to search multiple zones including the library, you decide what cards they find in all zones. They'll exile all cards they find in any of the zones.

If more than one player controls an Opposition Agent, and another player searches their library, the controller of the Opposition Agent that most recently entered the battlefield controls that player during the search. Because the last ability of each Opposition Agent is trying to exile the card and give permission to play it, the owner of the exiled card chooses which effect wins. However, that owner will be under another player's control, so that player controlling that owner actually makes the decision. In other words, the player who controls the Opposition Agent whose effect applies (and thus controls the opponent) can choose to give themselves all the play permissions unless they're feeling very generous.

You must follow the normal timing permissions and restrictions for each exiled card. If one is a land, you can't play it unless you have land plays available.

You'll still pay all costs for a spell cast this way, including additional costs. You may also pay alternative costs if any are available.

In a multiplayer game, if a player leaves the game, all cards that player owns leave as well.

Plague Reaver

{2}{B}

Creature — Beast

6/5

At the beginning of your end step, sacrifice each other creature you control.

Discard two cards, Sacrifice Plague Reaver: Choose target opponent. Return Plague Reaver to the battlefield under that player's control at the beginning of their next upkeep.

If the chosen opponent leaves the game after the activated ability resolves but before the delayed triggered ability returns Plague Reaver to the battlefield, Plague Reaver stays in the graveyard.

If Plague Reaver is put onto the battlefield under the control of someone other than its owner, and that player leaves the game, Plague Reaver is exiled.

Port Razer

{3}{R}{R}

Creature — Orc Pirate

4/4

Whenever Port Razer deals combat damage to a player, untap each creature you control. After this combat phase, there is an additional combat phase.

Port Razer can't attack a player it has already attacked this turn.

Port Razer's last ability doesn't stop it from attacking a planeswalker during any combat.

Port Razer doesn't have to attack in any additional combat it creates (or any other time for that matter).

Prava of the Steel Legion

{2}{W}

Legendary Creature — Cat Soldier

1/4

As long as it's your turn, creature tokens you control get +1/+4.

{3}{W}: Create a 1/1 white Soldier creature token.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

The bonus provided by Prava's first ability will still be in effect when damage is removed during the cleanup step.

However, if Prava leaves the battlefield, its bonus immediately stops applying. Nonlethal damage dealt to creature tokens you control may become lethal if Prava leaves the battlefield during your turn.

Profane Transfusion

{6}{B}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Two target players exchange life totals. You create an X/X colorless Horror artifact creature token, where X is the difference between those players' life totals.

When life totals are exchanged, each player gains or loses the amount of life necessary to equal the other player's life total. For example, if one player has 10 life and the other has 17 life, the first player gains 7 life and the other one loses 7 life. Replacement effects may modify these gains and losses, and triggered abilities may trigger on them.

If a player can't gain life, that player can't exchange life totals with a player with a higher life total. Similarly, a player who can't lose life can't exchange life totals with a player with a lower life total.

In either of these cases, neither player's life total will change.

In either of these cases, neither player's life total will change. Use the difference between the life totals after the exchange to determine the size of the Horror token. Because replacement effects can modify the life gain and life loss, this number may be different from what it was before the exchange.

Promise of Tomorrow

{2}{W}

Enchantment

Whenever a creature you control dies, exile it.

At the beginning of each end step, if you control no creatures, sacrifice Promise of Tomorrow and return all cards exiled with it to the battlefield under your control.

If a creature you control dies, but it isn't a creature card in the graveyard (perhaps because it was a noncreature that became a creature), Promise of Tomorrow will still exile it, and it may return it to the battlefield later.

Players can respond to the first ability of Promise of Tomorrow to try and move the card to another zone (even exile) before Promise of Tomorrow exiles it.

If you control more than one Promise of Tomorrow, each creature you control that dies will cause the triggered ability of each of them to trigger. Those abilities can be put on the stack in any order, and the first one to resolve is the one that exiles the creature card. That creature card will be exiled by that Promise of Tomorrow, and only that Promise of Tomorrow can return it.

Similarly, if you control more than one Promise of Tomorrow, they will each trigger at the beginning of the end step if you control no creatures. These abilities can be put on the stack in any order, and the first one to resolve will be sacrificed and return cards to the battlefield if appropriate. The next ability to try and resolve will check to see if you control any creatures at that time. If you do, the ability won't resolve, Promise of Tomorrow won't be sacrificed, and it won't return any cards.

Rakshasa Debaser

{4}{B}{B}

Creature — Cat Demon

6/6

Whenever Rakshasa Debaser attacks, put target creature card from defending player's graveyard onto the battlefield under your control.

Encore {6}{B}{B} ({6}{B}{B}, Exile this card from your graveyard: For each opponent, create a token copy that attacks that opponent this turn if able. They gain haste. Sacrifice them at the beginning of the next end step. Activate only as a sorcery.)

If a creature is attacking a planeswalker, that planeswalker's controller is the defending player.

The creatures put onto the battlefield by the triggered ability can't attack that combat, even if they have haste.

If you leave the game, all creatures owned by other players that were put onto the battlefield under your control are exiled.

Rebbec, Architect of Ascension

{3}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Artificer

3/4

Artifacts you control have protection from each converted mana cost among artifacts you control.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

For spells with {X} in their mana costs, use the value chosen for X to determine the spell's converted mana cost. If an artifact you control has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

Reyav, Master Smith

{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Dwarf Artificer

2/2

Whenever a creature you control that's enchanted or equipped attacks, that creature gains double strike until end of turn.

If a creature you control that's enchanted and equipped attacks, Reyav's ability will trigger only once for that creature. (Don't worry. Multiple instances of double strike are redundant. You're not missing much.)

The creature needs to be enchanted or equipped at the moment it's declared as an attacker to cause Reyav's ability to trigger. If the creature is no longer enchanted or equipped (or no longer attacking) as the ability tries to resolve, the ability still resolves.

Rootweaver Druid

{2}{G}

Creature — Elf Druid

2/1

When Rootweaver Druid enters the battlefield, each opponent may search their library for up to three basic land cards. They each put one of those cards onto the battlefield tapped under your control and the rest onto the battlefield tapped under their control. Then each player who searched their library this way shuffles it.

When the triggered ability resolves, first the next opponent in turn order (or, if it's an opponent's turn, the opponent whose turn it is) decides whether or not to search their library and puts the land cards onto the battlefield as instructed. Each opponent will know what players before them did when deciding what they are going to do. Then each player who searched their library shuffles it.

Each opponent who searches their library may find between zero and three basic land cards. If they find only one, they put it onto the battlefield tapped under your control.

Sakashima of a Thousand Faces

{3}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Rogue

3/1

You may have Sakashima of a Thousand Faces enter the battlefield as a copy of another creature you control, except it has Sakashima of a Thousand Faces's other abilities.

The "legend rule" doesn't apply to permanents you control.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

The "legend rule" is the rule that states that if a player controls two or more legendary permanents with the same name, that player chooses one of them, and the rest are put into their owners' graveyards. (704.5j at the time of this document's creation for those of you scoring at home.)

While the "legend rule" doesn't apply to permanents you control, you can control any number of legendary permanents with the same name and none of them will be put into the graveyard.

If you control more than one legendary permanent with the same name and the "legend rule" begins applying again (perhaps because Sakashima of a Thousand Faces leaves the battlefield), you'll immediately have to comply with the rule and put all but one of those permanents into the graveyard.

Sakashima of a Thousand Faces copies exactly what was printed on the original creature (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below), except that it also has Sakashima's other abilities. It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or any Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on. Most notably, if it copies a creature that's not normally a creature, it won't be a creature.

If the chosen creature has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

If the chosen creature is copying something else, then Sakashima enters the battlefield as whatever the chosen creature copied.

If another creature becomes a copy of Sakashima, that creature also has Sakashima's other abilities.

If the chosen creature is a token, Sakashima copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that put that token onto the battlefield. Sakashima doesn't become a token in this case.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied creature will trigger when Sakashima enters the battlefield. Any "as [this creature] enters the battlefield" or "[this creature] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the chosen creature will also work.

If Sakashima somehow enters the battlefield at the same time as another creature, it can't become a copy of that creature. You may choose only a creature that's already on the battlefield.

If Sakashima is your commander, it remains your commander even if it's copying another creature. If Sakashima is not your commander, it remains not your commander even if it's copying your commander.

Sakashima's Protege

{4}{U}{U}

Creature — Shapeshifter

3/1

Flash

Cascade (When you cast this spell, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card that costs less. You may cast it without paying its mana cost. Put the exiled cards on the bottom of your library in a random order.)

You may have Sakashima's Protege enter the battlefield as a copy of any permanent that entered the battlefield this turn.

If you cast a permanent spell using the cascade ability of Sakashima's Protege, that permanent will be on the battlefield in time to be copied by Sakashima's Protege.

Sakashima's Protege copies exactly what was printed on the original permanent (unless that permanent is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that permanent is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or any Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on.

If Sakashima's Protege enters the battlefield as a copy of a planeswalker, it will enter with a number of loyalty counters on it equal to the loyalty printed in the lower right corner of the planeswalker. It won't copy the number of counters currently on that planeswalker.

If the chosen permanent has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

If the chosen permanent is copying something else (for example, if the chosen permanent is another Sakashima's Protege), then Sakashima's Protege enters the battlefield as whatever the chosen permanent copied.

If the chosen permanent is a token, Sakashima's Protege copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that put that token onto the battlefield. Sakashima's Protege doesn't become a token in this case.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied permanent will trigger when Sakashima's Protege enters the battlefield. Any "as [this permanent] enters the battlefield" or "[this permanent] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the chosen permanent will also work.

If Sakashima's Protege somehow enters the battlefield at the same time as another creature, it can't become a copy of that creature. You may choose only a creature that's already on the battlefield and entered the battlefield this turn.

Sakashima's Will

{3}{U}

Sorcery

Choose one. If you control a commander as you cast this spell, you may choose both.

• Target opponent chooses a creature they control. You gain control of it.

• Choose a creature you control. Each other creature you control becomes a copy of that creature until end of turn.

The second mode doesn't target any creature. You choose the creature that will be copied as Sakashima's Will resolves. If you chose both modes, the creature you gained control of because of the first mode can be chosen for your other creatures to copy.

Sakashima's Will copies the printed values of the chosen creature. It won't copy any counters on that creature or any effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on. Notably, it won't copy effects that made the chosen creature become a creature if it isn't normally a creature. For example, if you choose a land that's become a creature, all your other creatures will become noncreature lands until end of turn.

If the chosen creature is copying something else, other creatures you control become copies of whatever the chosen creature is copying.

Choosing a token won't cause other nontoken creatures you control to become tokens. If you choose a nontoken creature, other creature tokens you control won't stop being tokens.

Sengir, the Dark Baron

{4}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Vampire Noble

4/4

Flying

Whenever another creature dies, put two +1/+1 counters on Sengir, the Dark Baron.

Whenever another player loses the game, you gain life equal to that player's life total as the turn began.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

If Sengir, the Dark Baron is dealt lethal damage at the same time as other creatures, they die at the same time. The second ability won't resolve in time to save Sengir, the Dark Baron.

