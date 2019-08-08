It's Commander (2019 Edition) preview week! Woot!

We're trying something new this year, giving you the decklists earlier than the very end of the week. Here's how it's going to work:

  • Each day we're previewing cards from just one deck (with one exception that will be made obvious).
  • At 3 p.m. PT every day, you can check out The Command Zone for a breakdown of cards in the deck that haven't been previewed elsewhere, plus a look at how the deck itself plays out.
  • At the same time, right here, we'll be posting full decklists. Note that our system won't be updated with the new cards, so all you'll have is a name to go on.
  • But fret not! You can follow along with every preview in our "Where to Find Commander (2019 Edition) Previews" article or catch up with our Card Image Gallery, which is updated each morning.

We'll be adding a new article each day, so bookmark this page and check back then!

Faceless Menace

COMMANDER: Kadena, Slinking Sorcerer
Planeswalker (1)
1 Vraska the Unseen
Creature (32)
1 Kadena, Slinking Sorcerer 1 Rayami, First of the Fallen 1 Volrath, the Shapestealer 1 Kadena's Silencer 1 Thought Sponge 1 Thieving Amalgam 1 Apex Altisaur 1 Grismold, the Dreadsower 1 Deathmist Raptor 1 Hooded Hydra 1 Chromeshell Crab 1 Ixidron 1 Kheru Spellsnatcher 1 Stratus Dancer 1 Thousand Winds 1 Vesuvan Shapeshifter 1 Bane of the Living 1 Grim Haruspex 1 Silumgar Assassin 1 Den Protector 1 Seedborn Muse 1 Thelonite Hermit 1 Sagu Mauler 1 Voice of Many 1 Scaretiller 1 Willbender 1 Skinthinner 1 Ainok Survivalist 1 Great Oak Guardian 1 Nantuko Vigilante 1 Sakura-Tribe Elder 1 Icefeather Aven
Sorcery (11)
1 Road of Return 1 Ghastly Conscription 1 Hex 1 Overwhelming Stampede 1 Tempt with Discovery 1 Mire in Misery 1 Tezzeret's Gambit 1 Cultivate 1 Explore 1 Farseek 1 Urban Evolution
Instant (7)
1 Sudden Substitution 1 Biomass Mutation 1 Leadership Vacuum 1 Echoing Truth 1 Reality Shift 1 Putrefy 1 Sultai Charm
Artifact (5)
1 Pendant of Prosperity 1 Scroll of Fate 1 Strionic Resonator 1 Sol Ring 1 Thran Dynamo
Enchantment (4)
1 Gift of Doom 1 Trail of Mystery 1 Bounty of the Luxa 1 Secret Plans
Land (40)
1 Darkwater Catacombs 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Llanowar Wastes 1 Shrine of the Forsaken Gods 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Thespian's Stage 1 Yavimaya Coast 5 Island 3 Swamp 7 Forest 1 Ash Barrens 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Command Tower 1 Dimir Aqueduct 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Foul Orchard 1 Golgari Guildgate 1 Golgari Rot Farm 1 Jungle Hollow 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Opulent Palace 1 Reliquary Tower 1 Simic Growth Chamber 1 Simic Guildgate 1 Temple of the False God 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Thornwood Falls 1 Woodland Stream
100 Cards
Mystic Intellect

COMMANDER: Sevinne, the Chronoclasm
Planeswalker (1)
1 Ral Zarek
Creature (20)
1 Sevinne, the Chronoclasm 1 Elsha of the Infinite 1 Pramikon, Sky Rampart 1 Thalia's Geistcaller 1 Wall of Stolen Identity 1 Backdraft Hellkite 1 Dockside Extortionist 1 Gerrard, Weatherlight Hero 1 Pristine Angel 1 Sun Titan 1 Clever Impersonator 1 Zetalpa, Primal Dawn 1 River Kelpie 1 Talrand, Sky Summoner 1 Pristine Skywise 1 Cliffside Rescuer 1 Scaretiller 1 Guttersnipe 1 Crackling Drake 1 Burnished Hart
Sorcery (14)
1 Sevinne's Reclamation 1 Mass Diminish 1 Ignite the Future 1 Divine Reckoning 1 Dusk // Dawn 1 Increasing Devotion 1 Storm Herd 1 Devil's Play 1 Deep Analysis 1 Mystic Retrieval 1 Runic Repetition 1 Faithless Looting 1 Rolling Temblor 1 Farm // Market
Instant (14)
1 Mandate of Peace 1 Increasing Vengeance 1 Magmaquake 1 Refuse // Cooperate 1 Leadership Vacuum 1 Prismatic Strands 1 Purify the Grave 1 Ray of Distortion 1 Chemister's Insight 1 Fact or Fiction 1 Fervent Denial 1 Oona's Grace 1 Think Twice 1 Desperate Ravings
Artifact (7)
1 Empowered Autogenerator 1 Bloodthirsty Blade 1 Armillary Sphere 1 Azorius Locket 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Izzet Locket 1 Sol Ring
Enchantment (4)
1 Jace's Sanctum 1 Ghostly Prison 1 Secrets of the Dead 1 Burning Vengeance
Land (40)
1 Exotic Orchard 1 Prairie Stream 9 Plains 8 Island 4 Mountain 1 Ash Barrens 1 Azorius Chancery 1 Boros Garrison 1 Boros Guildgate 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Highland Lake 1 Izzet Boilerworks 1 Izzet Guildgate 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Mystic Monastery 1 Stone Quarry 1 Swiftwater Cliffs 1 Temple of the False God 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Tranquil Cove 1 Wind-Scarred Crag
100 Cards
Primal Genesis

