Core sets are a great way for new players to learn Magic's ropes, and Core Set 2021 is no different. The five monocolor Planeswalker Decks showcase what each color is about and let players choose to focus on the way they enjoy Magic.

Planeswalker Decks are available with the release of Core Set 2021 on July 3.

You can view the Core Set 2021 cards in the Card Image Gallery, and you'll find Planeswalker Deck-exclusive cards in the Core Set 2021 Variant Card Image Gallery.

NOTE: Decklists automatically pull the most recently printed card images from Gatherer. The card images you see here will differ from the received product depending on when you last visited this page, including any showcase cards or special frame treatments which aren't already in Core Set 2021 Planeswalker Decks.

Planeswalker Decks