Sengir, the Dark Baron's third ability will trigger no matter how the player lost the game: due to a state-based action (having 0 or less life, trying to draw a card from an empty library, having 10 or more poison counters), because of a spell or effect that states they lose the game, because your awesome might has left them with no choice other than concession, or for any other reason.

If you and another player lose the game at the same time, the third ability won't resolve in time to save you.

Seraphic Greatsword

{1}{W}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +2/+2.

Whenever equipped creature attacks the player with the most life or tied for most life, create a 4/4 white Angel creature token with flying that's tapped and attacking that player.

Equip {4}

Seraphic Greatsword's triggered ability won't trigger if the equipped creature attacks a planeswalker controlled by the player with the most life.

Although the Angel token created by the triggered ability is attacking, it was never declared as an attacking creature (for the purposes of abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks, for example).

Once the triggered ability triggers, it doesn't matter what happens to players' life totals before the ability resolves. You'll create an Angel token even if the player the equipped creature attacked doesn't have the most life as the ability resolves.

Siani, Eye of the Storm

{3}{U}

Legendary Creature — Djinn Monk

3/2

Flying

Whenever Siani, Eye of the Storm attacks, scry X, where X is the number of attacking creatures with flying.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

Use the number of attacking creatures with flying as the ability resolves to determine the value of X.

Soul of Eternity

{5}{W}{W}

Creature — Avatar

*/*

Soul of Eternity's power and toughness are each equal to your life total.

Encore {7}{W}{W} ({7}{W}{W}, Exile this card from your graveyard: For each opponent, create a token copy that attacks that opponent this turn if able. They gain haste. Sacrifice them at the beginning of the next end step. Activate only as a sorcery.)

The ability that defines Soul of Eternity's power and toughness functions in all zones, not just the battlefield.

Soulfire Eruption

{6}{R}{R}{R}

Sorcery

Choose any number of target creatures, planeswalkers, and/or players. For each of them, exile the top card of your library, then Soulfire Eruption deals damage equal to that card's converted mana cost to that permanent or player. You may play the exiled cards until the end of your next turn.

As Soulfire Eruption resolves, if you have chosen multiple targets (and we really hope you have), those targets will be handled one at a time in turn order. Start with targets that are either the player whose turn it is (probably you) or permanents that player controls. You choose the relative order of targets within that group. For whichever target you select first, exile the top card of your library, then Soulfire Eruption deals damage to that target. Repeat this process for each subsequent target in the group. After that group is done, move on to targets that are either the next player in turn order or permanents they control. Again, you choose the relative order of targets in that group. Repeat the whole process for each other player.

Nothing can happen in between the damage being dealt to each target, and no player can choose to take actions. Any abilities that trigger while Soulfire Eruption is resolving go on the stack after Soulfire Eruption finishes resolving.

If you're playing with the top card of your library revealed (perhaps because of Courser of Kruphix), you'll see the new top card of your library after each time a card is exiled while Soulfire Eruption's ability is resolving. Notably, you'll see which card is on top of your library before selecting from among the targets in each group. For example: in a three-player game, you're playing with the top card of your library revealed and you cast Soulfire Eruption targeting your two opponents and a creature controlled by the last opponent in turn order. You exile the top card of your library and Soulfire Eruption deals damage to the first opponent. You'll see the new top card of your library before selecting whether the next target will be the last opponent or the creature they control.

Soulfire Eruption doesn't change when you can play the exiled cards. For example, if you exile a sorcery card, you can cast it only during your main phase. If you exile a land card, you can play it only during your main phase and only if you have an available land play remaining.

Playing an exiled card causes it to leave exile. Soulfire Eruption won't let you play it multiple times, even if the card later returns to exile somehow.

Sphinx of the Second Sun

{6}{U}{U}

Creature — Sphinx

6/6

Flying

At the beginning of your postcombat main phase, you get an additional beginning phase after this phase. (The beginning phase includes the untap, upkeep, and draw steps.)

The additional beginning phase will be a lot like your normal beginning phase. During the untap step, permanents will phase in or out as appropriate and you'll untap your tapped permanents. Anything that triggers "at the beginning of your upkeep" or similar will trigger during the upkeep step, and you'll eventually draw a card for your draw step.

The additional beginning phase all happens during the current turn. Any effects that last "until your next turn" or similar won't expire just because you'll go through an additional beginning phase.

After the additional beginning phase, the game proceeds to the ending phase (unless something has added even more phases; see below.)

If multiple phases are added to the same point in your turn, the most recently created phase happens first. For example, say you control Sphinx of the Second Sun and its ability triggers during your postcombat main phase. Later during that same main phase, another effect gives you an additional combat phase after this main phase. The additional combat will happen first, followed by the additional beginning phase.

Even if you don't attack with any creatures during combat, you'll still get a postcombat main phase and Sphinx of the Second Sun's ability will still trigger.

If you somehow have more than two main phases in a turn, each main phase other than the first one is a postcombat main phase, and Sphinx of the Second Sun's ability triggers at the beginning of each of them.

Sweet-Gum Recluse

{4}{G}{G}

Creature — Spider

0/3

Flash

Cascade

Reach

When Sweet-Gum Recluse enters the battlefield, put three +1/+1 counters on each of any number of target creatures that entered the battlefield this turn.

A permanent that wasn't a creature as it entered the battlefield this turn but is currently a creature can be chosen as a target of Sweet-Gum Recluse's last ability.

Szat's Will

{4}{B}

Instant

Choose one. If you control a commander as you cast this spell, you may choose both.

• Each opponent sacrifices a creature they control with the greatest power.

• Exile all cards from all opponents' graveyards, then create X 0/1 black Thrull creature tokens, where X is the greatest power among creature cards exiled this way.

Each opponent considers their creatures independently. For example, if one opponent controls creatures with powers 4 and 5, and another opponent controls creatures with powers 2 and 7, the creatures with powers 5 and 7 will be sacrificed.

If an opponent controls more than one creature with the greatest power among creatures they control, they choose which one to sacrifice.

If both modes are chosen, they happen in the stated order. Any creature cards that end up in an opponent's graveyard because they were sacrificed for the first mode will be exiled as the instructions for the second mode are followed.

For the second mode, use the powers of the creature cards as they existed in the graveyard to determine the value of X.

If both modes are chosen, and an opponent sacrifices a creature token to the first mode, that token will be in the graveyard as the instructions in the second mode are followed. As it's not a creature card, it won't be exiled, and it won't be considered for determining the value of X. The token will cease to exist after Szat's Will resolves.

Tevesh Szat, Doom of Fools

{4}{B}

Legendary Planeswalker — Szat

4

+2: Create two 0/1 black Thrull creature tokens.

+1: You may sacrifice another creature or planeswalker. If you do, draw two cards, then draw another card if the sacrificed permanent was a commander.

−10: Gain control of all commanders. Put all commanders from the command zone onto the battlefield under your control.

Tevesh Szat, Doom of Fools can be your commander.

Partner

For the second ability of Tevesh Szat, Doom of Fools, you choose whether to sacrifice anything and what to sacrifice as the ability resolves.

As the third ability is resolving, you'll gain control of all commanders that were already on the battlefield before the commanders from the command zone enter the battlefield under your control.

If you leave the game, each commander you gained control of is returned to its previous controller's control. Each commander that entered the battlefield under your control is exiled (from there, its owner may return it to the command zone).

Thalisse, Reverent Medium

{3}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Cleric

3/4

At the beginning of each end step, create X 1/1 white Spirit creature tokens with flying, where X is the number of tokens you created this turn.

Thalisse's ability counts all tokens you created that turn prior to the ability resolving, including both noncreature tokens and creature tokens. It doesn't matter if those tokens are still on the battlefield or still under your control.

If an effect creates a copy of a permanent spell, that spell becomes a token on the battlefield under your control, but that token has not been "created." It won't count for Thalisse's ability.

Toggo, Goblin Weaponsmith

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Goblin Artificer

2/2

Whenever a land enters the battlefield under your control, create a colorless Equipment artifact token named Rock with "Equipped creature has '{1}, {T}, Sacrifice Rock: This creature deals 2 damage to any target'" and equip {1}.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

The creature equipped by Rock is the source of the activated ability, not Rock or Toggo. For example, if the equipped creature is blue, you could activate the ability choosing a creature with protection from artifacts or protection from red as the target.

Tormod, the Desecrator

{3}{B}

Legendary Creature — Zombie Wizard

4/2

Whenever one or more cards leave your graveyard, create a tapped 2/2 black Zombie creature token.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

You create one Zombie token each time Tormod, the Desecrator's ability resolves, no matter how many cards left your graveyard.

Triumphant Reckoning

{6}{W}{W}{W}

Sorcery

Return all artifact, enchantment, and planeswalker cards from your graveyard to the battlefield.

If you return an Aura card to the battlefield this way, the Aura isn't being cast, so you choose what it will enchant as is enters the battlefield. An Aura returned this way doesn't target anything (so it could be attached to an opponent's permanent with hexproof, for example), but the Aura's enchant ability restricts what it can be attached to. If the Aura can't legally be attached to anything, it remains in the graveyard.

An Aura returning to the battlefield this way can't be attached to anything else entering the battlefield at the same time. If it enchants a permanent, you have to choose one already on the battlefield.

Tuya Bearclaw

{1}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior

2/2

Whenever Tuya Bearclaw attacks, it gets +X/+X until end of turn, where X is the greatest power among other creatures you control.

The value of X is calculated as Tuya Bearclaw's ability resolves. If you control no other creatures at that time or if the greatest power among other creatures you control is 0 or less, X will be 0.

Once the ability resolves and the bonus is applied, that bonus won't change, even if the greatest power among other creatures you control does.

Volcanic Torrent

{4}{R}

Sorcery

Cascade (When you cast this spell, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card that costs less. You may cast it without paying its mana cost. Put the exiled cards on the bottom of your library in a random order.)

Volcanic Torrent deals X damage to each creature and planeswalker your opponents control, where X is the number of spells you've cast this turn.

The value of X is calculated as Volcanic Torrent resolves. It will include Volcanic Torrent, spells you cast in response to Volcanic Torrent, and spells you cast prior to casting Volcanic Torrent, even if those spells haven't resolved yet. For example, say the first spell you cast in a turn has cascade and that cascade ability causes you to cast Volcanic Torrent. Then Volcanic Torrent's cascade ability causes you to cast another spell. When Volcanic Torrent resolves, X will be 3.

If you copy a spell, Volcanic Torrent won't count the copy. However, if an effect instructs you to copy a card and then cast the copy, it will be counted by Volcanic Torrent.

War Room

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{3}, {T}, Pay life equal to the number of colors in your commanders' color identity: Draw a card.

Color identity is set before the game begins and doesn't change during the game, even if your commander is in a hidden zone (like the hand or library) or an effect changes your commander's color.

If your commander has no colors in its color identity, you pay no life to activate War Room's last ability.

If you don't have a commander, you can't activate War Room's last ability at all.