COMMANDER: Ghired, Conclave Exile
Planeswalker (1)
1 Garruk, Primal Hunter
Creature (29)
1 Ghired, Conclave Exile 1 Atla Palani, Nest Tender 1 Marisi, Breaker of the Coil 1 Doomed Artisan 1 Tectonic Hellion 1 Ohran Frostfang 1 Selesnya Eulogist 1 Tahngarth, First Mate 1 Angel of Sanctions 1 Wingmate Roc 1 Dragonmaster Outcast 1 Feldon of the Third Path 1 Giant Adephage 1 Soul of Zendikar 1 Trostani, Selesnya's Voice 1 Desolation Twin 1 Flamerush Rider 1 Heart-Piercer Manticore 1 Rampaging Baloths 1 Thragtusk 1 Emmara Tandris 1 Wayfaring Temple 1 Cliffside Rescuer 1 Voice of Many 1 Scaretiller 1 Roc Egg 1 Garruk's Packleader 1 Sakura-Tribe Elder 1 Vitu-Ghazi Guildmage
Sorcery (10)
1 Ghired's Belligerence 1 Full Flowering 1 Hour of Reckoning 1 Phyrexian Rebirth 1 Shamanic Revelation 1 Hate Mirage 1 Cultivate 1 Explore 1 Farseek 1 Harmonize
Instant (10)
1 Fresh Meat 1 Momentous Fall 1 Second Harvest 1 Rootborn Defenses 1 Trostani's Judgment 1 Beast Within 1 Druid's Deliverance 1 Slice in Twain 1 Naya Charm 1 Sundering Growth
Artifact (5)
1 Idol of Oblivion 1 Mimic Vat 1 Soul Foundry 1 Lightning Greaves 1 Sol Ring
Enchantment (6)
1 Commander's Insignia 1 Song of the Worldsoul 1 Growing Ranks 1 Intangible Virtue 1 Colossal Majesty 1 Elemental Bond
Land (39)
1 Cinder Glade 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Gargoyle Castle 1 Sungrass Prairie 7 Plains 4 Mountain 8 Forest 1 Ash Barrens 1 Blossoming Sands 1 Boros Garrison 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Graypelt Refuge 1 Gruul Turf 1 Jungle Shrine 1 Kazandu Refuge 1 Krosan Verge 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Naya Panorama 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Rugged Highlands 1 Selesnya Sanctuary 1 Terramorphic Expanse
100 Cards
Merciless Rage

COMMANDER: Anje Falkenrath
Planeswalker (1)
1 Ob Nixilis Reignited
Creature (29)
1 Anje Falkenrath 1 Chainer, Nightmare Adept 1 Greven, Predator Captain 1 Archfiend of Spite 1 Bone Miser 1 K'rrik, Son of Yawgmoth 1 Anje's Ravager 1 Skyfire Phoenix 1 Wildfire Devils 1 Champion of Stray Souls 1 Geth, Lord of the Vault 1 Soul of Innistrad 1 Asylum Visitor 1 Doomed Necromancer 1 Overseer of the Damned 1 Flayer of the Hatebound 1 Magus of the Wheel 1 Squee, Goblin Nabob 1 Stromkirk Occultist 1 Bloodhall Priest 1 Solemn Simulacrum 1 Scaretiller 1 Big Game Hunter 1 Gorgon Recluse 1 Grave Scrabbler 1 Nightshade Assassin 1 Plaguecrafter 1 Sanitarium Skeleton 1 Meteor Golem
Sorcery (12)
1 Nightmare Unmaking 1 Boneyard Parley 1 Beacon of Unrest 1 From Under the Floorboards 1 In Garruk's Wake 1 Avacyn's Judgment 1 Mire in Misery 1 Hate Mirage 1 Call to the Netherworld 1 Murderous Compulsion 1 Alchemist's Greeting 1 Malevolent Whispers
Instant (4)
1 Chaos Warp 1 Dark Withering 1 Fiery Temper 1 Violent Eruption
Artifact (8)
1 Aeon Engine 1 Grimoire of the Dead 1 Key to the City 1 Bloodthirsty Blade 1 Armillary Sphere 1 Hedron Archive 1 Rakdos Locket 1 Sol Ring
Enchantment (6)
1 Curse of Fool's Wisdom 1 Hedonist's Trove 1 Warstorm Surge 1 Faith of the Devoted 1 The Eldest Reborn 1 Zombie Infestation
Land (40)
1 Sanctum of Eternity 1 Drownyard Temple 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Geier Reach Sanitarium 10 Swamp 10 Mountain 1 Akoum Refuge 1 Ash Barrens 1 Barren Moor 1 Bloodfell Caves 1 Cinder Barrens 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Forgotten Cave 1 Memorial to Folly 1 Mortuary Mire 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Rakdos Carnarium 1 Rakdos Guildgate 1 Rix Maadi, Dungeon Palace 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Temple of the False God
100 Cards
