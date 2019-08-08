It's Commander (2019 Edition) preview week! Woot!

We're trying something new this year, giving you the decklists earlier than the very end of the week. Here's how it's going to work:

Each day we're previewing cards from just one deck (with one exception that will be made obvious).

At 3 p.m. PT every day, you can check out The Command Zone for a breakdown of cards in the deck that haven't been previewed elsewhere, plus a look at how the deck itself plays out.

At the same time, right here, we'll be posting full decklists. Note that our system won't be updated with the new cards, so all you'll have is a name to go on.

But fret not! You can follow along with every preview in our "Where to Find Commander (2019 Edition) Previews" article or catch up with our Card Image Gallery, which is updated each morning.

We'll be adding a new article each day, so bookmark this page and check back then!

Faceless Menace

Mystic Intellect

Primal Genesis

Merciless Rage