Wheel of Misfortune

{2}{R}

Sorcery

Each player secretly chooses a number 0 or greater, then all players reveal those numbers simultaneously and determine the highest and lowest numbers revealed this way. Wheel of Misfortune deals damage equal to the highest number to each player who chose that number. Each player who didn't choose the lowest number discards their hand, then draws seven cards.

For each player to secretly choose a number, that player should write down their chosen number without showing it to anyone else. Each player then keeps their number secret until all players simultaneously reveal their numbers.

The number of players choosing the highest number doesn't change how much damage is dealt. For example, if the four players in your game reveal 4, 7, 7, and 7, Wheel of Misfortune will deal 7 damage to each of the last three players and those three players will discard their hand and draw seven cards.

Wrong Turn

{2}{U}

Instant

Target opponent gains control of target creature. (If an attacking or blocking creature changes controllers, it's removed from combat.)

A player gaining control of a creature doesn't cause that player to gain control of any Auras or Equipment attached to that creature.

Yurlok of Scorch Thrash

{1}{B}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Viashino Shaman

4/4

Vigilance

A player losing unspent mana causes that player to lose that much life.

{1}, {T}: Each player adds {B}{R}{G}.

Yurlok's middle ability is similar to the "mana burn" rule from years past. The loss of life happens at the same time the mana is lost. This loss of life doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

Zara, Renegade Recruiter

{3}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Pirate

4/3

Flying

Whenever Zara, Renegade Recruiter attacks, look at defending player's hand. You may put a creature card from it onto the battlefield under your control tapped and attacking that player or a planeswalker they control. Return that creature to its owner's hand at the beginning of the next end step.

If a creature is attacking a planeswalker, that planeswalker's controller is the defending player.

Although the creature is attacking, it was never declared as an attacking creature. This means that abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger when the creature enters the battlefield attacking.

Any effects that say the creature can't attack affect only the declaration of attackers. They won't stop the creature from entering the battlefield attacking. For example, you could put a creature card with defender onto the battlefield tapped and attacking this way.

The creature is returned to its owner's hand only if it's still on the battlefield as the delayed triggered ability resolves. If it's somewhere else at that time, it stays where it is.

If you lose the game before the creature put onto the battlefield under your control returns to its owner's hand, that creature is exiled. If that creature's owner loses the game while you control the creature, the creature leaves the game with them.

COMMANDER LEGENDS CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES: COMMANDER DECKS

Aesi, Tyrant of Gyre Strait

{4}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Serpent

5/5

You may play an additional land on each of your turns.

Whenever a land enters the battlefield under your control, you may draw a card.

Aesi's ability is cumulative with other effects that let you play additional lands, such as the one from Exploration.

Blazing Sunsteel

{1}{R}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +1/+0 for each opponent you have.

Whenever equipped creature is dealt damage, it deals that much damage to any target.

Equip {4}

Opponents who have left the game aren't counted by Blazing Sunsteel's first ability.

Blazing Sunsteel is the source of the middle triggered ability, but the equipped creature is the source of the damage. For example, if the equipped creature is green, that ability can't target a permanent with protection from red, but it can target one with protection from green, though the damage would be prevented.

A creature can be dealt an amount of damage greater than its toughness. For example, if the equipped creature has 1 toughness and is dealt 3 damage, it deals 3 damage, not 1, to the chosen target.

If your life total is brought to 0 or less at the same time that the equipped creature is dealt damage, you lose the game before Blazing Sunsteel's middle ability goes on the stack.

Stumpsquall Hydra

{X}{G}{G}{G}

Creature — Hydra

1/1

When Stumpsquall Hydra enters the battlefield, distribute X +1/+1 counters among it and any number of commanders.

Because Stumpsquall Hydra's ability doesn't target, you choose how to distribute X +1/+1 counters as its ability resolves. Players can't take actions between the time you decide this distribution and the time counters are put on the appropriate permanents.

You can't put +1/+1 counters on commanders that aren't on the battlefield.

You may put +1/+1 counters on commanders that aren't currently creatures (such as Tevesh Szat, Doom of Fools).

If Stumpsquall Hydra leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, you can still distribute the counters among any number of commanders, including none of them.

Trench Behemoth

{5}{U}{U}

Creature — Kraken

7/7

Return a land you control to its owner's hand: Untap Trench Behemoth. It gains hexproof until end of turn.

Whenever a land enters the battlefield under your control, target creature an opponent controls attacks during its controller's next combat phase if able.

You can activate Trench Behemoth's first ability even if it's already untapped and/or already has hexproof.

If the target creature can't attack for any reason (such as being tapped), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having it attack, the player isn't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack in that case either.

If the target creature does attack, its controller still chooses which player or planeswalker it attacks, as normal. It can attack opponents who don't control untapped Trench Behemoths waiting to crush it, if any are available.

Wyleth, Soul of Steel

{1}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior

2/2

Trample

Whenever Wyleth, Soul of Steel attacks, draw a card for each Aura and Equipment attached to it.

The number of Auras and Equipment attached to Wyleth is determined as its triggered ability resolves. If Wyleth is no longer on the battlefield at that time, its last existence on the battlefield is checked to determine the number of Auras and Equipment attached to it.

COMMANDER LEGENDS CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES: SHOWCASE LEGENDS

Brago, King Eternal

{2}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Spirit Noble

2/4

Flying

Whenever Brago, King Eternal deals combat damage to a player, exile any number of target nonland permanents you control, then return those cards to the battlefield under their owner's control.

Brago's last ability exiles and returns all the targets during the combat damage step, after combat damage is dealt. You can't target any creature that didn't survive combat.

You may exile and return Brago using its own ability.

If you exile an Aura with Brago's last ability, the Aura's owner chooses what it will enchant as it comes back onto the battlefield. An Aura put onto the battlefield this way doesn't target anything (so it could be attached to an opponent's permanent with hexproof, for example), but the Aura's enchant ability restricts what it can be attached to. The Aura can't enter the battlefield enchanting a permanent that enters the battlefield at the same time. If the Aura can't legally be attached to anything, it remains exiled.

Bruse Tarl, Boorish Herder

{2}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Ally

3/3

Whenever Bruse Tarl, Boorish Herder enters the battlefield or attacks, target creature you control gains double strike and lifelink until end of turn.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

The triggered ability triggers both when Bruse Tarl enters the battlefield and whenever it attacks. You don't have to choose only one.

Derevi, Empyrial Tactician

{G}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Bird Wizard

2/3

Flying

Whenever Derevi, Empyrial Tactician enters the battlefield or a creature you control deals combat damage to a player, you may tap or untap target permanent.

{1}{G}{W}{U}: Put Derevi onto the battlefield from the command zone.

You can activate Derevi's last ability only when it is in the command zone.

When you activate Derevi's last ability, you're not casting Derevi as a spell. The ability can't be countered by something that counters only spells. The ability isn't subject to the commander tax, nor does it increase the tax if you cast Derevi from the command zone later in the game.

Ikra Shidiqi, the Usurper

{3}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Naga Wizard

3/7

Menace

Whenever a creature you control deals combat damage to a player, you gain life equal to that creature's toughness.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

The amount of life you gain is determined as Ikra Shidiqi's triggered ability resolves. If that creature is no longer on the battlefield, use its toughness as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how much life to gain.

Ishai, Ojutai Dragonspeaker

{2}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Bird Monk

1/1

Flying

Whenever an opponent casts a spell, put a +1/+1 counter on Ishai, Ojutai Dragonspeaker.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

An ability that triggers when a player casts a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

Karador, Ghost Chieftain

{5}{W}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Centaur Spirit

3/4

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each creature card in your graveyard.

During each of your turns, you may cast a creature spell from your graveyard.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases (such as the commander tax), then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Karador). The converted mana cost of the spell is determined only by its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast the spell was.

You must follow the normal timing permissions and restrictions of the spell you cast from your graveyard.

You must pay the costs to cast that spell. If it has an alternative cost, you may cast it for that cost instead.

Once you begin to cast the spell, losing control of Karador won't affect the spell. You can finish casting it as normal.

If multiple effects allow you to play a card from your graveyard, you must announce which permission you're using as you begin to play the card.

If you cast one creature spell from your graveyard and then have a new Karador come under your control in the same turn, you may cast another creature spell from your graveyard that turn.

If a creature card is put into your graveyard during your main phase and the stack is empty, you have a chance to cast it before any player may attempt to remove that card from your graveyard.

Karametra, God of Harvests

{3}{G}{W}

Legendary Enchantment Creature — God

6/7

Indestructible

As long as your devotion to green and white is less than seven, Karametra isn't a creature.

Whenever you cast a creature spell, you may search your library for a Forest or Plains card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle your library.

An ability that triggers when a player casts a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

Your devotion to two colors is the number of mana symbols among mana costs of permanents you control that are the first color, the second, or both. If an effect counts your devotion to two colors, a hybrid symbol that is both of those colors is counted just once.

The type-changing ability that can make Karametra not be a creature functions only on the battlefield. It's always a creature card in other zones, regardless of your devotion to its color. It's always a creature spell while it's on the stack.

As Karametra enters the battlefield, your devotion to green and white will determine whether any replacement effects that affect creatures entering the battlefield apply. Because replacement effects are considered before Karametra is on the battlefield, the mana symbols in its mana cost won't be counted when determining this.

When Karametra enters the battlefield, your devotion to green and white will determine if a creature entered the battlefield or not for abilities that trigger whenever a creature enters the battlefield. The mana symbols in Karametra's own mana cost are counted when determining this.

If Karametra stops being a creature, it loses the type creature and the creature type God. It continues to be a legendary enchantment.

Karametra's abilities function as long as it's on the battlefield, regardless of whether it's a creature.

If Karametra is attacking or blocking and it stops being a creature, it will be removed from combat. It won't rejoin combat if it resumes being a creature later during that combat.

Counters put on Karametra remain on it while it's not a creature, even if they have no effect.

If an effect causes Karametra to lose all abilities, its ability that causes it to stop being a creature still applies if appropriate.

Kraum, Ludevic's Opus

{3}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Zombie Horror

4/4

Flying, haste

Whenever an opponent casts their second spell each turn, draw a card.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

One opponent must cast two spells for Kraum's triggered ability to trigger. Two spells from different opponents won't cause it to trigger.

Kraum's triggered ability can trigger only once each turn for each opponent.

Kraum's triggered ability will resolve regardless of whether the first or second spell that a given opponent cast that turn has resolved, was countered, or is still on the stack. Notably, the ability will always resolve before the second spell resolves.

Kraum's ability looks at the entire turn to determine which spell is a player's second spell. It doesn't matter whether Kraum was on the battlefield when the first spell was cast.

Kydele, Chosen of Kruphix

{2}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

2/3

{T}: Add {C} for each card you've drawn this turn.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

Kydele's ability counts every card you've drawn this turn, whether or not they're still in your hand and whether or not Kydele was on the battlefield or under your control at the time they were drawn.

Cards put into your hand without using the word "draw" don't count as cards drawn for Kydele's ability.

If you haven't drawn any cards this turn, you can activate Kydele's mana ability, but it won't produce any mana.

Ludevic, Necro-Alchemist

{1}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

1/4

At the beginning of each player's end step, that player may draw a card if a player other than you lost life this turn.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

Damage dealt to a player causes that player to lose that much life.

Only one card may be drawn no matter how much life was lost or how many players lost life.

If a player lost life and subsequently lost the game, the player whose turn it is may draw a card.

Ludevic's triggered ability triggers at the beginning of each player's end step, including yours, even if no player has lost life that turn. Whether or not a player has lost life is checked only as the triggered ability resolves.

Ludevic's triggered ability will allow the player to draw a card if any player other than Ludevic's controller, including the player whose turn it is, lost life this turn.

Ludevic's ability looks at the entire turn to determine whether the player may draw a card or not. It doesn't matter whether Ludevic was on the battlefield when the opponent lost life.

Ludevic's ability checks only if another player lost life during the turn, not whether that player's life total decreased over the course of the turn. For example, if a player other than Ludevic's controller lost 2 life and then gained 8 life this turn, the player whose turn it is may draw a card.

Maelstrom Wanderer

{5}{G}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Elemental

7/5

Creatures you control have haste.

Cascade, cascade (When you cast this spell, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card that costs less. You may cast it without paying its mana cost. Put the exiled cards on the bottom of your library in a random order. Then do it again.)

Maelstrom Wanderer gives itself haste.

Each instance of cascade triggers and resolves separately. The spell you cast due to the first cascade ability will go on the stack on top of the second cascade ability. That spell will resolve before you exile cards for the second cascade ability.

No matter what spell you cast with the first cascade trigger (or with any cascade triggers that result from casting that spell), the second cascade trigger will look for a spell with converted mana cost less than Maelstrom Wanderer's converted mana cost of 8.

Marath, Will of the Wild

{R}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Elemental Beast

0/0

Marath, Will of the Wild enters the battlefield with a number of +1/+1 counters on it equal to the amount of mana spent to cast it.

{X}, Remove X +1/+1 counters from Marath: Choose one. X can't be 0.

• Put X +1/+1 counters on target creature.

• Marath deals X damage to any target.

• Create an X/X green Elemental creature token.

You announce the value of X as you activate the ability, and all instances of X in the activation cost are equal to the announced value. For example, if you choose 2 as the value of X, then you pay 2 and remove two +1/+1 counters to pay the cost.

The amount of mana you spent to cast this creature is usually equal to its converted mana cost. However, you also include any additional costs you pay, including the cost imposed for casting your commander from the command zone.

You can't choose to pay extra mana to cast a creature spell unless something instructs you to.

If Marath enters the battlefield without being cast, then no mana was spent to cast it. It will therefore enter the battlefield without any +1/+1 counters. If no other effects are increasing its toughness at that time, it will subsequently be put into its owner's graveyard as a state-based action.

Muldrotha, the Gravetide

{3}{B}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Elemental Avatar

6/6

During each of your turns, you may play a land and cast a permanent spell of each permanent type from your graveyard. (If a card has multiple permanent types, choose one as you play it.)

For example, you may cast an artifact creature spell as your artifact spell and cast another artifact creature spell as your creature spell.

Use the type of the card as it's played or cast to determine which permanent type to count it as. For example, if you cast a creature spell from your graveyard, you can cast a card with bestow as an enchantment spell.

You must follow the normal timing permissions and restrictions of the cards you play from your graveyard. For example, you can't use Muldrotha to play a land if you don't have an available land play or to cast a planeswalker spell during your end step.

You must pay the costs to cast a spell this way. If it has an alternative cost, you may cast it for that cost instead.

Once you begin to cast a spell, losing control of Muldrotha won't affect the spell.

If you play a card from your graveyard and then have a new Muldrotha come under your control in the same turn, you may play another land or spell of that type from your graveyard that turn.

If a permanent card is put into your graveyard during your main phase and the stack is empty, you have a chance to cast it before any player may attempt to remove that card from your graveyard.

If multiple effects allow you to play a card from your graveyard, you must announce which permission you're using as you begin to play the card.

Najeela, the Blade-Blossom

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior

3/2

Whenever a Warrior attacks, you may have its controller create a 1/1 white Warrior creature token that's tapped and attacking.

{W}{U}{B}{R}{G}: Untap all attacking creatures. They gain trample, lifelink, and haste until end of turn. After this phase, there is an additional combat phase. Activate this ability only during combat.

The controller of each Warrior token created by Najeela chooses which player or planeswalker it's attacking. The tokens don't have to be attacking the same player or planeswalker as the creature that caused the ability to trigger. They can even be attacking players or planeswalkers that weren't being attacked.

Although the tokens created by Najeela's first ability are attacking, they were never declared as attacking creatures (for the purposes of abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks, for example).

Untapping an attacking creature doesn't remove it from combat.

There is no main phase before the additional combat phase. This means that, for example, you can't activate an equip ability between combats.

Nekusar, the Mindrazer

{2}{U}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Zombie Wizard

2/4

At the beginning of each player's draw step, that player draws an additional card.

Whenever an opponent draws a card, Nekusar, the Mindrazer deals 1 damage to that player.

If a spell or ability causes you to put cards into your hand without specifically using the word "draw," it doesn't count as drawing cards and it doesn't cause Nekusar's second ability to trigger.

Prossh, Skyraider of Kher

{3}{B}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Dragon

5/5

When you cast this spell, create X 0/1 red Kobold creature tokens named Kobolds of Kher Keep, where X is the amount of mana spent to cast it.

Flying

Sacrifice another creature: Prossh, Skyraider of Kher gets +1/+0 until end of turn.

The amount of mana you spent to cast this creature is usually equal to its converted mana cost. However, you also include any additional costs you pay, including the commander tax.

You can't choose to pay extra mana to cast a creature spell unless something instructs you to.

The first ability triggers when you cast Prossh, not when it enters the battlefield. This means that it will resolve before Prossh, so any Kobold tokens it creates will be put onto the battlefield before Prossh. If Prossh enters the battlefield without being cast, the ability will not trigger.

Rakdos, Lord of Riots

{B}{B}{R}{R}

Legendary Creature — Demon

6/6

You can't cast this spell unless an opponent lost life this turn.

Flying, trample

Creature spells you cast cost {1} less to cast for each 1 life your opponents have lost this turn.

Damage dealt to a player causes that player to lose that much life.

Rakdos can be put onto the battlefield by another spell or ability even if no opponent has lost life that turn.

Rakdos's last ability cares about the total life lost, not necessarily what an opponent's life total is compared to what it was at the beginning of the turn. For example, if an opponent loses 5 life and then gains 10 life in a turn, creature spells you cast will cost {5} less to cast.

If an opponent lost life and subsequently lost the game, Rakdos's first ability is satisfied, and its last ability counts that loss of life.

Rakdos's last ability can't reduce the colored mana requirement of a creature spell you cast.

If there are additional costs to cast a creature spell, such as a kicker cost or the commander tax, apply those increases before applying cost reductions.

Rakdos's last ability won't reduce the cost to cast Rakdos itself. It applies only to creature spells you cast once Rakdos is on the battlefield.

Ramos, Dragon Engine

{6}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Dragon

4/4

Flying

Whenever you cast a spell, put a +1/+1 counter on Ramos, Dragon Engine for each of that spell's colors.

Remove five +1/+1 counters from Ramos: Add {W}{W}{U}{U}{B}{B}{R}{R}{G}{G}. Activate this ability only once each turn.

Ramos's triggered ability counts the number of colors a spell has (from zero to five), not how many colored mana symbols are there in its mana cost or how many colors of mana you spent.

If you cast a colorless spell, Ramos's triggered ability triggers, but it won't get any +1/+1 counters.

Ramos's triggered ability doesn't trigger until you've finished casting a spell, including paying all of its costs. If Ramos has fewer than five +1/+1 counters on it, there's no way to add counters with a spell and pay for that spell with the newly-added counters.

Ramos's triggered ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. The ability will resolve even if that spell is countered. If that spell is countered, use its last known information to determine what colors it was.

Ravos, Soultender

{3}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Cleric

2/2

Flying

Other creatures you control get +1/+1.

At the beginning of your upkeep, you may return target creature card from your graveyard to your hand.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to creatures you control may become lethal if Ravos leaves the battlefield during that turn.

Reyhan, Last of the Abzan

{1}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior

0/0

Reyhan, Last of the Abzan enters the battlefield with three +1/+1 counters on it.

Whenever a creature you control dies or is put into the command zone, if it had one or more +1/+1 counters on it, you may put that many +1/+1 counters on target creature.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

If enough -1/-1 counters are put on a creature at the same time to make its toughness 0 or less, the number of +1/+1 counters on it before it got any -1/-1 counters will be used to determine how many counters you put on target creature. For example, if there are three +1/+1 counters on Reyhan and it gets six -1/-1 counters, the target creature gets three +1/+1 counters.

Sidar Kondo of Jamuraa

{2}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Knight

2/5

Flanking (Whenever a creature without flanking blocks this creature, the blocking creature gets -1/-1 until end of turn.)

Creatures your opponents control without flying or reach can't block creatures with power 2 or less.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

Sidar Kondo's blocking restriction applies to creatures your opponents control even when an opponent is being attacked by a player other than you.

Once an attacking creature has been blocked by a creature without flying or reach, reducing its power to 2 or less won't change or undo that block.

Silas Renn, Seeker Adept

{1}{U}{B}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Human

2/2

Deathtouch

Whenever Silas Renn, Seeker Adept deals combat damage to a player, choose target artifact card in your graveyard. You may cast that card this turn.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

Silas Renn doesn't change when you can cast the target artifact card. For example, if you target an artifact card without flash, you can cast it only during your main phase when the stack is empty.

You pay the costs for the target artifact card if you cast it. You may pay alternative costs rather than the card's mana cost.

You may cast that card this turn even if Silas Renn leaves the battlefield.

An effect that instructs you to "cast" a card doesn't allow you to play lands.

Casting the card causes it to leave your graveyard and become a new object. You can't cast it multiple times.

If you don't cast the card, it remains in your graveyard.

Thrasios, Triton Hero

{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Merfolk Wizard

1/3

{4}: Scry 1, then reveal the top card of your library. If it's a land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped. Otherwise, draw a card.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

The nonland card you reveal will be the card you draw.

Tymna the Weaver

{1}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Cleric

2/2

Lifelink

At the beginning of your postcombat main phase, you may pay X life, where X is the number of opponents that were dealt combat damage this turn. If you do, draw X cards.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

You must pay exactly X life or none. You can't pay less life to draw fewer cards.

If a player was dealt combat damage and subsequently lost the game, Tymna's triggered ability counts that player to determine the value of X.

If an effect creates an additional combat phase in a turn, it may also create an additional main phase after that combat phase. Tymna's ability triggers at the beginning of each of these postcombat main phases.

Vial Smasher the Fierce

{1}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Goblin Berserker

2/3

Whenever you cast your first spell each turn, choose an opponent at random. Vial Smasher the Fierce deals damage equal to that spell's converted mana cost to that player or a planeswalker that player controls.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

Vial Smasher's triggered ability triggers when you cast your first spell each turn, regardless of whose turn it is.

Vial Smasher has to be on the battlefield at the moment you cast your first spell. If that spell causes Vial Smasher to leave the battlefield as an additional cost to cast it, Vial Smasher's ability can't trigger. If that spell is Vial Smasher itself, Vial Smasher's ability can't trigger.

For spells with {X} in their mana costs, use the value chosen for X to determine the spell's converted mana cost.

Vial Smasher's triggered ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. If Vial Smasher's ability resolves and the spell that caused it to trigger has been countered, use that spell's converted mana cost as it last existed on the stack to determine how much damage is dealt.

The opponent to be dealt damage is chosen at random while the triggered ability is resolving. After that opponent is chosen, you choose whether damage will be dealt to that player or to a planeswalker they control, and if so, which planeswalker. No player may take any actions between the damage recipient being chosen and the damage being dealt.

Xenagos, God of Revels

{3}{R}{G}

Legendary Enchantment Creature — God

6/5

Indestructible

As long as your devotion to red and green is less than seven, Xenagos isn't a creature.

At the beginning of combat on your turn, another target creature you control gains haste and gets +X/+X until end of turn, where X is that creature's power.

Your devotion to two colors is the number of mana symbols among mana costs of permanents you control that are the first color, the second, or both. If an effect counts your devotion to two colors, a hybrid symbol that is both of those colors is counted just once.

The type-changing ability that can make Xenagos not be a creature functions only on the battlefield. It's always a creature card in other zones, regardless of your devotion to red and green. It's always a creature spell while it's on the stack.

As Xenagos enters the battlefield, your devotion to red and green will determine whether any replacement effects that affect creatures entering the battlefield apply. Because replacement effects are considered before Xenagos is on the battlefield, the mana symbols in its mana cost won't be counted when determining this.

When Xenagos enters the battlefield, your devotion to red and green will determine if a creature entered the battlefield or not for abilities that trigger whenever a creature enters the battlefield. The mana symbols in Xenagos's own mana cost are counted when determining this.

If Xenagos stops being a creature, it loses the type creature and the creature type God. It continues to be a legendary enchantment.

Xenagos's abilities function as long as it's on the battlefield, regardless of whether it's a creature.

If Xenagos is attacking or blocking and it stops being a creature, it will be removed from combat. It won't rejoin combat if it resumes being a creature later during that combat.

Counters put on Xenagos remain on it while it's not a creature, even if they have no effect.

If an effect causes Xenagos to lose all abilities, its ability that causes it to stop being a creature still applies if appropriate.

Yuriko, the Tiger's Shadow

{1}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Ninja

1/3

Commander ninjutsu {U}{B} ({U}{B}, Return an unblocked attacker you control to hand: Put this card onto the battlefield from your hand or the command zone tapped and attacking.)

Whenever a Ninja you control deals combat damage to a player, reveal the top card of your library and put that card into your hand. Each opponent loses life equal to that card's converted mana cost.

Commander ninjutsu is a variant of ninjutsu that can be activated from the command zone as well as from your hand. Just as with regular ninjutsu, the Ninja enters attacking the player or planeswalker that the returned creature was attacking.

Although the ninjutsu ability has the creature enter the battlefield attacking, it was never declared as an attacking creature (for the purposes of abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks, for example).

Activating Yuriko's commander ninjutsu ability isn't the same as casting Yuriko as a spell. You won't have to pay the commander tax to activate that ability, and activating that ability won't increase the commander tax to pay later.

If a card in a player's library has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

Zedruu the Greathearted

{1}{U}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Minotaur Monk

2/4

At the beginning of your upkeep, you gain X life and draw X cards, where X is the number of permanents you own that your opponents control.

{U}{R}{W}: Target opponent gains control of target permanent you control.

If either the opponent or the permanent you control becomes an illegal target by the time Zedruu's last ability tries to resolve, the ability does nothing.

If an opponent leaves the game, all permanents you gave to them courtesy of Zedruu will return to your control.

If you leave the game, all permanents you own leave the game with you.

Zur the Enchanter

{1}{W}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

1/4

Flying

Whenever Zur the Enchanter attacks, you may search your library for an enchantment card with converted mana cost 3 or less and put it onto the battlefield. If you do, shuffle your library.

If you put an Aura onto the battlefield without being cast, you choose what it will enchant as it enters the battlefield. An Aura put onto the battlefield this way doesn't target anything (so it could be attached to an opponent's permanent with hexproof, for example), but the Aura's enchant ability restricts what it can be attached to. If the Aura can't legally be attached to anything, it remains in your library.

COMMANDER LEGENDS CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES: RETURNING CARDS

Ancestral Blade

{1}{W}

Artifact — Equipment

When Ancestral Blade enters the battlefield, create a 1/1 white Soldier creature token, then attach Ancestral Blade to it.

Equipped creature gets +1/+1.

Equip {1} ({1}: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

The Soldier token that you create enters the battlefield as a 1/1 creature. Any abilities that trigger when a creature with a certain power enters the battlefield will see the token enter as a 1/1 creature. Static abilities that affect the Soldier's power and toughness may change this, but Ancestral Blade will be attached to the Soldier before the game checks to see if it has toughness 0 or less. For example, if Illness in the Ranks ("Creature tokens get -1/-1") is on the battlefield, the Soldier will enter as a 0/0 creature, but then Ancestral Blade will make it a 1/1 and the token will survive.

No player may take any actions between the time you create the Soldier token and the time Ancestral Blade becomes attached to it.

If the triggered ability causes two Soldiers to be created (due to an effect such as that of Doubling Season), Ancestral Blade becomes attached to one of them.

Ancient Animus

{1}{G}

Instant

Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control if it's legendary. Then it fights target creature an opponent controls. (Each deals damage equal to its power to the other.)

You can't cast Ancient Animus unless you choose both a creature you control and a creature you don't control as targets.

The creature you control doesn't have to be legendary. It simply won't receive a +1/+1 counter before it fights if it isn't legendary.

If either target is an illegal target as Ancient Animus tries to resolve, neither creature will deal or be dealt damage.

If the creature you control is an illegal target as Ancient Animus tries to resolve, you won't put a +1/+1 counter on it. If that creature is a legal target but the creature you don't control isn't, you'll still put the counter on the creature you control if it's legendary.

Angel of the Dawn

{4}{W}

Creature — Angel

3/3

Flying

When Angel of the Dawn enters the battlefield, creatures you control get +1/+1 and gain vigilance until end of turn.

Angel of the Dawn's triggered ability affects only creatures you control at the time it resolves. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn won't get +1/+1 or gain vigilance.

Angelic Gift

{1}{W}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

When Angelic Gift enters the battlefield, draw a card.

Enchanted creature has flying.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Angelic Gift tries to resolve, it doesn't resolve. It won't enter the battlefield, so its enters-the-battlefield ability won't trigger.

Arcane Signet

{2}

Artifact

{T}: Add one mana of any color in your commander's color identity.

If you have two commanders, the ability adds one mana of any color in their combined color identities.

If your commander is a card that has no colors in its color identity, Arcane Signet's ability produces no mana. It doesn't produce {C}.

If you don't have a commander, Arcane Signet's ability produces no mana.

Armorcraft Judge

{3}{G}

Creature — Elf Artificer

3/3

When Armorcraft Judge enters the battlefield, draw a card for each creature you control with a +1/+1 counter on it.

The number of creatures you control with +1/+1 counters on them is counted only as Armorcraft Judge's triggered ability resolves. Players may respond to the triggered ability by trying to change that number.

Armorcraft Judge's ability counts the number of creatures, not the number of counters. A creature with more than one +1/+1 counter won't cause you to draw more than one card.

Armory of Iroas

{2}

Artifact — Equipment

Whenever equipped creature attacks, put a +1/+1 counter on it.

Equip {2} ({2}: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

The +1/+1 counter is put on the equipped creature before combat damage is dealt.

If you move Armory of Iroas from one creature to another, any +1/+1 counters on the first creature remain where they are.

Austere Command

{4}{W}{W}

Sorcery

Choose two —

• Destroy all artifacts.

• Destroy all enchantments.

• Destroy all creatures with converted mana cost 3 or less.

• Destroy all creatures with converted mana cost 4 or greater.

Each of the chosen modes happens sequentially. If a permanent has an ability that triggers whenever it or another permanent is destroyed, it will see permanents destroyed at the same time as it or before it, but not permanents destroyed by later modes.

If the first and last modes are chosen, an artifact creature with converted mana cost 4 or greater will have to be regenerated twice to survive. This is because the modes happen sequentially, and the regeneration "shield" is used up by the first one. The same is true with any other combination of modes that covers one permanent twice.

If a card is exiled "until" another permanent leaves the battlefield, the exiled card returns to the battlefield immediately after that permanent leaves the battlefield during Austere Command's resolution, and it may be destroyed by a later mode.

Bladebrand

{1}{B}

Instant

Target creature gains deathtouch until end of turn.

Draw a card.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Bladebrand tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. You don't draw a card.

Blasphemous Act

{8}{R}

Sorcery

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each creature on the battlefield.

Blasphemous Act deals 13 damage to each creature.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Blasphemous Act). The converted mana cost of the spell is determined only by its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast the spell was.

Blasphemous Act's ability can't reduce the total cost to cast the spell below {R}.

The total cost to cast Blasphemous Act is locked in before you pay that cost. For example, if there are three creatures on the battlefield, including one you can sacrifice to add {C} to your mana pool, the total cost of Blasphemous Act is {5}{R}. Then you can sacrifice the creature when you activate mana abilities just before paying the cost.

Although players may respond to Blasphemous Act once it's been cast, once it's announced, they can't respond before the cost is calculated and paid.

Brass Herald

{6}

Artifact Creature — Golem

2/2

As Brass Herald enters the battlefield, choose a creature type.

When Brass Herald enters the battlefield, reveal the top four cards of your library. Put all creature cards of the chosen type revealed this way into your hand and the rest on the bottom of your library in any order.

Creatures of the chosen type get +1/+1.

The choice of creature type is made as Brass Herald enters the battlefield. Players can't take any actions between the time the choice is made and the time the appropriate creatures begin to get +1/+1.

You must choose an existing creature type, such as Human or Warrior. You could even choose Coward, if you dared. Card types such as artifact and supertypes such as legendary can't be chosen.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to creatures of the chosen type may become lethal if Brass Herald leaves the battlefield during that turn.

Burning Anger

{4}{R}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature has "{T}: This creature deals damage equal to its power to any target."

Use the power of the enchanted creature as the activated ability resolves to determine how much damage is dealt. If the creature isn't on the battlefield at that time, use its power as it last existed on the battlefield.

The enchanted creature is the source of the activated ability, not Burning Anger. For example, if the enchanted creature is green, you could activate the ability choosing a creature with protection from red as the target.

Cage of Hands

{2}{W}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature can't attack or block.

{1}{W}: Return Cage of Hands to its owner's hand.

The ability to return Cage of Hands to its owner's hand can only be activated if Cage of Hands is on the battlefield. If Cage of Hands is no longer on the battlefield when the ability resolves, Cage of Hands remains in its new zone and isn't returned to its owner's hand.

Champion of the Flame

{1}{R}

Creature — Human Warrior

1/1

Trample

Champion of the Flame gets +2/+2 for each Aura and Equipment attached to it.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to Champion of the Flame may become lethal if an Aura or Equipment attached to it leaves the battlefield or becomes attached to another creature during that turn.

Codex Shredder

{1}

Artifact

{T}: Target player mills a card. (They put the top card of their library into their graveyard.)

{5}, {T}, Sacrifice Codex Shredder: Return target card from your graveyard to your hand.

You choose the target of Codex Shredder's last ability before paying its costs, so you can't return Codex Shredder to your hand this way.

Command Beacon

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{T}, Sacrifice Command Beacon: Put your commander into your hand from the command zone.

If you cast a commander from your hand, the commander tax doesn't apply. Additionally, that casting won't add to commander tax if you later cast the commander from the command zone.

If your commander isn't in the command zone (or you don't have a commander) as the last ability resolves, nothing happens.

If you have two commanders with the partner ability in the command zone, Command Beacon's effect puts one of your choice into your hand, not both.

Command Tower

Land

{T}: Add one mana of any color in your commander's color identity.

If you have two commanders, the ability adds one mana of any color in their combined color identities.

If your commander is a card that has no colors in its color identity, Command Tower's ability produces no mana. It doesn't produce {C}.

If you don't have a commander, Command Tower's ability produces no mana.

Commander's Sphere

{3}

Artifact

{T}: Add one mana of any color in your commander's color identity.

Sacrifice Commander's Sphere: Draw a card.

If you have two commanders, the ability adds one mana of any color in their combined color identities.

If your commander is a card that has no colors in its color identity, Commander's Sphere's first ability produces no mana. It doesn't produce {C}.

If you don't have a commander, Commander's Sphere's first ability produces no mana.

Confiscate

{4}{U}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant permanent

You control enchanted permanent.

Gaining control of a permanent doesn't cause you to gain control of any Auras or Equipment attached to it. They'll remain attached, but an Aura's effect that affects "you" still affects its controller rather than you, the controller of an Equipment can move it during their next main phase, and so on.

Gaining control of an Aura or Equipment doesn't change what it's attached to.

Corpse Churn

{1}{B}

Instant

Mill three cards, then you may return a creature card from your graveyard to your hand. (To mill a card, put the top card of your library into your graveyard.)

Because Corpse Churn doesn't target the creature card in your graveyard, you may choose one of the three cards you put there from your library if applicable.

Crow of Dark Tidings

{2}{B}

Creature — Zombie Bird

2/1

Flying

When Crow of Dark Tidings enters the battlefield or dies, mill two cards. (Put the top two cards of your library into your graveyard.)

The triggered ability triggers both when Crow of Dark Tidings enters the battlefield and when it dies. You don't have to choose only one.

Cuombajj Witches

{B}{B}

Creature — Human Wizard

1/3

{T}: Cuombajj Witches deals 1 damage to any target and 1 damage to any target of an opponent's choice.

You choose which opponent chooses the second target. It doesn't have to be the opponent who controls (or is) the first target.

Even though the opponent chooses a target, you control the ability. An opponent can't target a creature they control with hexproof.

Daring Saboteur

{1}{U}

Creature — Human Pirate

2/1

{2}{U}: Daring Saboteur can't be blocked this turn.

Whenever Daring Saboteur deals combat damage to a player, you may draw a card. If you do, discard a card.

Activating the first ability of Daring Saboteur after it has become blocked won't cause it to become unblocked.

Defiant Salvager

{2}{B}

Creature — Aetherborn Artificer

2/2

Sacrifice an artifact or creature: Put a +1/+1 counter on Defiant Salvager. Activate this ability only any time you could cast a sorcery.

You can sacrifice Defiant Salvager to activate its own ability. It won't receive a counter, but abilities that trigger on the sacrifice or watch for a creature dying will see it.

If you sacrifice an artifact creature to activate Defiant Salvager's ability, you put one +1/+1 counter on Defiant Salvager, not two.

Dragon Mantle

{R}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

When Dragon Mantle enters the battlefield, draw a card.

Enchanted creature has "{R}: This creature gets +1/+0 until end of turn."

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Dragon Mantle tries to resolve, it doesn't resolve. It won't enter the battlefield, so its enters-the-battlefield ability won't trigger.

Entourage of Trest

{4}{G}

Creature — Elf Soldier

4/4

When Entourage of Trest enters the battlefield, you become the monarch.

Entourage of Trest can block an additional creature each combat as long as you're the monarch.

If a creature blocks two creatures, its combat damage is assigned to those creatures and vice versa using the same rules as if one creature were blocked by two creatures.

Eyeblight Massacre

{2}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Non-Elf creatures get -2/-2 until end of turn.

Eyeblight Massacre affects only creatures that aren't Elves at the time it resolves. Creatures that enter the battlefield later in the turn won't get -2/-2, and creatures that become Elves or stop being Elves won't get or lose -2/-2.

Faith's Fetters

{3}{W}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant permanent

When Faith's Fetters enters the battlefield, you gain 4 life.

Enchanted permanent can't attack or block, and its activated abilities can't be activated unless they're mana abilities.

If the target permanent is an illegal target by the time Faith's Fetters tries to resolve, it doesn't resolve. It won't enter the battlefield, so its enters-the-battlefield ability won't trigger.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keywords (such as equip) are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder text. Loyalty abilities of planeswalkers are activated abilities.

Faith's Fetters doesn't stop static abilities, triggered abilities, or mana abilities from working. A mana ability is an ability that produces mana, not an ability that costs mana.

Fertilid

{2}{G}

Creature — Elemental

0/0

Fertilid enters the battlefield with two +1/+1 counters on it.

{1}{G}, Remove a +1/+1 counter from Fertilid: Target player searches their library for a basic land card, puts it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffles their library.

Although the targeted player doesn't need to find a basic land card if they don't want to, that player must shuffle their library.

First Response

{3}{W}

Enchantment

At the beginning of each upkeep, if you lost life last turn, create a 1/1 white Soldier creature token.

Damage dealt to you causes you to lose that much life.

First Response looks at the entire previous turn to determine whether its ability triggers or not. It doesn't matter whether First Response was on the battlefield when you lost life.

First Response checks only if you lost life during the turn, not whether your life total decreased over the course of the turn. For example, if you lost 2 life and then gained 8 life last turn, First Response's ability will trigger.

Only one Soldier will be created no matter how much life was lost.

The Soldier won't be able to attack the turn it's created (unless something gives it haste).

Fleshbag Marauder

{2}{B}

Creature — Zombie Warrior

3/1

When Fleshbag Marauder enters the battlefield, each player sacrifices a creature.

When its ability resolves, you may sacrifice Fleshbag Marauder itself. If you control no other creatures, you'll have to sacrifice Fleshbag Marauder.

As Fleshbag Marauder's ability resolves, first the player whose turn it is chooses a creature to sacrifice, then each other player in turn order does the same knowing the choices made before them. Then all those creatures are sacrificed simultaneously.

Furnace Celebration

{1}{R}{R}

Enchantment

Whenever you sacrifice another permanent, you may pay {2}. If you do, Furnace Celebration deals 2 damage to any target.

Furnace Celebration itself doesn't allow you to sacrifice any permanents. Its ability triggers whenever you sacrifice a permanent because something else instructed you to.

You choose whether to pay {2} as the ability resolves, if that target is still legal. No player may take actions between the time you pay {2} and the time damage is dealt.

You can't pay {2} more than once each time Furnace Celebration's ability resolves.

Galestrike

{2}{U}

Instant

Return target tapped creature to its owner's hand.

Draw a card.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Galestrike tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. You don't draw a card.

Ghastly Demise

{B}

Instant

Destroy target nonblack creature if its toughness is less than or equal to the number of cards in your graveyard.

Ghastly Demise can target any nonblack creature. Compare the creature's toughness to the number of cards in your graveyard as Ghastly Demise resolves to see if that creature is destroyed.

Because Ghastly Demise isn't put into your graveyard until it's finished resolving, it won't be counted when determining whether the creature is destroyed.

Gift of Paradise

{2}{G}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant land

When Gift of Paradise enters the battlefield, you gain 3 life.

Enchanted land has "{T}: Add two mana of any one color."

If the target land is an illegal target by the time Gift of Paradise tries to resolve, it doesn't resolve. It won't enter the battlefield, so its enters-the-battlefield ability won't trigger.

Gilt-Leaf Winnower

{3}{B}{B}

Creature — Elf Warrior

4/3

Menace (This creature can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

When Gilt-Leaf Winnower enters the battlefield, you may destroy target non-Elf creature whose power and toughness aren't equal.

The power and toughness of the target non-Elf creature are checked again as Gilt-Leaf Winnower's triggered ability would resolve. If that creature's power and toughness are equal at that time, the ability doesn't resolve.

Grafted Wargear

{3}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +3/+2.

Whenever Grafted Wargear becomes unattached from a permanent, sacrifice that permanent.

Equip {0} ({0}: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

Grafted Wargear becomes unattached from the creature it's equipping if you equip it to a new creature, if Grafted Wargear leaves the battlefield, if the equipped creature ceases to be a creature, or if Grafted Wargear ceases to be an Equipment. (It also becomes unattached if the equipped creature leaves the battlefield, but the triggered ability won't do anything in that case.)

Haunted Cloak

{3}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature has vigilance, trample, and haste.

Equip {1} ({1}: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

If a creature enters the battlefield under your control and gains haste, but then loses it before attacking, it won't be able to attack that turn. This means that you can't use one Haunted Cloak to allow two new creatures to attack in the same turn.

Hero's Blade

{2}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +3/+2.

Whenever a legendary creature enters the battlefield under your control, you may attach Hero's Blade to it.

Equip {4} ({4}: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

If the legendary creature that entered the battlefield leaves the battlefield before Hero's Blade becomes attached, Hero's Blade stays as it was. If it's already attached to another creature, it remains attached to that creature.

Howling Golem

{3}

Artifact Creature — Golem

2/3

Whenever Howling Golem attacks or blocks, each player draws a card.

After Howling Golem's triggered ability resolves, players can cast spells and activate abilities before blockers are declared if it's attacking, or before damage is dealt if it's blocking.

Humble Defector

{1}{R}

Creature — Human Rogue

2/1

{T}: Draw two cards. Target opponent gains control of Humble Defector. Activate this ability only during your turn.

Humble Defector's ability can be activated any time during your turn, including in response to a spell or ability.

If Humble Defector isn't on the battlefield as its ability resolves, but the target player is still a legal target, the ability will resolve. You'll draw two cards, even though the player doesn't gain control of Humble Defector.

If Humble Defector is controlled by a player other than its owner, and its controller leaves the game, the effect giving that player control of Humble Defector ends. Humble Defector will return to the control of the player still in the game who most recently controlled it.

If Humble Defector's owner leaves the game, Humble Defector humbly leaves the game along with that player.

Immaculate Magistrate

{3}{G}

Creature — Elf Shaman

2/2

{T}: Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature for each Elf you control.

The number of counters to put on the target creature is determined only as Immaculate Magistrate's ability resolves. Elves coming and going later won't cause that creature to gain or lose +1/+1 counters.

The target creature doesn't have to be an Elf.

Imperious Perfect

{2}{G}

Creature — Elf Warrior

2/2

Other Elves you control get +1/+1.

{G}, {T}: Create a 1/1 green Elf Warrior creature token.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to Elves you control may become lethal if Imperious Perfect leaves the battlefield during that turn.

Interpret the Signs

{5}{U}

Sorcery

Scry 3, then reveal the top card of your library. Draw cards equal to that card's converted mana cost. (To scry 3, look at the top three cards of your library, then put any number of them on the bottom of your library and the rest on top in any order.)

If you reveal a card with converted mana cost 0, such as a land card, you won't draw any cards. Otherwise, the card you revealed will be the first card you draw.

If a card in a player's library has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

Ivy Lane Denizen

{3}{G}

Creature — Elf Warrior

2/3

Whenever another green creature enters the battlefield under your control, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature.

The green creature that entered the battlefield can be chosen as the target of Ivy Lane Denizen's ability.

Ivy Lane Denizen can be chosen as the target of its own ability.

Jalum Tome

{3}

Artifact

{2}, {T}: Draw a card, then discard a card.

You draw a card and discard a card all while Jalum Tome's ability is resolving. Nothing can happen in between, and no player can choose to take actions.

Kitesail Corsair

{1}{U}

Creature — Human Pirate

2/1

Kitesail Corsair has flying as long as it's attacking.

Kitesail Corsair has flying immediately after it attacks. This means that combat restrictions on creatures with flying (such as that of Sandwurm Convergence) don't apply, but abilities that trigger on creatures with flying attacking (such as that of Windreader Sphinx) do trigger.

Lifecrafter's Gift

{3}{G}

Instant

Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature, then put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control with a +1/+1 counter on it.

Each +1/+1 counter put on the target creature is a separate event. Replacement effects may affect each of these counters being put on the creature.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Lifecrafter's Gift tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. No creatures receive +1/+1 counters.

If there is a +1/+1 counter on a noncreature permanent you control, such as a Vehicle that isn't crewed, it won't get another one from Lifecrafter's Gift.

The state-based action that removes matching +1/+1 and -1/-1 counters won't check until after Lifecrafter's Gift finishes resolving. It's possible put a +1/+1 counter on a creature with a -1/-1 counter on it and then give it a second +1/+1 counter.

Lightning-Rig Crew

{2}{R}

Creature — Goblin Pirate

0/5

{T}: Lightning-Rig Crew deals 1 damage to each opponent.

Whenever you cast a Pirate spell, untap Lightning-Rig Crew.

An ability that triggers when a player casts a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

Loreseeker's Stone

{6}

Artifact

{3}, {T}: Draw three cards. This ability costs {1} more to activate for each card in your hand.

Use the number of cards in your hand at the time you activate the ability (before drawing three cards) to determine how much mana to add to the activation cost.

Lys Alana Bowmaster

{2}{G}

Creature — Elf Archer

2/2

Reach

Whenever you cast an Elf spell, you may have Lys Alana Bowmaster deal 2 damage to target creature with flying.

An ability that triggers when a player casts a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

Makeshift Munitions

{1}{R}

Enchantment

{1}, Sacrifice an artifact or creature: Makeshift Munitions deals 1 damage to any target.

If an artifact or creature has an ability allowing you to sacrifice it for mana, you can't sacrifice that permanent to generate mana and also to pay the sacrifice cost for the activated ability of Makeshift Munitions.

Mana Drain

{U}{U}

Instant

Counter target spell. At the beginning of your next main phase, add an amount of {C} equal to that spell's converted mana cost.

If the target spell is an illegal target by the time Mana Drain tries to resolve, Mana Drain doesn't resolve. You don't add mana at the beginning of your next main phase. If the target is legal but not countered (most likely because an effect says that the spell can't be countered), you do add mana.

Mana Drain's delayed triggered ability will usually trigger at the beginning of your precombat main phase. However, if you cast Mana Drain during your precombat main phase or during your combat phase, its delayed triggered ability will trigger at the beginning of that turn's postcombat main phase.

Mindless Automaton

{4}

Artifact Creature — Construct

0/0

Mindless Automaton enters the battlefield with two +1/+1 counters on it.

{1}, Discard a card: Put a +1/+1 counter on Mindless Automaton.

Remove two +1/+1 counters from Mindless Automaton: Draw a card.

If removing two +1/+1 counters from Mindless Automaton causes the amount of damage already marked on Mindless Automaton to be equal to or greater than its toughness, it will be put into its owner's graveyard as a state-based action before the ability can be activated again and before the card is drawn.

Monstrous Onslaught

{3}{G}{G}

Sorcery

Monstrous Onslaught deals X damage divided as you choose among any number of target creatures, where X is the greatest power among creatures you control as you cast this spell.

You divide the damage among the target creatures as you cast Monstrous Onslaught. Each target must be assigned at least 1 damage.

The value of X is determined at the time you divide damage. It won't change later, even if the greatest power among creatures you control changes.

If some of the targets become illegal, the original division of damage still applies. The damage that was divided among the illegal targets simply isn't dealt; it isn't re-assigned to remaining legal targets.

The damage is dealt by Monstrous Onslaught, not by the creature with the greatest power among creatures you control.

Nevinyrral's Disk

{4}

Artifact

Nevinyrral's Disk enters the battlefield tapped.

{1}, {T}: Destroy all artifacts, creatures, and enchantments.

You don't sacrifice Nevinyrral's Disk to activate its ability. It's destroyed as part of the ability's resolution if it's still on the battlefield. If an effect gives Nevinyrral's Disk indestructible or regenerates it, it stays on the battlefield.

Ninth Bridge Patrol

{1}{W}

Creature — Dwarf Soldier

1/1

Whenever another creature you control leaves the battlefield, put a +1/+1 counter on Ninth Bridge Patrol.

If Ninth Bridge Patrol is dealt lethal damage at the same time as another creature you control, it won't receive a counter from its ability in time to save it.

Ninth Bridge Patrol's ability doesn't care where the creature went or whether it's a creature in its new zone. It may have died, been exiled, returned to your hand, and so on. It won't trigger if an object remains on the battlefield but ceases to be a creature. It won't trigger if a creature phases out.

Noxious Dragon

{4}{B}{B}

Creature — Dragon

4/4

Flying

When Noxious Dragon dies, you may destroy target creature with converted mana cost 3 or less.

If a creature on the battlefield has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

Opal Palace

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{1}, {T}: Add one mana of any color in your commander's color identity. If you spend this mana to cast your commander, it enters the battlefield with a number of additional +1/+1 counters on it equal to the number of times it's been cast from the command zone this game.

If you have two commanders, the last ability adds one mana of any color in their combined color identities.

If your commander is a card that has no colors in its color identity, Opal Palace's last ability produces no mana. It doesn't produce {C}.

If you don't have a commander, Opal Palace's last ability produces no mana.

The "number of times it's been cast from the command zone" includes the most recent time. For example, the first time you cast your commander from the command zone in a game, if you spent mana from Opal Palace's last ability to do so, it will enter the battlefield with a +1/+1 counter.

If Opal Palace's last ability produces two mana (most likely due to Mana Reflection) and you spend them to cast a commander, that commander enters with two counters for each time it's been cast from the command zone this game.

Ordeal of Nylea

{1}{G}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Whenever enchanted creature attacks, put a +1/+1 counter on it. Then if it has three or more +1/+1 counters on it, sacrifice Ordeal of Nylea.

When you sacrifice Ordeal of Nylea, search your library for up to two basic land cards, put them onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle your library.

The +1/+1 counter is put on the creature before blockers are declared and before combat damage is dealt.

The check of whether the enchanted creature has three or more +1/+1 counters on it happens as part of the resolution of the attack triggered ability. If the third +1/+1 counter is put on the enchanted creature any other way, you won't sacrifice Ordeal of Nylea until the next time the creature attacks.

If you sacrifice Ordeal of Nylea in some other way, its last ability will trigger.

Orzhov Advokist

{2}{W}

Creature — Human Advisor

1/4

At the beginning of your upkeep, each player may put two +1/+1 counters on a creature they control. If a player does, creatures that player controls can't attack you or a planeswalker you control until your next turn.

While resolving Orzhov Advokist's ability, you choose a creature you control or choose not to put any counters on a creature, then each other player in turn order does the same. Each player will know the choices made by players who chose before them. Then simultaneously each player who chose a creature puts two +1/+1 counters on the creature they chose.

Orzhov Advokist's ability doesn't target the creatures that receive +1/+1 counters. Their controllers choose them as the ability resolves. Players can't take actions between making their choices and the +1/+1 counters being placed.

If a player chooses to accept Orzhov Advokist's gift, that player can't attack you or a planeswalker you control with any creatures during their next turn, even creatures that weren't on the battlefield as Orzhov Advokist's ability resolved.

Orzhov Advokist's effect keeps creatures from attacking you even if Orzhov Advokist leaves the battlefield, if the creature that received counters is no longer on the battlefield, or if an effect has moved those counters off of the creature that received them and put them onto another creature.

Path of Ancestry

Land

Path of Ancestry enters the battlefield tapped.

{T}: Add one mana of any color in your commander's color identity. When that mana is spent to cast a creature spell that shares a creature type with your commander, scry 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put that card on the bottom of your library.)

If you have two commanders, the last ability adds one mana of any color in their combined color identities.

Your commander's creature types are checked immediately after you cast a creature spell spending mana from Path of Ancestry's last ability. They aren't set before the game begins, and they may not be the same types your commander had when you activated that ability. Notably, if your commander is in a hidden zone (like the hand or library) or is phased out, it's considered to have no creature types.

If your commander is a card that has no colors in its color identity, Path of Ancestry's ability produces no mana. It doesn't produce {C}.

If you don't have a commander, Path of Ancestry's ability produces no mana.

If you cast your commander with mana from Path of Ancestry, and your commander hasn't somehow lost all of its creature types while on the stack, you'll scry 1.

If your commander has no creature types, it can't share a creature type with any spell that you cast.

If Path of Ancestry's last ability produces two mana (most likely due to Mana Reflection), spending those two mana to cast creature spells that share a creature type with your commander will cause two abilities to trigger. Each of those abilities will cause you to scry 1. You won't scry 2. This is true whether you spend the mana on one creature spell or two.

Pirate's Cutlass

{3}

Artifact — Equipment

When Pirate's Cutlass enters the battlefield, attach it to target Pirate you control.

Equipped creature gets +2/+1.

Equip {2} ({2}: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

You can cast Pirate's Cutlass even if you control no Pirates. If you control no Pirates as Pirate's Cutlass enters the battlefield, its triggered ability will have no effect.

Portent of Betrayal

{3}{R}

Sorcery

Gain control of target creature until end of turn. Untap that creature. It gains haste until end of turn. Scry 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put that card on the bottom of your library.)

Portent of Betrayal can target any creature, even one that's untapped or one you already control.

Gaining control of a creature doesn't cause you to gain control of any Auras or Equipment attached to it.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Portent of Betrayal tries to resolve, the spell won't resolve. You won't scry 1.

Renegade Tactics

{R}

Sorcery

Target creature can't block this turn.

Draw a card.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Renegade Tactics tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. You don't draw a card.

Return to Dust

{2}{W}{W}

Instant

Exile target artifact or enchantment. If you cast this spell during your main phase, you may exile up to one other target artifact or enchantment.

Return to Dust can always target a second artifact or enchantment; it just won't exile it if it's not your main phase when you cast Return to Dust.

If a spell or ability copies Return to Dust, the copy exiles only the first target artifact or enchantment. This is because the copy wasn't cast at all.

Revenant

{4}{B}

Creature — Spirit

*/*

Flying

Revenant's power and toughness are each equal to the number of creature cards in your graveyard.

The ability that defines Revenant's power and toughness applies in all zones, not just the battlefield.

As long as Revenant is in your graveyard, its ability will count itself.

If Revenant is dealt lethal damage at the same time as another creature you control, both die at the same time. The other creature won't die in time to raise Revenant's toughness.

Rings of Brighthearth

{3}

Artifact

Whenever you activate an ability, if it isn't a mana ability, you may pay {2}. If you do, copy that ability. You may choose new targets for the copy.

An activated mana ability is one that produces mana as it resolves, not one that costs mana to activate.

You can't pay {2} more than once for each time the triggered ability of Rings of Brighthearth resolves.

If the ability has {X} in its cost, the copy uses the same value of X.

The triggered ability of Rings of Brighthearth and the copy it creates both resolve before the ability that caused it to trigger. They resolve even if that ability is countered.

The copy will have the same targets as the ability it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. If, for one of the targets, you can't choose a new legal target, then it remains unchanged (even if the current target is illegal).

If paying the activation cost of the ability includes sacrificing Rings of Brighthearth, the ability won't be copied. At the time the ability is considered activated (after all costs are paid), Rings of Brighthearth is no longer on the battlefield.

Run Away Together

{1}{U}

Instant

Choose two target creatures controlled by different players. Return those creatures to their owners' hands.

If one of the two target creatures becomes an illegal target, Run Away Together can still determine its controller only to check whether the other creature is a legal target. If the illegal target has left the battlefield, use its last known information. If the other creature is still a legal target, it's returned to its owner's hand.

If both creatures are controlled by the same player as Run Away Together tries to resolve, both targets are illegal. The spell doesn't resolve.

Sandstone Oracle

{7}

Artifact Creature — Sphinx

4/4

Flying

When Sandstone Oracle enters the battlefield, choose an opponent. If that player has more cards in hand than you, draw cards equal to the difference.

You choose an opponent while Sandstone Oracle's ability is resolving. No player may take actions between the time you make this choice and the time you draw cards.

To draw cards equal to the difference, first determine how many cards you'll draw, then draw that many cards, as modified by replacement effects. For example, if you have two cards in hand and the chosen opponent has five, Thought Reflection will cause you to draw six cards instead of three.

Scholar of the Ages

{5}{U}{U}

Creature — Human Wizard

3/3

When Scholar of the Ages enters the battlefield, return up to two target instant and/or sorcery cards from your graveyard to your hand.

The triggered ability of Scholar of the Ages can return at most two cards, not two instant cards plus two sorcery cards.

Scrounging Bandar

{1}{G}

Creature — Cat Monkey

0/0

Scrounging Bandar enters the battlefield with two +1/+1 counters on it.

At the beginning of your upkeep, you may move any number of +1/+1 counters from Scrounging Bandar onto another target creature.

You choose a target creature as Scrounging Bandar's triggered ability is put onto the stack. You choose how many counters to move (if any) as that ability resolves. If that creature becomes an illegal target or if Scrounging Bandar has left the battlefield, you can't move any counters.

To move a counter from one creature to another, the counter is removed from the first creature and put onto the second. Any abilities that care about a counter being removed from or placed on a creature will apply.

Shimmer Myr

{3}

Artifact Creature — Myr

2/2

Flash

You may cast artifact spells as though they had flash.

Once you announce that you're casting a spell, players can't attempt to remove Shimmer Myr from the battlefield to make that casting illegal. Removing Shimmer My after you've cast a spell won't affect that spell.

Sifter Wurm

{5}{G}{G}

Creature — Wurm

7/7

Trample

When Sifter Wurm enters the battlefield, scry 3, then reveal the top card of your library. You gain life equal to that card's converted mana cost.

Once Sifter Wurm's triggered ability begins to resolve, no player may take other actions until it's done. Notably, opponents can't try to change your library after you scry but before you reveal the top card of your library.

For cards in your library with {X} in their mana costs, X is considered to be 0.

Siren Stormtamer

{U}

Creature — Siren Pirate Wizard

1/1

Flying

{U}, Sacrifice Siren Stormtamer: Counter target spell or ability that targets you or a creature you control.

Siren Stormtamer's activated ability can target a spell or ability that has multiple targets, as long as at least one of those targets is you or a creature you control.

If the creature you control targeted by the target spell or ability leaves the battlefield, that spell or ability is no longer a legal target for Siren Stormtamer's ability. On the other hand, if that targeted creature becomes an illegal target for the target spell but remains on the battlefield under your control, the target spell or ability is still a legal target for Siren Stormtamer's ability.

Skilled Animator

{2}{U}

Creature — Human Artificer

1/3

When Skilled Animator enters the battlefield, target artifact you control becomes an artifact creature with base power and toughness 5/5 for as long as Skilled Animator remains on the battlefield.

Skilled Animator doesn't remove any abilities the target artifact has.

The artifact retains any types, subtypes, or supertypes it has.

If an Equipment becomes an artifact creature, it can't be attached to another creature. If it was attached to a creature, it becomes unattached.

If the artifact was already a creature, its base power and toughness will each become 5. This overwrites any previous effects that set the creature's base power and toughness to specific values. Any power- or toughness-setting effects that start to apply after Skilled Animator's ability resolves will overwrite this effect.

Effects that modify a creature's power and/or toughness, such as the ones created by Titanic Growth or a +1/+1 counter, will apply to the creature no matter when they started to take effect. The same is true for any counters that change its power and/or toughness and effects that switch power and toughness.

The resulting artifact creature will be able to attack on your turn if it's been under your control continuously since the turn began. That is, it doesn't matter how long it's been a creature, just how long it's been on the battlefield.

Skywhaler's Shot

{2}{W}

Instant

Destroy target creature with power 3 or greater. Scry 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put that card on the bottom of your library.)

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Skywhaler's Shot tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. You don't scry 1.

Slaughter the Strong

{1}{W}{W}

Sorcery

Each player chooses any number of creatures they control with total power 4 or less, then sacrifices all other creatures they control.

Slaughter the Strong has each player choose any number of creatures and then checks that the total power of creatures each player chose this way is 4 or less. For example, you could save two 2/2 creatures, or a 1/1 and a 3/3 creature, but not all four of those creatures.

As Slaughter the Strong resolves, first the player whose turn it is chooses which creatures will be spared, then each other player in turn order does the same knowing the choices made before them. Then all the creatures not chosen are sacrificed simultaneously.

If a creature's power is somehow less than 0, it subtracts from the total power of the other creatures its controller chooses. This can cause creatures with power 5 or greater to survive.

Soul's Fire

{2}{R}

Instant

Target creature you control deals damage equal to its power to any target.

If either target is an illegal target as Soul's Fire resolves, no damage is dealt.

Spark Harvest

{B}

Sorcery

As an additional cost to cast this spell, sacrifice a creature or pay {3}{B}.

Destroy target creature or planeswalker.

You must sacrifice exactly one creature or pay an extra {3}{B} to cast this spell; you can't cast it without paying one of those costs, and you can't pay either multiple times. Players can respond to Spark Harvest only after it's been cast and all its costs have been paid. No one can try to destroy the creature you sacrificed to stop you from casting this spell or to make it cost more mana.

Sparktongue Dragon

{3}{R}{R}

Creature — Dragon

3/3

Flying

When Sparktongue Dragon enters the battlefield, you may pay {2}{R}. When you do, it deals 3 damage to any target.

Sparktongue Dragon's triggered ability goes on the stack without a target. While that ability is resolving, you may pay {2}{R}. If you do, a second ability triggers and you pick a target that will be dealt damage. This is different from abilities that say "If you do . . ." in that players may cast spells and activate abilities after mana is paid but before damage is dealt.

While resolving the triggered ability of Sparktongue Dragon, you can't pay {2}{R} multiple times to have it deal more than 3 damage.

Spontaneous Mutation

{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Flash

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets -X/-0, where X is the number of cards in your graveyard.

The value of X will constantly update as the number of cards in your graveyard changes.

Supernatural Stamina

{B}

Instant

Until end of turn, target creature gets +2/+0 and gains "When this creature dies, return it to the battlefield tapped under its owner's control."

Supernatural Stamina's effect works only once. If the targeted creature dies and is then returned to the battlefield, it's considered to be a new creature. If that new creature dies, it won't come back a second time.

Thirst for Knowledge

{2}{U}

Instant

Draw three cards. Then discard two cards unless you discard an artifact card.

You can discard either one artifact card or two cards which may or may not be artifacts. If you really want to, you can discard two artifact cards.

Undying Rage

{2}{R}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets +2/+2 and can't block.

When Undying Rage is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, return Undying Rage to its owner's hand.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Undying Rage tries to resolve, it doesn't resolve. It's put into its owner's graveyard from the stack rather than from the battlefield, so its last ability won't trigger.

Victimize

{2}{B}

Sorcery

Choose two target creature cards in your graveyard. Sacrifice a creature. If you do, return the chosen cards to the battlefield tapped.

You must choose two targets. You can't cast Victimize targeting only one creature card.

If one of the targeted creature cards is an illegal target (for instance, because it has left your graveyard before Victimize resolves), you'll still sacrifice a creature and put the other card onto the battlefield. If both are illegal targets, Victimize won't resolve. You won't sacrifice a creature.

The creature you sacrifice isn't chosen until Victimize resolves. You can't return the creature you sacrifice because it will still be on the battlefield at the time targets are chosen.

As Victimize resolves, you must sacrifice a creature if able. You can't change your mind and choose not to sacrifice anything.

Warden of Evos Isle

{2}{U}

Creature — Bird Wizard

2/2

Flying

Creature spells with flying you cast cost {1} less to cast.

A creature spell that doesn't have flying won't cost less even if an effect will cause the creature to have flying once on the battlefield. This is also true if the creature spell itself has an ability that gives it flying once on the battlefield under certain conditions, even if those conditions are true.

The last ability of Warden of Evos Isle can't reduce the colored mana requirement of a creature spell with flying.

Welding Sparks

{2}{R}

Instant

Welding Sparks deals X damage to target creature, where X is 3 plus the number of artifacts you control.

If you control zero artifacts, Welding Sparks deals 3 damage to the target creature.

Wildsize

{2}{G}

Instant

Target creature gets +2/+2 and gains trample until end of turn.

Draw a card.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Wildsize tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. You don't draw a card.

Workshop Assistant

{3}

Artifact Creature — Construct

1/2

When Workshop Assistant dies, return another target artifact card from your graveyard to your hand.

If another artifact card is put into your graveyard at the same time as Workshop Assistant, you can target it with Workshop Assistant's triggered ability.

